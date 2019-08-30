Have you been looking for the best receipt scanner? There are different scanners on the market now so we already filtered brands and models to come up with this list. Receipt scanners vary from desktop to portable models which you can connect to your devices wirelessly or with a USB cable. Depending on your personal needs, we also included a buyer’s guide and FAQs to help you find the best receipt scanner. The price of this device also varies from $120-$500 or higher which can match your budget. So, be aware of each product’s features and specifications before you checkout.

Top Reciept Scanner Reviews 2019

#1. Fujitsu ScanSnap iX500 Color Duplex Desk Scanner

This receipt scanner is made from ABS plastic material and functions using 1A batteries. It can scan PDF, searchable PDF, JPEG, (editable) Word and Excel, business cards, and mobile. You can wirelessly connect it to your computer or any smart device to scan up to 25 pages per minute. It also has a built-in GI microprocessor which can automatically enhance its scanned documents/receipts like a pro.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 6.6 pounds with 11.5 x 6.6 x 6.3 inches dimension

One button simplicity starts/ends it with one-touch

Double-sided scanner speed handles up to 25 pages per minute

Intelligent scan correction performs fast and quality check on scans using auto-detection, auto-rotation, and blank page removal

Pros:

User-friendly and elegantly designed for business and personal use

Simple solution to preventing paper clutter on your desk

Exports data directly into ScanSnap Cloud without a smartphone or computer

Cons:

Doesn’t work with any software other than its packaged software

The feature to automate the movement of scanned documents/receipts doesn’t work

#2. The Neat Company 2005410 NeatDesk Desktop Scanner

It can scan three papers at a time on both sides with just one push of a button. It can convert receipts into expense reports, business cards into address book contacts, and create searchable PDF files from various documents. All scanned receipts/documents’ information can be exported to PDF, Quicken, Excel, Quickbooks, TurboTax, and more. With Neat software suite, this digital filing cabinet can work its magic on your business.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 7 pounds with 13 x 10 x 9 inches dimension

High-speed desktop scanner and digital filing system lets you scan receipts/business cards/documents in one batch

Patented technology automatically identifies, extracts all important information, and organizes them for you

NeatDesk Neat digital filing system allows you to scan, save, organize, and track receipts/documents without a hassle

Pros:

Scans and saves digital copies seamlessly

Creates a searchable contact database with editable files

Exports data to Excel, QuickBooks, Quicken, and TurboTax

The backup service is free for its first year of use

Cons:

The software takes longer to reorder pages and rotate images

Lacks 90° rotation and quality settings

#3. Epson WorkForce ES-500W Wireless Color Duplex Document Scanner

As a wireless and efficient receipt scanner from Epson, this model cuts down on paper clutter like a pro. It scans documents to a computer, smartphone, tablet, or any cloud storage account. Its 35 ppm speed and 50-page auto document feeder allow it to perform finish stacks of documents with a breeze. It even includes a TWAIN driver connect it wirelessly with any document management software.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 8.1 pounds with 11.6 x 6.9 x 6.6 inches dimension

Direct wireless scanning lets you scan to your computer, tablet, or smartphone

Single-Step Technology captures both sides of documents in one pass with up to 35 ppm/70ipm

Built-in nuance optical character recognition (OCR) creates searchable PDF and editable Word/Excel files

ScanSmart Software scans, preview, emails, uploads, names files, and recognizes files faster

Pros:

Wireless, fast, and hassle-free to operate

Scans stacks of receipts/documents that are up to 50 pages

Compatible with TWAIN driver

Ideal for scanning receipts/documents/business cards/IDs

Cons:

Setting up its Wi-Fi connection isn’t that easy

Fixing its communication problem with its USB cable is burdensome.

#4. Doxie Go SE Intuitive Portable Scanner with Rechargeable Battery

Go paperless and scan anywhere you want even without your computer or laptop to connect it. This portable scanner is packed with its own rechargeable battery to keep it scanning until it reached its limit. Get crisp, clean scans wherever you are and save it on your Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, or iCloud Drive. Compatible with all devices via a Wi-Fi connection, you can save time on storing or accessing every single receipt without any USB cable.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 1.18 pounds with 12.2 x 2.2 x 1.8 inches dimension

Award-winning ABBYY OCR Technology allows you to scan, organize, and create a searchable database with multi-page PDF, JPEG/PNG/PDF and more

The rechargeable battery keeps it functional anywhere, anytime with a capacity to handle 400 scans when it’s fully charged

Expandable memory can store up to 4,000 scans before the syncing process starts

Pros:

Very lightweight and portable to carry around

Doesn’t require a computer to scan

Delivers crisp and clean copies of your receipts and documents

Shares scanned copies on PC, Mac, smartphone, tablet, email, or cloud apps

Cons:

Shares scanned copies via Wi-Fi connection only

Doesn’t offer a double-sided scanning

#5. Fujitsu ScanSnap S1300i Instant Multi Sheet-Fed Scanner

Take your recordkeeping to the next level with this scanning device that you can carry anywhere. This portable device comes in handy when scanning receipts, term papers, bank statements, etc. ScanSnap takes performs beyond most desktop scanners with its cross-platform compatibility for PC/Mac, one-button searchable file, and more. It can even hold up to 10 pages in its automatic document feeder and scan up to 12 ppm (double-sided).

