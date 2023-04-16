Eharmony review
Intro
eharmony the king of the online dating
world the queen of online dating apps
the gold standard by which all other
online dating apps are measured
or at least that’s what they claim
coming up in our eharmony review we’re
going to get to the bottom of
all of this stay tuned if you want to
find out if the eharmony dating app is
the right fit for you or not
what’s going on guys and gals my name is
jason with healthyframework.com
and today we’re going to be doing a
review of the online dating app
eharmony now before we get started a
couple quick pieces of housekeeping
number one
if you like what we do you’re enjoying
this just take a second right now hit
that thumbs up button hit that subscribe
button
it really helps us out a lot and we’ve
got a lot of great content coming out
that could help you
in your online dating journey number two
if at any point during this eharmony
review you think you know what i kind of
want to give this shot this uh app a try
we got a link in the comments below for
a free trial account that’ll get you in
there you can start kind of checking
things out so
definitely take advantage of that and
then number three if you’d prefer
just to read this review we’ve got a
link to the full review on our website
in the comments below without further
ado let’s get into our eharmony review
that was a pretty great rhyme well today
we’re going to be looking at five
different factors to try and help you
decide if the eharmony dating app is the
right fit for you
first we’re going to be looking at the
quality of the members and then after
that we’re going to take a look at the
features and how easy the site or the
app
are to use then we’re going to look at
the cost after that we’re going to
answer the million dollar question
is he harmony worth it and we’re going
to conclude by looking at the free trial
now i highly recommend uh that if you’ve
got the time
watch this review all the way through
because we’re going to talk about some
pretty interesting stuff
and we’re going to have a good time so i
would love for you to join me with the
whole thing but
if you’re looking for something specific
i’m going to go ahead and put the
timestamps up here for each one of those
different sections so
if you need to go ahead and fast forward
and you just want to see that specific
thing
you can go right ahead and do that the
first thing i want to talk about today
is the quality of the members on the
eharmony dating app right
because if you join any dating site and
there’s no one there that you’re
interested in
or the people that are there are looking
for something different than you
then it doesn’t matter how great that
dating site is it’s going to be
worthless to you
so what are people like on eharmony well
um the majority of the people on
eharmony are looking for a serious or
committed relationship
now don’t take that too far and think
that everyone’s a bridezilla that’s
looking to get married yesterday or that
if you’re not ready to commit on day one
then they’re not interested in talking
to you that’s not what it’s like all it
is is it’s people that
they’re not looking for casual dating
they’re not looking for casual hooking
up or anything like that they’re looking
to build
meaningful connections that could
eventually develop into a serious
relationship potentially marriage things
like that
down the road so you know if that’s what
you’re looking for you’re going to love
eharmony you’re going to find the
members fantastic
but if you’re looking for casual dating
or hooking up not going to be the right
fit for you
eHarmony Statistics
eharmony also provides us with some very
helpful statistics to kind of
let us know some of their success rate
and things like that
the first one is over 2 million people
have found love on the site and i like
to share that because i think that’s a
fantastic testament
to um to the quality of the members
there because
if they were low quality you wouldn’t be
having people claiming that they are
finding love and finding these
meaningful connections
what does that break down to well
eharmony goes a step further and says
that
every 14 minutes somebody on the site
finds love now from my personal
experience and from some of the
experiences of some of the members of
our team
the quality of the members the actual
quality of the members on eharmony is
really high
what you’re gonna find is a lot of
people who are committed to the process
uh they’re not gonna be flaky they’re
not looking to play games
um and you know they’re they’re really
just looking to find that meaningful
connection and you know
for me that is that that is what makes a
quality dating site member
now how is eharmony able to get so many
great
high quality members well i think it
comes down to three things that
the site does right number one is the
signup process and we’ll talk about this
a bit more in the features section but
the signup process for eharmony is
fairly extensive and while this might
take you a little bit longer to get
signed up
what it does is it weeds out the people
who are not serious about investing some
time and committing to the process right
and that’s definitely a win
in the quality column number two is the
pricing eharmony is definitely more
expensive than some of the other online
dating sites out there and
while that might sound like a negative i
personally think it’s actually a
positive because
the more invested people are in the
process financially
the more they’re going to invest their
time and the more serious they’re going
to take it right because if an online
dating site costs you
25 cents a month well you know if you
happen to skip out on checking your
messages or anything like that or
responding to people
you’re not really going to care that
much but if you’re a little bit more
invested in it you’re going to take the
process more seriously
and the third thing that i think your
harmony does right that helps them to
drive quality members
is their marketing message right all of
their
commercials and ads and everything like
that is targeted at people who are
looking
