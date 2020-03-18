People often underestimate the importance of wheel locks. Just like anti-theft car alarms, wheel locks are equally crucial for the protection of your vehicle. Tires of cars seem minor things, but thieves can take off them to get some money after selling these tires in the market.
Without a pair of wheel locks, it is difficult to protect the tires of your car. Best Wheel Locks are complicated and small pieces to fasten on the wheels. It is easy to replace lugs with reliable wheel locks.
Wheel locks can protect your tires from fastening instead of lugs in the wheels. Removal of wheel locks needs a special wrench or key to ensure the security of tires. Without a designated key, no one can open these locks.
5 Top Wheel Locks Comparison Chart
|Brand Name
|Weight
|Dimensions
|Ratings
|Price
|Gorilla Automotive 71683NBC "The System
|3 pounds
|6 x 5.5 x 3.5 inches
|4.3/5
|Genuine Toyota Accessories 00276-00900 Wheel Lock
|15.2 ounces
|6.9 x 5.5 x 1.2 inches
|4.7/5
|The Club 1000 Original Club Steering Wheel Lock, Red
|2 pounds
|4 x 9 x 6 inches
|4.4/5
|COOCHEER Heavy-duty Car Tire Wheel Lock Anti-theft Lock
|14.07 pounds
|26 x 12.9 x 6.9 inches
|3.6/5
|Trimax TCL65 Wheel Chock Lock
|6.39 pounds
|4 x 11.7 x 15.5 inches
|4.5/5
6 Best Wheel Locks for Security of Vehicles
If you want to increase the security of the wheels of your vehicle, you will need the best locks and here are a few reliable options for you.
Gorilla Automotive 71683NBC “The System” Acorn Black Chrome Wheel Locks
Gorilla Automotive wheel locks are famous for the safety of the car. They don’t skimp on excellence because the manufacturing procedure is controlled to meet standards of quality.
With special exterior security pattern, it is impossible to remove lug nuts without their specific key provided by the manufacturer. The nuts of lug are chrome plated and constructed from hardened steel to protect them from rusting.
These are the unique and advanced locks available on the market. With external security pattern, it is nearly impossible to remove the bolts. The locks are specially designed for unrivaled security. Breaking the seal even with a powerful wrench is impossible.
Product Features:
- Unique locking system and exterior security-lock pattern
- The unique system for removal and installation
- Simple installation makes the lug an efficient and simple constraining for thieves
- Chrome-plated finish and hardened-steel for the protection of locking mechanism
- Suitable for any van, SUV, truck, and car
Specifications:
- Product Dimensions are 6 x 5.5 x 3.5 inches
- Items weight is Three pounds
- ½” size of the thread
- 13/16” size of the hex
- Overall length is 1.40”
- The conical seat is 60 degree
Pros:
- Numerous combination
- Top-rated control
- Chrome Plating
- Optimum security of car wheels
- Can’t remove without its specific key
- A good model for its price
- Easy to remove and install
- Suitable for almost all vehicles
Cons:
- Suitable for lug nuts only
Genuine Toyota Accessories 00276-00900 Wheel Lock
Genuine Toyota offers a great set of lug nuts wheel lock. These are high quality and reliable. With their amazing protection against corrosion, you can use these locks for numerous years.
The triple-nickel plating along with chrome overlay increase the durability of wheel locks. These things protect wheel lock from rust and harsh weather. These are constructed with the use of the high-precision machine.
These are indestructible and no one can remove them without a designated key. It may be difficult to remove the best quality wheel locks once you fit them on the wheels of your vehicle. These are simple and easy to install.
