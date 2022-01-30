When it comes to gaming, having a nice cozy chair is one of the first things to consider. In fact, any certified gamer can tell you that a gaming chair can give you a lot of benefits. Far from being an ordinary chair, the best gaming chair can help improve your gaming performance. How? As its name suggests, this type of chair is specially designed to cater to the needs of gamers.
Thus, it is more functional, stylish, and comfortable to cushion your body better even after long hours of sitting. Regardless of the game you play, the best gaming chairs under $200 can help you a lot.
6 Best Gaming Chairs under 200$ Reviews 2022
Ficmax LYF-007 Ergonomic Gaming Chair (Editors Choice)
Topping this list as the Editor’s Choice, this high-back gaming chair is a must-have if you want a multi-functional one. Designed as a PC gaming chair with heavy-duty construction, you’ll enjoy spinning with joy in this. It also provides extra comfort with its removable headrest, lumbar support with massage function, and retractable leg rest.
Its built-in massager is powered by electricity that is connected to a USB. It also includes a tilt mechanism and tilt controller that allows it to recline up to 180 degrees and adjustable armrests with upgraded connection mode.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 60 pounds with 300 pounds weight capacity and 33.8 x 12.6 x 25.2 inches product dimension
- Premium PU leather upholstery covers its high-density foam with 4.8 inches thickness for comfort
- Sturdy metal frame construction includes a level 4 gas cylinder under international standards
- Heavy-duty based with caster wheels designed and built with a durable structure
- 360 degrees swivel function and rocking function includes a built-in controller and lock
- 90 – 180 degrees reclining function includes a tilt mechanism and tilt controller
- Headrest pillow matches its lumbar support with a massage function
Finding the best gaming chair below $200 sure is a challenging task. However, this product from Ficmax surprised us with its amazing features. For a gaming chair, this sure is a great buy for the buck with its built-in massager, recliner, and swivel function. It even includes a retractable leg rest for additional comfort. However, it’s not fully operated since it has to be pulled it out manually.
Pros:
- Easy to assemble and to adjust its features
- Offers a wider seat cushion side
- Dust and fade-resistant
- Provides high resilience and comfortable support
- Includes a removable pillow headrest and adjustable lumbar support
Cons:
- Doesn’t include cushions on the armrests
- Creates a creaking noise when adjusted to its fully reclined position
Essentials ESS-6060 High-Back Executive Gaming Chair (Budget Pick)
For the best gaming chair below $200, this product deserves its spot as the Budget Pick in this list. You can even get this in less than $100 which is great if you want a cheap but quality product. It is tilt-tested up to 100,000 times and rolled for more than 40 miles to ensure its strength. Most importantly, this gaming chair comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty from Essentials by OFM. Thus, you can take advantage of its benefits for a long time.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 37 pounds with 250 pounds weight capacity and 29 x 28 x 44.75 inches product dimension
- SofThread leather with contrasting stitching and mesh upholstery gives it a sleek and luxury look
- Integrated headrest filled with padding helps reduce strain on your neck and upper body
- Plush seat and back cushioning provides comfort and built-in lumbar support
- Padded loop armrests help reduce the strain on your arm and body
- Segmented seat and back padding offers a whole- day relief while you are playing
- 360 degrees swivel and reclining functions make it more functional
Buying a cheap product doesn’t always mean getting a poorly made one. Sometimes, lending some time to do research helps when scoring a Budget Pick but quality gaming chair. Thus, we recommend this chair for budget-seekers who take budgeting seriously.
Pros:
- Lightweight but guarantees a durable frame
- Includes an adjustable seat height
- Provides quality support for both upper and lower body
- Works great for long and intense gaming sessions
Cons:
- The armrests’ height is not adjustable
- Takes longer to assemble with its vague instructions for assembly
AmazonBasics PBH-21792 High-Back Executive Gaming Chair (Best Gaming chair under 200)
If you’re looking for a gaming chair that can works as an office chair without being too obvious, check this out. This is the Best Gaming Chair Under $200 that features a blend of classic and contemporary design. Its bonded brown leather and PVC gives it a unique look that stands out from other gaming chairs. At the same time, it offers an adjustable seat height that can swivel up to 360 degrees. With its wheelbase, you can also roll around for better mobility while seated.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 35.7 pounds with 250 pounds weight capacity and 29.1 x 26.1 x 45.5 inches product dimension
- Bonded brown leather combined with PVC upholstery gives it a smooth and supple finish
- Padded seat and back features a contoured cushioning to provide an optimum cushioning
- Padded armrests provide a nice touch to its aesthetic while ensuring its comfort
- Pneumatic seat handle beneath allows its height to be adjusted between 41.34 to 45.08 inches
- Nylon rolling casters offer stability and smooth movement and allows a 360 degrees swivel while seated
When it comes to style, functionality, and comfort, this is the Best Gaming Chair Under $200 that we can recommend. It doesn’t look like other regular gaming chairs but offers the same comfort and functionality. Though it offers a lower weight capacity, it can rock back and forth, and recline which makes it multi-functional.
