Where Are Crossbows Used? Crossbows are highly versatile machines, and they have a number of applications because of this versatility. Target shooting is one of the most common uses for crossbows, and it is likely the purpose for which most beginner users will purchase their units. Archers have more options when using the tool for target practice, and factors such as power or speed are not always a priority. Aside from target shooting, hunting is the most common use for crossbows. Unlike firearms, crossbows offer quick and powerful elimination of games without loudly scaring the animals away or disturbing locals nearby. There are various types of crossbows available depending on hunting styles, but they all require advanced abilities beyond those meant to be used mostly for target shooting. Crossbows used for hunting must offer lots of power, precision, and simplicity. Crossbows are often used in the veterinary field along with tranquilizer darts for large animals. This allows the scientists to safely and effectively put the animal into a sedated state from a distance with a decreased risk of injury to either party. They can be also used to shoot lines or hooks across natural obstacles such as rivers and cliffs. Aside from real-world applications, crossbows have made a greater and greater impact in the entertainment industry over the years. Once thought of as an uncommon weapon, the crossbow is now celebrated as the primary tool of some of the most respected characters in popular films and TV shows, and many people are drawn to begin using the weapons as a result of this effect. Crossbows vs Compound Bows vs Recurve Bows Crossbows and traditional bows are all useful for hunting game, but there are benefits and drawbacks to using each type. Becoming familiar with such information is imperative for making an educated choice upon purchasing a new bow. Compound Bows Compound bows present numerous benefits over crossbows. In order to increase the draw length of a crossbow, the actual unit has to be made longer to increase its total length. This makes the bow bulkier and heavier, but compound bows only require changing a module to increase the draw length. The power stroke of a bow is the distance the string must travel from resting to drawn position, and a longer power stroke allows the unit to shoot faster. Compared to compound bows, crossbows have a much higher draw weight that generates energy in its short power stroke. Compound bows have draw weights usually less than one half of that required for a crossbow, and a compound bow at half the draw weight is much faster with more energy than that produced by the crossbow. The reduced draw weight helps these bows avoid the problem of excess vibration, and the problem of unwanted noise is easier to avoid this way. Compound bows are longer than crossbows but are not as cumbersome to carry around. Compound bows are more accurate by comparison due to having a consistent anchor point. String loop knots hold the arrow in place, and the release is on the same point with each shot. Recurve Bows Crossbows are much easier to maintain compared to recurve bows, and this is especially true for recurve crossbow models. It is easier for beginner archers to master the motions and skill using a crossbow, but loading a recurve bow is much faster. Factors to Consider When Purchasing a Crossbow The Type of Crossbow Different crossbows produce different effects depending on their design, their quality or their purpose. Anyone planning the buy a crossbow should consider the type they will need for their own specific activities. The user’s skill level, strength, and familiarity with the weapon will also determine which type of crossbow is best. Beginners may prefer a recurve style model, but those planning on doing serious hunting may opt for a compound crossbow. Crossbow Velocity The listed velocity of a crossbow determines the speed at which the bolt will travel over the first 20 to 30 yards as the velocity will eventually start to decrease. The velocity is measured in feet traveled per second, and quality crossbows should have a velocity of 200 feet per second or greater. The actual velocity produced by a crossbow is determined by that unit’s draw weight in addition to the weight of the arrows being shot, and heavier ones travel slower than light ones shot from the same weapon. The velocity an individual needs will be determined by their use of the weapon (target shooting or hunting) and the type of game they plan to hunt. Crossbow Draw Weight The draw weight refers to how much force will be needed to cock the crossbow. The draw weight is determined by the rigidity of the limbs. A higher draw weight will result in a more powerful and effective arrow, but a higher draw weight also makes it more difficult to cock the weapon. To make drawing the string easier, it is helpful to purchase a rope or crank cocking device. Quality crossbows should have a minimum draw weight of 150 pounds. Lower draw weights are acceptable for target shooting, but hunters need greater draw weights to effectively take down prey. Crossbow Power Stroke The power stroke is the distance the string must be pulled in order to be cocked, and most weapons have a power stroke between 10 and 14 inches. A crossbow with a higher power stroke will produce a more powerful shot. Crossbow Weight Crossbows can be purchased in a range of weights. Compound crossbows are usually heavier than their recurve alternatives, but there are exceptions with a few models. The weight of the unit will likely be determined by its design and the power with which it shoots as more components added to the weapon will create better function. The weight of a crossbow should be determined based on how much the user is willing to haul around when using it. Crossbow Length The size of a crossbow can make it more or less cumbersome to carry around during hunting trips. Most users would be concerned about the width of the unit in this regard, but any increased dimension adds to the overall weight of the crossbow. Increased weight and size both affect how well the shooter will be able to hold the unit steady when aiming at a target. Energy Output The energy output of a crossbow is the amount of energy transferred from the string of the crossbow to the bolt once it is released. Crossbows with higher draw weights and longer power strokes allow a greater transfer of energy to the arrow. This creates a more powerful and deadly projectile, and it experiences less of a drop in its trajectory the faster it flies. What Type of Limbs is Best on a Crossbow? The limbs are the two “arms” that extend out from the body of the crossbow, and they are attached to the riser. The string is attached to the tips of the limbs. Quality crossbows have limbs made of carbon, fiberglass or a hybrid of both materials. These materials are lightweight while also being durable, and this is essential considering the strain put on them by modern crossbows. Crossbows made with limbs of wood are much more likely to break.

