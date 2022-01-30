When it comes to gaming, having a nice cozy chair is one of the first things to consider. In fact, any certified gamer can tell you that a gaming chair can give you a lot of benefits. Far from being an ordinary chair, the best gaming chair can help improve your gaming performance. How? As its name suggests, this type of chair is specially designed to cater to the needs of gamers.

Thus, it is more functional, stylish, and comfortable to cushion your body better even after long hours of sitting. Regardless of the game you play, the best gaming chairs under $200 can help you a lot.

6 Best Gaming Chairs under 200$ Reviews 2022

Ficmax LYF-007 Ergonomic Gaming Chair (Editors Choice)

Topping this list as the Editor’s Choice, this high-back gaming chair is a must-have if you want a multi-functional one. Designed as a PC gaming chair with heavy-duty construction, you’ll enjoy spinning with joy in this. It also provides extra comfort with its removable headrest, lumbar support with massage function, and retractable leg rest.

Its built-in massager is powered by electricity that is connected to a USB. It also includes a tilt mechanism and tilt controller that allows it to recline up to 180 degrees and adjustable armrests with upgraded connection mode.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 60 pounds with 300 pounds weight capacity and 33.8 x 12.6 x 25.2 inches product dimension

Premium PU leather upholstery covers its high-density foam with 4.8 inches thickness for comfort

Sturdy metal frame construction includes a level 4 gas cylinder under international standards

Heavy-duty based with caster wheels designed and built with a durable structure

360 degrees swivel function and rocking function includes a built-in controller and lock

90 – 180 degrees reclining function includes a tilt mechanism and tilt controller

Headrest pillow matches its lumbar support with a massage function

Finding the best gaming chair below $200 sure is a challenging task. However, this product from Ficmax surprised us with its amazing features. For a gaming chair, this sure is a great buy for the buck with its built-in massager, recliner, and swivel function. It even includes a retractable leg rest for additional comfort. However, it’s not fully operated since it has to be pulled it out manually.

Pros:

Easy to assemble and to adjust its features

Offers a wider seat cushion side

Dust and fade-resistant

Provides high resilience and comfortable support

Includes a removable pillow headrest and adjustable lumbar support

Cons:

Doesn’t include cushions on the armrests

Creates a creaking noise when adjusted to its fully reclined position

Essentials ESS-6060 High-Back Executive Gaming Chair (Budget Pick)

For the best gaming chair below $200, this product deserves its spot as the Budget Pick in this list. You can even get this in less than $100 which is great if you want a cheap but quality product. It is tilt-tested up to 100,000 times and rolled for more than 40 miles to ensure its strength. Most importantly, this gaming chair comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty from Essentials by OFM. Thus, you can take advantage of its benefits for a long time.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 37 pounds with 250 pounds weight capacity and 29 x 28 x 44.75 inches product dimension

SofThread leather with contrasting stitching and mesh upholstery gives it a sleek and luxury look

Integrated headrest filled with padding helps reduce strain on your neck and upper body

Plush seat and back cushioning provides comfort and built-in lumbar support

Padded loop armrests help reduce the strain on your arm and body

Segmented seat and back padding offers a whole- day relief while you are playing

360 degrees swivel and reclining functions make it more functional

Buying a cheap product doesn’t always mean getting a poorly made one. Sometimes, lending some time to do research helps when scoring a Budget Pick but quality gaming chair. Thus, we recommend this chair for budget-seekers who take budgeting seriously.

Pros:

Lightweight but guarantees a durable frame

Includes an adjustable seat height

Provides quality support for both upper and lower body

Works great for long and intense gaming sessions

Cons:

The armrests’ height is not adjustable

Takes longer to assemble with its vague instructions for assembly

AmazonBasics PBH-21792 High-Back Executive Gaming Chair (Best Gaming chair under 200)

If you’re looking for a gaming chair that can works as an office chair without being too obvious, check this out. This is the Best Gaming Chair Under $200 that features a blend of classic and contemporary design. Its bonded brown leather and PVC gives it a unique look that stands out from other gaming chairs. At the same time, it offers an adjustable seat height that can swivel up to 360 degrees. With its wheelbase, you can also roll around for better mobility while seated.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 35.7 pounds with 250 pounds weight capacity and 29.1 x 26.1 x 45.5 inches product dimension

Bonded brown leather combined with PVC upholstery gives it a smooth and supple finish

Padded seat and back features a contoured cushioning to provide an optimum cushioning

Padded armrests provide a nice touch to its aesthetic while ensuring its comfort

Pneumatic seat handle beneath allows its height to be adjusted between 41.34 to 45.08 inches

Nylon rolling casters offer stability and smooth movement and allows a 360 degrees swivel while seated

When it comes to style, functionality, and comfort, this is the Best Gaming Chair Under $200 that we can recommend. It doesn’t look like other regular gaming chairs but offers the same comfort and functionality. Though it offers a lower weight capacity, it can rock back and forth, and recline which makes it multi-functional.

