#2. Ashley Furniture Signature Design – Hogan Oversized Recliner – Mocha

Now experience a heavenly feel at home by lying on this zero wall recliner from the house of Ashley Furniture. Comfort at its best, this over-sized recliner comes with a heavily padded backseat and arm cushions that will give you the pleasure to stay at rest for hours. While its zero wall mechanism gives it a perfect setting against the wall of your living room, the press back chaise will let you unwind in complete peace. Made of soft microfiber, it promises the most comfortable seating you could ever imagine.

Features and Specifications:

With unparalleled style, quality and comfort, this Hogan over-sized recliner from Ashley Furniture can be customized from 2-seater to 6-seater.

It has the pull tab reclining motion that opens the footrest, allowing one to rest more comfortably.

Made of good quality microfiber, it is quite comfortable to lie on, even if one wishes to rest on it for hours.

The seats are all extra wide to assure users pure comfort.

Its reclining loveseat will let couples enjoy watching their favorite movies together.

Pros:

Huge in size and very comfortable to lie on

Great to sleep on with no chances of neck pain

Cons:

Gives a bad odor that makes it unpleasant to keep it in a room

The reclining button is not that strong

#3. Flash Furniture Brown Leather Rocker Recliner

Leather recliners always steal the show, no matter where you wish to keep them in your home. Have a look at this leather rocker recliner by Flash Furniture that comes with a wide range of features to boast about. Right from its modish look and contemporary design to bustle back cushions and plush arms, this recliner chair has everything you need to chill after a tiring day. It scores high in all aspects and is, therefore, among the best heavy duty recliners for big and tall men.

Features and Specifications:

This rocker recliner from Flash Furniture is brown in color and sports a contemporary design, making it a smart addition to any room.

Comfort is doubled when you make use of its heavily padded arms along with its bustle back cushions.

Features a lever that can be pulled up for the reclining effect, promising a high level of comfort for the user.

Back and neck support provided that gives one the pleasure to watch television with no issues.

Pros:

High in quality as it is not subject to wear and tear despite regular use

Back and neck seats are all well padded

Cons:

The material is not authentic as what leather should be

Footrest not so effective and fails to rest properly

#4. Serta Big & Tall Memory Foam Massage Recliner

Here comes a real show of class and sophistication displayed by Serta through its special foam massage recliner. As the name suggests, the seat comes stuffed with memory foam that makes one rest in sheer comfort. Huge in size, it is perfect for those tall people who wish to relax after a hectic day at work. With the ability to hold up to 350 lbs, it also comes with not only a cup holder but also a USB charging port. What makes it stand out is its kick out recline mechanism.

Features and Specifications:

The foam massage recliner from Serta comes in a classy espresso color that complements your home decor.

Made of bonded leather, it will last long and is not subject to wear and tear in spite of regular use.

Excellent support provided for both your thoracic and lumbar area to keep you as comfy as possible.

Comes with a multi-setting dual motor that gives a soothing back massage.

A cup holder and a USB charging port are provided.

Pros:

Size is huge

Quite comfortable to sit in for long hours

Cheaper in price for its features

Cons:

Massage feature does not always work

Not perfect for daily use

Full recline sometimes hurt

#5. Imperial Officially Licensed NCAA Furniture: Big Daddy Leather Rocker Recliner

Gaming freaks will now have the most pleasurable hours on this Big Daddy Rocker Recliner that gives them undisputed comfort. Made of premium quality leather, this recliner sofa is authorized by NCAA and is so soft. Designed to keep one away from any sort of strain, this rocker recliner from Imperial is superb in terms of longevity. Easy to clean, with cozy back cushions and plush arms, this recliner sofa would be a perfect surprise for gamers.

Features and Specifications:

Officially authorized by NCAA, this recliner sofa uses leather of top quality that makes it softer and cozier to lie on.

Gives one the pleasure to rock and recline at the same time, assuring complete enjoyment in gaming.

Equipped with back cushions and plush arms, this recliner sofa is the ultimate seat for gamers.

Designed to resist strain while playing games, this leather recliner simply doubles your enjoyment.

It takes no effort to keep it clean and well-maintained.

Pros:

Authentic and sturdy for being licensed by NCAA

Can fit people of almost all sizes

The material used is pure leather that ensures unlimited comfort

Cons:

Not fit to hold people weighing more than 350 pounds

Price is a bit high in comparison to others

Things to Consider Before Choosing a Recliner

When you buy a piece of furniture to embellish your home, you tend to get skeptical about both its quality and budget. It’s true that many homeowners face challenges while choosing a good quality recliner. However, a wise buyer should keep the most vital factors in mind that will actually matter in buying a premium quality recliner sofa.

