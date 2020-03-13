The patio chaise lounge chair should be a practical piece of furniture that meets your specific needs and wants in it. It is a good investment because of its multiple uses since it can be placed in the patio, in the garden, and beside the pool. It’s then a great piece of furniture for taking brief naps on a hot summer’s day, sunbathing beside the pool and admiring the view, among others. It has a unique design – a chaise lounge is actually a chair designed to support outstretched legs without actually being a bed –that allows for such versatile uses. But with so many chaise lounges in the market, which ones are the best? Here are eight of the best we have seen so far.

8 Top Patio Chaise Lounge Chairs Reviews

Keter Pacific 2-Pack All-weather Adjustable Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge Furniture, Brown (Editors Choice)

In terms of appearance as well as durability and functionality, this Keter Pacific chair is the top-rated patio chaise lounge chair for most people in our opinion. The textured open-weave rattan design, which resembles old-fashioned wicker, immediately attracts attention, especially as the design has a tropical vibe. The chair comes in three different colors –Harvest Brown, Oasis White, and Charcoal Gray – and in a pack of two chairs, a great feature when you want different colors in your patio, pool, and garden to blend in with the overall vibe.

Features:

Made of durable polypropylene with ultraviolet protection to prevent weather and sun damage

Backrest can be adjusted easily to allow for four different body positions from full recline to full decline

Rattan-like design complete with weave pattern

Ergonomic design that fits most body shapes and size, thus, making it easy to find a comfortable position almost immediately

No assembly needed – just get it out of its box and place it wherever you desire

Stackable design; each set comes with two lounge chairs so the stackability is a great feature

Measures 77.6×29.5×15.9” at its longest

Weighs 14.6 kilograms

Comes with a 2-year manufacturer

Keep in mind that while the chairs look like old-fashioned wicker or rattan chairs, these are actually made of strong and sturdy polypropylene resin, a kind of easy-to-clean thick plastic. We like that it’s easy to clean and it’s lightweight enough to move from, say, the patio to the pool without breaking your back.

Pros:

Lasts for years even with constant exposure to the natural elements

Attractive tropical design

Adjustable body position

Stable design that allows for placement nearly everywhere

High weight capacity

Cons:

Limited options in color

Large footprint may be an issue for some people

Best Choice Products Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair W/Cushion Pool Patio Furniture- Beige

Yet another of the best selling patio chaise lounge chair in our list is thisBest Choice chair because it’s easy to assemble, easy to maintain, and easy on the eyes. Made of solid steel for its frame, it has a 25o-pound weight capacity that will accommodate large and/or tall persons without breaking in half. The frame itself has been treated for water and rust resistance, thanks to its powder coating, so it should last for several years even when exposed to sun, rain and snow the whole year-round. The chaise lounge also comes with three plush cushions that can be cleaned quickly with soap and water. These cushions make brief naps, sunbathing, and lounging on the chair even more comfortable as well as add a touch of whimsy to the setup.

Features:

Backrest has 5 adjustable settings ranging from nearly upright to completely flat

Solid steel frame with a powder-coated finish ensures durability and beauty (i.e., the chair has a contemporary design)

Lounge seat and 2 cushions are made of 100% polyester fabric; these are removable and, thus, can be cleaned by hand using water and mild detergent (i.e., these are attached to the chair with Velcro straps)

Measures 77x32x64”

Can be folded all the way down

We like it that the chair already comes with its removable cushions so we don’t have to buy separate ones. We also appreciate that the steel frame has a solid feel about it, in contrast with other materials like plastic or wood that can prematurely break. But we have to say that it also feels heavier, which can be an issue when it’s being moved for storage or for transfer to another place.

Pros:

Versatile uses due to adjustable backrest

Lasts for years with proper care

Comfortable to use at any position

Modern look

Easy to maintain and store when folded completely

Cons:

Cushions aren’t as thickly padded as expected

Assembly is required

Kozyard Cozy Aluminum Beach Yard Pool Folding Reclining Adjustable Chaise Lounge Chair (Gray, 1 Pack) (Budget Pick)

For budget-conscious consumers who want the good patio chaise lounge chair without shooting the budget, this Kozyard chair is a great choice. While it’s among the more affordable in our list, it’s still designed with quality in mind so it gives good value for the money. The aluminum frame combines the benefits of being lightweight and sturdy enough to provide sufficient support for large people while the cushion provides extra comfort. The adjustable angled back allows for versatile uses, too, whether you want to take a brief nap lying down or watch the people or read books while reclining. The overall look is one of affordable luxury that many consumers can relate to well.

