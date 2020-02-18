After conducting multiple tests and research, we concluded that the SVS PB-1000 is the best subwoofer under 1000 that will make most consumers satisfied. Audio and bass quality, craftsmanship, durability, efficiency, and cost are the factors we used as a basis to come up with that conclusion. Moreover, we also came across several subwoofers we think are worth investing in. Below are our top 6 picks for the best subwoofers that are worth under $1000:

6 Top Picks Of Subwoofer Under 1000

SVS PB-1000 Subwoofer Editor’s Choice

If you are looking for the perfect subwoofer to use for home entertainment, the PB-1000 is our top pick for many good reasons. This subwoofer not only offers a reasonable price, but it also delivers an exceptional sound that is not muddy or boomy. This subwoofer is crafted using premium-quality components and is skillfully engineered with the use and reference of extensive research. Thus, the PB-1000 is guaranteed to deliver top-of-the-line sound experience and utmost reliability through solid years of use. When you play music or watch movies with the PB-1000, you’d expect to get a fuller and richer sound. Moreover, this subwoofer will surely bring every gaming experience onto the next level.

Features:

Crafted with high-quality components and skillful engineering

Comes with a high-output 10-inch driver

Features sledge amplification with 300W RMS and 700W max

Offers accurate driver control and precise frequency response

Features cutting-edge DSP for seamless integration of all speakers

Black-ash finish

Comes with a custom-tuned cabinet that is rigidly braced and sonically inert

Compact: features under 18.5-inch dimensions on all sides

Weighs 46 pounds

Able to start and pause speedily with exceptional precision

Delivers clean, powerful and deep bass with minimal distortion

Offers accurate and smooth performance on movies and music

Provides a sleek and sophisticated look

Easy to integrate into any living space

Our Thoughts on the SVS PB-1000

Just like with many satisfied customers of this subwoofer, we agree that this product is definitely worth the investment. This subwoofer delivers top-quality sound which makes every listening experience epic. Aside from the good quality of music, it also looks sleek and stylish. The affordable price tag is also a great bonus.

Pros:

This subwoofer delivers a fuller and cleaner sound.

The driver produces epic bass with very minimal distortion.

The PB-1000 offers a sleek and compact design, which makes it easy to integrate into any space.

It’s Sledge STA300D system ensures rigid driver control and clear-cut frequency response.

Since it doesn’t give a muddy or boomy sound, it is perfect for playing movies and video gaming.

This subwoofer is engineered with premium-quality materials.

The PB-1000 is relatively affordable.

Cons:

For a 10-inch driver, this subwoofer is quite heavy and large.

Although it delivers excellent sound, it is not the loudest subwoofer.

Monolith THX Ultra-Powered Subwoofer (Alternative Pick)

When it comes to subwoofers that offer excellent bass output, minimal distortion, and affordable price points, the Monolith THX Ultra-Powered subwoofer is one we believe makes the cut. The THX engineers have conducted multiple tests to ensure optimum audio performance. The chest-thumping bass of this subwoofer makes it perfect for all home entertainment activities such as playing music, movie streaming, and video gaming. Its amplifier also comes with substantial power reserves to ensure accurate and powerful bass output. Therefore, you always get an epic listening experience. Lastly, this subwoofer also features a dual-aluminum shorting ring that is used to cancel any eddy currents, stabilize the magnetic flux, and minimize distortion.

Features:

Comes in three sizes; 10, 12 and 15 inches

Crafted by THX-certified engineers

Have undergone and completed multiple scientific tests to ensure optimum quality

Comes with a dual-aluminum shorting ring that cancels eddy currents, stabilizes the magnetic flux and lowers distortion

Delivers powerful, chest-thumping bass output with low distortion

Offers highly-accurate and deep bass for music and home theater systems

It produces cinema-level volume.

Ideal for medium-sized rooms.

It comes with a cabinet made from HDF material.

The cabinet provides extensive internal-bracing and is equipped with a single port.

It comes with a 500-Watt amplifier.

The amplifier’s functions are monitored.

The amplifier comes with substantial power reserves.

Our Thoughts on the Monolith THX Subwoofer

If you are looking for a subwoofer that will shake your house up but also delivers exceptional audio, we suggest you check the Monolith THX. This subwoofer is an excellent addition to your already existing home theater and sound system. Whether you’re listening to music, streaming a movie, or having some epic gaming marathon with your family and friends, this subwoofer is something you can rely on

Pros:

The Monolith subwoofer delivers a clean sound with cinema-level volume.

This subwoofer has gone through numerous tests; thus, durability and performance are guaranteed.

