After several days of extensive research of the Best Bluetooth Speakers Under $200, we found out that the JBL Xtreme is the best budget pick while the Bose SoundLink Revolve is our editor’s. This is based on the price, material, and sound quality. The FUGOO speaker is also a great contender for its batter life. Aside from that, we have also shortlisted other models that may fit your budget and requirement. With that said, let us take a closer look at these Bluetooth speakers under $200. Here are the shortlisted Bluetooth speakers who are priced under $200:

Top Bluetooth Speakers Under 200 Dollar Reviews

#1. JBL Xtreme Bluetooth Speaker (Best Budget Pick)

JBL has been one of the best when it comes to the Bluetooth speaker game, and this one does not disappoint. It has four color options that cater to different styles and preferences. It is small enough to be carried anywhere without any hassle.In terms of sound quality, this one has a crisp and robust base. It has dual external radiators that make the sound booming. Aside from that, it also has an echo and noise-canceling speakerphone, which makes calls crystal clear.Up to 3 mobile devices can enjoy the Bluetooth connectivity. Also, the batteries of this speaker are li-ion batteries, which can last up to 15 hours of non-stop music playing.

Features:

Powered by a rechargeable 10,000mAH Li-ion batteries

Splashproof fabric design which makes it safe to be used in beaches or pools.

It has an echo, and noise-canceling features better sound quality during conference calls.

It weighs 6.61 Lbs.

Wattage: 2x30w bi-amp

It has a 3mm input jack

Equipped with JBL connect system, which the speaker to connect with other JBL products.

Four color options: Blue, Black, Red, and Camouflage

It has a dual USB charge system.

The purchase includes a carrying strap and handle.

“This speaker is perfect if you are the type who wants to bring their music with them inside the bathroom. It is semi water-resistant, and it has a great quality of music. But, it can be a bit heavy, but it is a fair trade given that it lasts long without charging, and the sound quality is excellent.”

Pros:

Fair price for the quality.

Portable

Excellent Bluetooth connectivity

Great sound quality

Long battery life

Easy to use and set up

Useful USB ports, voice control, and speakerphone.

Sleek and stylish design

Cons:

It is on the heavier side compared to other Bluetooth speakers.

No manual included in the packaging.

Startup sound cannot be switched off.

#2. Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker (Editor’s Choice)

Many would consider Bose to be the tightest competition of JBL, and this product isone of the reasons why. It has a sleek triple black or lux gray design which will fit perfectly in any space. This speaker has an immersive, loud, and deep sound. The SoundLink Revolve is a 360 degrees speaker that creates an even and consistent tone.The Bluetooth connectivity of this speaker is also excellent. You can connect to speakers together using the party or stereo mode thanks to the Bose SimpleSync innovation. It is also equipped with a voice prompt, which enables handless operation.

Features

The Bluetooth range can cover a 9-meter radius.

It can last up to 12 house of music time.

It can be voice command operated. ( Gooogle now and Siri)

It has a thread provision for tripod mounting.

Automatically improve poor music quality.

It is water-resistant.

The body is made out of aluminum material.

It can be paired with other Bose speakers through the party mode for better music experience.

Compatible with the Bose Connect App, which makes the operation smoother and functional.

“The sound quality is unquestionable. The 360-degree speaker makes it possible to have even for listeners in a different direction. The body design and build are very cool too. It is chic yet bold, which you will surely love. It is everything that you could ask for a Bluetooth speaker at its price.”

Pros:

Lightweight

Great music quality

Excellent Bluetooth connectivity

Easy to navigate operation bundled with a useful application on mobile devices.

Affordable price range.

Good bass quality

Powerful and undistorted sound even at maximum volume.

Cons:

The battery life could be better.

The sound can sometimes be too “crisp.”

The mobile device paired to the speaker automatically directs calls to speaker mode.

#3. JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth Speaker

Here is another model from JBL that might impress you. This one is cheaper compare to the one mentioned above. Your ears will enjoy its even 360 degrees sound, and your eyes will also be a maze with its 360 light show that comes with it. This model has two color options—Black, which has a blue and violet light show and white with a yellow and orange light show. Moreover, this speaker has the same echo and noise-canceling speakerphone, which makes better quality over the phone conversations. It is also equipped with JBL Connect technology. This allows this speaker to be able to connect with other JBL speakers for a party mode.

Features:

This speaker has an IPX7 housing. This means that it can be immersed in water for a short time without being damaged.

The Bluetooth can connect to 2 devices.

