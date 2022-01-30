Keeping your lawn clean can be a challenge for homeowners. Since the neighbors may start to complain if the lawn gets to wild and the weeds start getting higher than they should, you should look for some quick solutions to stay on top of upkeep. Weed whackers can be a huge time saver for you when it comes to lawn care.

What is a Weed Whacker?

A weed whacker which is also called string trimmer, whipper-snipper, or a weed-eater, is simply a tool for cutting grasses and other plants. This tool consists of a cutting head at the end of a long shaft. It has a handle and a shoulder strap.

Maintaining a Weed Whacker

A weed whacker is an important tool especially if you want to have a weed free lawn without getting your hands dirty. Here are some steps for cleaning your weed whacker for you to bring out its functionality here and now.

#1. To start cleaning, prepare a stiff brush, soap, carbon cleaner, socket wrench, and a brake cleaner.

#2. Weed whackers may be electrically or gas-driven. If it is electronically-driven, disconnect the power source of the whacker then remove the battery. Be sure to turn the power off just for safety precautions.

#3. Using a stiff brush, remove pieces of dirt, grass, and weeds from the tool by moving it back and forth.

#4. If you need additional cleaning power, prepare warm, soapy water and dip the brush in it. You should scrub the handle and the deck of the whacker. To avoid damage, dry all the parts after cleaning.

#5. Whackers have an air filter. For you to clean it, remove its cover every 10 hours of use and wash it with soapy water. Rinse it with clean water and allow it to dry. Coat the air filter with motor oil and put it back in place along with its cover.

#6. After every 25 hours of use, pull the spark arrestor out of the muffler where it is connected. Grime is your enemy in cleaning this part so better use a wire brush and carbon cleaner.

#7. Using a socket wrench, remove the spark plug so that you can clean it with a brake cleaner. Once done, reconnect the spark plug properly. If you notice that it is black or its tip is not intact, better replace it to avoid an accident. If electronically-driven, connect the power and test the unit to ensure if you had put the parts back correctly.

Weed whackers can be dangerous tools so if you are not familiar with its components, do not do the cleaning alone. Your local service dealer will likely offer cleaning services for the whacker. If you clean it alone, avoid using harsh detergents or cleaners which might damage your tool.