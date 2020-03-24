After conducting hours of thorough market research and product testing, we have come to the conclusion that the TOGUARD Backup Dual-Lens Mirror Camera is the best HD mirror cam to date. TOGUARD is one of the top manufacturers of security cameras on the market, and its Backup Dual-Lens HD Mirror Cam is one of their most sought-after products. Additionally, ease of installation, wide field of view, high video resolution, and price are the main factors we used as a basis to come up with that conclusion. Furthermore, we also came across a number of other HD mirror cam models which are great picks for different budget ranges. Below is a shortlist of our top HD mirror dash cam picks with our individual reviews on them.

Top HD Mirror Cam Reviews 2020

#1. HD Mirror Cam “As Seen on TV” HD Mirror Dash Camera – Best Budget Pick

If you are looking for a premium-quality car dashcam that offers everything you want at a surprisingly affordable price, then the HD Mirror Cam “As seen on TV” is one we highly recommend. This all-in-one rearview mirror camera is easy to install, has a wide-angle lens, and automatically records at 720-pixel HD video resolution. Additionally, what makes this dash cam even more reliable is its auto on and off function with motion detection. The camera starts recording as soon as the engine is turned on and shuts off whenever the ignition is turned off. Moreover, its motion detection function enables the camera to start recording whenever the device detects any slight vibration.

Features:

Comes with 350° rotating camera

Comes with a 120° wide-angle camera lens

Captures the inside and outside of the car

Records at an ultra-clear 720P video resolution

Can also record audio

Comes with a screen shut down function to avoid distraction while driving

Fits most car rearview mirrors

Installs within seconds

Comes with an auto power on and off feature

Comes with a motion detection function

Features a light sensor and night vision function

Comes with an easy playback function

Comes with a one-touch-snap function

Our Thoughts on the HD Mirror Cam “As Seen on TV” HD Mirror Dash Camera

Despite the slight downsides mentioned above, we think that this dash camera is worth investing in, given all the exceptional features it has to offer. This rearview mirror cam delivers high-quality video footage and automatically records whenever necessary. Lastly, if you are on a budget but you want to get an excellent dashcam for your car, this device is reasonably-priced.

Pros

This rearview mirror dash camera is a breeze to install and fits over most car rearview mirrors.

Its rotating camera and wide-angle lens allows you to capture footage inside and outside of your car.

The auto power on and off and motion detection feature ensures the camera is recording whenever necessary.

This dash camera is fairly affordable.

Cons

It may not be compatible with certain SD cards.

The USB connector included is not as reliable and is quite short.

#2. TOGUARD Backup Dual-Lens Mirror Camera – Editor’s Choice

The TOGUARD Backup Mirror Camera is our top pick for the best mirror dash camera for a number of great reasons. We like this product mainly because of its exceptional functionality and reliability. This mirror cam comes with a responsive touchscreen, and it is also equipped with a waterproof rear camera.This mirror camera offers a 1080-pixel HD video resolution that delivers crystal-clear video footage and images. This device also comes with a parking monitor function that provides around-the-clock surveillance for your car. Lastly, this mirror cam also features a parking guideline function that helps drivers park accurately to avoid scratching and colliding with objects.

Features

Comes with a very responsive LCD touchscreen

Offers a 1080-pixel HD video resolution

Comes with a dual-lens that offers a 170°-wide field of view

Comes with a parking monitor feature which provides surveillance and protection to your car

Offers a parking guideline function to help drivers park accurately

Features loop recording function which allows users to set video footage length

Automatically starts recording as soon as the car’s engine is started

Very easy and quick to install

Fits over most rearview mirrors

Our Thoughts on the TOGUARD Backup Mirror Camera

This mirror cam definitely delivers all the things you want in a car dashcam. It is very easy to install, guaranteed reliable, durable, and delivers top-quality video and image. What we also love about this mirror cam is its reasonable price. You get exceptional service from this mirror cam at a price that won’t break the bank.

Pros

The highly responsive touchscreen of this mirror cam ensures convenient navigation of the device.

It is equipped with a waterproof rear camera.

Its 1080-pixel HD video resolution offers crystal-clear video footage and images.

The parking monitor function protects and monitors your car and its surroundings when parked.

The parking guideline helps drivers park safely and accurately.

