We all know how shopping for new furniture can be a hassle. It requires so much time when locating the right shop and choosing the right recliner. Thus, this review guide will help you understand the importance of recliner chairs and what to look for when shopping. Take note of its size, weight, construction, features, and so much more. Moreover, don’t forget to check the level of comfort that it offers to ease your back pain.

5 Top Recliners For Back Pain in 2020 [Comparison Chart]

Zero Gravity Kahuna Massage Chair Recliner LM6800

Don’t have the luxury of time to go out once a week for a full body massage? This recliner chair is far from being ordinary as it also provides a full body massage. Aside from a perfect solution for your back pain, its massage settings also focus on other body parts that endure stress. Since it doesn’t fully recline up to a horizontal position, it only requires 5-6 inches distance between the chair and the wall. Thus, it consumes less space compared with regular recliners.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 249 pounds with 48 x 31 x 46 inches product dimension

L-Track Rolling System offers full body support that starts from the neck to the lower extreme parts of your body

Body Scan Technology detects the structure of your body to provide a customized therapy that automatically adjusts to your needs

Air Massage Technology uses separately programmed airbags to provide a full body massage with emphasis on your hips, thighs, and more

Shiatsu Massage Therapy provides a deep human massage-like feeling that targets muscles and its core tissues

Dual Foot Roller Massager have acupuncture points that provide a deeper and soothing feet massage

Heat Therapy promotes better blood circulation and nutrient flow to speed up the healing of damaged tissues on your calves and lower back area

When it comes to promoting and providing a top-notch recliner chair for relaxation, this is one of the best. We love its additional massage features that can give us a full body massage anytime we like. Thus, we recommend it as a great investment for those who love getting a massage on regular basis.

Pros:

Offers a full yoga stretch on special areas

Uses 4 automatic preset programs with different levels of intensity

Provides a special massage focus on your neck, shoulders, and lower body parts

Allows a zero gravity position that puts your body into a weightless state

Cons:

Some programs activate noise that may irritate you and others around

Too heavy costly and heavy to be moved around

The foot massage can be too intense for some users

Ashley Furniture Signature Design Larkinhurst Rocker Recliner (Editors Choice)

Are you looking for a recliner and rocker with a classic style to complete your living room? In that case then why not check out this Editor’s Choice? It contains the classic rolled armrests and nailhead trim accents that are combined with its intricate stitching. Each corner of this recliner is glued blocked and stapled while its stripes and patterns are all machine match cut. Thus, you can assure that this chair is well-made for customers’ satisfaction.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 141.23 pounds with 43 x 40 x 40 inches product dimension

66 inches full length when fully reclined which requires 12 inches distance between the recliner and the wall

26 inches arm height with 20 inches distance between each arm and 20 inches back height

Traditional style with an “earth” finish made from 95% polyester and 5% polyurethane materials

Classic rolled armrests with classic nail head trim accents is combined with an overstuffed back pillow for lumbar support

Soft leather upholstery that shows a rustic weathered look covers its high-quality foam cushions with low melt fiber cover

All-metal construction guarantees its strength and durability

Getting the right furniture can be a little challenging especially when it comes to finding multiple features in a single chair. Thus, we searched all over just to find this rocker and recliner chair as our Editor’s Choice. Clearly, we didn’t choose this for nothing. This is a comfy chair that is perfect with a gentle rocking motion and adjustments for reclining positions.

Pros:

Provides a dramatic look with its intricate classic design

Uses pre-approved fabrics by AHFA standards for durability and wearability

Made with metal drop-in and all-metal construction ensures its strength

Offers rocking and infinite positions with its reclining mechanism

Cons:

Non-removable back cushions can be an issue to some users

Some have a strong chemical smell that may require off-gassing

Esright Massage Recliner Chair

Do you want both massage and heating features? In that case, then you better check out this recliner chair that includes both features. Its massaging feature produces a vibration that is directed for your entire body while its heating feature is especially focused for lumbar. However, you can’t use one of these features without activating the other since it is a 2-in-1 feature. Furthermore, its reclining function and elevating footrest can be operated manually without a hassle.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 92.61 pounds with 31.5 x 35.4 x 43.3 inches product dimension

7 inches back height is attached to the armrests that are 3.54 inches thick

Built-in massage and vibrating features with heating lumbar support for soothing your back pain

4 storage pouches in front and on each side 2 cup holders – 1 on each armrest of the recliner plus

360° swivel motion with gentle rocking and up to 150° reclining angle

Comes with a power cord and a remote control that features 5 control modes and 2 massage intensity levels

Not a fan of rocking recliners? Then why not try a recliner with some heating and massaging features? These features work great while the chair is in the reclining position as it helps heal our damaged tissues. At the same time, it soothes our back pain better due to the heating feature that focuses on our lumber. Thus, we recommend this for budget-seekers who enjoy some heat and massage.