Since its amplifier comes with vast power reserves, bass output is always accurate and robust.

With its dual-aluminum shorting ring, eddy currents are eliminated, the magnetic flux is stabilized while distortion is kept low.

This top-quality subwoofer comes at a favorable price.

Cons:

This subwoofer is enormous and quite heavy; thus, moving can be quite challenging.

Setting it up can take a while.

Klipsch R-115SW Subwoofer Luxury Pick

Exclusive technologies, luxurious build, design, and epic performance all combined into one. The Klipsch R-115SW is a subwoofer we highly recommend for those who want one that can deliver excellent audio and a sleek and splendid design at a surprisingly affordable price. The R-115SW offers acoustically-perfected craftsmanship making it suitable for high-performance audio configurations at home. This fancy subwoofer features a black cabinet and copper cerametallic woofers which makes it easy to integrate into any living space. This subwoofer comes with a powerful, heart-pounding bass that packs a punch and will shake your whole house. Keep in mind though that this Subwoofer may lead your neighbors to hate you.

Features:

It comes with a 15-inch copper cerametallic woofer.

Its digital amplifier delivers 800 watts of power.

The purchase includes with LFE, RCA, L/R line-level inputs.

It offers a low Passover and modifiable phase control.

It has with a front-firing channel port with an internal flare system

Features a brushed-black veneer cabinet with a satin-painted plinth

Features a low-pass crossover and a changeable phase control

Offers an acoustically fulfilled design of copper and black that is easy to integrate into any living space

Delivers the perfect combination of power, cutting-edge and heart-pounding bass

Produces ground-shaking volume that is accurate and clean

Ideal and compatible for top-performance home audio system configurations

Our Thoughts on the Klipsch R-115SW Subwoofer

The Klipsch R-115SW is at the top of our list subwoofers for many good reasons. It delivers beautiful sound, heart-pounding bass, sophisticated design, and reliable craftsmanship at an affordable price. Thus, if you are on the lookout for a subwoofer that will give you top-notch audio experience and would also make an excellent focal point in your living space, the R-115SW is one you need to check out.

Pros:

It offers a sleek and luxurious design.

This subwoofer delivers excellent audio and an ultra-powerful bass.

Its digital amplifier provides substantial power with exceptional efficiency.

The internal-flare system ensures minimal distortion at low frequencies.

The low-pass crossover and changeable phase control allow you to combine the low-frequency tones of this subwoofer with the other speakers from Klipsch.

Cons:

This subwoofer is large and dense, which makes it challenging to move around.

As it is a massive subwoofer, it will take up a significant amount of space.

KRK 12S V2 Studio Subwoofer (Studio Pick)

KRK is well-known for providing top-quality sound systems, and the 12S V2 studio subwoofer is one of them. This custom-made subwoofer delivers exceptionally tight and detailed bass. Additionally, its Class D amplifier increases the bass’s transient response, punch, and control. This subwoofer features integrated MDF enclosures for ultimate strength and reliability. Its front port is also engineered to provide an extension of low frequency while decreasing boundary coupling. Moreover, the dedicated crossover filter ensures the subwoofer complements to existing monitors. Lastly, the KRK 12S V2 offers clean and powerful bass output, which is significantly essential in studios. Thus, if you are looking for the perfect subwoofer to use in a studio, we believe you’ll get a good bang for your buck when you purchase this one.

Features:

Comes with a 12-inch woofer

Offers a bass extension to 26 Hertz with a maximum SPL of 119 decibel

Comes with a footswitch control and a crossover filter

Features a curved-shape design with a front-firing port for the bass

Weighs 66.5 lbs

Offers universal connectivity: 1/4 TRS, RCA, and XLR inputs and outputs

Comes with input and polarity sensitivity controls

Pros:

This studio subwoofer delivers clean audio and powerful bass.

Its Class D amplifier ensures increased bass transient response, punch and control.

The subwoofer’s MDF enclosure ensures reliability and durability.

Its crossover filter allows the subwoofer to complement existing monitors.

This top-of-the-line studio subwoofer is relatively affordable.

Cons:

The automatic power shutdown threshold cannot be adjusted.

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer (Wireless Pick)

Experience next-level listening experience by wirelessly connecting with the Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer. This subwoofer offers to deliver clean and exceptionally detailed audio that fills up the room. This wireless subwoofer connects with your existing home theater and sound systems over WiFi. Thus, you’ll be able to listen to music and experience cinema-level movie streaming at home effortlessly. Lastly, the two-speaker driver of this subwoofer faces inwards to ensure the delivery of pure and powerful bass without any buzz, vibration, or rattle.

