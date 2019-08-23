Getting the best UV umbrella for sightseeing, golf, beach, walking, sports venues, or medical issues? No worries. We now have UV umbrellas that have multiple layers that got you covered even for the entire day. Unlike the regular umbrellas, a UV umbrella is made with canopy, UPF protection, better rod and ribs, and even a windproof system. You can even open/close other models with just one push of a button. Thus, it offers more features for convenience. Depending on your preference, you can get the best UV umbrella either in compact size or in a larger size. You can also choose from different colors so check out our review below to find the best UV umbrella that suits you.
Top Uv Umbrellas Reviews 2019
#1. Rainbrace UV Compact Folding Travel Umbrella with Black Anti-UV Coating
Exquisitely designed by Rainbrace to “embrace rain”, this 42-inch compact umbrella comes with a double purpose as the Editor’s Choice. It can protect you from rain and 99% harsh UV rays with its UPF 50+ layer. You can also open/close it with one push of a button while holding onto its rubberized handle with an anti-slip grip.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 9.6 ounces with 2.4 x 2.4 x 10.63 inches dimension
- Black vinyl layer on its back blocks most of the ultraviolet to protect you from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun
- One-hand operation allows you to open and close it automatically with one press of a button
- Anti-slip grip feels more solid in the hand but lightweight
Pros:
- Hassle-free to open and close
- Reduces hand and wrist fatigue when holding it
- Specially designed to be lightweight with a travel size
- Fits in briefcases, backpacks, purses, luggage, and more
Cons:
- Feels heavier than stated
- Opens with an extreme force
- Difficult to close once its button is damaged
#2. Umenice UPF 50+ UV Protection Travel Umbrella
With a double coated silver canopy, this 36-inch umbrella can protect you against 98% of harsh UVA and UVB rays. It has a windproof system to avoid flipping inside out against the strong wind. Its handle is PU coated to improve its look and feel regardless of the color you prefer. Most importantly, it’s compact and lightweight.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 12.8 ounces with 11.6 x 2.1 x 2.1 inches dimension
- UPF 50+ double coated silver canopy protects your skin from more than 98% of harmful UVA and UVB rays
- Windproof system withstands strong winds
- Auto open and close function allows you to open/close it easily with one touch of a button
- Aluminum frame relieves the pressure on your handbag since it weighs less
Pros:
- Compact and durable
- Feels better to hold with its PU-coated handle
- Available in various colors to match your taste and outfit
- Easy to open and close with one touch pop design
Cons:
- Too small for users who are 6 ft. tall
- Breaks easily after a couple of uses
#3. SunTek Windcheater Vented Canopy Umbrella
This SunTeck UV umbrella has a versatile design so you can carry around or simply mount it on a golf cart. It’s also big enough to fit you and your friend against rain or too much heat. The silver coating on its outer side blocks most UV rays while its venting system allows the wind to pass through. Thus, it can withstand strong winds compared with regular umbrellas.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 1.98 pounds with 2.5 x 68 x 42.5 inches dimension
- Oversized 68-inch canopy and 57-inch diameter provides enough protection for 2 people
- Outer silver coating reflects heat to keep you cool
- Vortec venting system prevents it from inverting during strong winds
- Fiberglass construction guarantees its durability and safety against lightning storm
Pros:
- Safe from strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning storm
- Fits up to 2 people against rain or UV rays
- Compatible with most standard golf carts mounts
- Includes a protective storage sheath
Cons:
- Too heavy and big to fit in a bag
- Can be opened and closed manually
#4. UV-Blocker Umbrella with Solar Protection
Bring a large personal and portable SPF umbrella like this UV-Blocker umbrella with superior UVA/UVB protection whenever you’re out. This is the best solution if reapplying sunscreen after every 2 hours is out of the option. Endorsed by Melanoma International Foundation, it can also help you fight skin cancer in the simplest ways.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 9.6 ounces with 11.6 x 2.7 x 1.9 inches dimension
- Superior UVA/UVB (UPF 55+) factor protects your skin from 99% of the sun’s harmful rays
- Patented double canopy vented mesh system allows heat to pass through to keep you cool under its protection
- Designed to be windproof and convenient with soft-grip handle and push button to open/close it
Pros:
- Keeps you up to 15° cooler under its UV blocker
- Recognized by the MIF as a safe and efficient tool against skin cancer
- Ideal for every outdoor activity
- Made for men, women, and kids
Cons:
- A little bulky and difficult to close without using 2 strong hands
- Not entirely windproof
#5. G4Free 62/68-inch UV Protection Golf Umbrella with Vented Double Canopy
This G4Free is one of the best UV umbrellas that are perfect for the entire family. It has 2 sizes of canopies to fit more people within its shade of protection. The large canopy golf umbrella can protect 2-3 adults and children while the oversized canopy has an extra-large shade for 2-4 people. Aside from its Anti-UVA layer, it also has a windproof system and a versatile handle compatible with golf cart mounts.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 1.76 pounds with 11-12 inches dimension when folded with 62/68-inch arc and 52/58-inch diameter
- Silver coating fabric and 190T pongee fabric layers reflect the heat and ultraviolet ray out
- Fiberglass frame with 8 ribs construction guarantees its durability and capacity to withstand harsh weather
- Auto open mechanism on its ergonomic handle makes it easier to work and open with one click of a button
Pros:
- Designed with high UPF rating and sturdy construction
- Windproof and compatible with golf cart mounts
- Great for enjoying an all-season protection
- Blocks out up to 99% of UV rays
Cons:
- The materials were a little thin to last longer
- The top canopy blocks the air which flips it from inside out
#6. SunTek Vented Canopy Umbrella with Auto Open Telescopic Fiberglass Shaft
Coated with a silver outer layer that reflects heat, this UV umbrella can cool you down. It is made from 100% nylon, double canopy, and Vortec venting system which prevents it from flipping inside out. With its patented telescopic and compact design, you can simply keep it in your bag for emergency.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 1.2 pounds with 16.4 x 3 x 2.1 inches dimension
- 46-inch arc width and 22.5-inch extended length is enough to protect you
- Silver coating reflects the heat to help you feel cooler with its UPF 55+ factor against UVA, UVC, and UVB rays
- Fiberglass shaft and ribs make it more durable yet lightweight
- Auto open makes it faster to open with a push-button on its rubberized waffle grip handle
Pros:
- Wind and weather resistant
- Compact and lightweight to carry conveniently
- Patented telescopic with matching storage sleeve
- Easy to open and with just a push button
Cons:
- The handle is quite short when open but too long to fit in a purse
- The arms break easily
Conclusion
Why invest in a UV umbrella? Clearly, this is the best kind of umbrella to bring around compared with regular umbrellas out there. It’s more versatile and practical whether it is should be opened and closed manually or automatic. If you’re on a tight budget, you can get the best UV umbrella for as low as $22.
These umbrellas are specially made to ensure that your skin is always protected against skin cancer due to harsh rays. Even if you have sunscreen to apply on your skin from time to time while out, this is definitely handy.