Pros:

Provides extra comfort with its extra sponge paddings

Requires simple assembly with an easy to understand instruction

Roomy and easy to operate with a wired remote control

Offers multiple storages for storing your favorite items while relaxing your entire body

Cons:

The heating and massage features can’t be used separately

The pull lever is placed inside where its handle sticks above the seat cushion

HOMCOM Vibrating Recliner Chair (Budget Pick)

When all you want is to get a comfy recliner that alleviates your back pain, shopping can be frustrating sometimes. Thus, we included this Budget Pick as a must-have for those who seek comfort on a tight budget. It may not have the average recliner size but it certainly is a pretty handy chair that is worth your money. But aside from being stylish, it also includes heating and massage features which target your back pain.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 83 pounds with 35 x 34 x 31 inches product dimension

Adjustable backrest has a 150° reclining angle that goes with an elevating footrest that has a 21.7 x 18.9 inches dimension

Gentle rocking and swivel motion spins in full 360° so you can enjoy the view on different directions without moving it

2 cup holders – 1 on each armrest can store your favorite drinks while enjoying the chair’s comforting feeling

Padded armrests have 16 x 4 x 26 inches dimension provides a firm but comforting feeling

4 massage focus areas with 5 preset massaging and heating features

Wired remote control its features from reclining, to heat massaging

This Budget Pick recliner chair is what we definitely recommend for budget-seekers. It has a contemporary and elegant design that makes a perfect addition to any room with a contemporary interior. In addition, it offers a massage with different intensity levels and a heating feature that targets the lumbar area.

Pros:

Lightweight and easier to move

The long power cord is 5.5 ft. long

Offers 2 speed controls – high and low for a customized experience

Can hold up to 375 pounds weight capacity

Cons:

Too small and snug for users who are over 6 ft. tall

Activating its features produces a loud noise that can be irritating

La-Z-Boy Niagara Reclina-Rocker Recliner

Coming from a well-known brand in America, this recliner chair is sure a nice pick. It has a cozy and patented design that includes a state-of-the-art frame made from high-quality materials. Most importantly, you can adjust its reclining position or lift its leg rest without activating the other feature. Thus, you can enjoy both features independently.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 82 pounds with 39 x 41 x 41 inches product dimension

Independent backrest that reclines without activating the leg rest mechanism

Padded leg rest offers 3 position options that allow you to lock its mechanism on both sides for ease of use

Adjustable tension offers a customizable setting that eases the chair into a reclining position smoothly

Pros:

Offers a customized comfort

Provides complete body and lumbar support in all positions

Allows a soothing rocking motion that helps relax your entire body

Cons:

The leg rest and armrests are too short for other users

The mechanisms require extra strength to operate

Pulaski 1985-178-125 Power Recliner

Are you fond of munching on some popcorn while having your favorite soda on the side? If you love eating and drinking while watching TV or playing video games, this recliner might suit you. It has cup holders and a small tray that swivels easily. Most importantly, it has a built-in charging port which is quite handy if you badly needed to charge your gadgets.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 119 pounds with 38 x 39.5 x 43 inches product dimension

1 outlet and 2 built-in USB charging ports hidden in the armrests’ storage can be accessed with one push of a button

Swivel tray attached to the armrest can be stowed easily when it’s not needed

Power Recline allows an easy adjustment into infinite positions

Breathable premium faux leather upholstery covers the entire recliner

Pros:

Compatible with different electronic devices for charging

Covered by a soft and durable upholstery

Easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth

Cons:

Not ideal for Tall users as it leg and backrest come too short

Reclining it creates noise

Real Relax Zero Gravity Recliner Chair

If you’re on an average size and in need of a massage and recliner in one chair, try this model. It offers a full body massage and a waist heater that is perfect for alleviating back pain and blood circulation. Its hip massager and heater also provide a hand-like pressing and kneading. Moreover, it has 2 wheels which make it easier to be moved in spite of its weight and size.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 171.6 pounds with 43.9 x 29.1 x 26.6 inches product dimension

4 preset auto-massage programs with different speed and intensities include sleep, mild, relaxing, and strong mode

Multifunctional recliner with zero gravity design, heating, vibration, full body airbag, and foot roller features

Unique armrest link system and extended leg rest provides more comfort

Pros:

Holds 400 weight capacity

Easy to operate with a wired remote control

Ideal for all ages for home and office use especially for those with back pain

Cons:

The vibration is too intense for some users

The neck part lacks enough support

RELAXONCHAIR MK-II PLUS Shiatsu Massage Chair

This recliner includes a full body massage feature that helps heal your sore muscles and back pain easily. Thus, you can get pampered even without getting out of your room any time of the day. Its wired remote control is user-friendly that controls 4 different programs with different levels. It also has lumbar heating with 2 heating pads to take your relaxation into the next level.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 185 pounds with 65 x 30 x 31 inches product dimension

