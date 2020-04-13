When you allow your kid to take your car for a ride, what keeps your mind occupied is how well he is able to keep his speed or how safe is he on the steering wheel. Here a hidden GPS tracker can bring you a complete peace of mind by letting you track each and every movement of your car. Even if he turns up the accelerator and exceeds the normal speed, you will receive over-speed alerts. Moreover, a GPS tracker will let you monitor what your family members are doing and whether they are all safe. Even if you wish to get traffic alerts or GEO Fence or power failure alerts, the best hidden GPS tracker for car will keep you updated in all ways.
7 Best Hidden GPS Tracker Reviews 2020
Spy Tec STI GL300 Mini Portable Real Time Personal and Vehicle GPS Tracker
If a GPS tracker is what you have been looking for in order to monitor a good lot of things apart from your car, have a look at STIGL300 from the house of Spy Tec. Whether you want to track your grandpa’s activities or keep a check on your brother’s driving speed or ensure that your sister is going nowhere but her Maths class, this real-time GPS tracker will keep everyone under your supervision. With an ability to keep you alert 24 hours a day, it eliminates the need to be recharged multiple times a day since it features motion activation. As a result, it has been given a power packed battery that would last for a couple of weeks or more.
Features and Specifications:
- Upgraded and compact, STIGL300 can be easily attached to a belt, bag or backpack and can hence be carried with no effort
- Can easily track people, object or anything without interruptions
- Operates on the basis of Google Maps and tracks in real time
- Sends email or text as soon as someone enters or leaves an area
- No fees required for installation or activation
Pros:
- Tracks accurately without any disturbance
- Very easy to set up
- Keeps you alert whenever someone leaves or enters
Cons:
- Poor battery life
- Does not work in rural areas
GPS Tracker – Optimus 2.0 Bundle with Twin Magnet Case
Spying can never be so effective and satisfactory than what this GPS tracking device from Optimus Tracker will bring you. What makes it stand out is its mini size that assures its portability while its internal motion sensor keeps the battery regulating as and when required. Right from giving you alerts during speeding, movement or low battery to getting you position reports at an interval of 30 seconds from start, Optimus 2.0 is upgradable to 10 seconds and comes in a twin magnet case. Pre-installed with Android and iPhone app, it tracks in no time and benefits investigators with its Special Routing feature.
Features and Specifications:
- Comes in a twin magnet case that keeps the tracker absolutely safe and secure
- Pressing the central button on the tracker sends emails and messages as alerts to the user
- For anyone speeding, departing or entering a specific area, alerts are sent
- Signals the user when the battery charge is shown low
Pros:
- Very easy to use and set up
- Battery life is great and works for long hours
- Comes in a waterproof case
Cons:
- Not well compatible with Google Maps
- Tracks the data with less speed
MOTOsafety OBD GPS Tracker Device with 3G GPS Service Locator, Real-Time Teen Driving Coach, GPS Tracking
Now gain more confidence in letting your teen hit the street by installing this GPS tracker from MotoSafety. It’s no doubt a brilliant tracking device that promises pinpoint accuracy in letting you pursue where and how he/she is driving with perfection. Be it speed, location, traffic or direction, you will be able to keep an eye on him/her all the time. This would give you the advantage to let your kid complete a teen driving course with the help of this tracker. Activating a 3G service would rather give you a widespread 3G car tracking coverage, keeping you updated every minute.Now, review driving routes from anywhere you wish by installing this advanced and best hidden GPS tracker for your vehicle.
Features and Specifications:
- An excellent GPS tracking device that lets your child complete a driving course and keeps you updated about his progress
- Updates you about the entry and exit of the vehicle as per what the map identifies
- Curfew hours can be set and sends alerts accordingly when the car is well past curfew
- Takes no time and effort to install by plugging into the OBDII port
Pros:
- Can perfectly monitor your child’s driving skills
- Sends alerts even during unsafe hours
- Easy to use and set up
Cons:
- Often captures incorrect data
- Updates at a slow rate
GPS Tracker, ABLEGRID 12000mAh GT021 Real Time Magnetic Hidden Tracking Device
Now experience real-time global tracking and multifunctional intelligence with ABLEGRID GT021,a technologically enriched GPS Tracker. With a multitude of features ranging from voice monitoring, updating you with moving routes to getting you vibration alerts, this 21st-century GPS tracker features Geo Fence that would even help you keep track of what your kids and elderly are up to. Needless to install, ABLEGRID GT021 has been constructed with a robust magnet that makes it easier to attach. Furthermore, you get alerts when there is low power, over-speed and other instances of danger. It runs on a 12000mAh battery, which is a low loss and high conversion one, and even brings vibration alerts to your notice through notifications that make it one of the best hidden tracking devices for cars.
Features and Specifications:
- Equipped with multifunctional intelligence, ABLEGRID GT021 lets you keep an eye on your valuables as well as your loved ones
- Supports voice monitoring that makes activities audible surrounding the GPS tracker
- Keeps you informed whenever there is low power
- Records everything right from speed, position to direction and routes
- Powered by a 12000mAh battery
Pros:
- Locates objects and people with precision
- No need to install
- No complications to install
Cons:
- No SIM card inserted inside
- Sep process involve flaws
AMERICALOC GL300W Mini Portable Real Time GPS Tracker. XW Series
The more compact a GPS tracker, the better it is, and GL300W from Americaloc is just brilliant in this respect. What makes it worth investing for a car owner is its excellent battery life that will get it going for hours. A completely new version, this mini real-time GPS tracker can be tracked from any device, be it a tablet, computer or a smartphone. In fact, it can track back a year’s history for your convenience. For any movement, speeding, parking, low battery etc. you will get timely alerts. While moving, you will keep getting location updates at an hourly interval and you can even configure it from 10 up to 60 seconds. Now get this tracker installed in your son’s car and enjoy a peace of mind as long as he sits on the steering wheel.
