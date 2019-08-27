There are lots of options when it comes with retro mini fridges. From its specific purpose and overall dimension, the best retro mini fridge varies in color, design, and features. Some serve as a refrigerator only while others can be used as a freezer as well. Of course, its price varies too which can range from $40 to $300 or more depending on its brand and features. Regardless of the things you want in a mini fridge, take a look at our guide to help you with shopping.

6 Best Selling Retro Mini Fridge Reviews

#1. Daewoo FR-028RCNM Retro Compact Refrigerator

This Editor’s Choice offers robust features and elegant looks which made it one of the best-selling models out there. Its retro-inspired look suits both small and spacious interior. Its standard and practical features provide an all-around solution for kitchen and bedrooms or offices. It also has a soft dial to adjust the temperature control easily.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 53 pounds with 21.6 x 19.2 x 28.3 inches dimension

8 cu. ft. capacity with 3 adjustable tempered glass shelves

2 shelves inside the door fit bottled water or other drinks

LED lighting makes it easier to grab food or drinks at night

Fresh food sliding drawer can store fruits and vegetables

Pros:

Made of durable metal materials

Free-standing and the hinges are mounted on its right side

Energy Star Certified and frost-free

Easy to control its temperature with a soft dial

Cons:

The interior doesn’t get very cold even in maximum setting

The magnetic door’s latch requires an extra effort to open

#2. Danby DAR044A6LDB Contemporary Classic Special Edition Refrigerator

Available in different colors, this sleek mini fridge comes with an ergonomic door handle, glass shelves, and a door lock. Thus, you can make sure that no one will sneak in to eat or drink anything you stored in it. Most importantly, it got a spacious interior and unique stacking shelf.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 65.3 pounds with 21.3 x 20.8 x 33.1 inches dimension

4 cu. ft. capacity with 3 roomy glass shelves and CanStor beverage dispensing system

Unique stacking shelf on its door fits up to 6 drinks or 1 liter of bottled drink

LED interior lighting makes it easier to grab food or drinks at night

Scratch-resistant worktop and the unmatched interior keep its looks sleek

Pros:

Energy Star Compliant

Defrosts automatically

Free-standing and made of steel materials

Designed with reversible door hinges for convenience

Remains cool with a rubber-grip door handle

Cons:

Quite noisy than other mini fridges

Provides an uneven cooling

#3. Cooluli K10LGA Retro Mini Fridge Coca-Cola Americana

If you’re a lover of Coca-Cola or Americana then this is the perfect cooler for you. It doesn’t have a huge space inside since it’s so small and the capacity to make ice. However, it does its purpose of keeping its content cool just when you need some cold drinks or fresh fruits.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 10.13 pounds with 15.8 x 13.5 x 11.3 inches dimension

10 liters capacity that fits up to 12 cans of drinks (standard size) or small snacks

Exclusive EcoMax Technology can cool or warm its content with one quick switch

Plugs into standard outlets and 12V DC adapters

Advanced semiconductor ensures its silent operation

Pros:

Affordable and lightweight

Compact and portable for road trips and small rooms

Energy-efficient and versatile

Perfect for collectors and fans

Doesn’t use refrigerants or Freons

Cons:

Not entirely silent when plugged in

Opening/closing it is a bit inconvenient especially for children

#4. EdgeStar CRF150SS Convertible Refrigerator or Freezer with Lock

This may not be that vintage-looking but its black and stainless steel look gives it a clean and sleek look. It consumes 115V and converts from 0° freezer into a refrigerator using its full range thermostat temperature control. It is convenient and stylish to use with a recessed handle. Also, it’s energy-efficient by using its manual defrost setting.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 42 pounds with 17.4 x 18.7 x 19.3 inches dimension

1 cu. ft. capacity with 2 metal shelves

Full range thermostat allows it to function as a refrigerator or a freezer

Built-in door lock guarantees your food and beverages’ safety with an integrated lock

1-year manufacturer’s warranty on parts and 90-day labor

Pros:

UL listed and Energy Star Certified

Energy-efficient and versatile

Free-standing and compact

Functions with a reversible door

Includes a factory-installed door lock

Cons:

Prone to Freon lines leakage

The compressor tends to freeze up which requires manual defrosting

#5. Curtis Frigidaire Retro Mini Compact Beverage Refrigerator

Bring it with you on the road or in your small room to grab your favorite midnight snacks every night. Available in different colors, this brings back the 50s vibes in its adorable look. It has an attached door handle and an oval see-through window glass on its front door.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 4.6 pounds with 10.7 x 10.1 x 7.4 inches dimension

8 cu. ft. capacity with removable plastic shelf and fits 6 to 12 oz. can drinks

Oval see-through window on its front door gives a sneak peek of what’s inside it

12V car adapter lets you carry it around for a road trip anytime you want

Pros:

Budget-friendly and portable

Stylish and built with a small door handle

Ideal for small spaces or even on road trips

Fits more food and drinks by removing its plastic shelf

Cons:

Doesn’t last long like most metal mini fridges do since it’s made of plastic

#6. Bossin Compact Refrigerator with Mini Fridge Chiller, and Freezer Compartment

This space-saving fridge offers stylish and sleek storage for your drinks and food. With its adjustable interior and door shelves, you can even fit a 1 liter bottle with ease. You can also adjust the temperature of its refrigerator and freezer compartment from cold to coldest. Also, it comes with a 1-year assurance service which includes a quality customer service.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 62 pounds with 19.3 x 17.5 x 31.5 inches dimension

