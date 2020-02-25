After extensive hours of research, we think that GooDee Upgrade HD Video Projector is the best projector under 200 in terms of brightness, contrast, resolution, light source, projection technology, and connection. Tainidi CL760 Video Projector doesn’t go far with the first one based on its performance and high-functionality, while VANKYO Leisure 510 HD Movie Projector is the most affordable option yet gives more or less the same function with the 2 previous projectors. We’ll explore all of the shortlisted options below.

Top Projector Under 200 Reviews 2020

GooDee Upgrade HD Video Projector

This GooDee Upgrade HD Video Projector is the editor’s choice of the best projector under 200 not only because of its affordability but also because of its overall functionality and performance that makes it stand out from the rest. In terms of brightness, this high-quality projector has 2200 lumens that guarantee a wider and brighter viewing experience either inside or outside your home. It also takes pride in its 1280 x 768-pixel resolution that gives crisp and vivid video quality. In addition, this projector also uses an LED light source that ensures lower energy consumption and longer life span. The projector also includes a powerful cooling system, with low fan sound, that dissipates the heat produced by the device to prevent overheating. And to complete the whole viewing experience, this projector also comes with a pair of 3W built-in speakers, giving you powerful and crystal clear sound. To give you assurance of your purchase, the company offers 3 years’ warranty for the projector. You can ask for a replacement or refund if in case you are not satisfied with the product, and absolutely risk-free buy.

Product Features and Specifications

2200 lumens

LED light with 3000 hours’ life span

1280 x 768-pixel High-resolution

44 to 230 inches of projection size

distance focus of 4.9 to 18 feet

advanced cooling system with low sound

two 3W built-in speakers with SRS sound

warranty of up to 3 years

multidirectional projection

Editorial Comments

Aside from its affordable price, this projector already has all that you need to give you the best theater experience on the comforts of your home or even on your garden, backyard, or wherever you like. It utilizes LED bulbs which are not only cost-effective but also energy-saving as well. Although LED tends to emit higher heat, the Advance Cooling System prevents your projector to overheat. Plus, this cooling system does not produce too much noise that would disrupt the whole experience. Therefore, this GooDee Upgrade HD Video Projector is indeed a perfect choice for a quality theater experience.

Advantages

The display shows clear, bright, and sharp images.

The installation is very easy.

It produces a clear and audible sound that you don’t need to use external speakers.

It comes with an HDMI cable.

With all these features, this product comes at an affordable rate.

Disadvantages

The software menu is very basic.

There is no zoom control at all.

It puts out tons of heat.

TAINIDI CL760 Video Projector

This next projector doesn’t go far with the first product in terms of features, price, and performance-wise. Tainidi CL760 Video Projector gives you a vibrant and crisp quality image with its 3600 lumens that display natural and vibrant colors with 50,000 hours’ lamp life span and can support up to 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution. In addition, it also utilizes a 2000:1 contrast ratio which is deemed to be the most ideal setting for home entertainment. This projector can support 44 inches up to 180 inches of projection size with 4.9 to 18.4 feet focus distance. Plus, it has a horizontal sliding lens cover that protects the lens from scratches or damage. This Tainidi CL760 Video Projector offers multimedia versatility which means it can be used with laptops, personal computers, tablets, chrome books, Blue-ray DVD players, IOS, Android, and USB flash drives. Therefore, you can use it with almost every gadget or entertaining device you have except Chromecast. Moreover, this CL760 video projector by Tainidi has an innovative cooling and fan system with a noise suppression technology that disperses heat with less noise. All this comes with remote control, power cable, AV cable, HDMI Cable, user manual, and a support base. Plus, the projector is protected with a 3-year warranty including technical support and professional customer service.

Products Features and Specifications

3600 lumens

LED bulbs with 50,000 hours’ lamp life span

Contrast ratio of 2000:1

Projection size of 44 to 180 inches

9 to 18.4 focus distance

With the horizontal sliding lens cover

Multimedia versatility

Innovated cooling and fan system

Noise suppression technology

Vertical keystone correction of +/- 20 degrees

Comes with remote control, power cable, AV cable, HDMI Cable, user manual, and a support base

3 years’ warranty

Editorial Comments

This Tainidi CL760 Video Projector is perfect for home entertainment and even on small business meetings with its projection size of 44 to 180 inches. This is one of the best projectors under 200 when it comes to life span as it can last up to 50,000 hours. Plus, you can use this with a wide variety of multimedia devices like Android, IOS, USB flash drives, laptops, tablets, and so much more. Thus, you should try to consider this product if you want a projector that gives high-quality images for a longer time.