Arrow Length

When purchasing a crossbow, it will come with a recommendation from the manufacturer for the length of arrows that should be used with it, and different models can often have very different arrow lengths. The standard recommended length of arrows to use with many units is 20 inches, and most of this comes from the arrow shaft. Beginner users should be more concerned with proper handling the crossbow before experimenting with various arrow lengths.

Noise Produced by the Crossbow

When choosing crossbows, reviews can help you determine which models may cause more noise than others and avoid those that have a reputation in this regard. Excess noise can be disturbing to other hunters, can disturb your ability to shoot and can scare away game. Some models may be louder depending on how or where they are shot, but a good crossbow does not cause too much noise in most cases.

Crossbow Accuracy

The accuracy is one of the most important aspects of any crossbow. The accuracy determines how well you will able to land your chosen target, and this is extremely important whether shooting for target practice or hunting game. The accuracy is largely dependent on the shooter, but the crossbow can help or hinder your ability to shoot. Models with included sights should be easy to zero in and hold zero well to improve accuracy.

Additional Features and Accessories

Most manufacturers produce various accessories to get the best experience out of using their crossbows. These can include scopes, cases, cocking devices and cameras. Scopes aid in zooming in on targets for better accuracy. Cases are used to protect the crossbow and carry it from place to place when not in use. Cocking devices help users load those weapons with higher draw weights, and cameras can be used to capture photos and videos of shooting action.

How Much Money Should You Pay For a Crossbow?

It is not necessary to opt for the most expensive crossbow model available, but the quality of a good weapon will usually be reflected by its price. It is highly unlikely you will be able to find a crossbow of good quality for $100 or less. Any model that is available for an unusually low price is likely made of low-quality materials. It is generally a good idea to aim for models around $300 in order to get a weapon that is not too complex but still dependable enough to last over time as your skill develops.

US Crossbow Regulations

Before considering the purchase of a crossbow, it is imperative that you learn the laws regarding the weapons in your state. Each state has different regulations regarding the tools, so it is best to ensure you follow these guidelines when using your crossbow. In some states, owning and operating a crossbow is strictly prohibited.

Top-rated Crossbow Brands

Excalibur Crossbows

Excalibur is praised for consistently producing incredibly accurate models available for reasonable prices. They have models with a variety of velocities, so these weapons can be used for target practice as well as hunting nearly any type of standard game.

This brand’s crossbows are also extremely lightweight. Many models are less than six pounds, so they are very easy to carry around. This comes in handy for those on hunting trips that need to carry their crossbows for long periods of time.

Excalibur scopes are also known for being high-quality models. Their Tact-Zone Illuminated Scope is a fog proof unit that comes with a coated lens and red/green illuminated dots.

