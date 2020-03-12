After the grueling hours of extensive research, we think the Optoma GT5600 Ultra Short Throw Gaming and Movie Projector is the best ultra short throw projector that will make you and most people the happiest. Based on throw distance, brightness, resolution, and inputs we have come to that conclusion that indeed it is the best out of the bunch. There are other models that are also a great choice for a different range of budgets and requirements like the ASUS P3B Portable LED Projector with Speakers. We’ll explore the rest of the shortlisted models below.

Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Reviews For 2020

#1. ASUS P3B Portable LED Projector with Speakers

If you want the brightest portable ultra-short throw projector that doesn’t hurt your pocket, then this ASUS P3B Portable LED Projector is perfect for you. This features a stunning 1280 x 800 resolution projection system that projects crisp and vibrant visuals. With its wireless connectivity, 12000 mAh rechargeable battery that can also pass as a power bank, and robust inputs, this P3B UTS projector of Asus is probably the most versatile projector. This projector is very compact and lightweight that you can easily bring it with you during a camping trip, movie nights in the backyard, or just anywhere you can think of. Plus, it also has a multiple compatibility feature that allows you to connect your mobile phones, tablets, laptop, hard drives, etc. to the projector. It also comes with a built-in 2W speaker to complete the whole viewing experience.

Product Features and Specifications

800 lumens brightness

LED bulb with 30,000 hours’ life span

1280 x 800-pixel natural resolution

Short throw distance of 25 inches (0.45m) to 200 inches (3.4m)

Auto keystone correction

12,000 mAh rechargeable battery with 3 hours’ use

Asus Sonic Master 2W speaker

HDMI and VGA port

Multiple multimedia connectivity

Instant height adjustment

Instant-on and off

Split-screen control

Editorial Comments

This ASUS P3B Portable LED Projector is one of the brightest ultra-short throw projectors with a price that doesn’t hurt your pocket. Plus, it has a 12,000 mAh rechargeable battery that allows you to use the projector for 3 hours anywhere you want even without an electrical source. It also has a wide range of multimedia devices connectivity such as IOS, Android, laptops, tablets, flash drives, etc.Thus, this flexible ultra-short projector by Asus is a must-try if you want one of the brightest projectors in the market that comes at an affordable price.

What We Like:

It gives bright and vibrant projections when set up is done accurately.

The unit is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. Plus, it also comes with a carrying case to keep it safe from damages.

This projector also supports 3D visuals.

The automatic keystone correction is fantastic.

It gets hot but not to the extent that it can burn the hands.

The fan is inaudible.

What We Don’t Like:

The focus ring is too sensitive and quite hard to adjust perfectly.

The audio speaker is not too powerful.

#2. Optoma GT5600 Ultra Short Throw Projector

Transform your entertainment experience at home with this Optoma GT5600 Ultra Short Throw Projector. Get a 100-inches large screen with 1080 pixels of resolution even when projected from a short distance. Simply connect the source and the four-corner and auto keystone projection will automatically adjust the projected image accordingly. With a brightness of 3,600 lumens, a contrast ratio of 20,000:1, and a resolution of 1080 pixels you will definitely enjoy clear, crisp, and highly detailed visuals. This Optoma GT5600 presents true 3D content from any 3D source such as 3D Blu-ray players, 3D broadcasting, and other generation game console. Plus, you get to enjoy the content found on your android or iOS devices with its USB display connectivity. You also have the option to present your presentation through wireless connectivity. No worries, as you get to enjoy 15,000 hours of lamp life or equivalent to 4 hours viewing every day for 10 years or more.

Product Features and Specifications

100-inches large screen

1080 pixels of resolution from a short distance

The brightness of 3600 lumens

Contrast ratio of 20,000: 1

15,000 hours’ lamp life

4-corner and keystone correction

USB display screen mirroring

Wireless presentations

Full 3D display

Editorial Comment

If you are looking to elevate your entertainment experience at home, then this Optoma GT5600 Ultra Short Throw Projector is perfect. You get to have a 100-inch display with a resolution of 1080 pixels even at a short distance. In addition, you can also make the viewing experience more realistic and lifelike with its full 3D display. As with connectivity, you will never have to worry, as the projector has multimedia versatility that allows iOS, android, laptop, tablets, and the like to connect to the projector hassle-free. Therefore, this GT5600 ultra-short throw projector by Optoma is a perfect choice if you want to elevate your viewing experience at the comforts of your home.

What We Like:

The 3600-lumen brightness is enough to make the projector functional even in a well-lit room.

The plug and play set-up is very nice.

It gives off a vibrant and accurate color display.

The full 3D display surely elevates the viewing experience.

The versatile connectivity is highly commended.

What We Don’t Like:

The UI interface is not very intuitive and is confusing.

The fan can create too much noise, especially in the brightest settings.