If you are heading to buy the best recliner for big or tall men, here are some of the key considerations that would surely help you make a decision:

Size is vital – Your room must have the perfect setting and accordingly, you need to choose your recliner. Make sure a large recliner will fit well in the room if that is what you think will be most comfortable. If not, see if you can find a slimmer model to match the other furniture and the size of the room.

– Your room must have the perfect setting and accordingly, you need to choose your recliner. Make sure a large recliner will fit well in the room if that is what you think will be most comfortable. If not, see if you can find a slimmer model to match the other furniture and the size of the room. Quality is important – Of course, if you are willing to spend a good amount of money on a recliner, you need to assure its quality. Although there are several fabrics to consider, those with leather always score high in terms of quality. Apart from leathered recliners, you consider browsing the ones with microfibers. However, leather recliners are always easy to clean and maintain. They are quite durable as well.

– Of course, if you are willing to spend a good amount of money on a recliner, you need to assure its quality. Although there are several fabrics to consider, those with leather always score high in terms of quality. Apart from leathered recliners, you consider browsing the ones with microfibers. However, leather recliners are always easy to clean and maintain. They are quite durable as well. Comfort is necessary – The sole purpose of having a recliner in your room is the comfort, and this is what will bring you satisfaction at the end of the day. So, what is important here is to check the materials that have been used in manufacturing the recliner. Whatever it is, be it leather, metal, or any other fabric, it should make a pleasant resting seat for you without causing you pain or discomfort. So, when it comes to comfort, it is always better to spend a bit more than compromising on it.

– The sole purpose of having a recliner in your room is the comfort, and this is what will bring you satisfaction at the end of the day. So, what is important here is to check the materials that have been used in manufacturing the recliner. Whatever it is, be it leather, metal, or any other fabric, it should make a pleasant resting seat for you without causing you pain or discomfort. So, when it comes to comfort, it is always better to spend a bit more than compromising on it. Functionality is essential –Functionality is also an essential factor in choosing the right recliner sofa. For this, just make a list of all what you need. To be precise, you can look for those with an articulated headrest or with lumbar support, etc. There are also stress-less recliners which you can consider for unwinding at the end of a tiring day.

–Functionality is also an essential factor in choosing the right recliner sofa. For this, just make a list of all what you need. To be precise, you can look for those with an articulated headrest or with lumbar support, etc. There are also stress-less recliners which you can consider for unwinding at the end of a tiring day. Budget is crucial –Recliners are not like those ordinary sofas but are technologically enriched and stylized to the core. This is why they are priced a bit higher than simple couches or sofa sets. You should always do thorough research and find out which recliner sofa covers the key features within your budget. Once you are done researching, you will surely be a happy investor for your recliner.

Amazing Benefits of Using a Big Recliner Chair

Medicines are not always the right alternative to poor health. A recliner chair instead can work wonders in revitalizing your spirit, provided you buy a functional one. People with high levels of stress, back pain, and joint dislocations are going to benefit the most from a recliner chair. So, if you are about to invest in one but still a bit hesitant, the following points will let you know how beneficial it is to buy a recliner chair. Have a look:

Keeps your stress away –Physical and mental stress are part of life and it’s not easy to get rid of these. A recliner chair will, therefore, play a key role in eliminating headaches, migraines, muscle strains, and more. These chairs are meant for relieving stress and hence they provide additional support for backrest as well as a footrest.

–Physical and mental stress are part of life and it’s not easy to get rid of these. A recliner chair will, therefore, play a key role in eliminating headaches, migraines, muscle strains, and more. These chairs are meant for relieving stress and hence they provide additional support for backrest as well as a footrest. Takes all your pain – Imagine those long working hours when you are compelled to sit in front of your laptop. This results in muscle stiffening, leaving you neck in pain. Now, a recliner lets you alter the direction of pressure from the weight of your body, easing the pain.

– Imagine those long working hours when you are compelled to sit in front of your laptop. This results in muscle stiffening, leaving you neck in pain. Now, a recliner lets you alter the direction of pressure from the weight of your body, easing the pain. Soothes your joints – Arthritis is a common story everywhere and a recliner chair will work on your muscle joints correctly. Consequently, all your pain and discomfort will start receding, making your health better and stronger.

– Arthritis is a common story everywhere and a recliner chair will work on your muscle joints correctly. Consequently, all your pain and discomfort will start receding, making your health better and stronger. Corrects your posture – The majority of people fail to keep their postures right while sitting. The person who sits in a recliner chair will be able to fully utilize its features and overcome postural deterioration with time. Even your neck and spine will stay at ease, keeping you completely relaxed.

Conclusion

When choosing a recliner, just make sure you have chosen the right size and have bought a durable one so that it can last for at least ten years. Of course, you are going to invest some money in it, but don’t compromise on comfort while buying a recliner. Remember, a good recliner with the perfect set of features will meet the various needs of your body. Do your research well, analyze your budget, and bring home the best recliner you wish to relax upon.