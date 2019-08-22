So, you’ve finally decided to get a PTZ camera. But are you ready for the cost that comes with it? Investing in the best PTZ camera is one of the most efficient ways to upgrade your surveillance system. This camera serves as your eye whether you are out for work, vacation, or just some quick errands. PTZ stands for pan/tilt/zoom cameras that allow you to monitor your place from different angles via live stream or playback videos.

If you’re looking for the cheapest device in our given models above, it’s the Wyze Cam Pan Security Camera. You can buy it for about $38 only while Heimvision HM203 Security Camera is available for about $40. If you’re fine with spending more money for the sake of ensuring your security, you may opt for more expensive brands. This includes Sunba, Eversecu, Jennov, and more. So, read on to learn more about the best PTZ cameras today on the market.

Top Ptz Cameras Reviews 2019

#1. Wyze Cam Pan PTZ Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera

See and hear everything that happens in the room using its 360° coverage in less than 3 seconds! After all, this became the Editor’s Choice for nothing since it has 110° rotation speed/second, and 93° vertical range. You can set its patrol route with up to 4 custom waypoints and automatically record a 12-second Event Video once it detected motion/sounds.Turn on its notification app to monitor everything it captures and get alerted in an instant. Or, connect it to either Alexa or Google Assistant to manage it like a boss with just your voice.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 1.2 pounds with 5.02 x 2.36 x 2.36 inches product dimension

2-way audio lets you talk and listen to anyone in the room with its unique microphone

Class-K audio power amplifier allows you to adjust its high speaker volume

5mm focal length with F2.3 aperture, 120° wide-angle lens, and 360° coverage

Enhanced with ½ 7 inches CMOS sensor to deliver a full HD image

Designed with 15FPS, 8x digital zoom, and 1920 x 1080p resolution

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

6 infrared LEDs and enhance night vision distinguishes 10 steps of gray

Pros:

Captures images with improved night vision

Provides stunning clarity with up to 30 ft. away

Improves the audio quality by minimizing motor sounds

Automatically records event video after detecting motion/sounds

Includes free 14-day rolling cloud storage and mounting kit

Cons:

Doesn’t automatically reboot after losing its Wi-Fi connection

Some units can’t connect to the Wi-Fi or LTE easily

#2. AmcrestUltraHD 2304TVL Wi-Fi Video Security IP Camera

Experience the real meaning of Ultra HD and dual-band using this Amcrest Wi-Fi Video Security IP Camera. It is designed with Pan/Tilt, 2-way audio, and more advanced features including an extra night vision IP3M-941B lens. Day or night, its superior low-light image sensor and built-in LEDs can capture videos up to 32 ft. away. You can access its captured videos through its web-based Flash interface for PC and AmcrestCloud mobile app.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 2.2 pounds with 5.2 x 5.9 x 7.8 inches product dimension

Night vision, 5GHz/2.4GHz dual-band Wi-Fi IP camera with an extra 90° wide viewing angle

2K/3MP with 2304 x 1296p resolution at 20FPS, and 1080 at 30FPS video

Aptina AR0330 image sensor, Ambarella S3LM chipset, and 2K Sony image sensor captures every scene with vivid colors and rich imagery

OnsemiAptina 1/3 inches 3.4MP sensor and built-in IP LEDs capture a superior low-light image

Optional secure cloud video backup subscription service automatically store videos in a secured third-party location

1-year full US warranty and lifetime support from Amcrest

Pros:

Compatible with Alexa via the AmcrestCloud

Delivers the best dual-band pan/tilt Wi-Fi camera

Built for smarter security with instant notification alerts

Captures everything within its viewing angle up to 32 ft. away

Sends UltraHD images to your computer or smartphone

Cons:

Viewing the video is more of a hassle since it requires separate software

Doesn’t provide a regular update of its security firmware

#3.Heimvision HM203 Security Camera with Smart Night Vision/PTZ/2-Way Audio

Leave the house anytime you need and feel more secure with this Heimvision camera that has an impressive night vision lens. Unlike other cameras, it can still stream clear videos even in pitch dark and let you share it to your entire family. Turn it off anytime you want to enjoy some private time or talk to anyone in the room while watching them through the camera. Change its settings via the YCC365 Plus App and take advantage of its 1080p resolution and 360° viewing coverage. Save footage on your microSD card or cloud account (free for the first 30 days).