Features:

Ergonomic design allows its user to assume a comfortable position within seconds after lying down on it

Padded sling seat adds extra support and comfort for the rear and back

Adjustable seat with 5 positions from recline to decline, thus, allowing for multiple uses (e.g., taking naps or sunbathing, reading books, or people watching)

Made of durable aluminum frame and ultraviolet-resistant, breathable fabric; the latter is also resistant to oil and water so it’s sturdy enough to last for several years even with regular use and constant exposure to the elements

We like this Kozyard chair because it meets most of the criteria for the best lounge chair while still being easy on the pocket. We may not think that it’s the most attractive of the bunch but when it comes to practicality, it’s certainly right on target.

Pros:

Easy to assemble and maintain

Comfortable to use

Versatile uses, both indoors and outdoors

Adjustable backrest

Light enough to move around

Cons:

Cushions may peel faster than other materials

Cloud Mountain Adjustable Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner Outdoor Folding Lounge Chair Chaise Lounge Chair

This Cloud Mountain chair can be adjusted in several ways that it’s easier to find the most comfortable position with it in comparison with other lounge chairs. The back, armrests and foot parts can be individually and easily adjusted so the chair can be used for a wide range of purposes –seating, sunbathing, napping, and lounging.

Features:

Made of powder-coated steel frame

Back can be adjusted between 110 and 160 degrees

Backrest and seat are made of ultraviolet-resistant Textilene fabric

Designed with ergonomic positions in mind

Comes with anti-skid rubber foot cushion

300-pound weight capacity

Weighs 21.2 pounds

Measures 73.4×25.2×22.4” overall; when folded measures 58.5×25.2×12”

Seat measures 20.5×13.4”

Pros:

Variety of positions possible

Multipurpose use

Strong and stable design

Light enough to move between places and for storage

Will not skid even on slippery surfaces

No assembly needed; just open and use

Cons:

Adjustments may not be as easy as it seems

Frame may feel too lightweight for some people

Christopher Knight Home Salem Outdoor Grey Wicker Chaise Lounge Chairs (Set of 2)

At first glance, these Christopher Knight chairs seem simple in design but upon closer look, these are surprisingly sophisticated with their PE wicker and iron material! The PE wicker has a unique appeal that makes these chairs suitable for use indoors and outdoors while the iron frame makes it weather-resistant, a must-have trait for patio lounge chairs.

Features:

Constructed of metal and PE wicker material with ultraviolet protection and weather-resistant coating

Comes as a pack of 2

Measures 27.5×79.5×14.75”

Adjustable backrest for various angles (recline and decline positions)

Legs fold completely flat

Available in different colors

Pros:

No assembly needed

Easy to clean with a clean rag (wipe down) or with water and mild detergent (hose down)

Easy to store and stack (i.e., foldable legs)

High weight capacity due to strong frame

Cons:

May be heavier to move due to iron frame

Colors may fade faster with constant exposure to the sun and rain

Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair, Grey

This Caravan Sports chair is also the top rated patio lounge chair because of its high weight capacity, its safety mechanism, and its durable materials. While it isn’t as large as the other chairs on this list, it still provides a comfortable and supportive chair on which to relax and enjoy the laidback life. The overall design allows its user to experience the gravity-free environment that astronauts enjoy while in space.

Features:

Made of sturdy Textaline fabric

Designed with a double bungee system for stability

Smooth recline function with a dual fingertip locking system

Adjustable headrest and back support

Folds down to a compact size of just 6.3” wide

Weight capacity of up to 300 pounds

Weighs 18 pounds

Pros:

Lasts for years with proper use

Locks into position for safe use

Smooth recline position

Compact design for ease of carrying and storing

Easy to carry and transport

Decreases pressure on the back by providing it with ample support

Cons:

Doesn’t provide a full recline position

Tangkula Patio Chaise Lounge Chair

Unlike many of the lounge chairs here, this Tangkula chair is actually made of gray rattan, a natural material known for its beauty and durability in tropical themed-furniture. There’s a natural vibe about it that perfectly complements the solid steel tube frame, a contrast of classic and contemporary materials.

