When you decide to drive your car for long routes, what strikes your mind is its audio, and a good car audio system means good speakers. If you are, therefore, having good car speakers, it means they have the capacity to produce incredible bass and exceptional sound quality. To pick the best car speakers, you need to choose among component and coaxial speakers. While component speakers are known for their high-sound output, coaxial speakers emit medium-range sound due to lack of woofer and amplifier. However, you need to check that you have brought the right type for your car and then only you can install it with ease. Keeping factors like sound quality, sensitivity and power-handling in mind, you can now invest in the best car speakers for bass and sound quality to make your driving sessions more entertaining.
5 Best Car Speakers For Bass and Sound Quality Reviews
Infinity REF-9623ix 300W Max 6″ x 9″ 3-Way Car Audio Speaker
Car audio freaks will only know the madness hidden in the Infinity speakers, and Infinity REF-9623ix is just waiting to mesmerize you at the steering wheel. With unmatched flexibility, stronger bass, and robust build, this 3-way audio system promises to deliver deeper bass and clearer highs than you had ever experienced. What makes this audio speaker preferred among car owners is its hassle-free installation that lets you fit anywhere in your car. With a sensitivity of 94 dB and frequency response of 46-30,000 Hz, Infinity REF-9623ixcan any day be counted among the best car speakers with good bass.
Features and Specifications:
- Woofer cones are big in size and are surrounded by good quality rubber for the accurate delivery of lows, making the sound better and louder
- The textile tweeters are quite modernized and can be adjusted as well, delivering smooth sound and resulting in an impressive output level
- Can be installed anywhere in the car with the advantage of linearity optimization and would still give amazing
- Brilliant power handling capacity that leads to high sound output
- Flexible in terms of the power supply as the speaker has an ability of125 RMS
- Compact in design and light in weight that makes it easier to install
Pros:
- Delivers beats as hard as you can imagine
- Can be installed effortlessly at any corner of the car
- Brings you highs that are absolutely non-distorted
Cons:
- A bit pricey when compared to other car speakers
- Not that strong for having no grill covers
Polk Audio DB6501 6.5-Inch 2-Way Component System
If music is what sweeps away your boredom while driving, Polk Audio DB6501 is what you should be looking for. Being one of the best car speakers for bass and sound quality, this 2-way component speaker system will just wake you up from the feel that you are no more in the confines of your car. With two crossovers, two tweeters, and two 6.5-inch woofers, this car audio speaker will set up a musical arena and let you drive in glory humming your favorite song. With its mounting hardware made of stainless steel, it scores high in durability. Sporting a modish design, Polk Audio DB6501 is sure to lend your car a new status.
Features and Specifications:
- A 2-way component speaker that measures 6.5 inches and has two tweeters, two crossovers, and two woofers
- Woofers assure durability as it features polymer composite cone surrounded with butyl rubber for high sound output
- Composite dome tweeters deliver clear highs for being made of neodymium magnet, resulting in an exceptional sound
- With a sensitivity of 92 dB and frequency response of 35-23,000 Hz, it gives excellent quality and crystal clear sound
- Mounting hardware is strong and sturdy as it is made of stainless steel
- Comes with wheel-design grills made of ABS plastic
- Takes no effort to install
Pros:
- Feature-rich car audio speaker at a very pocket-friendly price
- Very compact and stylish in design
- Looks good everywhere in your car whether you keep them in front or back
Cons:
- Lack of sufficient bass missing in the woofer
- May stop working after a few months of usage
Rockford Fosgate R169X3 Prime 6 x 9 Inch 3-Way Full-Range Coaxial Speaker
Investing in a good car audio system is not at all a pricey affair, and this can be proved by the presence of this rocking pair of coaxial speakers from the house of Rockford. Belonging to the Prime series, Rockford Fosgate R169X3is a 3-way audio system that will now fill your car interior with unmatched surround sound. With an ability to deliver 260 Watt sound output, this car speaker has a polypropylene cone that results in the production of undistorted sound. The pair of speakers wrapped in rubber syncs well with the cone’s linear movement and produces such brilliant quality sound that you will love traveling in your car just for this.
Features and Specifications:
- Quite portable and light in weight as the pair just weighs 5 kgs
- Compact in size with dimensions of 16.5 x 11.5 x 5 inches that makes it effortless to install
- Build-quality is quite good as the speaker has a polypropylene cone wrapped in good quality rubber
- Requires a battery of 12 Volts for more power
- Mounting hardware is quite strong that will hold on to the speakers with no complications
- With a frequency response of 47 Hz – 20kHz, this pair of speakers will deliver exceptional sound
- Has a nominal impedance of 4 ohms and sensitivity of 90 dB
Pros:
- Brings on crisp highs and clear mids that make it a super choice in the list of speakers
- Takes no effort to install as well as replace
- Quite durable as it made of good quality materials
Cons:
- The tweeter is too small and carries a very high pitch
- Bass is not that good and loud
Kicker 41DSC654 D-Series 6.5″ 480 Watt 2-Way 4-Ohm Car Audio Coaxial Speakers
Now give your car a resounding presence with Kicker DSC654 coaxial speaker as it zooms off the road in style. This 2-way car audio speaker boasts of 240 Watts along with an RMS power of 60 Watts. What makes it stand out is its design that perfectly qualifies to be fit on vehicle doors. In order to keep away car-window mechanisms, thin-profile woofers have been included. Furthermore, its high sensitivity and high-quality tweeters are responsible for its high sound output. Installing Kicker DSC654 is also quite easy as it does not take much effort. Get it for your car today as you will surely enjoy its thumping presence.