#3. LG PF1000UW Ultra Short Throw Home Theater Projector

LG has once again proven that its products indeed deserve to be highly recognized. This LG PF1000UW Ultra Short Throw Home Theater Projector has earned the spot in our review of the excellent ultra short throw projectors because of its highly innovative features that make it stand out from the rest. You can simply set it up 15 inches away, and you get to enjoy 100 inches of1920 x 1080 pixels full high-definition display. Plus, you get to have vibrant and vivid images even on well-lit areas; thanks to its LED display lights with 30,000 life span and brightness of 1000 lumens and a contrast ratio of 150,000:1. This PF1000UW Ultra Short Throw projector also has a compatible Bluetooth sound system that can wirelessly stream your sound to any portable speakers, home audio speakers, etc. to complete the whole viewing experience.

Product Features and Specifications

Big image displays even on a short projection distance

LED display lights with 30,000 life span

High-definition resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels

the brightness of 1000 lumens

compatible with LG Smart TV

contrast ratio of 150,000:1

compatible Bluetooth sound system

Wireless Screen Share Connection

Editorial Comment

This LG PF1000UW Ultra Short Throw Home Theater Projector indeed deserves the spot in our review because of a lot of unique features it offers. One exceptional feature of this product is that it is compatible with LG Smart TV. This will allow you to enjoy binge-watching your favorite movies or TV series but on a much bigger and clearer screen. Also, this projector has a Bluetooth compatible sound system where you can wirelessly connect with a more robust speaker for a more perfect entertainment experience. So, if you want a trusted brand for your next ultra short throw projector, then this LG PF1000UW Ultra Short Throw Smart Home Theater Projector will definitely not let you down.

What We Like:

Its ultra-short throw feature is perfect for medium-sized rooms, where you can still enjoy a large screen even on a short distance projection.

It is very portable and lightweight, thus transferring it from one place to another is not at all bothersome.

The brightness is perfect for a dim room and is still fairly functional even on rooms with little ambient light.

The image displayed is clear, crisp, and vibrant.

It comes with a magic remote that makes navigation easy.

It doesn’t create too much noise.

What We Don’t Like:

There is no dust cover for the lens.

It is hard to adjust the focus on each side.

#4. Epson Home Cinema LS100 Ultra Short-throw Projector

Do away from the limitations offered by the traditional entertainment system and start elevating your viewing experience with the Epson Home Cinema LS100 Ultra Short-throw Projector. Get sharp and life-size pictures in full HD by placing your projector a few inches from the wall. This projector comes with an ultra-bright laser technology as powerful as 4000 lumens. It also features an astonishing contrast ratio of up to 2,500,000:1, making the colors of the images more vibrant and accurate. Plus, it also has advanced 3 LCD technology to make sure that there are not white segments, rainbow effects, or color wheels. Plus, you get to have 3x HDMI ports to offer versatile connectivity for satellite or cable boxes, streaming devices, and gaming consoles.

Product Features and Specifications

ultra-bright laser technology (4000 lumens)

estimated projector life span of 20,000 hours

contrast ratio of up to 2,500,000:1

3 LCD technology

3x HDMI ports

What We Like:

The brightness and picture quality is fantastic.

It only produces very little noise even in the brightest setting.

It turns on and projects as fast as TV.

It shows off vibrant and crisp colors.

What We Don’t Like:

It generates too much heat around the projector.

It is quite difficult to adjust the picture with a keystone.

#5. Optoma GT5500+ DLP Ultra Short Throw Gaming Projector

Optoma has once again earned a spot on our review of the good ultra short throw projectors but this time with Optoma GT5500+ DLP Ultra Short Throw Gaming Projector. With only a projection distance of 13 inches, you get to have a 100-inch display with 1080 pixels full high-definition. Its contrast ratio of 25,000:1 and brightness of 3500 lumens make this projector still able to project clear and vivid images even on rooms with minimal light. This projector also has a 3D sync port that allows a 3D viewing experience. Plus, it also has extensive connectivity that lets you connect your desired devices with ease.

Product Features and Specifications

100-inch display with a projection distance of 13 inches

1080 pixels full high-definition

The brightness of 3500 lumens

contrast ratio of 25,000:1

with 3D sync port

extensive connectivity

place and play set up

What We Like:

The place and play set-up makes the whole viewing experience quite easy to use.

It has extensive connectivity that allows versatile multi-media device connections.

It comes with a 3D sync port that lets you experience 3D viewing in the comforts of your home.

The display image is high-quality, vibrant, and exceptional.

What We Don’t Like:

Runs hot and loud, especially in the brightest mode.

#6. Optoma (EH320UST) Ultra Short Throw 3D Projector

This Optoma (EH320UST) Ultra Short Throw 3D Projector can project a 100-inch display with only 21 inches’ distance. You get to have high-quality, vibrant, and clear images because the projector comes with 4000 ANSI lumens, full HD resolution of 1080 pixels, and a contrast ratio of 20,000:1. The lamp life of the projector can go up to 6,500 hours of use. Plus, it has a powered USB port and 2 HDMI inputs that let you connect whatever device you want to. Plus, it also comes with a 16W built-in speaker to add high-quality sound experience to accomplish an exceptional viewing experience outside the cinema walls. Lastly, it has a newly improved mounting system that allows easy set-up in a breeze.