Cons

This mirror cam is only compatible with SD cards with up to 32GB memory capacity.

The USB connector included in this kit is not very reliable.

#3. DuDuBell Mirror Dash Camera

Looking for a reliable company while on the road? The DuDuBell Mirror Dash Camera is a dashcam we recommend you check out. This HD mirror cam offers a left-side touchscreen that is highly responsive. Additionally, its high-resolution camera with HDR technology captures the surroundings in great detail. We also love that this dash camera is highly reliable for night drives, thanks to its improved night vision function. It also features a 170° wide-angle front camera lens that captures every necessary detail on the road. Lastly, this dual dash cam is equipped with G-sensor, loop recording, HDR technology, parking monitor, and motion detection.

Features:

Comes with a 4.3-inch screen

Equipped with a left-side touchscreen which makes it ideal for US drivers

Offers a 170° wide-angle front lens and 120° rear camera lens

Features a high-resolution camera with HDR technology to deliver ultra-clear video footage and images

The improved night vision allows the mirror cam to capture everything in great detail even at night

Comes with 6 layers of glass to avoid overexposure

Comes with a waterproof backup cam

Convenient to install

Reliable and durable

Our Thoughts on the DuDuBell Mirror Dash Camera

In our opinion, the DuDuBell Mirror Dash Camera is definitely worth investing in. It delivers exceptional functionality and reliability at a great price point. The super high-resolution of this mirror camera delivers crystal-clear images even at night. Thus, if you are looking for the perfect round-the-clock dash cam to purchase, you should absolutely consider getting this product.

Pros

The left side touch screen makes this mirror cam suitable for US drivers.

The touchscreen is highly responsive.

The high-resolution feature of this mirror cam delivers crystal clear images and video footage.

Its improved night vision makes this dash cam a great companion during night drives.

It is quick and easy to install.

Cons

The maximum interval for loop recording is only up to three minutes.

The micro SD slot is a bit too deep which makes inserting and removing SD cards a bit difficult.

#4. TOGUARD Backup Mirror Dash Camera

When it comes to top-quality security cameras, TOGUARD is one of the leading names on the market to date. Their backup mirror dash cam is the best HD mirror cam if you are looking for one that offers exceptional performance at a very affordable price. This mirror dash cam features essential functions such as parking monitor, G-sensor, and reversing camera guidelines. This mirror cam is guaranteed to be a reliable road companion during the day and night.

Features:

Comes with a 7-inch touchscreen

Features a 1080-pixel HD video resolution for the front cam and 480-pixel resolution for the rear cam

The rear cam is waterproof

Comes with a reversing camera guideline for a safe and accurate reverse parking

Comes with a G-sensor parking monitor for surveillance while parking

Pros

This mirror cam is a breeze to set up.

It delivers crystal-clear images and video footage.

It is equipped with a waterproof rear camera.

The reversing camera guideline helps drivers park safely and accurately.

The parking monitor and G-sensor will help protect and monitor your vehicle while parking.

Cons

The reversing camera may deliver cropped video footage.

This mirror cam is only compatible with SD cards with up to 32GB memory capacity.

#5. Jinyue Mirror Dash Camera

The Jinyue Mirror Dash Camera is a user-friendly, reliable, and budget-friendly car security camcorder. What we like most about this dash cam is its easy-to-use interface and intuitive operation. We also like that this dash cam comes with dual cameras that allow you to record different angles. The front camera of this device offers an exceptional HD video resolution of 1080 pixels which captures important road details clearly. Moreover, this dashcam is also offered at a very affordable price which is such a great added bonus.

Features

Comes with a 4.3-inch display screen

Features a user-friendly interface

Supports micro SD cards with up to 128GB memory capacity

Comes with a loop recording function

Equipped with dual cameras

The front camera offers a 1080-pixel HD video resolution

Comes with G-sensor for automatic video recording whenever necessary

Pros

This HD mirror camera is very easy to use.

This device can support up to 128GB micro SD memory cards.

Delivers ultra-clear images and video footage.

The G-sensor enables the camera to automatically record.

It is very affordable.

Cons

The picture quality is alright but not superb.

It may have trouble reading certain memory cards.

The glaring headlights from approaching cars will white out the camera.

