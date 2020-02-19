Based on multiple hours of thorough research of all the top-selling models, the AT-LP60WH-BT Audio Technica is the best turntable that will satisfy most buyers. This conclusion is based on price, quality, and features. However, several other models should also be considered that might fit your needs and preferences. This is why in this article, we have shortlisted the excellent turntable under 300 to help you make an intelligent purchase decision. Now, let us explore the details of our top picks.

Top Turntable Under 300 Reviews 2020

Audio Technica AT-LP60WH-BT Fully Automatic Bluetooth Wireless Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable (Editor’s Choice)

This turntable is fully automatic. There is no need to put the stylus on the record by yourself as it automatically does it for you gently. The tonearm also automatically returns to its place when the music ends. These features make this one of the easiest turntable to operate. The quality of sound this turntable produce is excellent, all thanks to its design. The ATLP60 belt drive mitigates the effects of the motor vibration to the platter. This results in high fidelity and better quality sound. In terms of compatibility, this is one of the best. It has a switchable phone pre-amplifier. It also has RCA output cables that can be connected to power speakers to make your music louder. Overall, this turntable is fully loaded, and you will not be wrong in choosing this one.

Features and Specifications:

This turntable is 14 inches by 14 inches in dimension.

It has a removable lid cover.

It has a fully automatic stylus and belt-drive.

It is equipped with wireless Bluetooth connectivity. It can accommodate up to 8 device profiles. It also has a system memory for a fast connection.

It as an anti-resonance platter with an aluminum die-cast that lessens vibration.

It has a replaceable Audi-Technica Phone cartridge with a diamond stylus.

It is compatible with 33-½ and 45 RPM records.

You get a dual RCA plug and a 45 RPM adapter.

It has a removable dust cover that comes with the purchase.

Editorial Comments

This turntable perfectly combines tradition and modernity. It is indeed a significant upgrade from the traditional turntables with modern design and features. The quality of sound is impeccable due to its low vibration features and Audio Technica cartridge. All of these add to improve your music listening experience, which you will only get from a high-quality turntable.

Pros:

Great sound quality.

Easy to assemble.

Easy to use.

It has efficient Bluetooth capabilities and pairing mode.

It has an anti-slip mat place under the vinyl.

The arm is automatic.

The price is reasonable.

Cons:

Unresponsive customer service.

You have to purchase a separate Bluetooth speaker.

Overtime, Bluetooth compatibility, and function may have connectivity issues.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB Direct-Drive Professional Turntable (Best for Old Vinyl)

If you are looking for the great turntable under 300 for your old pieces of vinyl, this one should be your first choice. It can convert your records to digital by using the USB output, which can connect directly to your computer with the help of an audacity software. The conversion process is compatible with any type of personal computer, including MAC os. Although this turntable is entirely manual, unlike the AT-LP60 model, it still boasts a high torque motor and a direct drive that can quickly startup the device. It is equipped with the same die-cast aluminum, anti-resonance platter, which improves sound quality. It also has the speed options of 25,45,78 RPM. Compared to the model mentioned above, this turntable has a balanced S-shape tonearm with lockable rest and hydraulic damped lit. It has control panels, which makes the operation very convenient. You can quickly reverse or fast forward the records. It also has a variable pitch control. All in all, this one is a good buy specifically for old and delicate vinyl.

Features and Specifications:

It is equipped with a high-torque motor, USB connectivity, and internal phono pre-amplifier.

It has a die-cast alumnimun and anti resonance platter.

The tonearm has a lockable rest and damped hydraulic lift in an s-shape design.

The purchase includes adapter cables, USB cable, 45 RPM adapter, headshell, AC line cord, and audacity software for digital record conversion.

It has a stroboscopic platter that has a speed indicator and playback control buttons such as reverse and forward.

It is equipped with a target light, which makes it easier to operate the popup stylus in low light.

It has builtin connectivity options.

Three selectable speed options.

Editorial Comments

Vinyl can be delicate, and multiple-use can result from wearing and tearing, but with this turntable, that is not an issue at all. You can easily convert your vinyl into a digital version to preserve its state. Meanwhile, still prefer to use it, the turntable has gentle, efficient features that do not harm the quality of the vinyl. Aside from that, you also get good sound quality as this turntable has features that ensure clear and crisp music.