Pros:
- Includes a tension knob that is hassle-free to operate
- Allows it to rock or remain stationary
- Offers a fully adjustable function on settings for additional convenience
- Provides enhanced padding and back support
Cons:
- Lacks enough back and seat padding
- Doesn’t have adjustable armrests and angle rocking lock
OFM Essentials ESS-6030-BLK High-Back Executive Gaming Chair
If you’re looking for a full-scale chair at an affordable price, this might be it. It has a high back that can suit the height requirements of some tall users and a multi-function feature. This offers a fully adjustable seat height and a recline option to match your desired level of comfort.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 40.9 pounds with 250 pounds weight capacity and 30.2 x 28.5 x 42.2 inches product dimension
- SofThread Leather gives it a smooth and pliable surface that covers the seat and back
- Individually pocketed coil seat springs offer an improved comfort
- Segmented back cushions and padded sculpted arms help reduce strain on your body
Pros:
- Affordable and versatile
- Showcases contrast stitching detail for a luxury feel
- Offers additional comfort and support on the lower back
- Includes a built-in headrest that supports your neck
Cons:
- The bolt holes were not lined up correctly for a hassle-free assembly
- The lever mechanism breaks easily
Flash Furniture GO-2286H-BK-RSGLD-GG High Back Executive Gaming Chair
Get a fully functional and stylish gaming chair with this model from Flash Furniture. It has built-in lumbar support and high back design that makes it more comfortable when reclining. It also has soft faux leather to suit your taste in upholstery.
Features and Specifications:
- Holds 250 pounds weight capacity and 33.8 x 12.6 x 25.2 inches product dimension
- Faux leather with ergonomic design gives it a contemporary look
- Rose gold metal frame construction with chrome, nickel, and plastic materials
- Padded high back and waterfall seat design relieves pressure in the lower back and lower legs
- Tilt lock mechanism controls its reclining and rocking functions
Pros:
- Hassle-free to adjust its height
- Helps improve better blood circulation
- Alleviates pressure points in the body to prevent long-term strain
- Comfortable to use for extended gaming sessions
Cons:
- Harder to assemble than it looks
- The recline function is a little stiff to adjust
Serta 47925 Leighton Home Office Gaming Chair
Get ahead of the game without sacrificing your gaming chair’s design by getting this model. This product from Serta has a touch of elegance and cool features that can enhance your gaming experience. Its sturdy frame is padded with memory foam to guarantee its comfort and maximum support.
Features and Specifications:
- Weighs 36.6 pounds with 250 pounds weight capacity and 27.2 x 24 x 37.8 inches product dimension
- 40% metal, 36.75% wood, 12.35% memory foam, and 4.52% polyester upholstery
- Center tilt mechanism lets you adjust its reclining angle for a more comfortable position
- Stainless steel base with convertible footers from stationary to rolling footers
Pros:
- Allows better mobility
- Elegant with a neutral tone helps it match on different business settings
- Ideal as a gaming chair and an office chair
- Offers an adjustable seat height on settings
Cons:
- Requires more time and effort to assemble
- Contain screw seat bolts that do not line up with its back
Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Gaming Chair Under $200
In some aspects, gaming chairs have more advantage than regular chairs. Some gaming chairs even work great as office chairs depending on the users’ needs. Regardless, investing in a gaming chair doesn’t really mean that you have to spend any more than 200. At the same time, you don’t have to settle with cheaply made chairs just because it was on sale. Thus, here are the things to consider when choosing from the best gaming chairs under $200:
Material
One of the things that set the best gaming chair apart from other chairs is its used material. The best gaming chair should be made from high-quality materials that guarantee durability and stability. Thus, it is best to avoid chairs which consist of parts that are mostly made from plastic. Instead, look for those models that are made from aluminum or steel materials that are perfect for heavy-duty use. Depending on your taste, you can opt for fabric or PU leather or a combination of both for upholstery. If you’re not comfortable with these options, you can also try to score one with real leather under a special discount.
Style
Just like other types of chairs, gaming chairs also vary when it comes to its color and style. Some gaming chairs have single color only while others usually a combination of black and other colors. Majority of gaming chairs’ style is inspired by race car seats but some may have shorter or taller back. Some also allow a rocking motion while seating directly on the floor. Regardless of the style you prefer below, it is still up to your body size as well as your preferences:
- PC Gaming Chair
Clearly, this is specifically designed to go with a desk for PC games on desktops and laptops. However, some users also prefer this style as their personal office chair due to its coziness and ergonomic style. It usually has height-adjustable armrests, lumbar support, recline function, and an adjustable headrest
- Platform Gaming Chair
Perfect for playing console games, this is typically built without a swivel or wheelbase. It simply sits on the floor and allows a rocking motion. But if you’re not a fan of rocker styles, there are also platform gaming chairs that simply sit on the floor. Some even include side pockets where you can store your game controllers. For better audio experience, some models also include either a built-in speaker or headphone jacks.
- Hybrid Gaming Chair
This is more similar to PC gaming chair but with extra cushioning that is used in recliners. Thus, it may also include swivel and rocker functions as well as built-in speakers or headphone jacks. However, this type also costs higher compared with other types of gaming chair.
Functionality
Aside from being stylish or aesthetically pleasing, the best gaming chair should be fully functional as well. In this case, it should offer adjustable side support and lumbar support. You may also opt for an adjustable armrest to help improve your posture and overall health. But if these are not enough to satisfy your hunger, you may also look for the rocker, massager, and swivel functions. If you love gliding across the room without getting off your seat, you may also look for a wheelbase gaming chair. Wheelbase gaming chairs are pretty popular among gamers as it allows them to roll and spin on their seats.
Comfort
On top of these mentioned points, the best gaming chair should be comfortable. Depending on the level of comfort you prefer, you can opt for an additional head, lumbar, and side support. You may also look for extra padding on the armrests for optimum comfort.
Conclusion
Being a gamer means more than just rocking your gaming computer, laptop, cellphone, or other devices. Being a gamer means you have to be dedicated, patient, focused, and professional regardless of the game and team you play on. Thus, it also means that you have to spend a lot of time practicing and mastering the game you want to focus on. Thus, investing in a gaming chair is worth it to provide you with additional comfort for long hours. It can help you enjoy the functionality and the level of comfort you need. But with the help of this guide, you can easily get the best gaming chair at a reasonable price.