How to Protect Your Home Design During the Pest Control?

Do you want to ensure that your home design is protected during the pest control? See the following tips from expert pest control professionals that you should consider to keep your beautiful design intact and your renovation investment worthwhile.

Pest Control Process

Controlling pests requires in depth knowledge on the different methods available. So your pest control professionals, should be certified and licensed and have studied insects, their habitats, mating habits and food sources, to name some.

Before executing a pest control plan in your home, they perform a site inspection, discuss the pest infestation with you, and recommend the proper approach to eradicate the pests using control methods chosen based on the level and type of infestation.

Once all are agreed, they schedule the pest control with you and perform it to eradicate the pests, such as rodents, mosquitoes, termites or bed bugs, to name some.

A follow-up care plan may also be done based on what you and the service provider have agreed.

Why Do You Need to Do Pest Control After Home Renovation?

But, you may be asking why you need pest control post-renovation. As you may know, renovations are not cheap, so it is essential to perform protection and maintenance measures.

In comparison to the amount of money you’ve invested in the decoration, pest control’s price isn’t as expensive. In short, it’s only a fraction of the overall renovation cost.

You also need to do pest control to prevent the re-entry of pest to your newly renovated home.

Pests like rodents can slip in and crawl into even small spaces. They can enter through ventilation fans and opened windows as well as beneath the door.

Pests can also hitchhike on clothes, on rags or on your shoes even if you’ve closed the gaps, crevices and cracks.

In addition, pest control is important after home renovation because indoor plants can attract mosquitoes even if they are a favorite decoration.

Plants and greens in potted plants are inviting habitats for mosquitoes. And due to poor watering habits that result to stagnant water, mosquitoes, even those from your neighbors, can fly into your home.

You also need pest control after renovation due to problems in neighboring homes, such as leaky pipes and chutes. So even if your home is renovated, the poor condition of neighboring homes can pose pest risks to yours.

For instance, the leaky pipe from your neighbor’s home may affect your kitchen or bathroom, resulting to the accumulation of moisture. And as you may know, it’s one of the culprits in attracting pests.

How to Protect Your Home Design During the Pest Control?

So if you’ve decided to get the services of pest control professionals, you might now be thinking about how you can protect your home’s design while having pest control.

Step 1. Use Tarps

Tarps are good protection during pest control. However, make sure you’re using tarp that can protect against dew on plywood or any other materials.

Especially if getting pest control against termites, you also need to make sure that the tarps are durable and can deal with wind if sitting in a wind-prone area like the roof.

Tarps can protect your renovated home from toxic chemicals that might stain or smudge expensive paint or finishing.

Some of them can also be used in protecting and covering floors, walls and windows as well as furniture while pest control is ongoing.

Step 2. Use waterproof materials

During pest control, you can also protect your home design by using waterproofing materials, such as those used for the walls and on the roofs, for instance.

As you may already know, waterproofing materials are not the same for all types of surfaces, too.

For example, walls should also have air barriers or vapor barriers.

Balconies and terraces also need special waterproofing during pest control to prevent them from being stained or damaged by the chemicals used in the process. Using the correct waterproofing membrane is important to avoid any waterproof terrace system failure.

Nevertheless, surfaces are different, so they need specific waterproofing materials, too.

Step 3. Cover flooring and walls

You should also cover the flooring and walls, which may also be exposed to chemicals or suffer from scratches while pest control is being done.

In addition, make sure that your window openings are with plastic especially that they will be exposed to pest chemicals, too.

In the bathroom, make sure that the bathtub, for instance, is with a paint-on protection to prevent scratches that might ruin the entire remodel. You can also cover the tub with a tough and thick rubbery coating, which can be peeled off once the job is done.

There you have some of the tips to consider protecting your home design during the pest control process. Follow them and protect your renovation project from being ruined by pest control chemicals and methods.

You may watch this video if you finally decide to DIY.