Features:

Made of solid metal and lightweight rattan

Comes with comfortable cushions

Designed with wide armrests for extra comfort for the arms and hands

Backrest can be adjusted in 6 positions

Lightweight construction

Has two wheels

Pros:

Easy to assemble

Light enough to be carried from patio to pool

Easy to move with wheels

Comfortable surface

Ergonomic positions partly due to the adjustable backrest

Cons:

Assembly required

KingCamp Chaise Lounge Folding Cot Camping Adjustable Recliner Sunbathing Beach Pool Bed Cot with Pillow

This KingCamp chair has the features of a lounge chair, a camping cot, and recliner chair and it’s definitely on our list as a good buy. While there are only 3 positions – sitting, lying down, and reclining – it makes for a comfortable surface to sunbathe, sleep and lounge. There’s even a removable padded pillow that provides sufficient support for the head or back depending on where it’s placed.

Features:

Made of heavy-duty steel frame and 600 denier Oxford material

Supports up to 300 pounds

Comes with a pillow

Opens and closes within a few seconds

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Adjustable backrest

Foldable design

Fits a person up to 6.2 feet

Weighs 13 pounds

Measures 75x24x12” when folded flat

Pros:

Easy to use

Sturdy design that can last for several years

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Comfort and support guaranteed

More stable due to non-slip foot bar

Cons:

Oxford material may degrade faster

Only 3 positions

Buying Guide

We have to emphasize that the best patio chaise lounge chair can only be considered as the best if and when it truly meets your expectations as determined by your needs and wants in it. We give our recommendations based on a relatively objective set of criteria that includes durability, stability, and affordability as well as beauty – or a combination of form and function. When choosing from among several patio or pool lounge chairs, keep these tips in mind and you will likely make smarter decisions.

Durable materials used

The materials used for the frame, cushions and other parts of the chaise lounge should obviously be strong and sturdy so as to withstand years of exposure to the natural elements, as well as to carry the weight of the user. The common material used for the frame is metal, which can be aluminum or steel, while the cushions are typically made of synthetic fabrics like polypropylene or oxford. The foam inside the cushion varies in thickness from 1” to 2” and the thicker the cushion, the more comfort and support that can be enjoyed. But remember that the thickness of the cushion isn’t the be-all and end-all of comfort – you should also consider the “give” since sinking in too much into the cushion can be bad for your back. Choose a chaise lounge made of easy to clean materials, such as polypropylene, wicker or rattan, which can be wiped down or hosed down when these become dirty. Look for a durable frame, too, such as a solid steel frame but also consider the overall weight; aluminum is a better choice if you’re concerned about the chair’s overall weight in relation to your plans for frequently moving it.

Tip: Look for chaise lounges made of recycled and recyclable plastic for an eco-friendly touch. These are also sturdy enough to support larger persons and require less maintenance. The materials should also be durable enough to withstand constant exposure to sun, snow and rain, especially if these are used outdoors. This isn’t a primary consideration if the chaise lounges are used indoors, such as in a covered patio, in a nail salon, or in an indoor pool.

Strong and stable construction

The chaise lounges will be used for relaxation purposes and, thus, these should be built with strength and stability in mind. You can’t have them slipping and sliding on slippery surfaces with their respective user’s every movement; look for anti-skid features. Check the weight capacity of the chaise lounges, too. Most of these products can carry weights up to 300 pounds but don’t be complacent about it – stay well below the weight limit for safety reasons. You must also remember that it’s important to check the chairs for signs of cracks that may well cause partial to complete breakage and, thus, become a safety hazard. If possible, look at the overall construction of the frame and check for supporting components, such as bars, which ensure stability even with frequent movements or with a large, heavy person using the chair.

Adjustable features

Chaise lounges are usually designed with an adjustable backrest while others also have adjustable armrests and/or legs. The adjustable backrest is necessary so that the best position (i.e., angle) can be found for whatever activity is on your mind. The backrest, for example, can be in its full recline position if you want to read books and enjoy the view or in its full decline position for napping or sunbathing. Most of the chaise lounges here have 5- or 6-position backrests while a few only have 3 or less positions. Choose which one you will likely need depending on your planned uses for it. You may also look for extra features for your convenience. These include a sliding tray table, an attached canopy, wheels, and even a double capacity design. Just remember that with more features will likely come more dollars to pay. After considering these features, the next factor to consider is the price. You have to balance your need for practical features and beautiful design on one hand with reasonable price on the other hand. You may have to compromise on the features in order to stay within your budget, too.

Conclusion

The best patio lounge chair will become a great addition to your pieces of furniture beside your pool, in your patio, or in your garden so don’t hesitate to invest in it. You will agree that it’s among the most useful and functional pieces that you can buy for your home, especially if you’re looking for ones with multipurpose uses.