Product Features:
- Offer dependable protection against tire and wheel theft
- Triple-nickel coating and overlay chrome to ensure maximum protection against corrosion
- Weight-balanced for stock haul nut makes the rebalancing unnecessary
- Designed of hardened steel and precision machines
- Particular collar guide and a key tool
- Easy to install with available instructions
- Convenient to purchase within your tight budget
- Comes in good packaging to protect them from scratches
- Special protection against corrosion
- Easy return and exchange policy
- Single step installation
Specifications:
- Toyota Brand
- 00276-00900 model
- 2 ounces weight
- 9 x 5.5 x 1.2-inch product dimensions
Pros:
- Made of Hardened steel
- Chrome and triple-nickel durable plating
- Balanced locks to avoid any tension about rebalancing
- The user manual is available
- Available at an affordable price
- Suitable for Toyota vehicles
Cons:
- One lock for each tire
- The weight of the product may vary
- It may not fit a few cars
The Club 1000 Original Club Steering Wheel Lock, Red
The 1000 Club wheel red locks are related to “The Club” line of wheel locks. The patented and original wheel locks can be the best steering wheel lock for trucks and cars.
With anti-theft features, this product can protect your vehicle. The strong visuals can deter thief by alerting that your vehicle is protected.
Moreover, it is virtually impossible to remove these locks with ordinary tools. The product comes with a one-year guarantee. Winner International always try to offer reliable products for the safety of customers.
Affordability and reliability are the premier selling points for this system. The wheel locks are easy to install and lock your steering wheel instantly after installation.
Product Features:
- Vinyl coated finish and bright orange color
- The coating protects the hardened-steel finish and makes them unbreakable
- Difficult to remove without designated tools
- Long club for wider or larger steering wheels
- Good for SUV and trucks
- Cro-moly durable steel construction to withstand hammering, prying, drilling, sawing and Freon tools
- Suitable design for pickup trucks and large vans
- Key is necessary to lock the club in its place only
- Ideal to lock steering wheel to its place
- Its color can deter a thief that this vehicle is secured
Specifications:
- 2 pounds weight
- 4 x 9 x 6-inches product dimensions
Pros:
- An original self-locking feature of the club to lock with a single pull
- Resistant to Freon, hammering, prying and sawing attacks
- Visually deter thieves
- Durable construction
- Suitable for SUVs, vans, light truck, and cars
Cons:
- Can be expensive than other models
- May not fit well on different vehicles
Coocheer Heavy-duty Car Tire Wheel Lock Anti-theft Lock
Coocheer is famous for their wheel and tire lock systems. They perfectly design locks to install on the exterior of a tire. The lock will not only secure the wheels but makes it almost impossible for burgles to remove the borders.
Fortunately, these wheel locks can perfectly fit for almost every SUV, van, truck or car vehicles. With their gliding-design, you can conveniently adjust these locks as per the size of rims and tires.
Wheel locks are constructed of durable steel and come with a bright-yellow coating of vinyl material. This coating can protect locks from different elements, such as sunshine and rain.
The vinyl coating prevents rusting and make them durable for every weather.
Product Features:
- Suitable to use in rains and snows
- Clams are durable because of soft-PVC finish
- No worries about ding and dent that can damage the ring and tires
- Suitable for almost all vehicles
- Completely stop tires from the rotation and turning
- Impossible to pull a vehicle even on the trailer
Specifications:
- 100% original Coocheer brand
- Yellow color
- Cold roll stainless steel material
- Suitable for 780mm diameter and 280mm width
- Convenient to use with soft grips
- Package contains 2 keys and 1 wheel lock
Pros:
- Easy to install, just push down with a key to lock it in its place
- Soft PVC coating can preserve your car
- Push down with a key to lock the wheels to their place
- Completely stop tires from rotating and turning
Cons:
- Can be expensive than other wheel locks
- May not fit all vehicles
- Only one key in a pack
Trimax TCL65 Wheel Chock Lock
TCL65 of Trimax can be an ideal product in the list. The clamp-style wheel lock offers optimum protection for rims and tires. These are suitable to adjust from one wheel to another without particular grove and ridge pattern.
The durable steel material is impossible to break with wrenches, pliers and other tools. The Trimax wheel lock is equipped with incorporated chocks to avoid rollaway of the trailer. A robber can’t put your vehicle on his trailer to drive your car away.