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 1.4 pounds with 3.2 x 3 x 4.6 inches product dimension

2MP camera lens with 1080p resolution delivers crystal clear HD images available on live view or playback videos

Maximum 360° viewing coverage (355° horizontal and 55° vertical rotation range) and 110° wide-angle advanced glass lens without a blind zone

Smart night vision can be manually or automatically activated to monitor the entire room clearly even at night

Cloud storage service provides instant access to footage for free for the first 30 days

Motion detector sends alerts every 10 minutes-1 hour to your smartphone

Pros:

Allows instant sharing of all camera videos with your family members

Captures clear videos even in low light or pitch dark room

Shares quick access to essential locations with bookmarks

Plays live/playback footage from cloud/micro SD card

Cons:

The app doesn’t work sometimes

You have to view ads before opening the app after the initial cloud trial period

#4. Sunba 405-22X Analog Pan/Tilt Zoom Camera

This is compatible with 960H Analog DVR with Pelco D Protocol as well as a greenish RS485 port. It has 0°-360° endless pan and -5° to 90° tilt while its night vision lens with 22x zoom. Compared with average models, its maximum zoom capacity can reach objects that are as far as 328 ft. Also, this Sunba CCTV built to be outdoor weatherproof to withstand outwear with an aluminum shell and -4 to 140°F working temperature. Its power gauge is 12V4A while its connection is BNC+RS485.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 5.2 pounds with 10 x 5 x 7 inches product dimension

360° all frame endless rotation with 5° upward tilt at high-speed PTZ 0-120°/second

Left array of high beam LED and right array of Low beam IR LED illuminate further objects with 11-22x zoom level

Built with Aptina 1/3 inches CMOS Sensor and switchable NTSC/PAL signal

Comes with 2-year US warranty on parts of lifetime technical support

IR-Cut True Night Vision captures clear footage day or night

Pros:

Zooms in to enlarge objects that are up to 328 ft. away

Uses IEC-60825 Certified Laser IR LEDs

Includes power DC12V2A

Compatible with 960H Analog DVR with Pelco D Protocol

Cons:

Very expensive

The movement is a little fast

#5. Eversecu 2MP AHD PTZ Dome Security Camera

This 4-in-1 security camera comes with a bunch of features including BLC: Support, AGC: Auto/Manual, WDR: DWDR and Indoor/Outdoor/Auto/Manual WB. Its S/N ratio is ≥50dB while its video interface output is AHD/TVI/CVI/CVBS selectable. It even includes additional installation equipment like PTZ keyboard, BNC cable, RS485 twisted pair of cable, and an AC extension cable and more. With an aluminum shell, you can rely on this camera for a long time.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 4.83 pounds with 12.3 x 7.6 x 6.9 inches product dimension

Covers 0°-360° pan and 0°-90° tilt rotation range with 0°-60° pan/second and 0°-45° tilt/second speed

Automatically flips with 180° horizontal and 90° vertical range

Offers 220 preset points with 1-60s interval and user-programmable A-B scan with 1-64 levels setting

3 groups of guard tours and RS485 (+/-)/coaxial cable with DC12V3A power gauge

Uses ≤25W power with 6000V transient voltage as lighting protection

1/3 inches CMOS 2MP Sony323 with 1920x1080p/30fps, 1920x1080p/25fps and 20 x 4.7-96.3 mm

Pros:

Built as a commercial-grade surveillance camera

Weatherproof and vandal-proof

Operates with support, Auto/Manual, NDR, and DWDR

Provides real-time transmission and lossless videos

Doesn’t have blind spots

Cons:

More costly than other models

The control doesn’t work when you use up the coax on night mode

Some won’t let you change its mode

#6. JideTech PTZ Outdoor POE Security IP Dome Camera

For its price, this 2.5 inches metal pan/tilt/zoom IP camera has an impressive viewing angle and speed that captures scenes up to 30 meters. It has 128 presets, remote pan/tilt functionality with up to 4x optical zoom, IR night vision, and 1080p resolution. Thus, it can capture scenes 18 frames/second from are up to 30 meters away. You can also stay in touch with its motion alerts using its mobile and web apps. It’s compatible with different third-party software while reinforced with a quick power Ethernet setup and other advanced features.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 1.21 pounds with 4.3 x 4.3 x 3.9 inches product dimension

Built with ½.9 inches Sony image sensor with 1920 (horizontal) x 1080 (vertical) pixel

