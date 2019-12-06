You never know the importance of making use of the different fruits and veggies rotting in the corner of your home, until you are an adult and you have to do groceries yourself. And once you are, you’d rather watch your money catch fire than see your fruits and vegetables rot. We don’t have the time to take trips to the grocery stores every day to get our daily share of natural foods. What we do is that we buy bulk at the beginning of the week and try our best to make use of all of it by the weekend. But unfortunately, no matter how hard we try, we will always see at least some amount of food rotting away. And you have to throw it all in a bin with a heavy heart. But, there are ways you won’t have to make your food go to waste.

Don’t put your tomatoes in the refrigerator

We often feel like the refrigerator is the only solution to place our groceries in. So we also stick all the tomatoes in it. However, this is a big mistake! Tomatoes lose their texture, as well as their taste when they are placed in high temperatures. Try storing them in room temperatures instead. Line up a bowl with paper towels, and put them in there, stem side up. It is best if they are not faced by direct sunlight. All this will make your tomatoes last at least a week.

Ice bath for your greens!

The greens tend to wilt sooner than the other vegetables. So, they don’t even last you very long. Then again, one of the best ways to deal with them is not to put them in a refrigerator, but at room temperature. However, every now and then, there is something you can do that will preserve their freshness. Prepare a bowl of ice water, and then dip all your greenies in it. Shake them around, and you will see their freshness revive. You can do this for a minute or something and voila! Freshness restored!

Freezing, not refrigerating

Even if you did commit some mismanagement on the estimation part (for the amount of time you are likely to consume your bought vegetables and veggies in), you could always make up for it by freezing the excessive amount of groceries that you bought. The best way is to chop them up into pieces. No matter what it is. It can be any ripened fruit or a vegetable. But one thing that you ought to do before you stick them in a freezer make sure you blanch them in some hot water. This will kill the bacteria off, preventing rotting even further.

Refrigerate your bananas

According to a myth, bananas go bad faster when placed in a refrigerator. And a myth it remains. Because it isn’t the truth at all. Yeah sure, the surface goes black faster than when you place the banana at room temperature in the fruit bowl, but what lies inside the peel is preserved better in the fridge. So you can always keep your bananas in your fridge to preserve them.

What is ethylene?

Some, and only some vegetables and fruits produce gas while they are ripening, and that gas is called ethylene. This gas has the capability of ripening those vegetables and fruits that are sensitive to ethylene, and thus they can ripen prematurely because of it. One way to avoid this is to place both of these apart from each other. For example, you should store your bananas, avocadoes, kiwis, cantaloupes, nectarines, mangoes, plums and pears, away from carrots, broccoli, apples, watermelon and leafy greens. You can look up these two categories, and decide your food placement accordingly. Apart from all these, there are a few other things you can try to do if you want to preserve your fruits and vegetables.

Store the ripe ones in the refrigerator, and the unripe ones at the counter. Only move them to the fridge once they are ripe enough.

Keep your greenies in sealed bags that have only a little air inside of them, and not a lot.

You can store your citrus fruits in a fridge.

Celery foil lasts best if it is wrapped up in aluminium foil. And the best temperature for it will be in the refrigerator.

The produce that goes bad real fast, as soon as it is picked, like the lettuce, broccoli or carrots, need to be treated as soon as possible. Keep it away from moisture, because moisture speeds up the process of spoiling. Store them in plastic bags separately, and then place them in the refrigerator as soon as you buy them.

Do not wash your berries. Wash them right when you are going to eat them.

Conclusion

There are some people who like to wash, then cut, and then store all of their fruits as soon as they get them. If you are one of such people, you can store your fruits and vegetables in the bowl, that has been lined with paper towels. Try taking more trips to the market, and buy less amount and more frequently, instead of buying a lot at ones and letting most of it go to waste. If you see that anyone fruit or vegetable amongst the lot is rotten, dispose of it off immediately, before it begins to spoil the rest as well.