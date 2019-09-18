Buying a mattress is not as easy as you think. Remember this is a big and heavy item that needs to be delivered via logistics. So it will be a pain in the neck if you make a mistake. There are several things you need to consider before placing that order. These criteria will help you achieve the mattress of your dreams without regret.

Which Type of Mattress Do You Prefer?

Mattresses have evolved and became too good that most people never really imagined. The majority of us never really cared about what kind of bed we sleep in until sleep disorder comes in. That is why it is really surprising to know how far the mattress industry has reached. There are so many options to choose from, and they no longer serve only a single function. Mattresses today are designed according to the various needs of each person. And with tons of different mattresses out there, it is easy for someone to be overwhelmed and confused when selecting which one to take home. So here’s a shortlist of mattress that can help you make your decision.

Memory Foam Mattresses

This is the ideal mattress for people with joint and muscle pains. Absorbs movement to avoid disturbance. Good choice for people who easily awakes from the slight movement of their partner. However, there’s a tendency for you to sink down too much and feel smothered. You may find it difficult to move or stand up if you stayed too long in the same position.

Latex Foam Mattresses

A latex foam mattress is like memory foam but more elastic and suitable for everyone. It bounces more compared to memory foam that does not transfer movement. Unlike memory foam, latex foam is cooler to the feeling even after hours of sleeping. It’s firmness is ideal for many people as it does not make you sink too much like in memory foam. Its ability to revert back to its original shape is another good thing about this mattress. If this is the type of mattress that your heart desires and you need some feedback, then you can find helpful reviews of the best latex mattress at mattressgenius.com.

Innerspring Mattresses

This is the most common type of mattress even before those functional bed foams were created. Innerspring mattress is the cheapest, as it’s the traditional type. Innerspring mattresses provide good support and are affordable but not durable. The springs inside tend to rust, loosen and break. They also break out of the foam after a while.

Hybrid Mattresses

A hybrid mattress is a combination of a spring mattress and foams. It is the best of both worlds because of its foam overlay. A good hybrid mattress can also provide superior support in contrast with a lower quality. Low-quality hybrid mattresses can have an unparalleled surface after using it for quite some time. The springs inside an inferior hybrid mattress might also break out on the surface, like in a regular one.

Adjustable Air Mattresses

Decades ago, it was impossible and almost unimaginable to modify mattresses according to our preferences. But today, adjustable mattresses came in reality. Technology has affected our lives to the point that we can customize even our beds. For example, you can adjust the temperature of the mattress on each side according to what you and your partner’s preferences.

Determine The Size You Want

It is essential to know the size of the mattress that you are going for it to fit to your bed frame. Although there might be a bed frame that is designed for the mattress you want, it’s not always necessary to replace the one you already have. Below are the standard bed sizes in case you need them:

Mattress Standard Dimensions

King 76 x 80 inches

California King 72 x 84 inches

Queen 60 x 80 inches

Full XL 53 x 80 inches

Full 53 x 75 inches

Twin XL 38 x 80 inches

Twin 38 x 75 inches

Check Its Firmness

One of the reasons you need to experience the mattress before buying is to determine if it’s firm enough for you. Mattress manufacturers have different firmness levels. Some use the terms soft, medium, and firm. Others use a firm scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being soft and 10 being the firmest.

The firmness scale you think will work for you might disappoint you. Firmness level 4 of manufacturer A might just be level 2 with manufacturer B. You might find the medium firmness of a mattress too soft for you.

Decide on Your Budget

After a careful soul searching to find the best mattress that suits your needs, it’s time to check your budget. We all know that the more luxurious mattress you want, the pricier it is. If you have a health condition, then you should also be willing to spend on the mattress that fits your needs.

Where To Buy?

The traditional way of purchasing goods has a counterpart now. People have the option to purchase in a physical store or buy online. Mattresses can also be purchased online just like with the other goods. This buying option is hassle free and time saving. Products are usually more affordable and they always offer promos and discounts. But most importantly, you will find customer reviews that are very helpful regarding the product you’re planning to buy. However, online purchasing has disadvantages. Since you don’t have access to the actual mattress, there’s no way you can test it. This is the same reason that usually results in return and refund. The other issue is the extreme hassle of returning it and the waiting period to receive the refund. That’s why some people still prefer to shop in a brick and mortar store. Actually, there’s a workaround that you can do. If you really want to purchase that dream mattress of yours online. You can visit a physical store first and assess it from there. If you are convinced that it’s worth buying, then you can go back online to purchase it.