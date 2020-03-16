After 30 hours of research and months of testing of all the top models in the market, in our opinion, the Automatic Connected Car Assistant gives the most value. It’s real-time tracking, engine diagnostic reports, and round-the-clock roadside and emergency assistance make it the best car GPS tracker. But, if you have a limited budget, we strongly recommend the VyncsGPS tracker since it doesn’t require monthly charges. Now, read below to know and learn more about our top 6 excellent GPS trackers.

Top Gps Trackers For Cars Reviews

#1. GPS Tracker for Vehicles Vyncs No Monthly Fee Real-Time Tracker

Vyncs is a reliable GPS tracker that utilizes a mobile application in both 2G and 3G networks to communicate. It is more than just a tracking device, as it can also detect risky driving behaviors, car battery life, maintenance needs, fuel levels, distance traveled, and engine diagnostics. You can either receive these notifications through SMS or E-mail depending on your preference. What makes this even great is that it can provide 24/7 road assistance. The Vnycs tracker doesn’t need a battery, it only needs to be connected to the OBD-II port of the car.

Features and Specifications

Comes with International sim and 1-year data plan

Has 15/30/60 seconds acquisition time

This device is running on both 2G and 3G.

Power-efficient hourly data updates while the ignition is off

Smart accelerometer chip for rapid movement detection

Delivers real-time tracking

Intermediate clickable coordinates for better insights

It is powered directly by vehicle

Has unlimited trip history data

Geo-fence and speeding alerts

Idling and Speeding bar charts

Multiple user account access

Dimensions: 2.9” x 1.9” x 0.9”

Weight: 2.4 oz

If you don’t like to spend a monthly premium, I strongly recommend the Vyncs GPS tracker. It comes with complimentary 3G coverage for an entire year. Take note that there’s an activation fee that needs to be paid. But despite that, this is still one of the most budget-friendly tracking devices in the market considering how effectual it is to your driving data. It provides driving score efficiency, driving safety tips, and a sufficiently precise real-time tracking update. This is also great for managing large fleets.

Pros

It can monitor several vehicles.

Easy tracking through the Vyncs app for iOS and Android smartphones

It offers many features for commercial fleets tracking.

No monthly charges

It’s undetectable due to its small size

Provides 24/7 roadside assistance

The tracker doesn’t require batteries

It has worldwide coverage

Cons

An activation fee of $29.99 is required for this to work

You will be committed to a long-term plan

You need to upgrade the plan to have faster data updates, 1 minute is standard

#2. Automatic Connected Car Assistant New AUT-450C

Next to our list is the Automatic Connected Car Assistant New AUT-450C, a US-made tracking device that can help you to learn more about your car and worry less while on and off the road. It delivers real-time tracking, light engine diagnostics, round-the-clock road assistance, and emergency services when a serious accident is sensed and many more. The location sharing, real-time car tracking, and parked car locator with notifications make this outstanding for seniors, teens, and micro-businesses. Also, Automatic Connected Car Assistantoffers unlimited 3G service without a charge which enables you to track your car’s location anytime and anywhere even if you’re not in it.

Features and Specs

Crash Alert automatically dispatches emergency services if you get into an accident

Real-time tracking, location sharing, and parked car locator

Provides diagnostic code reader

Powered via vehicle’s on-board diagnostic or OBD

Uses the free mobile Automatic CCA app and Bluetooth to send analysis and reports

Can track fuel economy and estimate on a trip by trip basis

3 years of free Select service

Records driving history, insights, and business expense tracking

Premium services are free for the first 6 months, then $5/month thereafter

Dimensions: 1.7” x 2” x 1”

Weight: 1.2 oz

The Automatic Connected Car Assistant New AUT-450C is personally my top choice because it’s the easiest tracking device to install and use with its free Automatic CCA app. But aside from that, it also delivers substantial trip reports and fast analysis of your car engine’s trouble codes. Another helpful feature I like is it will provide the nearby mechanics if your car needs to be checked. Also, compare to other models, it can be incorporated with other mobile apps and be even more multifunctional.

Pros

Easy to install and use

It provides comprehensive data about your driving habits.

Well-arrange and nice-looking app and web interface.

Unlimited free vehicle tracking.

