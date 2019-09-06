There are a lot of factors that go into buying the proper and perfect impulse sealer for your needs such as its strength, its heating effects, length, thickness, bulkiness, etc. Check out our list of top 6 impulse sealers.

6 Top Impulse Sealer Reviews 2019

#1. Metronic 16inch/400mm Manual Impulse Manual Hand Sealer Heat Sealing Machine Poly Tubing Plastic Bag with 2 Replacement Kit Blue

The Metronic hand sealer is one of the best impulse sealers out there. Running 2mm wide, upgraded with a thick iron case, and having a maximum seal thickness of 10mm, there is not much left to say about the Metronic. It can be used instantly without having to wait for it to get warmed up. The adjustable timer in it makes sure that the perfect seals are created every time for all varieties of bags (thickness-wise). Made out of pure copper (that is both reinforced and compressed) is enough testimony in itself regarding the sturdiness and the durability of the Metronic.

PROS

No warm-up time

Maximum seal thickness of 10mm

Pure copper made

CE certification passed

Adjustable timer

Built-in fuse for safety

Ideal for all types of environments and setups

High-temperature resistant silica gel gives it a longer service life

CONS

a little heavy

Cheap quality hardware used

#2. Goplus 110V 12″ Foot Pedal Impulse Sealer Heat Seal Closer Plastic Bag Sealing Machine for Industrial and Commercial

This commercial-grade impulse heat sealer is yet another great fit for factories, small shops, and even for trivial tasks in a family. It is one of the most user-friendly impulse sealers out there in the market right now which is all thanks to its efficiency and simple operating. This ready to use sealer makes use of a precision control circuit to create really precise and accurate seals for bigs of varying thickness (but only as high as 8mm). Build-wise, the GOPLUS makes use of aluminum metal for the construction of its body which ensures a long lifespan as well as adds to the sturdiness of the sealer.

PROS

Multi-functional

Warms up instantly

Extremely easy to use. You just plug it in and are all set.

Durable and sturdy

Copper transformer makes sure that the sealer is safe to use at all times

Precision control circuit to control all aspects of the sealer and keep them at the proper levels

Precise and consistent output

CONS

Quite heavy

Tough to find replacements for parts

#3. Flexzion 12″ (300mm) Impulse Sealer 350W – Manual Plastic Poly Bag Heat Sealing Machine Closer Kit w/Adjustable Timer, Portable with Replacement Element Grip and Teflon Tape

The Flexzion is one of the safest impulse sealers not just on this list, but also in the entire market of impulse sealers as well. This safety is enhanced and ensured by making sure that the sealer only works when it is pressed close to it and also turns off automatically according to the mode that it is set in. The body is made out of Aluminum that gives the Flexzion its sturdiness and durability. The same is also made to be rust-free to make sure that it does not go bad or lose its efficiency when put idle for a long time. Design-wise there is nothing to complain about the Flexzion; it is really compact and produces seals of the utmost precision.

PROS

Quick to use- no time needed for it to warm up

Consistent all the way around

Portable and compact

Extremely safe

Versatile and adaptable in all environments

Adjustable timer switch

Extremely lightweight

CONS

maximum seal thickness is quite low (only 0.356mm)

For its price, the seal length should have been higher

#4. Metronic 12 inch Impulse Bag Sealer Poly Bag Sealing Machine Heat Seal Closer with Repair Kit

This particular Metronic is a smaller version of the previously discussed impulse sealer by Metronic. The features do not differ by much except for the most noticeable change- the seal length. This Metronic can seal bags as long as 12 inches and 2mm wide. The thickness of the seal remains same at 10mm. The included adjustable timer holds the responsibility for coming up with accurate and consistent seals throughout. Another difference between this sealer and its bigger version is the change in the material of the body. Where the 16” version is made out of a combination of steel and metal, this sealer is made out of Aluminum which makes it slightly more durable and a lot sturdier than its elder brother. Other than this, everything else stays the same in terms of design, performance, and features.

PROS

Zero warm-up time

Extremely sturdy and durable

Copper transformer makes it safe to use

Built-in fuse

CE certified

Ideal for all setups

Energy efficient

Maximum seal thickness of 10mm

CONS

Bulky and heavyweight

Inefficient customer service

#5. UltraSource Impulse Manual Hand Sealer with Cutter, 16″

The Ultrasource brings quite a few new features on the table in the world of impulse cutters. For its considerably large price, the Ultrasource tries to justify the same by not just coming up with accurate air seals, but also coming up with pretty decent water seals as well, making it one of many alternatives to pack food products and other edible items by creating a waterproof barrier through the seal. An adjustable timer is there for making sure that consistent seals are created every time irrespective of the thickness of the bag being used. Apart from this, the Ultrasource also includes the facility to not just seal, but trim and seal bags in a single go. This is definitely something that has been unheard of in impulse sealers and goes a long way in justifying the price of the Ultrasource.

