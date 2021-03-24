A shooting bench is designed to help marksmen aim and shoot better. It can be useful for beginners as well as professionals. If you are looking to improve your aim and steady your hand, you should consider a shooting bench for yourself.

Below is a list of the best shooting benches you can choose from. To compile our list, we considered comfort, portability, effectiveness, and cost. We looked at customer reviews as well as other primary and secondary sources.

Best Shooting Benches Comparison Chart 2021

Top 5 Shooting Bench Reviews

#1. X-Stand X-Ecutor Shooting Bench

The X-Ecutor Shooting Bench from X-Stand is one of the best options if you are looking for a rifle shooting table. One look and you can already tell that it is very easy to use and to carry along anywhere you need it. You can fold it up easily for storage and it has handles for hanging it up if desired. The gun rest is covered with a non-scratch rubber pad with handy pockets on both sides. It also has an adjustable knob for better elevation and tuning which is perfect for both left and right-handed shooters.

Features and Specifications:

Slip-over, non-scratch, and non-skid rubber coated gun rest can keep your gun in a safe position while you’re seated comfortably

Solid steel construction

Wide bench top space to place your guns and aim properly

Multi-purpose pockets that can keep ammunition, food, or money

Adjustable parts from the 360° swiveling seat can be pushed higher or lower to tuning knob and rotating rifle rest

Metal bench top with attached rifle rest suitable for left and right-handed users

Heavy-duty bench top and seat that can carry heavy loads

Portable folding system for better transportation and storage purposes

Pros:

Durable steel construction that can last for years

Parts can be adjusted with ease

Easy to store and transport

Has a reasonable price for customers with low budget

Very portable and user-friendly

Cons:

The seat doesn’t include a backrest support

There is no other built-in gun support for shooting

It eats up space

#2. Muddy Swivel-Action Shooting Bench

The Muddy Swivel-Action Shooting Bench is known as one of the best shooting bench products with a sleek and multi-purpose design. Made with a rigid steel material, you don’t have to worry whether it can last for years or not. It is known for its toughness and capacity to hold heavy weapons.

With its brilliant design, you can shoot in various directions easily and move smoothly even while seating. You can sit there for hours while hunting and still feel comfortable.

Features and Specifications:

A 360° seat and table top which can both rotate nicely to get a better aim on your target

Both seat and tabletop are protected and made comfortable with a padded vinyl cover

The padded vinyl is made of a non-scratch coated rubber for firearms protection

Double armrests for left-handed and right-handed shooters

The gun rest is adjustable

Built-in gear pouches on both sides of the table top to keep ammunition, empty cartridges, or accessories

A stable platform that can suit any terrain

Pros:

Easy to assemble or break down for storage and transportation

User-friendly and perfect for heavy-duty shooting

The padded 360° seat and tabletop are perfect for long hours of shooting outdoors

Built-in with solid construction

Cons:

The seat might become uncomfortable after long hours of frequent use

There are rough edges

#3. Caldwell The Stable Table

Another shooting bench that customers love is Caldwell the Stable Table which proves that being simple never goes out of style. As one of the best bench rests for rifle shooting on the market, Caldwell the Stable Table is known for its simple yet integrated shooting rest, flexible seat, and a very stable tripod that create an excellent shooting stand. As a matter of fact, this shooting product has been proven and tested already for being great at upholding the shooters’ expectation. This is because Caldwell the Stable Table is designed according to the users’ demands while still set at a reasonable price.

Features and Specifications:

The table top is made from water-proof, chemical-proof polymer while the seat is padded for more comfort

The padded seat can be adjusted from 16 to 22 inches higher to fit shooters regardless of their heights.

There are built-in holes on both sides of the table top for handling or inserting the cleaning forks to support firearms

The shooting bench feet can be adjusted for terrain leveling

For storage and easier transportation, you can disassemble it in less than 5 minutes with the help of quick release pins

The entire frame of the shooting bench is made from solid metal to ensure durability and stability

Pros:

Enables 360° movement to shoot in all directions

Can be carried around with only 7 pieces

Every part can be adjusted quickly

Fewer joints enable users to maximize it for other shooting types

Cons:

Requires more strength to be transported to another location

Not that stable

The table shakes a little while shooting

#4. BenchMaster Shooting Table – Portable Shooting Rest

Just like its top competitors, BenchMaster Shooting Table is also compact and hassle-free to store when not in use. You just have to fold it, hold it by its handle and you’re good to go. Whether you are a newbie or a dedicated shooter, having this kind of gun shooting table is a great investment.