Features:

Wireless subwoofer

Connects with other devices through WiFi

Can be positioned upright, placed on its side or be tucked under the sofa

Comes with a two-speaker driver

Pros:

Since it is wireless, you can easily connect it with your existing sound systems.

This subwoofer delivers clean and chest-thumping sound.

It delivers pure bass without vibration or buzz.

It is significantly more affordable compared with other wireless subwoofers.

Cons:

The Sonos Sub App interface is not very user-friendly.

With high sound volume, this subwoofer can sound boomy and muddy.

Yamaha NS-SW300PN Subwoofer

When it comes to top-quality audio devices and tools, Yamaha is undeniably one of the biggest names on the market. The Yamaha NS-SW300PN Subwoofer delivers not only a sophisticated look but also outstanding audio quality. The NS-SW300PN comes with Yamaha’s Twisted-Flare-Port technology, which helps reduce noise due to air turbulence, therefore reproducing accurate and clean low frequency. The gently twisted and flared shape of this subwoofer diffuses the flow of the air through the port evenly. Lastly, the in-built amplifier in this subwoofer delivers a consistent power output of 250W, which is highly efficient and minimizes heat production and power consumption.

Features:

Offers Yamaha’s Twisted-Flare-Port Technology

In-built high-efficiency amplifier

10-inch woofer

The control panel is on the front for easy navigation

Comes with automatic power standby and switch control

Pros:

It produces clean and powerful bass.

It works well with home entertainment systems.

Power-efficient.

Very easy to navigate since the control panel is on the front.

Great value for the money.

Cons:

It delivers excellent audio quality, but it can be louder.

Subwoofers Under $1000: Things You Should and Shouldn’t Expect

Based on the product reviews above, you can find outstanding subwoofers without spending over a thousand dollars. With all the new models being introduced on the market these days, spending a hefty amount of cash for a good sub is not necessary anymore. Moreover, if you are planning to invest in a subwoofer that costs under a grand, here are a few things you should and shouldn’t expect.

Design

The majority of subwoofer models under $1000 tend to focus more on design and craftsmanship. They may have unique exteriors, sophisticated color combinations of the cabinet and woofer, and they may also have a couple of handy features such as wireless connectivity.

Style Over Quality

Although most subs in this price point deliver exceptional audio quality, some models that focus more on style and design may stay behind in terms of overall sound quality. This is because the manufacturers may put most of their efforts on the sub’s look as a lot of consumers nowadays are on the lookout for a model that would make an excellent addition to their home’s interiors.

Quality Versus Quantity

More often than not, most sub-models under $1000 offer quality over its price. For example, the excellent subwoofer under 1000 we reviewed in this article deliver top-notch performance similar to models that cost thousands of dollars.

Warranty

Onto the manufacturer’s warranty, some subwoofers under 1000 may not offer a more extended period of coverage compared to the more expensive models. The length of the warranty period depends on how reliable the sub is and how confident the manufacturer is with its product.

Weight and size

In terms of size and weight, tons of subwoofers that cost below $1000 are significantly larger and heavier. This is because most subs with this price point require external power for them to work. Subwoofers that need external power have significant drivers; thus, they have larger cabinets too. On the other hand, it doesn’t mean you will only get huge subs if your budget is under one grand. If you are wise and adventurous enough, you can find subwoofers in this price point that are already internally powered.

Distortion

It is a common question among consumers if subwoofers under 1000 are prone to misuse. The answer is yes; however, this does not only apply to subwoofers under $1000 but to all subwoofers of all price points. Although distortion is mostly common with lower-tier models, it can also happen to higher-end models, and it is mainly caused by background connections, inappropriate subwoofer location, and more. Therefore, regardless of what price point you will be buying, know that distortion can still be an issue.

The possibility of finding a subwoofer under $1000

You can find a subwoofer with a price tag under $1000. There are various subwoofer models from different manufacturers that are being pumped out into the market nowadays, finding a top-quality subwoofer under 1000 is possible. The key is you need to carefully consider the features and functionalities you want in a subwoofer first before making a buying decision.

Conclusion

If you want to get an exceptional auditory experience at home with your existing home theater and sound system, then you should invest in a good subwoofer. A subwoofer takes movie streaming or music playing to a different level through the punches and the thumps it gives. Moreover, highlighted above are the things you need to know about subwoofers that cost under $1000. By considering our guide, we believe that you will be able to come up with a smarter buying decision in no time. Lastly, our top subwoofer under 1000 will change the way you do home entertainment.