The battery is a rechargeable Li-ion which can last up to 12 hours of continuous usage.

The light show experience can be customizable through the JBL Connect app.

It is equipped with echo and noise-canceling speakerphones.

It has an auxiliary port.

It automatically shuts off when there is no music transmitted to the speaker, so it saves battery life.

“Feast your ears and eyes with the JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth speaker. It can be yours at a very affordable price, given the features that you can get. It is a 360 degrees speaker, so the sound quality is always consistent and even. Also, the operation interface and app integration make the experience with the speaker even better.”

Pros:

Fresh design and light show feature.

Easy to use

Excellent music quality

Great value for money

Loud volume

Superb battery life

Cons:

The speaker can sound muffled when submerged in water.

The glass body is delicate, which makes it susceptible to breaking or cracking.

#4. Harman Kardon Onyx 4 Bluetooth Speaker

Create a better music listening experience with the Harman Kardon speaker. It is compatible with 100 different HK Connect compatible gadgets and speakers. It has a unique circular design and a plain black color. Moreover, this speaker can connect up to 2 devices at once. It also supports Google Now and Siri with the help of the HK Connect App.

Features:

Its rechargeable battery can hold charge up to 8 hours of continuous usage.

It weighs 4.5 Lbs.

Iconic fabric and design.

Wireless control through the use of the HK Connect application.

Bluetooth can support two devices at the same time

It is equipped with an Auxilary input.

Pros:

Excellent sound quality

It is lightweight. It can be easily transferred to different rooms.

Unique circular shape.

Beautiful all black color

It is easy to control with the use of smart devices through its application.

Cons:

No physical volume control button on the unit.

Very dependent on the app for controls and efficiency.

#5. Creative Nova Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker is ideal for its smart features. It has a built-in Alexa program, which enables you to give commands to Alexa through this device. It has a simple and straightforward style and design, as well. It has music playback and nova synchronization. This allows for seamless Wi-fi connectivity with devices. Moreover, this speaker can also function as an ambient light, which you can customize to the mood you prefer.

Features:

Alexa capable speaker access with remote control capabilities.

Internet capabilities

iOS Sound Blaster app, which enables remote operation of Nova speaker.

Customizable span and light settings

Two far-field drivers

Down firing woofer

Two passive radiators

8 illuminating LEDs

5-driver configuration

It has a built-in handle.

It weighs 3.08 lbs.

Pros:

Incredible AI integration and wireless access features

Easy to set up and operate

Convenient app for music streaming access

Affordable price tag

Cons:

The sound quality could be better.

Users may experience several Volume sync issues where the volume rapidly goes to the maximum.

#6.FUGOO STYL Bluetooth Speaker

If portability is your main priority, then you should consider this speaker. It can last up to 35 hours without the need for recharging. It is a 360 degrees speaker that offers even sound distribution. Moreover, this speaker has eight drivers to cater to different sound needs and produce good quality audios.

Features:

It has an IP67 rating which means that it is 100% water-proof. This can be used well at the beach or poolside.

Dust, mud, and shockproof.

It can be used as a power bank with high-speed charging capabilities.

With built0in Google Now and Siri access for voice command capabilities.

Two-color options.

Pros:

It is portable. Can be used as a power bank and speaker

Long-lasting battery life

Great sound quality

Unique and stylish design

Sturdy and durable build quality

Water-proof

Easy to connect with mobile devices

Cons:

Does not have straps to make it easier to bring

Can be on the heavier side

The customer service of the product is unresponsive

#7. Edifier R1850DB Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker is different compared to the others on our list. This a bookshelf speaker, so it requires a big storage space. It has a 2.0 Studio monitor, amplifier and a subwoofer. In terms of sound quality, it has an adjustable base and excellent treble and volume. It is also equipped with the latest wireless system.

Features:

0 Bluetooth connectivity for laptops, tablets, and phones.

Remote access track control and volume adjustment

MDF frame

Gloss black finishing

Equipped with RCA, RCA to AUX, Optical, Coaxial, and Subwoofer output connection.

Packed with accessories such as RCA to AUX cable, RCA to RCA cable, optical cable, and wireless remote.