From all of the models made by Excalibur, there are three crossbows that stand out. The brand’s Axiom SMF, Matrix 355 and Ibex SMF are some of the most useful units available. These recurve models are great choices for new crossbow users. Both the Axiom and Ibex feature a draw weight of 175 lbs, velocity of 305 feet per second and stroke of 14.5 inches. The Matrix 355 has a draw weight of 240 lbs and velocity of 355 feet per second, and each model is less six pounds.

Barnett Crossbows

Most of the crossbows in Barnett’s lineup are compound crossbows, so they tend to weight from 7 to 9 pounds like many heavier compound models.

They do not have a large draw weight, but they often have impressive speeds. There are units available in a range pf prices, so every hunter can find something within budget from this brand.

The company also makes a variety of crossbow accessories, and most of these devices can be used on crossbows from any manufacturer. The crossbows require bolts that are 18, 20 or 22 inches, and Barnett provides bolts in all size with field points. The company also makes an illuminated 3-reticle scope and a ring scope. Both are compatible with other crossbows, and they are resistant to shock, water and fog. Many users will not need a cocking device because of their smaller draw weights, but the company offers both a rope and crank cocking aid to make it easier. The Ghost 410 and Jackal models are two of the best-selling crossbows from this brand. The Ghost has a draw weight of 185 lbs compared to the Jackal’s 150, and the Ghost 410 has a velocity of 410 feet per second to the Jackal’s 315.

Carbon Express Crossbows

The company is known for creating quality arrows and bolts, and they also have a selection of impressive crossbows. Newer models are made with customizable parts to allow the user to adjust their model to better fit their own shooting needs. All of the crossbows manufactured by Carbon Express are compound, so they are heavier than many other models at 7.5 pounds or more for many units. The additional weight of carrying the units around along with the complicated design and necessary maintenance to ensure accuracy should be considered when buying a compound crossbow.

Carbon Express crossbows produce velocities from 330 to 385 feet per second, so they are great for hunting various types of game. Some of their best-selling models include the Intercept Axon, Covert CX-3 and X-Force 350. The Intercept Axon is completely customizable with a velocity of 360 feet per second and a draw weight of 175 lbs. The Covert CX-3 has a draw weight of 185 lbs with a velocity of 355 feet per second, and it weighs just over 8 pounds. The X-Force 350 has a velocity of 300 feet per second with a draw weight of 165 pounds.

Parker Crossbows

Nearly all of Parker crossbows are compound models, and they are fairly quiet to shoot for compound crossbows. They feature draw weights from 150 to 165 pounds with velocities 300 feet per second or higher. Parker crossbows come with multi-reticle scopes and feature military-style stocks. These weapons make good tools for hunters as well as target shooters. Parker creates high-quality carbon bolts that are durable, straight and efficient, and they offer a variety of scopes as well. Their finest model is the Red Hot 3X32 Illuminated scope, and it is a weatherproof unit that comes with five red and green brightness settings. The scope has a field of view of over 50 feet at 100 yards, and it works with any crossbow shooting at 300 feet per second or greater.

Some of the brand’s most popular models include the Bushwacker 150, the Enforcer 160 and the Hornet Extreme, and they each provide great quality in relation to their price tags. The Bushwacker 150 has a draw weight of 150 lbs with a speed of 285 feet per second. The Enforcer 160 has a draw weight of 160 lbs with a velocity of 305 feet per second, and the Hornet Extreme has a 165-lb draw weight with a speed of 315 feet per second. The models range from 7 to 7.5 pounds.

Diamond Archery Crossbows

Diamond Archery is known for its variety of traditional bows, but the brand only produces a limited number of crossbows. The most popular crossbows in the Diamond Archery lineup include those in the Stryker series. These compound crossbows feature draw weights ranging from 135 to 160 lbs, and they all feature the brand’s CeaseFire secondary safety to ensure safe operation of the weapon. The StrykeZone models are lightweight with velocities over 375 feet per second.

Diamond Archery does not produce its own accessories for Stryker models, but this brand is the parent company of Excalibur. The accessories created for Excalibur crossbows can be used with crossbows in the Stryker series, and these affordable items are some of the best quality accessories available. The carbon bolts from Excalibur are very well-made, and they are available in 18 and 20 inches. These bolts are accurate enough to shoot in very tight groupings, and they hold up even when shot into dense targets at close range.