PROS

Can trim and seal bags at the same time (all thanks to the cutter)

Adjustable timer

Can produce 10mm thick seals

Can create water seals too

No warm-up time

Easy to use and maintain

Signal light to tell when the cycle is complete

CONS

Even for its unique features, it is highly expensive

Again, for its price, the limit/extent of the features is only standard

#6. Big-N-Seal Impulse – Cellophane Bag Sealer with Extra Heating Element & Teflon Sheet, 8″/200mm

This particular impulse sealer has the most uniqueness and appeal in terms of design and aesthetics. The black color on a perfectly curated body is enough to make love happen at first sight. Performance-wise too, the Bag-n-Seal punches pretty decent figures which is made possible by features such as an adjustable timer to keep coming up with consistent seals even after prolonged usage, zero heat-time, etc. The number of settings on the front knob to control heat temperatures are also very precise to give off the perfect amount of heat in order to obtain the best seals possible.

The body is made completely out of Aluminum and has been painted in a classy black color to give away a look of real class and swag. One of the sides feature the knob for temperature control. Aluminum guarantees toughness for the sealer meaning that the Bag-n-Seal is bound to be there with you for a long time provided you keep and maintain it right and don’t abuse it.

PROS

Sturdy and durable

Adjustable timer

No warm-up time

Classic and aesthetic looks

Can come up with 8mm long and 6mm thick seals

Extremely cheap and even more value for money

Perfect for all types of setups and for a variety of materials

Precise temperature control

Extremely lightweight and portable

CONS

The wiring and hardware are of low quality

It is physically durable, but the equipment as a whole gives up quite fast.

Buyers Guide of Impulse Sealer

Choosing the right impulse sealer to satisfy your purposes can sometimes become a daunting task given the plethora of choices in the market. Packing in itself is the simplest task, there could ever be in a business involving sales of one thing or the other, but in a world of competition, even this simple task becomes daunting like anything because now you need to compete with your opponents and come up with a packaging that looks professional as well as maintains the highest levels of quality and all this has to be done at the minimum of cost to retain the profit margins.

Even though there are tons of impulse sealers in the market to make your packaging task easier, a lot of them are just there without any customer reviews that make the situation more saturated and confusing that it should be. The above 6 sealers have been reviewed for you only to make your decision making easy as well as filtered. All of the reviewed Impulse Sealers are true professionals in their own ways, but one thing is common in all of them- they come up with the most beautiful, efficient, and consistent packings & they fulfill all of the few factors that go into consideration whilst buying an impulse sealer (such as style, design, durability, characteristics, performance, price, value, etc.)

FAQ’s

How does an impulse sealer work?

Impulse sealers do their work when an electric current is passed through a conductor to generate heat. This heat naturally causes an increase in the temperature for specified intervals of time which is followed by a cooling period during which jaws close themselves, causing the molten plastic to be welded on the plastic bag, thus creating a seal. Once this is done, the jaws reset and the process keeps repeating.

What all can be sealed with Impulse Sealers?

What all materials you can weld with your sealer depends totally on your machine. Depending on its configuration and features, an impulse sealer can seal one, all, or some of the following materials-

Nylon

FEP

PET

PE

HDPE

PVC

Kraft Paper

Polypropylene

Tyvek

Foil laminates

How big of a sealer is best suited for you?

The answer to this is totally dependant on your own needs. If you need an impulse sealer for household purposes, then you won’t be needing a machine that is powerful enough for factory purposes. Just go for an average performing one that is more than enough to get things done.

If you need one for your shop or something, then you could go for something with a little high-end performance and also having a considerate amount of quality in its packing.

If, however, you need something for packaging purposes for a factory, then you must go with the most powerful of sealers that also include with them high efficiencies of performance in a day (~5000-6000 bags a day).

It does not depend ‘why’ you need an impulse sealer. 99 times out of 100, it is to satisfy some professional task and in the remaining 1% situation would you be needing it for some personal task and in the professional world, it is always imperative to put your best foot forward and this list has been curated while keeping the same in mind. In the end, however, it is your choice to go with any sealer that you like, but if you are looking for quality and value under the same hood, then you need not go any further. This is bound to be your one-stop-shop for an impulse sealer.