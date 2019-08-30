Locking Mailboxes ensures safety, security and prevents mail thieves. The level of stealing mail, deliveries and checks are getting higher in many places. This is why various companies invented mailboxes that offer security to their mail delivery. It includes the lock and keys for its access door. Locking mailboxes are available in different styles and installation. It can be installed on walls, bricks, wood, or metal post.

Thus, it offers more features for convenience. Depending on your taste and preference, you can get the best locking mailboxes in different sizes. You can also choose different colors so check out our review to find the best security mailboxes that suit you.

Best Secure Locking Mailbox Reviews 2019

#1. Mail Boss 7160 Metro Locking Security Wall Mount Mailbox, Galaxy

Metro Mail Boss Wall Galaxy is one of the Mail Boss wall mount series by Epoch Design. This mailbox is specially designed to prevent identity theft, resist all kinds of weather and corrosion. Its disc wafer lock provides benefits such as anti-pick and anti-drill. This product doesn’t just offer security but durability as well.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 18 pounds with 7.2 x 15.4 x 14.8 inches dimension

12-Disc Wafer Lock to prevent someone from picking and drilling the lock by using pins, paper clips or lock drilling tools

Stainless Steel Hinges to resist corrosion and low/ high temperature

Has an anti-pry latch lock to prevent theft from being able to pry the door open

Pros:

Ensures your mail’s security and safety

Easy to access important mails or parcels

Ensures privacy and reliable delivery of confidential mails

Easy to install on your walls, woods, brick, etc.

Well-built and weather-resistant

Cons:

It can have a water leak

Not spacious for large parcels

Lack of quality control

#2. Mail Boss 7106 Curbside Security Locking Mailbox, Black

This Mail Boss curbside is another mailbox manufactured by Epoch Design. It is specially designed to accommodate mail bundles up to 1.9-inch height. This is made of electro-galvanized steel with powder-coated finish allows it to withstand any weather as well as rust. If you are looking for a spacious locking mailbox, then this product is your best choice.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 40.3 pounds with 21 x 11.2 x 13.8 inches product dimension

Includes 3 keys, 4 lag bolts, drill bit, and reflective house numbers

Anti-pry latch locking mechanism and 12-wafer disc lock protect important mails or parcel from being pry or steal

Made of 12- and 14-gauge electro-galvanized steel enable to resist corrosion and for durability as well

Pros:

Perfect for large parcels

Easy installation with the Fast-Trak Mounting Plate

Designed to resist any types of weather

Ensures strength and durability

Cons:

Lack of quality control

Too heavy and bulky for a residential mailbox

#3. Mail Boss 7500 Mail Manager Pro Curbside Locking Security Mailbox, Black

USPS approved curbside locking mailbox means it can be used for residential and commercial applications. This mailbox is constructed with heavy-duty gauge electro-galvanized steel to protect it against vandalism and burglary. With the high-security locking system and anti-pry latch lock, your mailbox is impenetrable. Installation won’t be a problem for this also offers a Fast-Trak mounting plate.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 30 pounds with 21 x 10.8 x 11.2 inches product dimension

Made of heavy-duty 14- and 16-gauge electro-galvanized steel with a powder-coated finish to protect from vandalism

Includes 3 laser cut keys, reflective house numbers and installation hardware for an easy installation

Made with high-security locking and anti-pick locking mechanism to prevent identity theft

Pros:

Ensures the security and safety of the mails or packages

Made to prevent identity theft

Perfect for residential and commercial areas

With the help of Fast-Trak mounting plate, installation is easy

Cons:

Not suitable for bulky things

When installing, the box can get wobbly

#4. dVault Parcel Protector Vault DVU0050 Locking Post/Column Mount Mailbox (Copper Vein)

Parcel Protector Vault is perfect for homes and can be hung to your wall. Its size is enough to handle bundles or mails for 2 weeks. Your mails will stay safe and dry even when you’re on vacation. Parcel protector vault can also use for businesses. If you’re on a business trip or meeting with your clients, you can rely on this product in receiving important mails or checks.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 55 pounds with 14.5 x 34.2 x 14.5 inches product dimension