Features and Specifications:
- Supports an impressive RMS rating of 90 W and makes it extremely satisfying for audio lovers
- CEA-2031 compliant that meets industry standards and, therefore, scores high in reliability
- Comes in a set of four and distributes sound accurately within the confines of your car
- 3-way coaxial speakers known for its mid to high range frequency
- Weighs 9.6 lbs. and has a stylish design to get installed with ease
- Produces excellent acoustic surround sound for being wrapped in foam
- With its 4-Ohm impedance and 40-20K frequency, it delivers a high sound output
- Supported with a mid-range woofer
Pros:
- Cones are super durable for being made of polypropylene
- Stands perfectly compatible with an amplifier
- Takes less space to fit and yet delivers a powerful sound
- Thin-profile woofers obstruct all outside noise
Cons:
- No wireless remote is included
- Not so durable like other car speakers
- Treble range involves a bit of distortion
Kenwood KFC-C6895PS 6×8″ Oval Custom Fit 3-Way Speaker
Nothing can make your driving hours more electrifying than Kenwood KFC-C6865S, one of the iconic car audio speakers one would crave for. This 6 x 8” coaxial car audio speaker will assure you clean vocals, making your journey as soothing as possible. Easy on the pocket, this 3-way speaker system includes a woofer made out of polypropylene mica that strengthens longevity. Hats off to those fantastic tweeters that will bring out those sharp vocals. Having a peak power of 250 Watts and 30 Watts RMS, Kenwood KFC-C6865S pairs perfectly with an amplifier. Value for money, this car audio speaker is good enough to take you on smooth musical journeys.
Features and Specifications:
- 3-way car speakers that measure 6 x 8” making it comfortable to install
- Diamond array patterned woofer made of good quality polypropylene that makes it quite durable
- Sensitivity of 87 dB and frequency response of 63-22,000 Hz deliver incredible quality sound
- Has an RMS power range of 2 to 80 Watts
- Paper cone tweeter measures 1-3/16 inches and is also water-resistant
- Delivers crystal clear vocals and avoids outside interruptions
- Boasts of a peak power of 250 Watts that will sound great even for casual users
- Pairs well with an amplifier
Pros:
- Fabulous vocals delivered from 2-inch speakers
- Durable woofer cone with swift responses
- Very easy to install and takes no effort
- Quite affordable
- Looks quite stylish
Cons:
- Build-quality is not that good
- Bass is not deep enough to impress the ears
- Sound could have been better in comparison to other speakers
How to Choose the Best Car Speakers for Bass and Sound Quality
If you own a car, you will always know its real value. More than being the most valuable possession of your life, it’s the best companion you can ever have. Right from hitting long destinations in comfort to safeguarding you from bad weather conditions, your car will be no less a sweetheart and a savior at the same time. But one more aspect which car lovers usually prefer sticking to is installing a high-quality car audio system, and this, of course, calls for some fantastic speakers.
A car without speakers is similar to a sandwich with no cheese. In other words, a pair of brilliant quality speakers can add life to your car. Wherever you go, you will love staying glued to your favorite tracks and enjoy those long drives accompanied with hard beats. But what if those speakers fall short of producing that amplifying effect? What if your car audio system ends up producing low sound? Well, if these happen, you never know you might either lose the spirit to drive or might not even want to take your pals along in the car. So, what is important is to choose the right speakers for the right car, and then only you can pick the best car speakers for sound quality and bass.
Now, it is to be first understood that car speakers are different for different cars. You just cannot pick one and expect it to install correctly in your car. In fact, you need to know which type of speaker you want for your four-wheeler. Whether you prefer listening to only music, heavy bass, radio or simply read audiobooks, you need to pick the right type of speaker for the right work to do. So, before you pick the best car speakers for bass and sound quality, it would be wiser to first understand the types of speakers.
As a matter of fact, there are majorly two types of car speakers:
- Component car speakers
- Coaxial car speakers
As far as component car speakers are concerned, these are always the first choice of car lovers. Having known to produce brilliant quality sound, these car audio speakers keep the tweeter and woofer separate. Equipped with cross-filter networks, the component speakers distribute audio signal right into the concerned component, making the sound output as clear as possible.
In case of the coaxial car speakers, these fall under the mid-range car audio systems that includes a tweeter and a cone woofer. Where the tweeter manages the high frequency, the woofer takes control over the mid-range. There is neither any sub-woofer nor amplifier in coaxial car speakers, and therefore they sound average.
So, keeping both these car audio speakers in mind, here are a few points as to how one should choose the best car speakers for bass and sound quality. Take a look:
- Quality of sound – The sound quality is a very important factor to consider before buying speakers for your car. Make sure that the sound has deep bass that will actually bring an impact to the driver while driving. The deeper the bass, the more the enjoyment.
- Quality of materials – Whether you are going for a component or coaxial speaker for your car, make sure that it is made of good quality material. The stronger the material, the higher the longevity and the better the sound. Therefore, it is a crucial point to consider for car lovers.
- Sensitivity and Power Handling – A speaker’s input power needs to be good, and this would determine its sensitivity. The higher the sensitivity, the crisper the sound. Also, check the wattage as to how powerful will be the sound. A speaker with high power will always need a high power handling capacity as well.
- Procedure to install – A car speaker should be very easy to install and this should be the priority. If the installation procedure involves complexity for a speaker, it is better you look for some other speaker and get it installed correctly and without any hassle.
Conclusion
Now that you have acquired a clear understanding of your car audio system, go ahead and bring on the best speakers with bass for cars so that you can drive with fun. Just do not mess up getting the wrong audio preference for your car. Just make a list of what you actually need from your car speakers and accordingly, crack the deal. Even if you are a bit hesitant about installing the car speaker, talk to an expert and learn how to do it on your own. As a piece of advice, drive safe while staying tuned to your speakers so that the end result leaves you with a smile.