It is great for practicing long-range shooting until you become a sharpshooter. Its legs are made from solid steel to ensure its long life-span and stability.

Features and Specifications:

Foldable seat and legs can be kept under the table for less storage space without unscrewing anything

Brown aluminum table top and seat that are made from powder-coated steel

Spacious table top provides extra room for shooting accessories

Sturdy handle to be carried in different locations

Up to 12 adjustment options you can choose from to get the best shot

Each leg has adjustment points to level the shooting bench on numerous surfaces

The seat can swivel extended from 8 to 19 inches high for more relaxed shooting options

Lifetime warranty to enjoy the brand’s excellent services

Pros:

Sleek and classic design

Very portable and stress-free to carry around

It doesn’t need to be assembled

Adjustable seat that swivels too

Adjustable legs to level shooting

Cons:

The stability could use a little improvement

Can be a little bit bulky for some shooters

It doesn’t have a gun support

#5. Hyskore Ten Ring Portable Bench, OD Green

Although this shooting rest may seem a little bit different from the previous products that were mentioned above, it is actually a must-buy. Hyskore Ten Ring Portable Bench is perfect for various shooting types like practice shooting, rifle sighting, and hunting. You can fold it and carry it without a hassle.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs only 20 lbs. despite its capacity to carry heavy weapons

Simple yet flexible design for various shooting types like range and field shooting

Hassle-free folding system and scope for storage and transportation outdoors

Adjustable and padded V-notch firearm support to avoid scratching the finish of your guns

Integral spotting scope can be attached in 4 different directions and adjusted for aiming

The heavyweight MG-42 machine gun style connection points attached to its legs allow 2 types of elevation aside from transport or storage position

The fine T-bolts secure the connection of the table to its legs

Pros:

Can hold lightweight and heavy weapons

Extremely lightweight and portable

No binding to bolts and the welds are done well

Each hole is lined up accordingly

Stable and long-lasting with powder-coated finish

Cons:

Less space on the table to keep your things

No side table pockets for extra storage

Doesn’t include a seat for comfort

How to Choose the Best Shooting Bench: Buyer’s Guide

If you want to shoot properly, you need to concentrate a lot to get a good aim. But if you want to make sure that you won’t miss your target, getting a shooting rest is a good solution. Whether you are a pro or not, a shooting table will help you position your gun and aim better. Moreover, the best shooting bench rest will make you feel more comfortable to aim and shoot. So take a look at this buyer’s guide to choosing the best shooting bench for you:

Comfortable Seat

First things first, comfort is what you should look for right away when it comes to buying a shooting bench. Why comfort? You need to concentrate and sometimes wait hours to get your perfect target so it is important that you are comfortable with your position. No matter how far you are from your target, being stuck in an uncomfortable position is one of the primary reasons why shooters miss their target. It’s distracting so be sure to check if the attached seat of the rifle shooting table you want is comfortable enough for you.

Hand Rest

Some manufacturers use a foam pad to make the seats comfortable. But if you are about to sit there for an hour or so, a padded seat is not enough. Another thing that you need to feel more comfortable is an adjustable hand rest. An ordinary shooting bench that is made of wood doesn’t have this feature so some of its users suffer from jammed hand. Look for an adjustable hand rest where you can place your hands comfortably.

Enough Space

This refers to the overall space where you position yourself and place your things. Since backup ammunition is vital, there should be an extra space on your table to keep it. Having extra space will allow you to save time from getting up and finding your things. It will also help you concentrate more knowing that everything you need is just within your reach.

Having enough space means more comfort for you to enjoy especially if you have long legs. Most people with long legs have a hard time getting the right shooting rest so space is important.

Movability

If you plan on bringing your shooting rest for hunting, getting the best portable shooting bench is a great idea. Most of the time, you need to move around and chase your targets so a lightweight shooting bench is very important. Some include lace and straps for carrying while other movable shooting rest can be broken down and placed inside a bag.

Sturdiness and Stability

Suppose that you’ve already found a portable shooting bench that you can carry around anytime you need it, will you still buy it even if it requires a regular replacement? Definitely, not. So invest in one that can last for years and help you get the best aim even after consecutive shots. You will find more satisfaction while hunting!

Conclusion

Shooting is fun but it can be more fun if you have the best tools that can accompany you on your journey as a shooter. Once you use a shooting bench, you will be surprised and ask yourself why you didn’t get one sooner. All you need to do is consider your shooting type to find the best shooting rest and get the most accurate shot without a sweat.