3-stage ultra-automatic zero gravity multi-function massage function relieves back pain and promotes better blood circulation with its elevating leg rest

Computerized body scanning measures the length of your spine to customize its massage points

Buttlock L-Tracking massage system uses rollers to provide a full body massage

Deep tissue massage and full body stretching

Pros:

Provides a detailed and human-like full body massage

Uses airbags that function separately

Slightly stretches your leg and back muscles for a complete pampering experience

Cons:

Too expensive compared with its competitors

The remote control’s backlight is too dim

Buying Guide

We all experience back pain whether it is from seating long hours, lifting weights, to having a bad mattress. Some people develop back pains at an early age while others develop it as they grow older. Regardless, choosing the right recliner for back pain can help you alleviate the pain. However, all recliners vary when it comes to extra features, size, weight, and so much more.

Without the right guide, you could spend your money on some low-quality products that are advertised on the market. To avoid that, check out this guide:

Looking for the right size of the recliner will help you avoid falling into a chair that is very uncomfortable. It is either too snug or too wide which is not the ideal size if you suffer in back pain. It is also important to consider if its backrest is enough to support your back, neck, and head. Some are too high while others are too short to let you rest your head while you relax your back. In this case, be sure to check its exact size which is referred to as the product dimension.

Weight

One of the most common important things that are usually overlooked by customers is weight. Since the size and construction materials that are used in recliners vary, it is obvious that its weight varies too. Depending on the extra features you want, additional mechanisms may also add weight which can make it harder to move.

In addition, knowing the recliner’s weight capacity also matters to ensure that it can support your weight. For extra measures, it is best to get a recliner that has more weight capacity than your weight. This way, you can allow someone heavier to sit on it without worrying that it will break down any minute.

Design

Are you into contemporary designs or classic designs? Aside from these two major designs, other recliners are also available in transitional and traditional designs. Depending on your taste, you can choose from these types of designs when buying a recliner for back pain. To make it easier for you to choose a design, don’t forget to consider your room’s interior.

Considering this will make your recliner blend well with your existing furniture as well as the entire room’s color. At the same time, it can help improve the look of your room the more inviting and unique is its design.

Construction Materials

According to some furniture experts, the first thing that breaks in a recliner chair is its motionless parts. Those parts may seem solid at first but overlooking its quality may cause the chair to collapse over time. Don’t be fooled by plastic fasteners and cheap pressboards as these materials won’t make your recliner last for years.

Recliners are typically more expensive and heavier since they are designed with additional strength and support. Thus, confirm that every part of the chair is made from superior materials from screws to woods and metal parts.

Features

When it comes to dealing with back pains, looking for the right features is also important. Determine the most common things you like to do using your recliner to determine the features to look for. Depending on your needs, you may take advantage of different features like additional extra paddings, lumbar support, and head support.

How Do Recliners Work for Back Pain?

Back pain is what many people from all walks of life experience regardless of their age and gender. Thus, it is also one of the most common reasons why customers love purchasing recliner chairs. It’s not only a great investment where you can sink in after a long day but also a pain reliever. It offers a cool feature that helps alleviate back pain. But how does a recliner chair really work to help in back pain? Read on.

Back Support

First things first, the major benefit that a recliner chair provides to ease back pain is back support. As time goes by and we start to get older, sitting straight especially for long hours may also cause back pain. If you are working for long hours in front of a computer or behind desks, back pain can be a nuisance.

This is because our body can only tolerate a few hours of sitting. Thus, some doctors recommend that using a recliner can help a lot. Compared with regular chairs, a recliner chair can take the weight from your back. This way, you can give your spine a break and avoid contracting your muscles.

Additional Lumbar Support

One of the most common features of a recliner chair is its extra lumbar support. This is what most recliner chairs offer to support your lower back and let it work without too much pressure. Neglecting your lower back and letting it suffer from too much stress can lead to stiffness and annoying pain. You might even experience difficulty when walking if you don’t address it as soon as possible.

Less Stress and Inflammation

Another feature that a recliner chair provides is its elevating leg rest or leg support. Some even offer a recliner chair that automatically lifts its leg rest once the reclining level is adjusted. Regardless, elevating your feet above your heart level can help reduce the stress and swelling in your legs. At the same time, this reduces the stress on your back which helps it heal while you stretch and relax.

Conclusion

Overall, using a recliner chair can be a great help to alleviate your back pain and help it heal. As long as you know what to look for when buying the best recliner for back pain, you’re good to go. If you’re lucky to spot a great shop, you may also get one with additional features at a reasonable price. Just don’t forget to check its quality and warranty to secure yourself from product damages or failures. So, give your back a break now and get your own recliner chair for more health benefits.