Pros:

Includes a tension knob that is hassle-free to operate

Allows it to rock or remain stationary

Offers a fully adjustable function on settings for additional convenience

Provides enhanced padding and back support

Cons:

Lacks enough back and seat padding

Doesn’t have adjustable armrests and angle rocking lock

OFM Essentials ESS-6030-BLK High-Back Executive Gaming Chair

If you’re looking for a full-scale chair at an affordable price, this might be it. It has a high back that can suit the height requirements of some tall users and a multi-function feature. This offers a fully adjustable seat height and a recline option to match your desired level of comfort.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 40.9 pounds with 250 pounds weight capacity and 30.2 x 28.5 x 42.2 inches product dimension

SofThread Leather gives it a smooth and pliable surface that covers the seat and back

Individually pocketed coil seat springs offer an improved comfort

Segmented back cushions and padded sculpted arms help reduce strain on your body

Pros:

Affordable and versatile

Showcases contrast stitching detail for a luxury feel

Offers additional comfort and support on the lower back

Includes a built-in headrest that supports your neck

Cons:

The bolt holes were not lined up correctly for a hassle-free assembly

The lever mechanism breaks easily

Flash Furniture GO-2286H-BK-RSGLD-GG High Back Executive Gaming Chair

Get a fully functional and stylish gaming chair with this model from Flash Furniture. It has built-in lumbar support and high back design that makes it more comfortable when reclining. It also has soft faux leather to suit your taste in upholstery.

Features and Specifications:

Holds 250 pounds weight capacity and 33.8 x 12.6 x 25.2 inches product dimension

Faux leather with ergonomic design gives it a contemporary look

Rose gold metal frame construction with chrome, nickel, and plastic materials

Padded high back and waterfall seat design relieves pressure in the lower back and lower legs

Tilt lock mechanism controls its reclining and rocking functions

Pros:

Hassle-free to adjust its height

Helps improve better blood circulation

Alleviates pressure points in the body to prevent long-term strain

Comfortable to use for extended gaming sessions

Cons:

Harder to assemble than it looks

The recline function is a little stiff to adjust

Serta 47925 Leighton Home Office Gaming Chair

Get ahead of the game without sacrificing your gaming chair’s design by getting this model. This product from Serta has a touch of elegance and cool features that can enhance your gaming experience. Its sturdy frame is padded with memory foam to guarantee its comfort and maximum support.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 36.6 pounds with 250 pounds weight capacity and 27.2 x 24 x 37.8 inches product dimension

40% metal, 36.75% wood, 12.35% memory foam, and 4.52% polyester upholstery

Center tilt mechanism lets you adjust its reclining angle for a more comfortable position

Stainless steel base with convertible footers from stationary to rolling footers

Pros:

Allows better mobility

Elegant with a neutral tone helps it match on different business settings

Ideal as a gaming chair and an office chair

Offers an adjustable seat height on settings

Cons:

Requires more time and effort to assemble

Contain screw seat bolts that do not line up with its back

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Gaming Chair Under $200

In some aspects, gaming chairs have more advantage than regular chairs. Some gaming chairs even work great as office chairs depending on the users’ needs. Regardless, investing in a gaming chair doesn’t really mean that you have to spend any more than 200. At the same time, you don’t have to settle with cheaply made chairs just because it was on sale. Thus, here are the things to consider when choosing from the best gaming chairs under $200:

Material

One of the things that set the best gaming chair apart from other chairs is its used material. The best gaming chair should be made from high-quality materials that guarantee durability and stability. Thus, it is best to avoid chairs which consist of parts that are mostly made from plastic. Instead, look for those models that are made from aluminum or steel materials that are perfect for heavy-duty use. Depending on your taste, you can opt for fabric or PU leather or a combination of both for upholstery. If you’re not comfortable with these options, you can also try to score one with real leather under a special discount.

Style

Just like other types of chairs, gaming chairs also vary when it comes to its color and style. Some gaming chairs have single color only while others usually a combination of black and other colors. Majority of gaming chairs’ style is inspired by race car seats but some may have shorter or taller back. Some also allow a rocking motion while seating directly on the floor. Regardless of the style you prefer below, it is still up to your body size as well as your preferences:

PC Gaming Chair

Clearly, this is specifically designed to go with a desk for PC games on desktops and laptops. However, some users also prefer this style as their personal office chair due to its coziness and ergonomic style. It usually has height-adjustable armrests, lumbar support, recline function, and an adjustable headrest

Platform Gaming Chair

Perfect for playing console games, this is typically built without a swivel or wheelbase. It simply sits on the floor and allows a rocking motion. But if you’re not a fan of rocker styles, there are also platform gaming chairs that simply sit on the floor. Some even include side pockets where you can store your game controllers. For better audio experience, some models also include either a built-in speaker or headphone jacks.

Hybrid Gaming Chair

This is more similar to PC gaming chair but with extra cushioning that is used in recliners. Thus, it may also include swivel and rocker functions as well as built-in speakers or headphone jacks. However, this type also costs higher compared with other types of gaming chair.

Functionality

Aside from being stylish or aesthetically pleasing, the best gaming chair should be fully functional as well. In this case, it should offer adjustable side support and lumbar support. You may also opt for an adjustable armrest to help improve your posture and overall health. But if these are not enough to satisfy your hunger, you may also look for the rocker, massager, and swivel functions. If you love gliding across the room without getting off your seat, you may also look for a wheelbase gaming chair. Wheelbase gaming chairs are pretty popular among gamers as it allows them to roll and spin on their seats.

Comfort

On top of these mentioned points, the best gaming chair should be comfortable. Depending on the level of comfort you prefer, you can opt for an additional head, lumbar, and side support. You may also look for extra padding on the armrests for optimum comfort.

Conclusion

Being a gamer means more than just rocking your gaming computer, laptop, cellphone, or other devices. Being a gamer means you have to be dedicated, patient, focused, and professional regardless of the game and team you play on. Thus, it also means that you have to spend a lot of time practicing and mastering the game you want to focus on. Thus, investing in a gaming chair is worth it to provide you with additional comfort for long hours. It can help you enjoy the functionality and the level of comfort you need. But with the help of this guide, you can easily get the best gaming chair at a reasonable price.