Free driving tips and tutorials

One and one-halfyear of warranty

Comes with roadside assistance

Good for reducing fuel consumption and developing driving habits

Cons

Extremely small trip log maps and can’t be expanded

It is only available for car owners in the US. it is not applicable for those who are outside the United States

#3. GPSit1000BZL LTE Vehicle Tracking Device

The GPSit1000BZL tracks your car in real-time and delivers quick updates at every location using the vehicle’s battery power. It can also help you monitor the mileage, records the trips done as well as landmarks around the area driven, and send odometer alarms. This tracking device has three configurations that you can setup. Two inputs are for the car accessories management while the other one is for sensor detection. You may install this below the car’s dashboard or in any clandestine spot where there are ground, ignition, and power cables that can be connected.

Features and Specifications

Has easy 3-wire installation

Comes with a 1-year hardware warranty

Easy plug-in install using the OAY1000 OBD adapter

Provides real-time GPS tracker

Multi-functional: provides the car’s trips, mileage, stop time, idle time, key events, odometer, alerts, and geofence entry and exit

Includes Hardware, Data, Software, and Mobile access

Full ELD Compliance

Dimensions: 4” x 2” x 0.7”

Weight: 5 oz

Overall the GPSit1000BZL LTE vehicle tacker is an impressive multifunctional device at a reasonable price. It is the newest LTE model of GPS tracking devices that don’t need a contract. Instead, 1-year of service is offered, and there will be no monthly service or hidden fees. Now, that’s a great deal. Another awesome thing about this tracking device is its ease of installation.

Pros:

Excellent customer service.

Allows monitoring of speed.

Great alert system

No hidden fees and monthly fees

Setting up boundaries and notifications is super fast and easy.

Uses geofence

Global coverage

Comes with a 1-year hardware warranty

Cons:

The OBD adapter is separately sold

The unit needs some handiwork if you choose not to buy the easy-install adapter piece

#4. BARTUN Vehicles GPS Tracker

The Bartun Vehicles GPS tracker features a dynamic design and IP66 waterproof rating that can be attached underneath your car due to its powerful built-in magnet. One of the strongest attributes of this device is the 5000mAh ultra-high capacity rechargeable battery that can last up to 3 months when fully charged.

Features and Specs

Comes with a super-strong magnet

Built-in shake sensor

Has 5000mAh built-in backup battery

Real-time accuracy is up to 5 meters

Supported by 2G network

Comes with a water-resistant case

3 months of battery life if fully charged

Dimensions: 5” x 0.9” x 2.8”

Weight: 10.6 oz

Pros:

Shock and dustproof

The device can record everyday routes

It can be easily installed by just attaching it any iron surface

Lightweight and small

It can withstand harsh conditions

Cons:

This tracking device only works with 2G network

The positioning error is 200m to 1km

No sim card included

#5. GPS Tracker VyncsMo

The VyncsMo tracking device delivers a real-time tracking feed which updates a minute. You can also change the setting of the receive feedback time at 15 or 30 seconds. It also provides distance traveled, fuel level, speeding histogram, geofence notifications, and 24/7 roadside assistance in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the US.

Features

Super accurate GPS/GLONASS module

Works both in 2G and 3G networks

Uses 12V power adapter

Comes with high-performance 3-axes Nano Accelerometer

8 US dollars per month

Geofence and unsafe driving alerts

Driver score & trip performance index reporting

Works in 177+ countries

Gives battery health reporting

Dimensions: 6” x 0.9” x 1.7”

Weight: 2.24 oz

Pros:

This device doesn’t need a battery

Delivers real-time updates

It can sense rapid car movements such as braking and acceleration

It provides you with regular reminders on car maintenance

Works over 100 countries

Gives personalized fuel-saving tips

Cons:

There are reports that this device doesn’t function correctly in rural areas

GPS errors occur sometimes

#6. TKSTAR TK915GPS Tracker

The TKStar tracker works both GSM 2G and 3G networks. Since it has a built-in strong magnet, no installation is needed, and it is water-resistant. If you opt to use the maker’s free app, it will maintain a tracking accuracy of between 5 to 10 meters. The device also features an Overspeed alarm which will trigger if the car’s speed exceeds the pre-set speed.

