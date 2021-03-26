Trekking and hiking are one of the bravest yet rewarding and enjoyable activities one can choose. Some may be professionals at it, but with the passage of time, more and more people have dared to venture into the world of hiking. For safe and proper hiking, it is important to have the proper equipment, because without it, there won’t be proper fun and safety. One of the most important things that should proper footwear. This will ensure that you have maximum grip and safety on rocky and uneven terrains. Not just any boots will do hiking, you must purchase proper purpose designed shoes that have been especially made for hiking. One of the best brands for hiking boots is Lowa, who make the best boots for this purpose.

Features and Specifications:

While there are all kinds of boots and shoes that are available to men for hiking, women have fewer options. Whether this is simply because of the thinking that women don’t hike, or it is difficult to design a sturdy boot for women, the fact remains that women have a very limited choice in this problem. This has been solved by Lowa. They have especially designed boots for women that comes in all sizes for women but also offer the same sturdiness, grip and usage as the male counterparts. Before you purchase it, however, it is important to have some details about it so you aren’t disappointed with it when it arrives on your doorstep:

Great Grip: You can’t hike properly if you have hurting toes or ankles. It is made of a special Renegade Nuback leather that offers secure grip for the foot, and does not let your ankles or toes twist or bend. Also, with a secure grip, the toes do not hurt when you start going downhill. The midsole has been design to decrease the bulk of the boot, so that it does not feel heavy and tiring on your feet. The outer sole is thick, and strong and has been made of a slip proof rubber, therefore they increase the traction on rocky and uneven terrains.

Weather adaptable: The material of the shoe has been designed so that it can provide best usage in all kinds of weather, whether it is snowy, rainy or extremely cold. It keeps your feet warm and dry, as well free from blisters. Also in extremely hot weather, it keeps the foot from sweating and becoming wet by circulating fresh air through the perforated lining. This prevent all kinds of foot fungus as well as fatigue.

Handcrafted: The boots have been handcrafted to allow maximum comfort and excellent shape that fits the contours of the foot well which isn’t possible by a machine. It gives maximum durability and quality.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Proper air circulation

Durable

Excellent grip

Quality materials used

Handcrafted for maximum perfection

Cons:

The width of the boot can be difficult to adjust to one’s size.

What the customers had to say about it?

Almost all the customers that purchased the boot said that it was the perfect boot for hiking. They gave it 4.5 out 5 stars.

Recommendations:

This is a highly recommended brand for the aspiring hikers, as well as the regular hikers. It offers maximum safety, durability and are very reliable.