Advantages

It gives off a clear and high-resolution picture.

It is quite easy to set up.

The display is brighter and vibrant.

The sound quality is pretty good.

The LED bulbs have a longer life span.

Disadvantages

For more audible audio, it needs an external speaker.

This doesn’t support Dolby’s sound or video.

VANKYO Leisure 510 HD Movie Projector

For a theater-like experience at the comforts of your home, this VANKYO Leisure 510 HD Movie Projector is perfect for you. With 4500 lux LED light that has a life span of 50,5000 hours, this projector gives a 3000:1 contrast ratio and a high resolution of 1280 x 768 pixels. You are guaranteed to have a crispier and brighter visual output perfect for an elite entertainment experience. This projector is guaranteed to provide outstanding performance for a longer time, thanks to its upgraded cooling system that disperses heat to prevent damaging your device. Plus, you get to have undisturbed amusement because the fan only produces minimal noise. Also, this projector has omnipotent connectivity which allows it to connect with your laptop, IOS devices, computers, TV stick, Xbox, Chromecast, etc. Aside from its unstoppable connectivity feature, the projector is also equipped with two built-in 3W speakers that give off high-quality sound to match up with the high-resolution image, giving you a first-class theater-experience outside the theater.

Product Features and Specifications

4500 lumens

50,000 hours’ life span of LED bulbs

High resolution 1280 x 768 pixels

Contrast ratio: 3000:1

Upgraded cooling system with minimal noise

Omnipotent connectivity

Two built-in 3W Speakers

Editorial Comment

With all the great features installed in this VANKYO Leisure 510 HD Movie Projector, you can never expect that it comes with a reasonable price; but, it really does. Plus, you are assured that it will last long with its 50,000 hours’ life span of its LED bulbs and upgraded cooling system that prevents your projector from overheating. So, if you are looking for an affordable yet powerful projector for your home entertainment needs, don’t hesitate to give this VANKYO Leisure 510 HD Movie Projector a try.

Advantages

The projector gives off great quality and vibrant images.

The projector is easily mountable.

It has easy and user-friendly controls and plenty of inputs.

It still offers bright and great resolution even with ambient light.

The fan works well and quietly.

It reads every file format like mp, 4MPV, AVI, etc.

The built-in speaker is good that it can already suffice on its own.

Disadvantages

There is not screen sizing control.

The keystone adjustment is not that good.

It doesn’t give off enough range on the focus.

VIVIMAGE Cinemoon 580 Projector

Enjoy an audio-visual experience like no other with this VIVIMAGE C580 Movie Outdoor Projector. With its 1280 x 800 native resolution and contrast ratio of 4000:1, you are guaranteed to have a quality visual experience suitable for personal or professional use. With 1.5 meters to 5.6 meters’ projection distance, you get to enjoy 44 inches up to 200 inches of display size, making this a great choice either for indoor or outdoor use. This quality projector is compatible with all the latest multimedia devices such as tablets, computers, laptops, smartphones, and the like. To provide you with the clear and audible audio to complement your high-quality visual, this projector is also equipped with dual stereo speakers. Moreover, the projector also has an enhanced cooling system that optimizes heat distribution to prevent overheating. Plus, you get to enjoy a 3-year warranty or full refund if you are dissatisfied with the product.

Product Features and Specifications

1280 x 800 pixels high- resolution

Contrast ratio of 4000:1

5 meters to 5.6 meters’ projection distance

44 inches up to 200 inches of display size

Lamp life of up to 60,000 hours

With Variety of inputs like AV, HDMI, VGA, and USB

Compatibility with the latest multimedia devices

Enhanced cooling system

Built-in dual stereo speakers

Adjustable Focus ring and keystone

Advantages

It gives off a bright, crisp, and colorful displays.

The clarity of the image is quite as good as from the source.

The resolution is good.

It has a variety of inputs to connect the latest multimedia device.

It only took a few seconds to set it up.

Disadvantages

The fan sound is loud.

It is not ideal for live-action or sports.