Features and Specs

Has 10000 mAh Battery, Standby time 120 days

With a built-in strong magnet

Has Overspeed and geofence alarms

GPS location accuracy is 5-10 meters

LBS location accuracy is 100-1000 meters

24/7 Friendly customer service

It supports micro-SIM cards

History route playback for 6 months

With a waterproof rating of IP65

Has anti-theft vibration alert

Dimensions:3” x 4.1” x 2.4”

Weight: 5.9 oz

Pros:

Does not require installation

Has a user-friendly interface

There is no contract or activation fee needed

Tracks in real-time via Google Maps

Alarms when someone attempts to remove this device

Cons

Releases a weak signal when the battery life is low

You need to buy the sim card separately

Buying Guide for Car GPS Tracker

Picking the good car GPS tracker to meet your needs and preference can be a daunting task, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the technical terms detailed in the device’s description. But, don’t you worry, as we highlighted the essential factors that you should consider when purchasing a GPS tracker for your vehicle. Because after all, the brand, design, and style are not just enough in order to determine the one for you.

Purpose

First things first, you must be definite on your purpose why you need a tracking device. For example, if you’re buying it for business intents, then consider getting a tracker that is specialized for managing fleet. While if you want this for personal purposes, such as monitoring an elderly or a young love one, it’s recommended to go for trackers that accentuate family safety. This is very important to avoid ending up with the incorrect kind of tracker. You will know the strengths of a tracking device through its product description and during sales briefing.

Realtime tracking

The main reason for installing a GPS tracker is real-time tracking. This function varies from one tracking device to the other. The car GPS tracker with a real-time tracking must be prioritized first since it provides the instantaneous location of your car. Additionally, numerous GPS trackers allow you to trace the tracking device on Google Maps. This is very useful because now you have an option to track your car with better details. It is definitely worth looking into it also.

Multi-function

The next factor that you should consider is the range of functions and services it offers. Most GPS tracking devices on the market have the capability to track vehicle’s speeds, fuel level, acceleration points, geofence, and more. There are also models that come with great benefits and safety features which can help to be a better driver. Therefore, look for these helpful features because not all tracking devices can give these.

Price

GPS tracking device can cost ranging from $25 to over $100, that is why it’s significant to ponder about what you’re purchasing. Also, it’s not just the upfront cost of the unit you need to consider as numerous operators demand a monthly charge for you to store your car’s GPS data in the cloud. If you want to have a long-term data plan but don’t like to pay a monthly fee, then go for a GPS tracker that offers a yearly plan and be clear to the provider if there are any hidden charges, so you are certain to the exact amount you’ll be paying.

Power Source and Battery Capacity

Lastly, another factor to look for if ever you choose for a battery-powered tracking device is having longer battery life to prevent from charging it regularly. In line with this, a GPS tracker with a motion detector feature is a must-have to save battery. There are also GPS trackers that don’t need batteries, instead, they get power directly from your vehicle.

Car GPS Tracker FAQ Section

How does car GPS Work?

It works in a similar way that SAT-NAV tells where your location is. The car GPS tracker will communicate with the artificial satellites orbiting the earth to obtain your car’s exact location. Then, the location will be conveyed to your phone or computer through 2G or 3G networks to transmit the coordinates that the provider’s website or mobile app overlays which is typically the Google earth.

Is it possible to connect my car GPS tracker to various devices?

Yes, you can link your GPS tracker device to your phone, tablet, or laptop. You may also link it to other devices, like to the phone of your parents, so they can have access also.

Can I place a tracker under the car?

Yes. But, if you position your tracking device under the car, ensure that it can withstand from the dust, moisture, and water. Go for a GPS tracker that is dust and water-resistant.

Is putting a tracking device on somebody’s vehicle illegal?

Tracking of belongings is a legal gray zone since the laws differ from state to state. If you’re not certain in doing this, it is much better to talk to your lawyer first before tracking someone’s car. As the general guideline states, installing a tracking device on somebody’s car, especially when there’s trespassing of property or unauthorized entry of vehicle involved, is completely illegal. On the other hand, all states allow tracking a car you own even if you’re not the primary driver. You may also put a GPS tracking device to your kid’s vehicle provided that they’re below 18 years old. Attaching a tracker on your partner’s vehicle could give you a problem because, under the Fourth Amendment, tracking is a form of breach of privacy. Therefore, it’s better to ask permission before installing a tracker on a car you don’t own to avoid any legal consequences.

Conclusion

There’s no doubt that buying a GPS tracker is a great investment if you want to have a peace of mind. Listed above are some of the great car GPS trackers you should consider when buying one. And, after making comparisons, our top pick is the Vyncs GPS Tracker due to its awesome features and price. Finally, with this guide, we are confident that you’ve to gain vital information about GPS trackers and will make your buying decision much easier.