AMERICALOC GL300W Mini Portable Real Time GPS Tracker. XW Series

The more compact a GPS tracker, the better it is, and GL300W from Americaloc is just brilliant in this respect. What makes it worth investing for a car owner is its excellent battery life that will get it going for hours. A completely new version, this mini real-time GPS tracker can be tracked from any device, be it a tablet, computer or a smartphone. In fact, it can track back a year’s history for your convenience. For any movement, speeding, parking, low battery etc. you will get timely alerts. While moving, you will keep getting location updates at an hourly interval and you can even configure it from 10 up to 60 seconds. Now get this tracker installed in your son’s car and enjoy a peace of mind as long as he sits on the steering wheel.

Features and Specifications:

Small, compact and stylish, Americaloc GL300W can be easily carried in cars, backpacks, boxes, pockets etc.

Can be used for a variety of tracking purposes that include cars, objects, family members and more

Equipped with an internal SIM card that makes it easier to track devices in other nations

No activation fees no contracts are included

Pros:

Compact in size that makes it easier to fit

Supports a track record history of 1 year

Keeps you alert during unpleasant actions

Cons:

Updates very slowly

Charging power is not good

Anysun Vehicle Car GPS Tracker Tk103b with Remote Control

Anysun brings you a brand new GPS tracking device whose operation will also depend on GPRS and GSM network. Based on these networks, the tracking device will be able to monitor surveillance, strengthen security, set emergency alarms and more. No matter how remote is your target, this super advanced GPS tracker will let you track everything at an instance, sending you SMS. Data Logging is one of its interesting features that logs the tracking position automatically and send you alerts accordingly. Be it the power off an alarm, low battery alarm, SOS alarm, movement alarm or the GEO Fence alarm, this GPS tracker with its 500mAh battery and standby time of up to 4 hours will keep you alert all the time. So, if you are in search of the best hidden GPS tracker for car, this is certainly the one.

Features and Specifications:

Multifunctional GPS tracker system supported by PC based software that will let users calculate real-time latitude and longitude along with time and speed

Tracks phone with accurate data and even identifies eight different types of languages

Can smartly set barriers once the car is stopped while the user gets an alarm when the car starts moving

Rings an alarm when the car is being driven over the normal speed

Pros:

Very easy to set up

Theft alarm gets activated on suspicious activities

Cons:

Does not support 4G service

Works on 2G networks that have become obsolete

JUST RELEASED!DASH T7 3G Real Time, hard-wired GPS Vehicle Tracker

If you are into a job that involves a good deal of vehicle maintenance, TrackmateGPS T7 will certainly be a reliable companion. Besides, it is feature-rich and even supports a one-year history track record. Moreover, it comes with an SOS button and even sends Geo-fence alerts that let you know when the car leaves and enters a particular area. Also, it keeps you informed about any type of power failure as well as when there is any inactivity. Even you can get live updates on traffic conditions that would help you take convenient routes for driving.

Features and Specifications:

Real-time tracking supported that helps the user to see the vehicle movement happening

Can be able to create groups from where categories can be further created as per what the individual wants

Equipped with various types of alerts right from voltage fluctuation, geofencing and power failure to speed alerts

User-friendly reports can be created on operation hours, total miles covered, average speed etc.

Pros:

Takes no effort and time to initiate the setup process

Sends alerts through SMS and emails

Issues can be reported on the app itself by users

Cons:

Lacks an accurate wiring harness

Lacks accurate data tracking while driving

Things to Consider when Buying Hidden GPS Tracker for a Car

Technology has made everything so smooth and awesome in this 21st century. Say, you have got an expensive car and you need to monitor its movement every second, it’s the GPS tracker that will get this job done with sheer perfection. Although this US-satellite based system is not something new, the hidden GPS trackers for car have brought an innovative method to ensure that your car and the person driving it or traveling in it is safe. Even if some intruder intends to flee with your car, his plans are sure to disappoint him since this GPS tracker will play the key role in letting you find it. The interesting part is that the one driving it will never come to know about it.

Well, if you have bought a new car and you just don’t want to keep it out of sight, a GPS tracker is a must. Of course, you need to install it at a hidden place so that it can stay under your supervision. However, what is more, important is choosing a technologically advanced GPS tracker that would send alerts right when someone tries to get your car away. So, here are a few things to consider when buying a hidden GPS tracker for your car. Take a look:

Choose the right design –Different cars have different requirements and this is a reason why you need to check the design of the GPS tracker so that it can get the right fit. Remember, you need to install the GPS track underneath your car so that no one gets to know about it. So, choose the design accordingly.

–Different cars have different requirements and this is a reason why you need to check the design of the GPS tracker so that it can get the right fit. Remember, you need to install the GPS track underneath your car so that no one gets to know about it. So, choose the design accordingly. Pick the one that involves no cost – When you will be in search of the right GPS tracker, you might come across those charging activation costs. So, you can imagine how many holes you might end up burning in your pocket. Therefore, it’s best to avoid those and instead accept GPS trackers that can be installed without paying activation charges.

When you will be in search of the right GPS tracker, you might come across those charging activation costs. So, you can imagine how many holes you might end up burning in your pocket. Therefore, it’s best to avoid those and instead accept GPS trackers that can be installed without paying activation charges. Get the right size – It’s always better to choose a GPS tracker that is compact in size so that it does not become difficult to attach it to your car or any other thing you want like a backpack, belt etc.

– It’s always better to choose a GPS tracker that is compact in size so that it does not become difficult to attach it to your car or any other thing you want like a backpack, belt etc. Check whether it is waterproof –You never know in what conditions you might have to drive your car. In case it gets too rainy, the GPS tracker might undergo damage on coming in close contact with So, make sure that the GPS tracker you are going to buy is completely waterproof.

–You never know in what conditions you might have to drive your car. In case it gets too rainy, the GPS tracker might undergo damage on coming in close contact with So, make sure that the GPS tracker you are going to buy is completely waterproof. Ensure that it keeps you alert – The reason why you will install a GPS tracker underneath your car is to stay alert as to when someone is entering or departing a specific area. So, it is essential to ensure that you buy a Global Positioning System that would send you a message or mail whenever necessary.

Conclusion

Now that you have considered the factors on buying the best hidden GPS tracker for car, it’s time for you to invest in such a model that would assist you in tracking different activities of the day. So, whichever car you are about to drive, make sure you know what size will be installed underneath it. Just make sure it is water-resistant and that it can give you quick updates on everything you wish to know. Now be wise, spend quality time doing some comparisons, check the prices suiting your budget, and get your ideal GPS tracker.