for a little more they’re looking for
that serious
uh committed relationship right you’re
not going to see harmony out there
running commercials for
uh trying to find people who want to
hook up are you tired of commitment
just looking to hook up well then come
give me harmony a try
sorry about that that was uh that was a
little terrifying in all seriousness the
quality of the members at
harmony is incredible it’s actually
probably the biggest positive of the
site and
with a site that has so many things
going for it that’s a pretty big
compliment
eHarmony Features
what i’d like to share with you now is
my absolute favorite part of the
eharmony review
and the reason that this is my favorite
part is because this is where eharmony
really starts to separate itself from
the rest of the competition and what i’m
talking about are
the features eharmony has got a laundry
list of great features that are all
specifically laser targeted helping you
find that special someone now
what i’m going to do today is i’m going
to go through them kind of quickly but
remember if you want to check them out
for yourself
we do have that link to the free trial
down in the comments so you can get in
there
check all this out for yourself but
today what i’m going to do is i’m just
going to touch on
a lot of my favorites i even created a
list here so that i make sure that i
don’t miss anything important that i
want to share with you so you can make a
better decision about whether or not
eharmony is the right app for you
so the first feature that i’m a absolute
huge fan of
is the matching algorithm right this is
the the crux
of what makes eharmony what it is it’s
uh it’s what the site has been pushing
for
multiple decades now as to why you
should choose them over another online
dating site
and basically when you create your
account
at eharmony there is an extensive signup
process usually takes
40 to 45 minutes and if you don’t want
to do it right the beginning you can
actually skip through it
and come back and do it later so don’t
worry about that right now if that’s uh
if you don’t have that time you can
create your account
with the free trial link and then you
can come back and do it later but what
eharmony does is they take that
information and then they take the
information from all the other singles
uh all over your city state country the
globe
and they run it through their computer
system and it spits out
matches that they think you’re going to
be compatible with now
are they good at it well uh let’s look
at some statistics that we talked about
earlier
two million people have found love on
eharmony every 14 minutes
somebody finds levani harmony so i would
say they’re probably
pretty good at it right and you know for
me that that would be enough of a
selling point
right there to try eharmony so
the second feature is a really
interesting one because uh when i used
eharmony it was something that i thought
that i was absolutely going to hate
however however you after using it it
ended up being something that i thought
was extremely helpful and one of the
best features they have
and what i’m talking about is guided
communication right so other online
dating apps
you log in you create your profile and
then you are
free to run a muck and send a million
messages
and do whatever you want uh to try and
eHarmony Guided Communication
kind of meet someone and and for me that
that’s kind of like you know what it’s
like going into a bar you got to figure
out or anywhere else
you mean singles go who am i going to
talk to what am i going to do next right
and you can kind of almost get lost in
that process well
what eharmony does is they do a much
slower
process called guided communication and
basically what they do is they kind of
drip feed you
matches and they have a really
really laser-focused formulated system
to help you
uh walk through getting to know that
person and build that connection and
um i was kind of impatient when i first
started with online dating and so i was
like
oh this is gonna be terrible right you
know they’re going to slow this down i
want to speed it up well
what it ended up doing is ended up
teaching me how to be patient and also
how to form more functional
relationships with people so
i think you’re going to end up really
liking this
as well the third feature that’s
actually a brand new feature that
eharmony just recently added is their
video chat feature
obviously we all know the world is a
completely different place
uh now than it was recently and a lot of
people now are turning to video dating
to
to kind of uh you know get go through
their first dates and things like that
well
in the past you had to use something
like zoom or
facetime or anything like that and you
had to give out some of your contact
information well now
eharmony has a video chat feature
directly
embedded into the product so you don’t
have to give away any of that personal
identifying
information or contact information until
you’re ready to so
uh that to me is a pretty awesome
feature and it’s also a great sign to
see
eharmony is continuing to innovate and
they didn’t just take a set it and
forget it
mentality the next feature is the what
if
feature right what this is is this is
your
tenderesque swipe like feature it
basically
will showcase a few people to you every
day and give you some great information
about them
and kind of let you decide am i
interested in this person or not
and as opposed to tinder where it’s very
image driven and it’s like you know
oh do i think this person’s hot or not
you know um
this is more focused on the content of
who you are uh
in your character and what makes you who
you are so they give a lot more of
details and things like that and so
you’re making decisions based off of
the whole person concept instead of just
off of looking at a few pictures so
that is a pretty awesome feature as well
and the last feature i want to just
touch on real briefly is the free
communications
weekend this is obviously something
you’ve probably heard of where
uh and basically just real quick what it
is eharmony every now and then randomly
not really on any sort of a schedule
will allow people to have the whole
weekend to communicate for free
