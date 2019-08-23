Getting the best UV umbrella for sightseeing, golf, beach, walking, sports venues, or medical issues? No worries. We now have UV umbrellas that have multiple layers that got you covered even for the entire day. Unlike the regular umbrellas, a UV umbrella is made with canopy, UPF protection, better rod and ribs, and even a windproof system. You can even open/close other models with just one push of a button. Thus, it offers more features for convenience. Depending on your preference, you can get the best UV umbrella either in compact size or in a larger size. You can also choose from different colors so check out our review below to find the best UV umbrella that suits you.

Top Uv Umbrellas Reviews 2019

#1. Rainbrace UV Compact Folding Travel Umbrella with Black Anti-UV Coating

Exquisitely designed by Rainbrace to “embrace rain”, this 42-inch compact umbrella comes with a double purpose as the Editor’s Choice. It can protect you from rain and 99% harsh UV rays with its UPF 50+ layer. You can also open/close it with one push of a button while holding onto its rubberized handle with an anti-slip grip.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 9.6 ounces with 2.4 x 2.4 x 10.63 inches dimension

Black vinyl layer on its back blocks most of the ultraviolet to protect you from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun

One-hand operation allows you to open and close it automatically with one press of a button

Anti-slip grip feels more solid in the hand but lightweight

Pros:

Hassle-free to open and close

Reduces hand and wrist fatigue when holding it

Specially designed to be lightweight with a travel size

Fits in briefcases, backpacks, purses, luggage, and more

Cons:

Feels heavier than stated

Opens with an extreme force

Difficult to close once its button is damaged

#2. Umenice UPF 50+ UV Protection Travel Umbrella

With a double coated silver canopy, this 36-inch umbrella can protect you against 98% of harsh UVA and UVB rays. It has a windproof system to avoid flipping inside out against the strong wind. Its handle is PU coated to improve its look and feel regardless of the color you prefer. Most importantly, it’s compact and lightweight.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 12.8 ounces with 11.6 x 2.1 x 2.1 inches dimension

UPF 50+ double coated silver canopy protects your skin from more than 98% of harmful UVA and UVB rays

Windproof system withstands strong winds

Auto open and close function allows you to open/close it easily with one touch of a button

Aluminum frame relieves the pressure on your handbag since it weighs less

Pros:

Compact and durable

Feels better to hold with its PU-coated handle

Available in various colors to match your taste and outfit

Easy to open and close with one touch pop design

Cons:

Too small for users who are 6 ft. tall

Breaks easily after a couple of uses

#3. SunTek Windcheater Vented Canopy Umbrella

This SunTeck UV umbrella has a versatile design so you can carry around or simply mount it on a golf cart. It’s also big enough to fit you and your friend against rain or too much heat. The silver coating on its outer side blocks most UV rays while its venting system allows the wind to pass through. Thus, it can withstand strong winds compared with regular umbrellas.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 1.98 pounds with 2.5 x 68 x 42.5 inches dimension

Oversized 68-inch canopy and 57-inch diameter provides enough protection for 2 people

Outer silver coating reflects heat to keep you cool

Vortec venting system prevents it from inverting during strong winds

Fiberglass construction guarantees its durability and safety against lightning storm

Pros:

Safe from strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning storm

Fits up to 2 people against rain or UV rays

Compatible with most standard golf carts mounts

Includes a protective storage sheath

Cons:

Too heavy and big to fit in a bag

Can be opened and closed manually

#4. UV-Blocker Umbrella with Solar Protection

Bring a large personal and portable SPF umbrella like this UV-Blocker umbrella with superior UVA/UVB protection whenever you’re out. This is the best solution if reapplying sunscreen after every 2 hours is out of the option. Endorsed by Melanoma International Foundation, it can also help you fight skin cancer in the simplest ways.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 9.6 ounces with 11.6 x 2.7 x 1.9 inches dimension

Superior UVA/UVB (UPF 55+) factor protects your skin from 99% of the sun’s harmful rays

Patented double canopy vented mesh system allows heat to pass through to keep you cool under its protection

Designed to be windproof and convenient with soft-grip handle and push button to open/close it

Pros:

Keeps you up to 15° cooler under its UV blocker

Recognized by the MIF as a safe and efficient tool against skin cancer

Ideal for every outdoor activity

Made for men, women, and kids

Cons:

A little bulky and difficult to close without using 2 strong hands

Not entirely windproof

#5. G4Free 62/68-inch UV Protection Golf Umbrella with Vented Double Canopy

This G4Free is one of the best UV umbrellas that are perfect for the entire family. It has 2 sizes of canopies to fit more people within its shade of protection. The large canopy golf umbrella can protect 2-3 adults and children while the oversized canopy has an extra-large shade for 2-4 people. Aside from its Anti-UVA layer, it also has a windproof system and a versatile handle compatible with golf cart mounts.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 1.76 pounds with 11-12 inches dimension when folded with 62/68-inch arc and 52/58-inch diameter

Silver coating fabric and 190T pongee fabric layers reflect the heat and ultraviolet ray out

Fiberglass frame with 8 ribs construction guarantees its durability and capacity to withstand harsh weather

Auto open mechanism on its ergonomic handle makes it easier to work and open with one click of a button

Pros:

Designed with high UPF rating and sturdy construction

Windproof and compatible with golf cart mounts

Great for enjoying an all-season protection

Blocks out up to 99% of UV rays

Cons:

The materials were a little thin to last longer

The top canopy blocks the air which flips it from inside out

#6. SunTek Vented Canopy Umbrella with Auto Open Telescopic Fiberglass Shaft

Coated with a silver outer layer that reflects heat, this UV umbrella can cool you down. It is made from 100% nylon, double canopy, and Vortec venting system which prevents it from flipping inside out. With its patented telescopic and compact design, you can simply keep it in your bag for emergency.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 1.2 pounds with 16.4 x 3 x 2.1 inches dimension

46-inch arc width and 22.5-inch extended length is enough to protect you

Silver coating reflects the heat to help you feel cooler with its UPF 55+ factor against UVA, UVC, and UVB rays

Fiberglass shaft and ribs make it more durable yet lightweight

Auto open makes it faster to open with a push-button on its rubberized waffle grip handle

Pros:

Wind and weather resistant

Compact and lightweight to carry conveniently

Patented telescopic with matching storage sleeve

Easy to open and with just a push button

Cons:

The handle is quite short when open but too long to fit in a purse

The arms break easily

Conclusion

Why invest in a UV umbrella? Clearly, this is the best kind of umbrella to bring around compared with regular umbrellas out there. It’s more versatile and practical whether it is should be opened and closed manually or automatic. If you’re on a tight budget, you can get the best UV umbrella for as low as $22.

These umbrellas are specially made to ensure that your skin is always protected against skin cancer due to harsh rays. Even if you have sunscreen to apply on your skin from time to time while out, this is definitely handy.