Constructed of 16 gauge galvanized steel enable to resist rust and corrosion

Secure-drop door provides security to your mails and defends against the intruder

Anti-Pry Door Mechanism featuring Posi-Lock Keyed Lock protects your identity from burglars

Includes mail clip for outgoing mail and attachable postal flag kit

Pros:

Easy for mailman to deliver packages or bulky mails

Can accommodate a large number of mails

Its front, side, and rear door are accessible

Protects unsupervised parcels or mails

Cons:

Mounting plates are too light

#5. Mail Boss 7506 Mail Manager Curbside Locking Security Mailbox, Black

Another high-quality mailbox by Epoch Design, Mail Manager Curbside Locking security Mailbox brings peace of mind to most of the buyers. It is specially designed with an innovative baffle door to enable to prevent hand fishing. This Curbside Locking Security Mailbox is U.S Postmaster Approved and it comes with a Limited Lifetime warranty.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 22 pounds 21 x 10 x 11 inches product dimension

Made of 14- and 16-gauge galvanized welded steel to protect it from vandalism

Includes 3 keys, required installation hardware and concealed outgoing mail clip to avoid attracting mail thieves

Prevents leveraged entry with the use of the anti-pry latch locking system

Innovative baffle door for small parcels or packages to avoid hand fishing

Pros:

Prevents hand fishing

Protects your identity from mail thieves

Prevent thieves from picking and drilling the lock

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Perfect for homes and businesses

Cons:

Allows water intrusion

Lack of quality control and testing

How to Choose the Best Locking Mailboxes?

What are the benefits of having the best locking mailbox? But first, why do we need a mailbox? Usually, small mailboxes were installed on gates and bigger mailboxes installed in a wood or metal post. If you work or run a business in the comfort of your home, you’ll need a locking mailbox more than you can think of. In this case, don’t settle on a cheap mailbox. It may be better for you if set a budget without sacrificing the quality and security of your mail/packages. Overlooking this could jeopardize you and your business. Once your parcels or important mails were stolen, which could be a big problem, report it immediately. But to avoid that part, it’s best to opt for the best locking mailbox as soon as possible. So what are the benefits of having the best locking mailbox?

First is privacy if you have a private mailbox you don’t need to publish your home address. This is beneficial for those who run a business at home. It keeps your identity safe and secure.

Second is reliability if you are away and no one can receive for your mails or packages, mailbox is right there to receive it. Your parcels stay safe there until you pick it up

Third is convenience, you don’t need to go to the post office just to get your mail if you have a private mailbox. Mailbox makes it convenient for you to access your mails and packages.

Now, how to choose the right mailbox for you? There are many things you need to consider upon buying a mailbox. What are those things?

Capacity – if you are expecting a lot of mails, letters, parcels or packages at your address, then choose a product with large capacity. A mailbox with 3000+ cubic inch capacity is huge enough for your mails. It can accommodate large packages too.

Locking system – having a high-quality locking system is necessary to protect your identity and prevent mail theft. Choose a product with anti-pry latch lock and 12-wafer disc lock to prevent theft from picking or drilling the lock.

Solid Construction – weather is very unpredictable. It may be sunny now, but it can rain at any time. Then, what you need is a mailbox that can withstand any type of weather. Choose a mailbox with a heavy-duty galvanized steel and durable powder-coated finish. It makes the product durable, corrosion resistance, rust resistance and prevents vandalism.

Design – you can also consider the design when it comes to buying a mailbox. Some customer complains about the design, its either being defective or it clogged easily. You can choose a product that suits your taste. But don’t forget the quality, is it accessible, can it last for years, is it not confusing to use, etc.

There are many types of mailboxes in the market that is not only affordable but also has exceptional quality. You simply need to be meticulous when it comes to choosing a product to avoid disappointment.

Conclusion

Buying an expensive mailbox is not that bad as long as it is from a reliable manufacturer and seller. This way, you can make sure that you invest in the best security mailboxes only. These mailboxes could help you in many ways. These are specially made to ensure that your letters, checks, parcels or packages stay safe and protected. If you’re on a tight budget, don’t worry since there are models products that are made to be affordable without sacrificing its high-quality construction.