TenPoint Crossbows

TenPoint is known for producing the more high-end crossbow models, so buying from this brand will likely cost $1,000 or more for a quality unit. The models from TenPoint are all compound crossbows, and they offer a number of impressive features to back up their greater price. The brand’s ACUdraw technology adds in a small and lightweight cocking mechanism that allows the unit to be drawn with just one finger. This takes away the need for large crank cocking aids.

When buying a TenPoint crossbow, you can count on a high-quality stock made of superb design and extremely comfortable grip. The units also come with exceptional multi-reticle scopes. The brand’s models feature speeds of 300 feet per second or greater. Some of TenPoint’s most popular models include the Venom, Stealth SS and Stealth XLT units. The Venom is a compact and lightweight model that shoots up to 372 feet per second. The Stealth SS is a compact model with a draw weight of 185 pounds. It is designed to be user-friendly with enhanced maneuverability. The Stealth XLT also has a 185-lb draw weight with a stroke of 12 inches and velocity of 320 feet per second.

Wicked Ridge Crossbows

Wicked Ridge is a sub-unit of TenPoint, and the latter brand is known to create some of the finest crossbows available for purchase. The Wicked Ridge brand is known to create similarly high-quality crossbows just for prices lower than the typical $1,000 for TenPoint models. The affordable Wicked Ridge models are well-suited for hunting large and small game. They are efficient machines with ideal shooting traits that make them great for target shooting and hunting.

Wicked Ridge also features various accessories for their crossbows. The ACURope cocking device reduces the effort needed to cock the crossbow by 50 percent. The brand’s red dot scope features multiple illuminated dots for shooting at 20, 30, and 40 yards with red or green lighting. The 3x multi-line scope has fully-coated optics with crosshairs for 20, 30, and 40 yards. Three of the most notable crossbows in the Wicked Ridge lineup include the Invader HP, the Raider CLS and the Warrior HL. The Invader has a draw weight of 180 lbs, a stroke of 12.25 inches and a velocity of 315 feet per second. The Raider also has the same draw weight with a 12.375-inch stroke and velocity of 330 feet per second. The Warrior has a draw weight of 175 lbs, 12.25-inch stroke and 300 feet per second velocity. All of these models weigh 7 pounds.

Arrow Precision Crossbows

Arrow Precision is known for creating beginner-level weapons. The company creates both compound and recurve model crossbows. The power stroke length can vary greatly between these models, and it can range from 10 to 16 inches. There is also a range of velocities available in the brand’s selection. The diversity in the brand’s selection makes it easy for anyone to find a crossbow suitable for their needs from the Arrow Precision line. The suggested arrow length differs for each Arrow Precision model, and this is a significant contrast to many other crossbow manufacturers that usually recommend a standard arrow length for most of their units. This brand’s crossbows are fairly lightweight, and some models even weigh less than 5 pounds. The heaviest model still weighs less than 8 pounds.

The most popular models from Arrow Precision include the Inferno Fury, the Inferno WildFire II and the Inferno Hellfire II. The Inferno Fury is a 4.84-lb unit with a 175-lb draw weight, 10.5-inch stroke and velocity of 235 feet per second. The Inferno WildFire II weighs 7 lbs with a 16.5-inch stroke, 225-lb draw weight and velocity of 345 feet per second. The Inferno Hellfire II 7.5 lbs with a draw weight of 185 lbs, a stroke length of 11.5 inches and a velocity of 310 feet per second.

SA Sports Crossbows

SA Sports makes a variety of crossbows ranging from simple recurves to advanced compound crossbows, and the brand produces crossbows with affordable prices and impressive quality. Their variety suits the needs of beginner hunters all the way to those taking down the biggest game around. SA Sports creates a full lineup of scopes, rangefinders and even cameras to capture video and stills of your crossbow action. The Raptor is a 6x20mm pocket rangefinder that helps determine distances to difficult targets, and their all-terrain camera can shoot 8-megapixel photos and 1080p video. It is a waterproof unit that can be controlled remotely to capture images without compromising safety or accuracy.