Features and Specifications:
- Small, compact and stylish, Americaloc GL300W can be easily carried in cars, backpacks, boxes, pockets etc.
- Can be used for a variety of tracking purposes that include cars, objects, family members and more
- Equipped with an internal SIM card that makes it easier to track devices in other nations
- No activation fees no contracts are included
Pros:
- Compact in size that makes it easier to fit
- Supports a track record history of 1 year
- Keeps you alert during unpleasant actions
Cons:
- Updates very slowly
- Charging power is not good
Anysun Vehicle Car GPS Tracker Tk103b with Remote Control
Anysun brings you a brand new GPS tracking device whose operation will also depend on GPRS and GSM network. Based on these networks, the tracking device will be able to monitor surveillance, strengthen security, set emergency alarms and more. No matter how remote is your target, this super advanced GPS tracker will let you track everything at an instance, sending you SMS. Data Logging is one of its interesting features that logs the tracking position automatically and send you alerts accordingly. Be it the power off an alarm, low battery alarm, SOS alarm, movement alarm or the GEO Fence alarm, this GPS tracker with its 500mAh battery and standby time of up to 4 hours will keep you alert all the time. So, if you are in search of the best hidden GPS tracker for car, this is certainly the one.
Features and Specifications:
- Multifunctional GPS tracker system supported by PC based software that will let users calculate real-time latitude and longitude along with time and speed
- Tracks phone with accurate data and even identifies eight different types of languages
- Can smartly set barriers once the car is stopped while the user gets an alarm when the car starts moving
- Rings an alarm when the car is being driven over the normal speed
Pros:
- Very easy to set up
- Theft alarm gets activated on suspicious activities
Cons:
- Does not support 4G service
- Works on 2G networks that have become obsolete
JUST RELEASED!DASH T7 3G Real Time, hard-wired GPS Vehicle Tracker
If you are into a job that involves a good deal of vehicle maintenance, TrackmateGPS T7 will certainly be a reliable companion. Besides, it is feature-rich and even supports a one-year history track record. Moreover, it comes with an SOS button and even sends Geo-fence alerts that let you know when the car leaves and enters a particular area. Also, it keeps you informed about any type of power failure as well as when there is any inactivity. Even you can get live updates on traffic conditions that would help you take convenient routes for driving.
Features and Specifications:
- Real-time tracking supported that helps the user to see the vehicle movement happening
- Can be able to create groups from where categories can be further created as per what the individual wants
- Equipped with various types of alerts right from voltage fluctuation, geofencing and power failure to speed alerts
- User-friendly reports can be created on operation hours, total miles covered, average speed etc.
Pros:
- Takes no effort and time to initiate the setup process
- Sends alerts through SMS and emails
- Issues can be reported on the app itself by users
Cons:
- Lacks an accurate wiring harness
- Lacks accurate data tracking while driving
Things to Consider when Buying Hidden GPS Tracker for a Car
Technology has made everything so smooth and awesome in this 21st century. Say, you have got an expensive car and you need to monitor its movement every second, it’s the GPS tracker that will get this job done with sheer perfection. Although this US-satellite based system is not something new, the hidden GPS trackers for car have brought an innovative method to ensure that your car and the person driving it or traveling in it is safe. Even if some intruder intends to flee with your car, his plans are sure to disappoint him since this GPS tracker will play the key role in letting you find it. The interesting part is that the one driving it will never come to know about it.
Well, if you have bought a new car and you just don’t want to keep it out of sight, a GPS tracker is a must. Of course, you need to install it at a hidden place so that it can stay under your supervision. However, what is more, important is choosing a technologically advanced GPS tracker that would send alerts right when someone tries to get your car away. So, here are a few things to consider when buying a hidden GPS tracker for your car. Take a look:
- Choose the right design–Different cars have different requirements and this is a reason why you need to check the design of the GPS tracker so that it can get the right fit. Remember, you need to install the GPS track underneath your car so that no one gets to know about it. So, choose the design accordingly.
- Pick the one that involves no cost – When you will be in search of the right GPS tracker, you might come across those charging activation costs. So, you can imagine how many holes you might end up burning in your pocket. Therefore, it’s best to avoid those and instead accept GPS trackers that can be installed without paying activation charges.
- Get the right size – It’s always better to choose a GPS tracker that is compact in size so that it does not become difficult to attach it to your car or any other thing you want like a backpack, belt etc.
- Check whether it is waterproof–You never know in what conditions you might have to drive your car. In case it gets too rainy, the GPS tracker might undergo damage on coming in close contact with So, make sure that the GPS tracker you are going to buy is completely waterproof.
- Ensure that it keeps you alert – The reason why you will install a GPS tracker underneath your car is to stay alert as to when someone is entering or departing a specific area. So, it is essential to ensure that you buy a Global Positioning System that would send you a message or mail whenever necessary.
Conclusion
Now that you have considered the factors on buying the best hidden GPS tracker for car, it’s time for you to invest in such a model that would assist you in tracking different activities of the day. So, whichever car you are about to drive, make sure you know what size will be installed underneath it. Just make sure it is water-resistant and that it can give you quick updates on everything you wish to know. Now be wise, spend quality time doing some comparisons, check the prices suiting your budget, and get your ideal GPS tracker.