WiMiUS P18 Upgraded 6000 Lumens LED Movie Projector

The new and improved WiMiUS P18 Upgraded 6000 Lumens LED Movie Projector now has 6000 lumens with a lamp life of up to 50,000 hours to meet the brightness expectations of their customers. Plus, to further enhance your visual experience, it provides a contrast ratio of 4000:1 and resolution of up to 1080 pixels. This is perfect for videogames, movies, live-action and so on as it offers 50 to 200 inches of projection size with a projection distance of 1.5 meters to 5.5 meters. To hone out the whole experience, this projector is also equipped with a dual stereo speaker to produce Hi-Fi Stereo audio. This upgraded WiMiUS P18 Upgraded 6000 Lumens LED Movie Projector has a 2 times more powerful cooling system that dissipates heat evenly to prevent overheating the device. Furthermore, it is equipped with a VGA port, HDMI port, AV port, and a USB port that allows a wide array of multimedia devices to easily connect with the projector. All this is protected with a 1-year money-back guarantee.

Product Features and Specifications

Upgraded 6000 lumens

Lamp life of up to 50,000 hours

1080 resolution

Contrast ratio of 4000:1

Projection size of 50 to 200 inches

A projection distance of 1.5 meters to 5.5 meters

Built-in dual stereo speakers

with VGA port, HDMI port, AV port, and USB port

Advantages

The output image is sharp and clear. It is very easy to set up. Plus, it comes with a descriptive manual should you need one for the installation. It can be used either in dark or fairly light areas.

It is very easy to use.

The sound is very audible and powerful.

Disadvantages

Keystone correction can only correct vertical correction.

It tends to get blurry on some areas of the screen.

Wsky Video Portable Projector

To give you the ultimate viewing experience, try this Wsky Video Portable Projector. With enhanced LED technology, 1080 pixels HD, a contrast ratio of 2000:1, and vertical keystone adjustment of ±15º, you are assured to have a bright, sharp, and vibrant image for personal entertainment use. It is equipped with dual built-in speakers that give off breathtaking sounds to hone the whole theater-like experience. Plus, to prevent overheating your projector, it is equipped with a cooling system with noise suppression technology that disperses heat with the lowest sound. In addition, it has wide accessibility which allows you to connect the projector with the latest multimedia devices that you have.

Product Features and Specifications

contrast ratio of 2000:1

vertical keystone adjustment of ±15º

50,000 hours of lamp life

The screen display of 16:9

1080 pixels HD

Dual built-in speakers

Cooling system with noise suppression technology

Variety of ports

Advantages

The HD video looks clear and crisp.

It is lightweight yet looks sturdy.

You can hook it up with the latest multimedia devices such as smartphones, laptops, etc.

It is very easy to set up.

It is equipped with an adjustable keystone correction and lens effect ring to give the best imaging effect.

The fan runs quietly.

The speaker gives quality and audible sound.

Disadvantages

This projector is not recommended for business or PowerPoint presentations.

The edge of the screen is not that clear as the center.

It gets too hot.

Magnasonic LED Pocket Pico Video Projector

If you want the most compact or smallest projector that you can easily put on your pocket, then this Magnasonic LED Pocket Pico Video Projector is the one for you. With only 3.9 x 3.0 x 0.5 inches, this is probably the smallest portable projector in the world. It has a 25 lumens, resolution of 640 x 360 pixels, and a contrast ratio of 1100:1. You can use either for a business presentation or watch your favorite movies anywhere you want because of its lightweight and portable design and a rechargeable battery that could last for 2 hours. This can also connect with a wide variety of multimedia devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, or other HDMI video players. This is also equipped with an internal audio speaker to complete the whole viewing experience.

Product Features and Dimension

9 x 3.0 x 0.5 inches’ dimension

25 lumens

resolution of 640 x 360 pixels

contrast ratio of 1100:1

rechargeable battery

wide connection of multimedia devices

internal audio speaker

comes with an HDMI cable, USB charging cable, tripod, protection bag, and manual

Advantages

It is very compact and lightweight.

It surprisingly gives pretty clear images.

It is very easy to set up.

Disadvantages

It is not as bright as other projectors.

Adjusting the projection is only limited.

DBPOWER Video Projector

DBPOWER Video Projector has a brightness of 120 ANSI which is 80% brighter than most projectors in the market. It also has a contrast ratio of 200:1 and 1080 natural resolution, making it a perfect projector for playing games, viewing photos, and watching movies. This projector also has a built-in speaker to give the total viewing experience like no other. Furthermore, it also comes with an enhanced cooling system that optimizes heat dispersion to give you undistracted entertainment experience. Plus, it has multiple input interfaces that allow a wide variety of multimedia devices to connect to your phone.

