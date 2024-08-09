The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarships: Fully Funded Scholarship in Canada at University of Toronto

The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarships: Empowering Global Leaders at the University of Toronto

Scholarship Summary

Name: The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarships

Country: Canada

Institution: University of Toronto

Type: Full undergraduate scholarship covering tuition, books, incidental fees, and residence support for four years

Deadline: November 8, 2024 (for 2025 intake)

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for this prestigious award, applicants must:

Be international students requiring a study permit for Canada Be completing their final year of secondary school in 2024/2025 or have finished no earlier than June 2024 Intend to begin studies at the University of Toronto in September 2025 Demonstrate exceptional academic performance and creativity Show leadership within their school and community Exhibit potential to make positive contributions globally

How to Apply

Secure a nomination from your secondary school Submit an undergraduate application to the University of Toronto by October 18, 2024 Complete the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application using a personalized link provided after nomination and university application Submit all required documentation online by November 8, 2024

Required Documents

While specific documents aren’t listed, applicants should prepare:

Secondary school transcripts

English language proficiency proof (if applicable)

Recommendation letters

Personal statement or essay

Any additional materials requested in the scholarship application

Official Website

For more information, visit: https://future.utoronto.ca/pearson/about/

Additional Details

The University of Toronto, established in 1827, is Canada’s largest university and a global leader in research and teaching. It offers 700 undergraduate programs across various disciplines and attracts students from 170 countries. The scholarship recognizes approximately 37 outstanding international students annually, making it highly competitive.

Toronto, the university’s home, is renowned for its safety, diversity, and quality of life. It hosts numerous cultural events and boasts extensive green spaces, providing an enriching environment for students.

Important Dates

School nomination deadline: October 11, 2024

Student admission application deadline: October 18, 2024

Scholarship application and document submission deadline: November 8, 2024

Academic Integrity Notice

The use of AI tools like ChatGPT is strictly prohibited in creating application content. Violation may result in disqualification and be considered an academic offense.

Fraud Notice

The University of Toronto does not work with recruitment agents or agencies for this scholarship program. Students should be cautious of fraudulent offers and apply directly through the university.

FAQs

Q: Can current post-secondary students apply?

A: No, this scholarship is for students starting undergraduate studies at the University of Toronto in September 2025.

Q: How many students can a school nominate?

A: Each school can nominate one student per year.

Q: When will applicants be notified of the results?

A: Notifications begin at the end of January 2025, with all decisions communicated by May 2025.

Q: Is the scholarship available for all University of Toronto programs?

A: Yes, but consideration is based on the applicant’s first choice program.

Q: Can I apply to multiple programs?

A: Yes, but if awarded, the scholarship applies only to your first choice program at the time of decision.

This scholarship offers an exceptional opportunity for outstanding international students to pursue world-class education at one of Canada’s premier institutions. It aims to nurture future global leaders who will make significant contributions to their fields and society at large.