Product Features and Specifications

100-inch display with only 21 inches’ distance

4000 ANSI lumens

HD resolution of 1080 pixels

contrast ratio of 20,000:1

The lamp life of 6,500 hours

powered USB port

2 HDMI inputs

16W built-in speaker

mounting system

What We Like:

it shows a very crisp image from edge to edge.

The unit only creates very low noise even on the brightest setting.

It is very easy to set up.

The projector has very good light which allows fairly clear images even in a well-lit room.

Impressive display size even on a short projection distance.

What We Don’t Like:

There is noticeable distortion towards the corners if you are not projecting it against a perfectly flat surface.

#7. ViewSonic PX800HD Projector Ultra Short Throw

This ViewSonic PX800HD Projector Ultra Short Throw gives 150 inches of stunning, razor-sharp display and excellent color accuracy even on a short distance away. For a cinema-like experience outside the walls of a cinema, this projector is equipped with Rec. 709 colors, Full High Definition of 1920×1080 pixels. And to complete the whole cinematic experience in the comforts of your home, this comes with a premium built-in 10W speakers to give off a high-quality and clear sound.For gamers and sports enthusiast, this reduced input latency feature is the one for you, as the projector delivers smooth and quality images without delay, perfect for intense action-packed scenes. And to support most media players, the projector has a wide range of connectivity that allows you to connect your iOS, Android, laptop, tablet, and other devices easily into the projector.

Product Features and Specifications

Ultra-short throw lens

Full High Definition of 1920×1080 pixels

709 color accuracy

premium built-in 10W speakers

reduced input latency feature

SonicExpert Technology

wide range of connectivity

What We Like:

The projector delivers crisp, clear, and vibrant display.

There is no discernable lag.

It is still fairly usable even in a room with full lights on.

It has a good keystone adjustment on each corner.

What We Don’t Like:

There is no screen size zoom capacity.

Things to Consider when Buying the Best Ultra Short Throw Projector

Short throw projectors are a specialized type of projector that is used to display larger images even at a small projection distance. In choosing the suitable ultra short throw projector, you need to consider various factors to help you select the appropriate one for your needs. Here are some of the factors that you need to consider.

Throw distance

The throw distance is the minimum space separating the projector from the screen or the wall. This is one of the most important considerations you have to bear in mind when choosing an ultra-short throw projector. This is because you need to determine the throw distance appropriate for your intended space so that you can have the size and quality of the display that you want. So, if you intend to use it in a very small space, then you need to pick an ultra-short-throw projector with lesser throw distance yet can still give you a larger screen display.

Brightness

You need also to consider the brightness of a projector in choosing your next ultra short throw projector, especially if you intend to use it in well-lit rooms or areas where it is difficult to manage the ambient light level such as rooms with multiple windows. For dark rooms, a brightness of 1000 to 2000 lumens could already give you a clear and vivid picture. On the other hand, for well-lit rooms, then you need a brightness level of at least 3000 lumens or 3500 for a room with daytime sunlight.

Resolution

Especially if you aim to use your projector for presentation purposes where you will deal with a lot of video or text, then you need to select a projector with high resolution. This resolution is measured through numbers that refer to the number of pixels used to present the image.

Contrast Ratio

This ratio refers to the proportion of white and black. Thus, projectors with high contrast mean that the image projected is more detailed and vibrant. So, in a 2500:1 ratio, the lightest white shade is 2500 times brighter than the darkest black shade.

Input lag

Especially for gamers, the input lag is one of the crucial things to consider in a projector. This is because the lag time will tell you how long it will take to process the content and to display it as an image on the big screen. So, a high input lag would mean that there is a significant delay in what you see, making it frustrating for gamers and even with other types of viewers as well.

Input

Nowadays, it is important that a projector has an extensive input receiver to allow more devices to connect with it easily. With these, the discretion lies in you; just make sure that the projector has the input receiver for your multimedia device.

Speakers

Projectors nowadays are equipped with built-in speakers to complete the whole viewing experience. Although, the choice still depends on you, as you can easily connect it to an external audio speaker if you wish to have a more profound and clear audio for your entertainment experience.

Price

A price of a projector is an important factor to consider in choosing your next ultra-short distance projector. If you are somehow out of budget, then choose an affordable projector with all the necessary features that you would want in it. The added extra features could be tempting; however, it could also greatly affect the price. So, choose something that is within your means and will give you the cinematic experience inside your home.

Conclusion

If you want a cinematic experience at the comforts of your home, then you need to invest in the great ultra short throw projector. Highlighted above are some of the considerations you have to make while buying an ultra-short throw projector. We hope that with this guide, you are able to come up with the best buying decision for your needs.