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 3.09 pounds with 15.6 x 7.8 x 5.8 inches dimension

Multi-page and duplex capable ScanSnap lets you scan receipts and other documents on your desk or while on the road

Intelligent features automatically convert disorganized files into order and correct images

Fast double-sided scanning capacity works with one press of a button

USB bus power guarantees its portability

Pros:

Works on PC and Mac operating systems

Fast and portable

Small but versatile scanner with duplex ScanSnap to ensure its flexibility

Automatically scans both sides of each page with its document feeder

Cons:

Scans up to 12 pages per minute only

Others find it a bit slow and cumbersome to operate

#6. NeatReceipts 2005137 Premium Portable Sheet-fed Mobile Scanner

Capture and organize your receipts to unlock the key information you need to you preferred software for hassle-free work. Access it securely from your desktop or web to track your expenses, create reports, and export it smoothly on other devices. Connect it with your PC or mobile app to take advantage of its TWAIN and WIA supported scanning features.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 1.55 pounds with 10.8 x 1.6 x 1.3 inches dimension

Lightweight design makes it ideal as an on-the-go device that scans 3-4 receipts/documents per minute

Scans in B/W, CIS, greyscale, and colored with high-quality resolution provides a maximum of 600dpi

Optical Character Recognition and Intelligent Identification Technology creates its searchable database

Pros:

Eliminates time-consuming bookkeeping tasks

Protects you and your business from IRS audits when tax season arrives

Powerful yet affordable device for personal or business purposes

Easy to scan, access, and export files to different storage

Cons:

Mac users experience difficulties in operating it with the latest iOS

Requires a USB cable since it doesn’t have an external power supply

#7. Vupoint ST470 Magic Wand Portable Scanner

Save time on recordkeeping/tracking your expenses, Vupoint is one of the most economical and efficient solutions to digitize your receipts/documents/photos. It scans all flat media from receipts, photos, patterns on fabrics to pages in a magazine/book and more. It can also help you speed up the calibration process with its auto color/white balance and maximum scanning resolution of 1,200dpi.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 2.8 pounds with 15.2 x 9.5 x 3.8 inches dimension

Variable scanning resolution setting 300/600/900dpi to ensure that the best scans are all saved

Compatible with up to 32GB microSD card to give you enough space to store your scans

Scans up to 400 scans with a fully charged built-in rechargeable battery

Pros:

Affordable and convenient for traveling

Lightweight and portable

The handheld device which scans all flat media

Automatically enhances its scanned image’s color/white balance

Cons:

The user interface takes more time to get used to

Scanned photos appear to be darker and blurred

Buyer’s Guide and FAQs

Now that we’re in the 21st century, handling receipts is so much easier when receipt scanners were introduced. This kind of scanner can help you save time on organizing your receipts. At the same time, you can reduce the paper clutter on your table which usually causes stress to people. Whether you’re compiling and organizing receipts for the upcoming tax season or managing the finances of your business, this makes recordkeeping more efficient.

You simply need to scan then store all your scanned papers on your computer, flash drive, cloud, or Dropbox, etc. Whenever you need to check one of them, you can find them faster by typing in keywords like credit cards, etc. So, let’s go paperless and get the best receipt scanner using this guide:

Types of Receipt Scanners

First things first, take note that there are different types of receipt scanners which are also known as document scanners. If you want to make sure that you have the right scanner, consider which type suits your needs the most. Depending on your budget, you can also find high-quality models out there that are available at great values. Of course, there are desktop scanners that are normally used in offices since these units are much bigger and heavier.

There are also those portable versions which can easily fit in your palm. If you want a versatile scanner which can also scan documents with 8.5 x 14 sizes, both desktop, and portable models. But if you want a solid scanner despite its heaviness, we recommend the desktop version. But if size and weight are both issues, go for the portable versions.

Portability

This comes in handy if you love embracing flexibility. Portability is one of the things you should consider if you love traveling with your scanner. Whether its purpose is pure business or combined with leisure, a smaller and lighter receipt scanner is easier to carry. You can scan and store your receipts and other documents wherever you go without a hassle.

You don’t even have to wait until you get back home or in the office. If you can carry it around in your backpack and put it even in a small table, you’re good to go.

Speed

Every second counts especially if you’re always on the go. Some models can scan about 18 pages while others can handle 20 to 25 pages for every single minute. Basically, the faster its speed is, the more pages you can scan to accomplish more work. However, be aware that the scanner’s speed varies on each brand and model.

Accuracy

One of the main reasons why the receipt scanner was made is to record every important detail on the receipt. Regardless of the number of items and amounts that were encoded on it, your scanner must be highly accurate. Just like the speed, the accuracy of each scanner also varies depending on its brand and model. Thus, always op for the model that can give you the closest replica of the receipt or document you scanned.

Battery Life

Normally, desktop receipt scanners can be plugged in easily in a wall outlet to make it work. But for portable receipt scanners, be sure that it has enough battery life to keep up with your work. Now, for the most frequently asked that you’ve been waiting for:

FAQ

Do you have to upgrade your scanner regularly?

Most receipt scanners on the market are made to last for many years. Thus, you can still use it for a long time even if it was just an old stock from the store you visited. As long as your scanner is working properly, you don’t have to worry about getting an upgrade regularly.

Can you use a receipt scanner for personal purposes?

Though most customers use receipt scanners for business, many individuals are also starting to appreciate its benefits for personal use. If you just love collecting receipts from groceries, gas, restaurants, etc. without cluttering your table, this is a great device. You can conveniently store all your scanned copies digitally and keep your table paperless.

Can you use these scanners on other documents?

Since receipt scanners were also called document scanners, it’s a versatile device which you can use for scanning other papers. These include contracts, reports, and other documents that are either for personal or business purposes. As long as it fits in the scanner, you can use it to maximize its purpose.

Conclusion

Whichever model of receipt scanner you prefer, there are various models that you can choose from. With or without your own business, this device comes in handy whenever you need to keep some receipts. Most importantly, scanned receipts don’t fade. Thus, you no longer have to worry whether each receipt is still readable or not after a year or so. If you store them in secure storage, your receipts will be safe either on your computer, smartphone, or cloud.