HD Mirror Cam Buying Guide

Are you planning to purchase a dash camera for your vehicle but have no idea which one to get? This buyer’s guide will provide you with the necessary information on dash cams. We will also give you a rundown of the key factors you need to take into consideration before making a buying decision.

What is a dashcam?

The term dashcam basically stands for a dashboard camera. Dash cams are installed inside a vehicle and are usually mounted on the rearview mirror behind the windshield. Depending on the brand and model, dash cams can record video and audio, capture images, provide surveillance when the vehicle is parked, and guide drivers when parking in reverse through a rear camera. This device uses SD memory cards for storing files.

Basic Features to Look For in a Mirror Cam

Ease of Installation

When shopping for HD mirror cams, you must always look for ones that guarantee easy installation as you wouldn’t want to spend hours setting up your mirror dashcam. Most dash cameras on the market including the products mentioned in this article offer a quick and effortless setup.

Automatic Recording

Your HD mirror cam should automatically record whenever necessary. Most dash cams come with an auto-start and auto-off recording function. Dashcams typically start recording during engine ignition and will shut off when the engine is turned off. Some dash cams also come with motion detectors which enable the camera to automatically record whenever it detects any sort of movement or vibration.

Field of View

Having an HD mirror camera that offers a wide field of view allows you to capture every important detail on the road. When choosing a mirror camera, look for ones that offer at least a 125°-wide angle field of view.

HD Resolution

A dash cam’s video resolution is another vital factor you must consider. Dash cameras with at least 720P HD video resolution can capture images in great detail. Moreover, dash cameras with 1080P HD resolution are guaranteed to deliver crystal-clear images and video footage.

Audio Recording

Although audio recording can be a downside as it records your private conversations, however, this feature can also be a life-saver in certain situations. Additionally, keep in mind that most dash cams with audio recording function allow you to edit out audio; thus, this should not be something to worry about.

Loop Recording

Loop recording function in car mirror cameras is necessary since the memory for file storage is limited. Loop recording enables the latest video recordings to overwrite the earliest video recording data once the memory is totally filled out.

Night Vision

Your dash camera should be a reliable road companion during the day and night. Thus, you must choose one that offers exceptional video recording performance even in the absence of daylight.

Memory Capacity

Mirror dash cams are solely dependent on external SD memory cards for file storage. Depending on the brand and model, dash cams are generally compatible with SD cards with up to 128GB memory capacity. 128GB of memory is equivalent to 12 to 35 hours of footage time.

The Price

HD mirror cameras’ price ranges from $20 to over $100 depending on the brand, model, and kit inclusions. If you are looking for a more budget-friendly pick but offer excellent performance, you can check out our best budget pick which is the HD Mirror Cam dashcam.

# Frequently Asked Questions

Why do we need an HD mirror cam?

An HD mirror cam or a dashcam can serve as a protection for drivers while on the road. This device also serves as an unbiased eye witness which holds everyone involved accountable in cases like road accidents and incidents.

What is the purpose of the parking mode function?

Parking mode is a dashcam feature that allows it to record while the vehicle is parked and the engine is turned off. This feature serves as surveillance and protection for vehicles against hit and run or car theft.

How much memory capacity should I go for?

The majority of mirror cams are compatible with SD memory cards with up to 128GB memory. If you want a memory card to store up to 35 hours worth of recorded footage, then you should go for one with the maximum memory capacity which is 128GB.

Are there different types of dash cams?

Mirror dash cams typically come in two types; single-lens and dual-lens dash cams. Single-lens dash cams record from a single camera lens which is usually installed in the front windshield. Dual lens dash cams, on the other hand, comes with a front-facing camera lens that captures images in front of the car and a rear camera lens that captures images from the external rear of the vehicle.

How to install?

Once you got your mirror dash cam, all you need to do is insert an SD memory card into it, mount the dashcam to your front windshield, then plug the power cord to your car’s cigarette lighter outlet if it doesn’t have a built-in battery.

Where to buy?

HD mirror cameras are available on security camera shops, car accessories stores, and online retailers such as Amazon and eBay.

Conclusion

If you want to keep yourself and vehicle protected while on the road, then you need to invest in a good HD mirror camera. Highlighted above are some factors you need to take into consideration when shopping for dash cams. Through the guide provided in this article, we believe that you will be able to land on the best HD mirror cam for you in no time.