2 cu. ft. capacity with 3 removable glass shelves adjustable into 7 different heights

Adjustable temperature control: refrigerator (32°-50°F) or freezer (3°-1°F)

Reversible door with adjustable glass shelf stores more food/drinks

Includes a mounted bottle opener on its front door, ice tray, and shovel

Pros:

Sleek and compact

Stylish design and fully functional with its accessories

Offers roomy space for a hassle-free storage

Includes a separate freezer

Cons:

The handle is made of plastic only which can break easily

Buyer’s Guide for Choosing Best Retro Mini Fridge

Most people say that bigger is always better. But that is not always the case when it comes to fitting a refrigerator in small places, offices, and master bedrooms. Thus, this is where mini fridge appliances come in to help you maximize small spaces. Instead of sticking with a bulky fridge, you can go for a retro mini fridge. It’s more stylish and practical whenever you want to store a few drinks and snacks in your office, or bedroom. So, here are some helpful tips that you can use when buying the best retro mini fridge:

Size and Capacity

Mini fridge dimensions vary a lot depending on the brand and model you are looking for. Since you need a miniature refrigerator to keep your food and drinks cold, the importance of size is very clear. Unless you have a lot of space to spare then you should stick with the smallest size available. But then again, it would come in handy if you think that you need more storage space for food and drinks. Larger refrigerators have bigger capacity but that while smaller models are more portable and lighter. In fact, there are cube mini-fridge, mid-size mini fridge, and under the counter mini-fridges.

Purpose

Apparently, mini-fridges are created for different purposes. Some are meant to store both foods and drinks, for a long time. Some models are meant to store both and cool them up for a short period only. At the same time, others are meant for storing delicate beverages only or freezing them up inside. Thus, knowing what you really want to do with it can help you choose the best model.

Features

Aside from keeping your food and drinks cool and fresh, take note of the features that mini fridges offer. If you like drinking a bottle of beer right from your mini fridge every night, an attached bottle opener would be handy. Depending on its purpose, you should look for models which include features that serve its purpose well. For instance, it should have an efficient freezer if you intend to use it for freezing ice cubes anytime.

Insulation

This is one of the most important parts of a mini fridge since large refrigerators are well-insulated. But since mini fridges should be designed as a portable and lightweight appliance, many manufacturers sacrifice its insulation. This should insulate the fridge inside from the outside to keep the heat outside. This way, the interior of the mini fridge will remain cool to keep your drinks enjoyable.

Durability

If you want your retro mini fridge to last for years, then you better make sure that it is durable. Check the materials used to construct it to determine if it is durable enough for a long-term use.

Warranty and Customer Support

Many customers overlook this aspect which gives them a disadvantage once they encountered a problem while using a mini fridge. Regardless of how much you are willing to invest in this electronic appliance, remember to read and ask about its warranty. It’s also best to know if the company/brand has a friendly support team to assist you anytime.

Frequently Asked Questions

Normally, customers have a lot of questions when shopping. So, here are some of the FAQs by customers when buying the best retro mini fridge:

Are there different types of mini fridge?

Yes, there are different types of mini fridges that you can find on the market. There are:

Thermoelectric fridge – uses a pump to suck out the heat inside the fridge to keep its interior cool. If you want to keep its contents warm, you can configure it to heat the interior instead of cooling it. However, it consumes a lot of energy and not ideal for long-term use.

– uses a pump to suck out the heat inside the fridge to keep its interior cool. If you want to keep its contents warm, you can configure it to heat the interior instead of cooling it. However, it consumes a lot of energy and not ideal for long-term use. Compressor fridge – uses the same technology used in full-sized fridges. It is filled with a liquid compressor inside which is vaporized and pumped inside the fridge through multiple pipes and vents. The gas that comes out in these vents dissipates the heat to make its interior cooler without making a loud noise.

– uses the same technology used in full-sized fridges. It is filled with a liquid compressor inside which is vaporized and pumped inside the fridge through multiple pipes and vents. The gas that comes out in these vents dissipates the heat to make its interior cooler without making a loud noise. Absorption fridge – uses liquid Ammonia which evaporates and removes heat inside the fridge. It doesn’t need a motor which allows it to operate silently without encountering temperature fluctuations. However, it’s more expensive to use and maintain over the years.

Can you use this as a dorm refrigerator?

A retro mini fridge is the best solution to complete your dorm appliance before the school year starts. Since most dorm rooms are small, you can squeeze it easily in one corner to maximize your space. It’s definitely more convenient than getting a full-sized fridge which occupies more space and consumes more energy.

Are there mini fridges with freezers?

There are mini fridges that feature a freezer for making ice blocks, popsicles, or freezing anything fits inside. This comes in handy especially if you enjoy iced drinks or ice creams.

What will happen is the mini fridge isn’t properly insulated?

In this case, the heat outside will keep on slipping inside and trigger it to work harder to get rid of the heat. Thus, the fridge will not only consume more energy but also harm its motor which can decrease its lifespan.

Conclusion

So you’ve finally decided to invest in a mini fridge. But have you decided which one to buy yet? Buying the best retro mini fridge may require more time, especially if it’s your first time. However, following our guide and reading through the FAQs we collected can help you speed up the process. You can narrow down your search and cross out some models right away that don’t fit within your list.