Impressive models from SA Sports include the Beowulf, the Ripper and the Empire Terminator. The Beowulf is less than 7 lbs, and it has a draw weight of 175 lbs, stroke of 14 inches and speed of 360 feet per second. The Ripper has a draw weight of 185 lbs, stroke of 13.5 inches and velocity of 340 feet per second. The Empire Terminator is less than 5 lbs, and it has a draw weight of 175 lbs, stroke of 11 inches and speed of 260 feet per second.

Horton Crossbows

The Horton brand is known to produce some rather unusual styles for their crossbows. One example is the Horton Havoc with its reversed limbs that utilize Horton’s Reverse Draw Technology, and this style is slowly catching on in the crossbow industry. Horton even carries a Zombie RIP model that is geared specifically toward the sci-fi crowd being advertised as a weapon for killing zombies.

The top crossbows from Horton are all above 300 feet per second in velocity. They are all appropriate for hunting, but some models are better suited for eliminating larger game compared to others. Most of the brand’s crossbows are over 8 pounds, so this should be taken into consideration for less athletic hunters. The Realtree Ultra-Lite model is conveniently less than 7 lbs. Bestselling crossbows from Horton include the Team Realtree Ultra-Lite, the Zombie RIP, and the Havoc. The Realtree Ultra-Lite weighs 6.5 lbs, and it has a draw weight of 175 lbs, stroke of 13.5 inches and speed of 330 feet per second. The Zombie RIP weighs 8.5 lbs and has a draw weight of 160 lbs, stroke of 13.5 inches and velocity of 305 feet per second. The Havoc is just over 8 lbs, and it has a draw weight of 175 lbs, stroke of 13 inches and speed of 325 feet per second.

PSE Crossbows

PSE is more well known for their compound bows, but they make a few models of impressive crossbows as well. These models are on the heavier side of the spectrum and usually weigh over 8 pounds. The brand’s crossbows are also quite loud, but the effects can be reduced with string silencers and limb dampeners. The crossbows all have speeds over 300 feet per second, so they are more than powerful enough to down the largest game.

PSE manufactures various crossbow accessories, but most of them include bolts. PSE’s bolt selection includes the Viper series, Carbon Force lineup and the TAC lineup. These bolts are straight-shooting, durable and able to avoid cracking against dense targets at close range. The most popular models from PSE include the PSE Reaper and the PSE Toxic Skullworks. The Reaper weighs 8 pounds with a draw weight of 185 lbs, stroke of 12.5 inches and a speed of 310 feet per second. The Toxic Skullworks model is 9.4 lbs, and it has a draw weight of 150 lbs, a stroke of 11 inches and a speed of 325 feet per second.

Crossbow Myths

Crossbows are more powerful than traditional bows.

In reality, the crossbow is not even as efficient as the vertical bow when it comes to storing energy. This is due to the fact that the length is shorter than that of a vertical bow, so it has a shorter power stroke. When ballistics are considered, the crossbow is just as effective as the traditional bow.

Crossbows are so silent they can be used undetected.

Crossbows are much quieter compared to firearms, but they are not completely silent. In addition, the slower speed of the projectile compared to that of a firearm can make the crossbow more noticeable. The bolts of a crossbow cause more damage than those from standard bows.

Crossbows are as effective as standard bows, so they cause no more damage than these types.

Crossbows are too dangerous to be used. Crossbows are weapons like any other, but they are no more dangerous than other weapons when the proper safety procedures are followed.

Crossbows are not as effective as hunting weapons.

With modern advancements, crossbows are highly effective at eliminating game. Even some of the largest animals can be hunted easily with a quality crossbow and an experienced shooter.

Like the rifle, anyone can shoot a crossbow.

Proper control of a crossbow requires experience and skill. These tools should be taken seriously and treated as the powerful weapons they are. Mastery of this weapon takes much longer than that to comfortably shoot a rifle.

How to Tell a Cheap Crossbow From a Quality One

A good crossbow should be made of quality materials that will last, ensure proper use of the weapon and make the operation of the crossbow as safe as possible. It is usually quite simple to tell the difference between cheaply made crossbows and those of high quality.

Cheap crossbows will usually be made of less durable materials that can compromise the strength and safety of the weapon over time. A poorly made crossbow will have a plastic hook that is likely to fail at any time, but they may advertise metal systems as these are significant features that are highly preferred over others. Quality weapons have real metal trigger systems for the utmost safety.