so what i encourage you doing is to do
is even if you are not thinking about
purchasing a premium membership or
you’re not sure yet
hit that free trial link and go ahead
and just at least fill out your
questionnaire
create your profile and then what
that’ll do is that’ll also put you on
eharmony’s mailing list
and so whenever they do have a free
communication weekend
you’ll get an email and then instead of
spending the whole weekend putting your
profile together like everyone else and
then only getting a few hours to chat
with other people
you’re going to be able to jump right
into that process right away so
overall features on e-harmony again this
is where
they separate themselves as a cut above
the rest
all the features are all if you just
come with every membership it’s not
nickel and dimed and really it’s just
i highly encourage you to check it out
for yourself because i think you’re
going to really like what they’ve put
together
eHarmony Pricing
so now let’s talk price what is it going
to cost to get an upgraded
premium uh eharmony membership right and
if you’ve heard people talk about
e-harmony before
you’ve probably heard a lot of people
say oh it’s really expensive
and things like that which may have been
kind of a turn-off for you but
as we did talk about earlier there are
some perks that come with higher-priced
memberships
and the biggest of those being the
quality of the members and how dedicated
those members are to the process so
um you know even if we did classify
e-harmony as expensive
uh we wouldn’t see that as a big
negative now how much does e-harmony
cost well
obviously the price of an online dating
app is always going to change
and youtube videos are forever so what
we’ve done to give you the most
up-to-date
exact dollar price for your harmony is
we’ve included a link in the comments
below to our cost page where
we’re going to break down the exact cost
and our team is updating that extremely
regularly so that you know exactly what
it’s going to cost for membership
so how does pricing work at eharmony and
is it expensive well
the way harmony works is very similar to
a lot of other online dating apps where
you purchase a
subscription and you can usually
purchase that in different increments of
like one month three months six months
uh 12 months and sometimes they even run
a two-year promotion which
we’re not going to recommend because we
hope it doesn’t take you two years to
find that special someone
but the way it works is the longer term
that you choose
the uh the more you’re going to save on
your per month price
eharmony also has some payment plans and
stuff where you can kind of break down
the cost
in the past it was you paid all up front
that was it but they’ve they’ve kind of
morphed that now to where you can
actually break that down into two three
or four different payments now compared
to
other online dating sites eharmony is
definitely
more expensive um and again as we said
we think that’s potentially a good thing
as long as it fits within your budget
now
uh we don’t think that it’s so expensive
that it’s not affordable for a lot of
people
um you know and again we also think that
if you’re really serious about looking
for love and you’re trying to find
someone special
to spend a significant portion of your
time with or potentially the rest of
your life with
that’s probably worth tossing a few
bucks behind it
it’s million dollar question time is
eharmony worth it and
it’s my personal opinion and it’s an
opinion shared by
a lot of the members of our team as well
as two million other plus people out
there who have already found love
through eharmony that yes
100 e-harmony is absolutely worth every
penny
if you’re serious about finding love and
you’re serious about
finding that special someone then
eharmony is absolutely going to be worth
it for you if you’re looking for hookups
or casual dating
definitely not going to be worth it for
you but you know when you put it all
together you’ve got
high quality members who are not going
to be flaky who are serious about the
pro
the process you’ve got incredible
features that are
completely designed just to help you
find that special someone
um you know and you put all that
together and
you know you tack on a 20 plus year
track record of success and you’ve got
an incredible
online dating app that truly is the gold
standard for online dating
the last thing i want to talk about
today to bring this eharmony review full
circle
is the free trial if you’re interested
in checking out eharmony for yourself
and
i highly recommend that you do that
we’ve included a link in the comments
below
to set you up with a free trial account
now what are you going to get with this
free trial account
quite a few things so first of all
you’re going to be able to set your
profile up you’re going to be able to
fill in all the great information about
yourself
upload your pictures and you’re also
going to be able to take the eharmony
questionnaire which is that
uh 30 to 45 minute analysis
that the uh the algorithm uses to match
you with singles all over the place so
that’s something you’re going to get
through this free trial additionally if
there are any free communication
weekends that pop up
you’re going to get access to those as
well and you’re not gonna be sitting
there
the first half of the weekend trying to
figure out how to write your dating
profile because you’re already
going to have it done additionally
eharmony also offers several discounts
to people that are free trial holders
and they don’t publicize those discounts
but once you’ve created your free trial
they’re going to send those to you so i
highly recommend click that link below
and go ahead and give the eharmony free
trial a shot
well that concludes our hugh harmony
review i really want to thank you for
taking a few minutes
to hang out with me today if you liked
what you saw
we put a lot of work into this and you
know we’re really dedicated to this
process so if you liked it
hit that thumbs up button smash that
subscribe button
and just you know and and show us some
love we’d really appreciate that again
my name is jason with
healthyframework.com have an awesome day
and i hope you find what you’re looking
for