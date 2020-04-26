If you want to cut running costs on your tanning bed then you should get the best tanning bed bulbs for your home tanning bed. A great way to determine what the best quality tanning bed bulbs for you would is by considering the level of UVB that these bulbs provide. A higher UVB level will result in a much deeper and richer than less time. You should also consider the durability of these bulbs to minimize the number of replacements your tanning bed will need. The following bulbs are some of the highest rated bulbs that you can get so you can enjoy the best tanning results at the lowest rate.

4 Best Tanning Bed Bulbs Comparison Chart

Top Tanning Bed Bulbs Reviews

#1. F73 HO Brilliance Bronzer Tanning Lamp ( Best Budget Pick)

If you want to get a Bronze goddess status, this tanning lamp will help you achieve that. It can last up to 1000 hours of usage and is compatible with most of the standard sunbeds in the market. It can be used as an alternative for Sunmaster, Crystal Sun, Diamond Sun, Dark tan, and Velocity as well. These bulbs can warm up in two minutes, and you can use it for 20 minutes sessions to achieve the results that you want. Aside from that, they are very affordable too, yet you get tanning salon-like results, which are value for money. It is important to remember that this bulb uses Ultraviolet Radiation. Ultraviolet radiation is what is responsible for giving the tanning effect. The skin can tolerate it, but your eyes would need protection for goggles, so make sure to wear those during sessions. Furthermore, it is more ideal for installing these bulbs on a sunbed with a timer to avoid overexposure.

Features:

120 watts

Made out of high-quality glass tubes

Superior quality phosphor blending

Weighs 1 lb

5×1.5” in dimensions

Best for 20-minute sessions

Pros:

They are compatible with many different sunbeds

Affordable price

Great 20-minute session results

It warms up in under 2 minutes so you can use it immediately.

Cons:

The installation can be quite a challenge, but it depends on your sunbed as well.

Some bulbs burn out fast.

#2. Beach Sun F71 Aurora Series Bi-Pin Tanning Lamp ( Editor’s choice)

If you are looking for tanning bed bulbs for a 15-minute application, then you should consider this one. It heats up fast, but it does not give you a burn finish. Moreover, this lamp is compatible with many different types of sunbeds. In fact, it can be used as an alternative for Sunmaster, Diamond Sun, Dark Tan, Velocity Extreme, and Velocity plus. Moreover, it is suited for enhancing color, huge base tanners, or type 3. However, do take note that this uses ultraviolet radiation, and using eye protection is a must. The Beach Sun F71 has a Bi-Pin fitting, so make sure to know the requirements of your sunbed and whether it is compatible with FR71 reflector lamps before purchasing it.

Features:

Weighs 1 lb

5 “ assembled height

72” assembled length

5 inch assembled with

Tubular shape

Rated to last up to 1200 Hours for 15-minute sessions

100 watts

Pros:

It does not quickly overheat

It provides even and profound tan results after 1 or 2 tanning session

It is a reasonable price

Many sunbeds are compatible with this lamp.

Cons:

It cannot be shipped to Hawaii or Alaska

No warranty indicated.

#3. Dual Sun Face & Midday Sun Lamp Kit from Aurora Series

These bulbs are another good option from the Aurora Series. It can be bought in 16, 20, 24, 26,28,30 and 30 set packages. These bulbs are often considered as a premium upgrade. The life span of these bulbs typically lasts up to 1000 hours when used for a 15-20 minute application. It can be used for more widespread application because its heat strength is not that strong, to begin with. However, it still uses UVB, so it is best to take precautions for your eyes and wear eye goggles. Also, avoid tanning if you have any kind of skin irritation as it will only do more harm than good. Before purchasing this lamp, it is best to check your tanning bed first if it is compatible with Bi-Pin fittings. This particular model has a Bi-Pin fitting. Although this type of accessory is more efficient, it is not generally compatible with most types of tanning beds.

Features:

Dual Sun tanning lamps for face

It has high-quality phosphor coating around the bulb’s surface

Compatible with sunbeds which require FR71 reflector lamps

Can be used for up to 20 minutes applications

Weighs 1 pound

Pros:

These bulbs are on the warmer side, so it is comfortable to stay on the bed for a longer time.

It provides even looking tans.

It can be used on the face and has an almost natural tan result.

Cons:

The life span of this bulb could be better.

After some time, the quality of tan provides changes.

#4. Supreme Bronzer F73T12 HO Brilliance

Here’s another tanning bulb from Brilliance that you might want to consider. This is a 100 watts to 200 watts bulb with a bi pin fitting. It is best used for 12 minutes of applications. This particular bulb is rated to last for up to 1200 hours, and it is compatible with many different sunbeds. If you want to try other bulbs than the usual Diamond sun, Dark Tan Plus, or Velocity bulbs, then you might want to check this out. Furthermore, the Bronzer series of Brilliance is made out of reliable phosphors blending with a unique gas combined to create a 25% additional output. Aside from that, this particular lamp is a HO type which utilizes a special ballast and contact bases. This bulb has produced ultraviolet radiation, which is what creates the tanning effect. When using this product, it is essential to wear eye protection. If you have any type of open wounds or lesions, it is best to put off using this until those have fully healed.