Product Features and Specifications

the brightness of 120 ANSI

a contrast ratio of 200:1

1080 natural resolution

built-in speaker

000 hours’ lamp life

A projection distance of 1.5 meters to 2 meters

Projection size of 32 to 176 inches

enhanced cooling system

multiple input interfaces

Advantages

The projector looks nice.

It is easy to install with all the wirings included.

It is very easy to use.

It displays high-quality and clear images.

The built-in audio gives audible sound.

Disadvantages

The fan makes too much noise.

It has a small text interface.

Points to Consider When Buying a Good Projector Under 200

Before you buy the best projector under 200 for your entertainment needs, you must first consider some factors that are essential in a projector. Here are some of these factors.

Brightness

In order for a projector to display images or videos on a wider screen, it needs to have a specific brightness. This is measured in lumens and usually varies on each projector. If you plan to use it outdoors or on daylight, then you should consider more than 3000 lumens. Also, white luminance and color brightness should also be considered in order to get a clear and high-quality visual experience.

Contrast

This refers to the ratio between white and black. A high contrast would mean that the projected image is more detailed and crisp. Thus, a 3000:1 contrast ratio would mean that the lightest white shade 3000 times brighter than that of the darkest black shade.

Resolution

It is important to choose a projector that uses high resolution to provide a high-quality image, especially with video or text. This is a number of pixels used to display the image. Thus, a 1080 x 800 would mean that the picture consists of 864,000 pixels, 1080 points horizontally and 800 points vertically.

Projection Distance

This parameter refers to the distance from the projector to the display image. Short-focus projectors can provide images at a distance of 1-2.5 meters while long-focus projectors are ideally used in large rooms with a distance of more than 2.5 meters from the screen.

Light Source

Again, another thing that you must consider with the projector is the light source. Before, most projectors use metal halogen lights which are usually cheaper. However, nowadays, projectors are now equipped with LED lights that have a longer lamp life, seldom burn out, and consume less energy. But, this LED light also gives off lower color rendering. Thus, it is usually paired up with a laser to give a more colorful and vibrant image but also costs more than the previous types.

Connection

Nowadays, most would prefer projectors that have a variety of ports that allow even the latest multimedia devices. So, if you want to use your projector with different devices such as computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, Chromecast, or other multimedia devices, then you should opt for a projector with multiple ports. In addition, some projectors can now connect to a specific information carrier through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Speakers

The latest models of projectors are now equipped with built-in speakers that could pass for a good sound experience. However, for those who prefer more quality and audible audio, you can also have the option to attach an external speaker to complete the whole viewing experiencing.

Additional features

If you are keen on the specs, projections, and other extra functions, then you should also check out the added features that come with the projector. For instance, some projectors feature an optimal magnification which allows the user to stretch the image without really distorting its quality. Some models also have removable lenses that can be used for different purposes. There are a lot of added features that usually come with the latest models of a projector. You just have to certain what specific features you want and look for it. Again, the ultimate decision of choosing the best projector for your needs is still up to you. Considering these factors could help you sort out everything that you need and want in a projector, making the selection process easier and more convenient.

What is the Appropriate Brightness for a Projector?

As aforementioned, brightness is one of the key factors that you must consider in a projector. This is because a projector with a brighter lamp would give a clearer and more vibrant visual experience for you. This will also make the projector more versatile as projectors with increased brightness can also be used outdoors. You may be wondering now what is the ideal number of lumens for a projector. Well, let’s check it out. The most significant factor to determine the number of lumens that is suitable for your needs is the ambient light. If you intend to use your projector in a heavily dimmed or completely dark room, then a projector with 1000 to 1200 lumens should be enough to give you a good and clear picture. A completely dark or heavily dimmed room means pitch black dark like in the movie theater where there is no light from any direction. So, if you cannot cover fully all the windows, then you can only enjoy watching movies at night time, as sunlight could also wash out the image. So, if you want to have a projector that can be used even in daylight or in a room with light ambiance, then you should opt for a brighter lamp. This means that around 2000 lumens could fight with the standard indoor lighting to give a clearer picture. But, if you plan to use it outdoors or on full-lit rooms, then you should consider a lamp with 3000 or more lumens. Thus, before you choose a projector, you must first determine where you want and what time of the day you are going to use it, as it is an important factor to determine the required amount of lumens that you want in a projector.

Conclusion:

If you want to have the best theater-like experience at a budget-friendly price, then you need to invest in the best projector under 200. We have highlighted some of the factors that you need to consider in order to buy a good projector that is within the means. With this guide, we hope that you will be able to choose the best one for you and your needs.