2-year warranty

Pros:

Reasonable price point

Good sound quality with crisp bass and loud volume

Easy to set up Bluetooth connectivity

Packed with all the necessary accessories needed

The wireless remote control is responsive

Cons:

It is not ideal for small spaces because it has big dimensions

It is not portable, so it has to be set up in a permanent space

What to Look Out For When Buying a Bluetooth Speaker Under $200

When buying a Bluetooth speaker under $200, there are several considerations that you must take. Here are some of them:

Sound Quality

The primary reason why you are buying a Bluetooth speaker is to have a better music listening experience, right? So, when you are choosing which Bluetooth speaker to buy, this should be the first consideration. The sound quality can be a subjective consideration. But, it would help if you identify your preference. Do you like crisp bass, or you prefer a speaker which has a louder overall sound? With that said, the 360 degrees speaker such as the Bose SoundLink Revolve and JBL Pulse 3 provides even and consistent music quality. Meanwhile, the Edifier R1850DB has an excellent bass, which is also perfect for watching action films.

Portability

Now, another consideration that you must make is whether you are looking for a Bluetooth speaker that is portable or not. If you prefer a portable speaker, then go for ones that are battery operated. An example of these is the JBL, Bose, Creative Nova, and FUGOO units. With that said, you must also take a closer look at its weight. For example, the JBL Xtreme can be a little heavier compared to Pulse 3 from the same manufacturer. But, because it is denser, it has longer battery life. By the end of the day, it depends on the trade-off you are willing to accept. For the Edifier and Harman Kardon speakers, they are ideal to be placed in a permanent location.

Water Resistance

One of the significant problems speakers can have is water damage. Water can cause irreversible damage to speakers. But, some speakers are splashproof, and some can even be considered water-proof. So, how do you identify is a speaker is splash-proof, water-proof, or no water protection at all? Well, the answer depends on the testing that they were subjected too. For manufactures such as JBL, they take pride in making sure that their speakers are at least splashproof given that these speakers are portable. This is why they make sure to put an IP code in their product which states the grade of water-proofing it has. However, there are some speakers despite being water-proof can still have a muffled sound after being submerged to water. But, what’s important is that once it has dried, the quality is back to normal. So when choosing your Bluetooth speaker, look out for the IP code. IPX6 and above can be considered as products with good water resistance.

Operation

Traditionally, speakers are operated through buttons. You usually have the pause, stop, and play signs. With Bluetooth speakers, you should look out for those that have apps that can be used for hands-free operation. These are beneficial if you are doing something with your hands—no need to go near the speakers at all. However, a speaker with a button operation is still a good choice. Many customers have shown their grievances with speakers that are entirely operated through mobile devices. They noted that it be a challenge, especially when they do not have access to the initially paired device. The set up can be challenging, too, but that depends on the manufacturer and the interface of their app.

Battery Life

If you preferred portable and battery-powered Bluetooth speakers, you would want one with long battery life. The charge it holds defines its battery life. For the JBL Xtreme, it has a 10,000 mAh battery, which makes it able to last 15 hours. In the list above, the FUGOO speaker has the most extended battery life, which can last up to 35 hours.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are all Bluetooth speakers portable?

A: No, not all Bluetooth speakers are portable. Some just have a Bluetooth capacity, which enables cloud connectivity with mobile devices.

Q: Can Bluetooth speakers be connected with other speakers?

A: Yes, some Bluetooth speakers can be connecter with other speakers. For example, Bose and JBL have a party mode that enables their speaker to connect with another speaker in their product list.

Q: How to connect a mobile device with a Bluetooth speaker?

A: The pairing of the devices depends on the brand. But, usually, all you have to do is to search for the Bluetooth signal of the speaker device and connect with it.

Q: How many devices can be connected to a Bluetooth speaker?

A: The definite answer to this depends on the manufacturer and the model of the Bluetooth speaker. But, higher-end Bluetooth speakers can connect up to 4 devices, but one device will be catered at a time.

Final Thoughts

Well, there you have it. Those are the Good Bluetooth Speakers under $200. If you want a speaker that is enjoyable for both the eyes and ears, then go for the JBL Pulse 3. If you prefer a steady amplifier, then the Edifier R1850DB. But, for those who are looking for portable Bluetooth speakers, then the JBL Xtreme and Bose SoundLink Revolve are excellent choices for you. You should also look at FUGOO, Harman Kardon, and Creative Nova, and you must just find one that fits your needs and requirement. All the products mentioned above are under $200, which can be considered a mid-range budget. Bluetooth speakers are one of the most innovative inventions of modern-day. It has changed the way people listen to music positively. However, there has been a notion that to get a good quality Bluetooth speaker; it has to be expensive. Hopefully, the list mentioned above has helped you find the Excellent Bluetooth Speakers under $200 for you.