Getting the best coax splitters can give you the option to connect multiple devices into a single coaxial cable. This is done by splitting it into as many directions as possible all at once. Depending on your chosen product’s quality and brand, you can even have a high-speed cable TV and internet connection. Aside from your TV, you can also connect it to your computer, video consoles, and other devices. There are lots of models available on the market with various numbers of outputs. For instance, you can get a 2-way/3-way/4-way/5-way/6-way/8-way coax cable splitter based on the number of devices you need to connect.

6 Best Selling Coax Splitters Reviews

#1. LeGrand – On-Q VM2202V1 2-Way Digital Cable Splitter

As the Editor’s Choice, LeGrand is popular for its goal to transform spaces where people live and work. With more than 2 decades of experience in the industry, was able to make world-class products. Despite its affordability, this digital cable splitter with coax network support can beat the performance of standard models. Aside from being versatile, it’s also easy to install.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 2.8 ounces with 2.3 x 1.8 x 0.6 inches product dimension

Constructed using the best zinc alloy die-cast material

2-way style allows you to distribute HDTV Antenna/Digital Cable and coax data network signals to 2 devices

Compatible with current and future networks like MoCA, VoIP, and DOCSIS 3.0

Designed with 6kV Surge Protection on all ports

Pros:

Works well with cable internet and cable TV

Ideal for both indoors and outdoor use

Exceeds the standard performance set by major cable providers

Compatible with different kinds of networks

Cons:

Both coax networking adapters and splitters are not compatible with satellite and television systems

#2. BAMF 2-Way Coax Cable Splitter Bi-Directional MoCA 5-2300MHz

Originally designed by 2 cable technicians, BMAF was born out of their frustration. This was due to the lack of access in high-quality cable setup components of the general public back then. Thus, this BMAF coax cable splitter was built to improve your experience when connecting it to any CATV or satellite services. It even comes with F-type connector, low insertion loss, maximum passing current 0.5A, high isolation, DC 24V, 5-2300MHZ bandwidth, and multi-outputs.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 1.6 ounces with 2 x 2 x 0.6 inches product dimension

5-2.3 GHz RF bi-directional coax/coaxial splitter is compatible with CATV, satellite, and MoCA configurations

Internal circuit board increases its reliability and durability

High shielding structure helps lower its digital noise and improve the quality of its signal

Low signal loss of 3.5db on every output improves its speed and overall performance

Each port allows power to pass through once connected to satellites, cameras, and amplifiers

Pros:

Well-protected with a zinc die-cast housing

Works well with cable satellite TV or antenna system and MoCa systems

Made to connect to any size of coaxial cables including new RG6 and old RG59 cables

Supports any device that works with a coaxial connection

Cons:

Doesn’t allow power to pass through in reverse direction

Some experience poor signal with lower speeds when connected to it

#3. Monoprice 110017 Premium 8-Way Coax Cable Splitter F-Type Screw

When all you need is a single splitter to solve your issues of handling several TV monitors, this is a good option. Aside from being budget-friendly, it has 1 built-in input and 8 outputs. This 8-way splitter also has 5-24000 MHz to cater to various users’ needs. Great for having multiple separate signals around the entire household rest assured that this is a balanced splitter.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 0.16 ounce with 3.5 x 5.3 x 1.4 inches product dimension

Designed to split a single input coaxial cable signal into multiple with separate signals

Provides extra outputs to enjoy multiple displays from a single source

Includes 1 input and 8 output semi-isolation

Functions as a passive splitter with 5-2400 MHz

Pros:

Drops the same DB on all outputs

Affordable and convenient to use

Ideal for connecting additional outputs into a single source

Works perfectly with MoCA 2.0

Can be used for both indoor and outdoor connections

Cons:

Reduces other users’ cable signal while some don’t work at all on cables

Some of the ports tend to function better than the other ports

#4. BAMF 3-Way Coax Cable Splitter Bi-Directional MoCA 5-2300MHz

This BMAF coax cable splitter bi-directional MoCA has a 3-way style and 5-2300 MHz for optimal performance. This also allows it to connect with CATV, satellite, and MoCA with a maximum passing current of 0.5A, DC 24V. With this coax cable splitter, you can enjoy an improved experience whenever you want to watch from any of your TVs. Whether you’re using your phone, antenna system, TV, cable internet, or satellite TV, this one guarantees an efficient performance.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 2.4 ounces with 2.5 x 1 x 2.2 inches product dimension

5-2.3 GHz RF bi-directional coax/coaxial splitter is compatible with CATV, and satellite as well as with MoCA configurations

Internal circuit board increases its reliability and durability

3-way style with water-resistant properties that allows it to withstand elements outdoors

High shielding structure helps lower its digital noise and improve the quality of its signal

Low signal loss of 5.5db on every output improves its speed and performance

All ports allow power to pass through smoothly once connected to satellites, cameras, and even amplifiers

Pros:

Compatible with multiple devices with a single input and 3 outputs

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

Housed in a zinc die-cast with coated with nickel for durability

Ensures high isolation with low packet loss

Cons:

Costs a little higher compared with other models

Some don’t last longer than a year

#5. BAMF 8-Way Coax Cable Splitter Bi-Directional MoCA 5-2300MHz

If you’re a big fan of BAMF and still need more outputs to connect your devices, check out this model. It is designed with an 8-way style so you can connect up to 8 devices into its outputs with 1 input. Created by BAMF Manufacturing, you can also use this coaxial cable splitter for satellite, CATV, and MoCA. It can even work on Comcast HD on-demand cable boxes if you split it at its main source.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 3.2 ounces with 4.8 x 2.8 x 0.7 inches product dimension

5-2.3 GHz RF bi-directional coax/coaxial splitter is compatible with CATV, and satellite as well as with MoCA configurations

Internal circuit board increases its reliability and durability

3-way style with water-resistant properties that allow it to withstand elements outdoors

High shielding structure helps lower its digital noise and improve the quality of its signal

Low signal loss of 11db on each output improves its speed and performance

All ports allow power to pass through smoothly when installing it for satellite connection

Pros:

Compatible with more devices with its single input and 8 outputs

Safe for both indoor and outdoor use

Encased by a zinc die-cast housing with coated with nickel for durability

Guarantees high isolation

Reduces packet loss for modems and other devices

Cons:

May reduce the internet connection speed after 6-12 months of use

The signal drop occurs across the splitter

#6. Monoprice 110016 Premium 6-Way Coax Cable Splitter F-Type Screw

Can’t fit all your devices into a 3-way coax cable splitter? Then, this 6-way coax cable splitter is a great option so you can use as many outputs as you want. It can connect all your devices into a single coaxial resource without losing your signals. It has 4 outputs on one side, 2 more on the other side and an input. Depending on your needs, you can connect it to TIVO units, cable modems, TVs, cable boxes, and other devices at once.

Features and Specifications:

Weighs 0.16 ounce with 6.5 x 2.4 x 1.3 inches product dimension

Premium coax cable splitter F-type screw which produces separate signals on multiple devices

Designed with a 6-way style with 1 input and 6 output semi-isolation

Functions as a passive splitter with 5-2400 MHz for Video VCR, Cable TV, and antenna

A gold plated connection helps it transfer an optimal signal

Pros:

Comes with a grounding point on its end

Provides extra outputs so you can enjoy multiple displays from a single source

Ideal for budget-seekers

Compatible with a wide range of devices for your convenience

Cons:

Not bi-directional coax cable splitter

Doesn’t have the upstream frequency response for a faster upstream bandwidth

Conclusion

Are you tired of sticking with a single place whenever you need to watch TV or connect to the internet? Be more comfortable in other parts of your house by putting up TVs anywhere you want. If you have CCTVs, you can also connect multiple monitors using the best coax splitters. No need to spend if you can get a high-quality splitter at an affordable price. Thus, we already did the work for you and listed some of the best coax splitters on the market today. If your budget is only $7, we recommend the LeGrand’s digital cable splitter with coax network support. However, take note that you can only connect up to 2 devices on it.