Pros:

A significant upgrade from traditional turntables.

Easy to set up and easy to use.

Convenient pop-up light.

It has an affordable price for all the features it offers.

It has a comprehensive operation instruction manual.

Cons:

Not ideal for audiophiles due to the built-in phono amplifier.

You have to pay more to get another color option.

Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Record Player (Best Performance)

This turntable plays traditional EP and LP vinyl with incredible sound quality. It has premium analog components with a high fidelity belt, which recreates the music that will give justice to the artist. It also has an Audio Technica AT95E with a diamond elliptical stylus that accurately and precisely tracks the grooves of your record. Furthermore, it also has built-in Texas instrument pre-amp, which increases the quality of sound. You also get incredible record tracking with a balanced aluminum S-shape tonearm. It ensures that the stylus is situated deeply on the record’s grooves. In terms of design, it has a beautiful walnut finish, which is crafted from MDF wood. Aside from that, the aluminum platter has a rubber slip mat and isolation feet, which removes vibrations. If turntable performance is your number 1 consideration, then this is the model for you.

Features and Specifications

This turntable has a belt drive system and a DC motor. It features a 33 ⅓ RPM and 45 RPM speed.

The platter has a diameter of 12 inches and 30cm. It is made out of aluminum, and the turntable mat is rubber.

The tonearm is a balanced S-type, and it is supported by cartridges weighing from 3.5 to 6.5 grams. It also has anti-skating adjustment and pivot bearing.

It comes with a MM cartridge and a bonded elliptical stylus.

It has a gold-plated RCA connection.

The preamps are switchable phono/line.

The power consumption is 1.5W while the input is 100V-240V, and the output is 12V.

Editorial Comments

Gift yourself with a high performing turntable by purchasing this one. This turntable has features that create accurate sound reproduction. You will feel like the artist is directly singing to you. The design is also right to its traditional origin, yet it incorporates modern styles, which makes it sleek and desirable.

Pros:

It has an auto-stop feature.

The tracking force is incredible.

Easy to set up.

The price is affordable, yet the features are of high quality.

Beautiful classic design.

High-quality cartridge and tonearm

Great sounding preamp

Cons:

RPM adjustment control is located at the bottom, which is hard to reach.

Inaccurate speed rotation.

There is no slot for 45 RPM adaptor.

Pioneer PL-30-K Audiophile Stereo Turntable (Best Sound Quality)

Pioneer has been producing various high-quality music equipment over the past decades. If you want a turntable from a trusted brand, then you should consider this one. It is fully automatic with dual-layer chassis that has a low center of gravity and a 4mm metal plate for stable playback. It also has a phono equalizer, which is builtin. Aside from that, this turntable is fully loaded with power cor, spare lead wires, headshell, balance weight, EP adapter, dust cover, and turntable sheet.

Features and Specifications:

Belt driven system.

It has a thick rubber 5 mm mat vibration suppressant.

15x17x4 inches in dimensions.

It weighs 12.3 pounds.

It has 2 RCA connections.

It has a fully adjustable tonearm.

It has an automatic return and starts functions.

Pros:

Comprehensive instruction manual.

Affordable price

Good sound quality

Easy to set up

Responsive customer service representatives and service centers

Cons:

No USB port

It can have speed issues after some time.

It can have motor quality issues.

Victrola Navigator 8-in-1 Classic Bluetooth Record Player (Budget Pick)

If you are looking for a turntable that wouldn’t hurt your pocket, then you should consider this one. It is three-speed, and it has Bluetooth connectivity features. It can also be used as a USB or CD player, and it has FM radio features too. Aside from that, this turntable can convert vinyl to Mp3 by using their software. That software is compatible with any type of personal computer, and the purchase also comes with a free USB connector.

Features and Specifications:

It can be used as a cassette player.

It can be used as an FM radio, and it has a builtin analog tuner.

It has built-in speakers.

The purchase includes a headphone jack and RCA output as well as a remote controller.

The body is made out of real wood.

Pros:

Eight functions in one turntable.

It has a convenient Bluetooth feature.

There is a cassette slot.

The price is very affordable and budget-friendly.

It has a classy design that will fit into any room.

Cons:

Unresponsive customer service.

Expensive part replacement.

The built-in speakers are not of exceptional quality.

No capacity for output speakers.

Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable (Modern Entry Level)

Enjoy your vinyl records with the convenience of modern wireless technology. This easy to operate turntable has a two-speed setting that is well situated on the lower deck of the device. It also has built-in phono output and lines out, which is easily switchable. Most of all, this model boasts an efficient wireless and wired connection, which makes listening to music a lot smoother. Aside from that, it has a modern pipe tonearm design that significantly improves the record’s groove tracking.

Features and Specifications:

Removable dust cover.

It has a mat that has vibration dampening capacity.

The platter is made out of die-cast aluminum.

It can connect to headphones, wireless speakers, and other Bluetooth devices.

It has USB ripping with converts vinyl record to digital MP3 files.

The purchase also includes a free USB cable and a 45 RPM adaptor.

It has a straight design tonearm.

Pros:

It has convenient multiple types of connections.

Easy to set up and easy to pair to devices.

Straightforward operation fit for entry-level hobbyists.

Good customer service

Cons:

The spin speed can be too fast and difficult to adjust.

There are no volume adjustments when on Bluetooth mode.

Buying Guide for the Best Turntable Under 300

Turntables can go for outrageous prices, but there are also several affordable options. However, you need to be educated on what to look out for to make sure that you are getting the best out of your money. To do that, we have listed down below several pieces of information and considerations that you should take so that you can buy the best turntable under 300 for you.

Information

When buying a turntable, you must first know the anatomy of its parts to understand what to look out for and what can be considered as good quality. Here are the parts of the turntable and their function.

Turntable

What many refer to as turntable is technically a record player. Sometimes it can also be called a platter. A turntable is a part of a record player where the record is placed. Turntables have a metal rod that keeps the record in place in the center. It is one of the essential parts of a record player as it significantly affects music quality. A drive system controls the rotation of a turntable. This drive system can either be a direct or belt drive. Aside from that, the turntable is also the part that is prone to damages.

Tonearm

The tonearm connects the turntable housing and holds the stylus. There is a variety of tonearm shapes such as straight, curved, or S-shape.

Cartridge

The cartridge works together with the tonearm. They can also be called as “pickup” or “needle.” It is what translates the grooves of the record into actual sounds.

Stylus

The stylus is one of the most iconic parts of a turntable. It is the need that is placed on the record while the grooves spin and play. Usually, a stylus is made out of diamond material and is in a cone form. The shape can either be spherical or elliptical. Although a stylus is generally made from a durable material, it usually needs to be replaced after 1000 or 2500 hours of usage.

Amplifier

Amplifiers are what controls the frequencies that your ears hear. They are the ones responsible for transferring the signals from the turntables to the audio speakers. They can be either built-in or use cable connections.

Considerations

Now that you know the necessary parts of a turntable, here are the considerations you must take before making an actual purchase.

Manual vs. Automatic

You must consider the quality of operation of the turntable that you will buy. There are three types of turntable operation: manual, semi-manual, and automatic. If you are new to the turntable game, it is best to go for a mechanical model as it is straightforward to operate, but if you insist on doing it the traditional way, then go for manually operated models.

Belt drive vs. Direct Drive

As mentioned above, the drive system is responsible for the rotation of the turntable. Most professional disc jockeys prefer direct-drive. This is because the quickly increase speed the moment the motor is switched on. Meanwhile, the belt-driven is more suitable for occasional use. It uses an elastic band to connect the motor to the turntable. This removes vibration from the record.

Phono Preamp

Check whether the turntable that you are purchasing has a builtin phono preamp because the cartridge alone may produce a very weak sound. If it does not have a built-in phono preamp, you may need to purchase a separate speaker which means added cost.

Speaker Pairing

When selecting a turntable, you must be wary about its speaker pairing. The mode of matching can either be wireless or wired with cords. You must also check out the compatibility. Often, there is a need to connect the turntable to a preamp output. This provides excellent sound quality, but they can take up space and would incur an additional cost.

Playback speeds

Usually, entry-level turntables are equipped with dual-speed, so if you find one that has more than that at this price, then that is a gem.

Final Thoughts

If you have acquired a vinyl collection, then you should invest in a good turntable. The products listed above are some of the top-selling under 300 turntables. We have analyzed several models that will fit different preferences and needs. We have also provided pieces of information that will help your decision become wiser and more relaxed.