Specification:

Weighs 1 pound

Suitable for 10-12 minutes applications

100-120 wattage

Tubular shape

It has UVB content

HO non-reflector

70 inches long

With RDC ends

1200 hours life span

Pros:

Visible results in just 12 minutes of sessions.

No overheating issues.

Long life span at 1200 hours

Value for money because the price is reasonable

Easy to install and use because it is compatible with most tanning beds

Cons:

These bulbs can give you too much tan if you use it for longer than 12 minutes because it is strong.

#5. Wolff Dark Tan II Tanning Bed Bulbs – Set of 16

The Wolff Dark Tan II Tanning bulbs are one of the best tanning bed bulbs for home tanning bed owners who are in need of a replacement set. The set consists of 16 bulbs which is perfect for smaller home tanning beds but can be ordered in double quantity for lager beds. Wolff system bulbs are of excellent quality and are the perfect tanning bulb for a home tanning bed. The shipping of these delicate bulbs usually come with shipping insurance in case the bulbs smash or get damaged while they are sent to your home. The bulbs have F71 Bi-pin end fittings and are 100 watt bulbs. These bulbs have a higher UVB level for shorter tanning sessions.

Pros

Comes in the set of 16 which is great for replacing all your bulbs at once

Bulb dealers can offer you fantastic advice on which bulbs to purchase if you are uncertain of the brand that you require for your tanning bed

Bulbs offers a much better UVB level for shorter tanning sessions or better results during tanning sessions

Works great on a large number of different tanning beds

Easy insert for simple replacement

Cons

The bulbs don’t work on tanning beds that have different fittings than F71 Bi-pin end fittings

The bulbs don’t work on tanning beds that have a higher wattage than 100 watt

#6. Wolff Dark Tan II Plus F71 100W Bi-Pin tanning bulbs

These bulbs are also some of the highest rated bulbs that you can get for your tanning bed. The bulbs can be used to replace Velocity Plus, Dark Tan II, Diamond Sun, Golden Tan, Sunmaster and many others. These bulbs have a rated life of up to 800 hours of active use for 10 – 13-minute settings which makes them great for excessive home tanning usage. The bulbs are fitted with F71 bi-Pin fittings and can run smoothly on 100-watt tanning beds.

Pros

Enjoy fantastic and safe shipping

Can be used as a more affordable replacement to most tanning bulb types

Bulbs are easy to insert for extremely comfortable replacement.

The bulbs are of excellent quality

Cons

Bulbs only work in the tanning bed that work with F71 Bi-Pin fittings

Bulbs are ineffective for tanning beds that have a higher wattage than 100watt

#7. Wolff Velocity Extreme Tanning Bed Bulbs F71

Velocity Extreme bulbs are about 10% stronger than the Velocity Plus bulbs and are thus the perfect solution for people who have stubborn skin. The Velocity extreme bulbs provide significantly more UVB for a better tan result in less time. These lamps have an impressive 1000 hour expected life for 15-minute sessions. These bulbs come in packs of 24 which are perfect for larger tanning beds. The bulbs have F71 bi-pin fittings and require a source of 100watt. The bulbs can be used to improve the tanning results on a number of different tanning beds and prove to be much more profitable than other bulbs. The increased UVB levels and greater life expectancy makes these bulbs the best tanning bed bulbs to invest in.

Pros

Lasts for up to 1000 hours which is longer than other bulbs

Larger packs for the replacement of larger sunbeds that function with 24 bulbs

Produces a stronger UVB for reduced tanning sessions

Gives a darker and richer tone in less time

Works great on a number of different types of tanning beds

Cons

Users should ensure that these bulbs are compatible with their tanning beds

Users should be wary of the extra UVB strength so they don’t end up with sunburn

Important Things to Remember When buying Tanning Bed Bulbs

Cheaper bulbs may seem like a good idea at the time but you could end up frustrated if the bulbs give out too soon or if you are constantly replacing bulbs. The best way to ensure that your tanning bed is operational at all times is by getting the best tanning bed bulbs that can last for 800+ hours before they give out.

If you aren’t sure about which bulbs your tanning bed needs then you can contact a bulb supplier. These suppliers can advise you on which bulbs are the right bulbs for your home tanning beds and which has the best ratings and UVB production levels.

Ordering bulbs online is a fantastic way of cutting back on costs and with the high-quality shipping insurance that these bulb companies provide, you never have to worry about a breakage when the bulbs are being shipped to you. With online orders, you can find the exact bulb that you need at the best-discounted rates and online suppliers are much more likely to have the bulbs that you need for your home tanning bed.

If your tanning bed is not performing like it used to then it might be time to replace all the bulbs so you can enjoy a deeper tan and quicker tanning results.

Always remember to use the right tanning bed lotion to protect your skin because even though tanning beds are much healthier than the sun, excessive tanning could lead to skin rashes or perhaps even skin cancer. Always stick to the recommended tanning sessions and wear your tanning lotion when you are using a tanning bed. The tanning lotions have been specially formulated to enhance the result of your tanning sessions and will result in a much more even and enduring tan.