264 video compression, and PAL/NTSC, progressive TV system

01Lux@F1.2 (AGC ON), 0Lux IR on minimum illumination with DC12V 2A power supply

Designed with TCP/IP, HTTP, DHCP, DDNS, RTP, RTSP, PPPOE, SMTP, NTP, UPNP network protocol and RJ45 network interface support 10M/100M IP DATA

Operates with a support version below IE11 browser and -10°C~+50°C / Less than 95%RH working environment

0°-355° (horizontal) and 0°-90° downward pan range/second with 0°-90° vertical tilt/second

Offers 128 presets, 2.8-8mm focal length, F1.2 aperture, M12 mount, auto-focus, and motorized zoom

Pros:

Perfect for home security/business/underground parking/supermarket/internet café

PoE makes its wiring and installation hassle-free

Provides intelligent motion alerts: snapshots/email alerts

Uniquely designed with durable and waterproof metal housing

Cons:

Operates with DHCP but it’s not on the default

The present positions are not that accurate

#7. AmcrestProHD Indoor Pan/Tilt Security Wireless IP Camera IP2M-841B

Another AmcrestProHD camera, this model is a cost-efficient option. It is made with high-tech features that boost its overall performance. This includes its wider viewing angle, smarter security, night vision capability; secure cloud video backup, and simple to operate. It Works with Amcrest Cloud remote video storage, Amcrest NVRs, microSD card, Synology and QNAP NAS, Pale Moon, FTP, and SeaMonkey Browsers, IE, Firefox 49.0, Safari, and Chrome with Amcrest Web View Extension.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 2.2 pounds with 8 x 12 x 10 inches product dimension

High performance with real-time and true HD experience video at 30FPS with 2MP 1080p resolution

Sony Exmor IMX323 image sensor and Ambarella S2LM show its improved low light capability

Extra-wide 90° viewing angle, remote pan/tilt, and digital zoom cover more scenes on the ground or security purposes

Smarter security reinforced with Amcrest View app makes it easier to monitor your place with this camera

Optional Amcrest Cloud remote video storage subscription service allows you to store your videos automatically off-site on third-party

SSL/HTTPS connection, wireless AES/WPA2 encryption, FCC and UL camera certificate

Full 1-year warranty and lifetime support provided directly by Amcrest guarantees its durability

Pros:

Perfect for budget-seekers

Secure connections and compatibility with Alexa via Amcrest Cloud

Sends out motion alert notifications, review footage, and 2-way communication

Accessible via Amcrest View app with playback options

Reaches ground up to 32 feet away

Cons:

The app works if you connect it to the same Wi-Fi only

The footage crashes when viewing it via PC or smartphone

#8. Jennov 5MP HD (2592X1944) IP PTZ POE Security IP Camera

Traveler anywhere you want on any day without worrying about the house you left. This security camera from Jennov is designed with a super HD quality and 4x optical zoom. It also has smart motion detection and alert notifications via email/FTP. Guarantee your security up to 100 feet with its night vision HD sharp view even in the dark. It’s a POE wired camera with 1 internet cable for data/power and hassle-free installation. Operating temperature is -30° to 50°C; this is also a solid and waterproof device ideal for outdoor installations. Thus, it’s great for home/business/front yard/apartment and more.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 2.33 pounds with 5.7 x 2.8 x 3.4 inches product dimension

5MP outdoor pan tilt rotation 4x optical zoom with 48V bullet POE camera

Uses 2.8-12mm of 5MP HRD lens to provide HD 2592 x 1944 image resolution

0°-260° viewing angle and with 4 pieces of IR LED, and night vision distance detects up to 30 feet distance

Has up to 25FPS frame rate, 802.3AF, and support audio recording

265 main profile, AVI format, and Support RTSP video compression compatible with AVI Media Player

Pros:

Protected by a waterproof level IP66 housing

Can be powered by both DC12V and POE

Provides videos with HD quality and high chroma fidelity

Secured by smart motion detection and night vision IR cut

Cons:

Doesn’t have a slot for micro SD card

Some units are hard to configure and connect to the app

A little costly

Conclusion

Have you found the best PTZ camera for your place? Whether you need it for indoor or outdoor security purposes, the reliability of PTZ cameras have been proven and tested already. You just have to find the best PTZ camera that matches your needs. You can buy one for as low as $38 while others can be as expensive as $175. But aside from its price, you should focus also on its advanced features and durability especially if you’ll install them outdoors. The more features it offers to be more flexible for both indoor and outdoor use, the better. Most importantly, never sacrifice your PTZ camera’s quality for its price just to cut some cost.