The wheel lock is equipped with the internal pick-resistant mechanism. It means it is impossible for thieves to break this lock with small tools. The wheel lock comes with 3 security keys to make this system advanced and superior.
Product Features:
- Convenient installation and easy to adjust form a wheel to another
- Durable gauge steel and built-in chick to avoid rollaway of the trailer
- Three keys and lock cylinder with pick-resistant qualities
- Tight clamps provide added security to wheels
- Rocky yellow epoxy for durability with powder coating
- Easily and quickly attach to each wheel and decrease the ability to drive or tow away vehicle
- Unique design can chock wheels while installation
Specifications:
- 6 pounds weight
- 4 x 11.7 x 15.5-inches product dimensions
- Yellow in color
Pros:
- Triple-lock mechanism
- Durable steel frame
- Difficult to break with ordinary tools
- Tight clamps offer extra security to wheels
- Clamp features special epoxy coating for protection against elements and rain
- Rust-proof design
- Durable and secure with advanced mechanism
Cons:
- Can be an expensive unit
- May not resist high-tech tools
Genuine Honda Accessories 08W42-SNA-100 Alloy Wheel Lock
Honda offers special accessories for the protection of your vehicle. This model may be expensive for numerous people, but has lots of good qualities.
These are the best trailer wheel lock designed by considering durability and strength. These locks are made of triple plated durable nickel and hardened steel to offer optimum security even under maximum pressure.
The external chrome plated layer can protect this wheel lock from corrosion and weather elements. Unlike numerous other locks, Honda pays attention to key and ensure its protection by providing one handy pouch.
These are nicely blended for regular lugs. The wheel locks are expensive, but will not disappoint you.
Product Features:
- Reliable, durable and convenient wheel locks
- The excellent hardened-steel finish offers protection against corrosion and rust
- Good for Honda vehicles
- Solid design to protect rims of your vehicle
- Triple-nickel chrome plated durable finish
- Handy storage pouch to protect key
Specifications:
- 08W42-SNA-100 model
- 12 x 2 x 6-inches product dimensions
- 12 ounces item weight
Pros:
- Tested for durability and strength
- Anti-corrosive material
- Handy pound to protect keys of wheel locks
- Lock enhances the appearance of tires
- Easy to install and remove
Cons:
- Can be expensive and out of budget for some people
- Only for Honda vehicles, but may not fit on a few Honda vehicles
How to choose the Best Wheel Locks: Buyer’s Guide?
If you are ready to purchase the best wheel locks, you can consider any of these models. Before buying the wheel locks, you must see clamps that lock in place over the tires and rims.
You must consider the brand before investing in any wheel lock mechanism. Top manufacturers often sell the high-quality product. These may be expensive but offers maximum protection. Here are a few things to consider while choosing the wheel locks
Key of Wheel Lock
Each wheel lock needs a unique key to close and open the locks. You can’t use an ordinary key to open or close these locks. While choosing a system, you have to consider the way to replace and remove lugs and clamp after losing your key.
Dependability
You must do some research before purchasing a wheel lock. You should find the efficient club by comparing lug or clamp set. Understand the efficiency of these systems in a particular area. Your selected wheel lock should provide maximum protection against weather, such as snow, sunlight, and rain.
Sizing of Wheel Locks
It is an essential factor for lugs and clamps. Based on the width and size of tires, not every lug may fit in particular nut-bolt. You should understand the measurement before investing money in the locking mechanism of your vehicle.
Conclusion
The best wheel locks guarantee maximum protection for your vehicles. These are equally important just like a car alarm and anti-theft equipment. Some models can be expensive, but these offer extra protection.
If you want the best protection, you should consider the installation procedure of wheel locks. If you don’t know the way to install wheel locks, you can’t get the advantage of its efficiency. Purchase wheel locks with easy-to-understand user-manual.
You have to consider price, durability, guarantee from manufacturer and size of wheel locks. Make sure to avoid cheap metal locks and keys because these are weak and breakable. You must have a wheel lock that needs a unique key instead of a generic one.
