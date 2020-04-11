Nothing can make your driving hours more electrifying than Kenwood KFC-C6865S, one of the iconic car audio speakers one would crave for. This 6 x 8” coaxial car audio speaker will assure you clean vocals, making your journey as soothing as possible. Easy on the pocket, this 3-way speaker system includes a woofer made out of polypropylene mica that strengthens longevity. Hats off to those fantastic tweeters that will bring out those sharp vocals. Having a peak power of 250 Watts and 30 Watts RMS, Kenwood KFC-C6865S pairs perfectly with an amplifier. Value for money, this car audio speaker is good enough to take you on smooth musical journeys.

Features and Specifications:

3-way car speakers that measure 6 x 8” making it comfortable to install

Diamond array patterned woofer made of good quality polypropylene that makes it quite durable

Sensitivity of 87 dB and frequency response of 63-22,000 Hz deliver incredible quality sound

Has an RMS power range of 2 to 80 Watts

Paper cone tweeter measures 1-3/16 inches and is also water-resistant

Delivers crystal clear vocals and avoids outside interruptions

Boasts of a peak power of 250 Watts that will sound great even for casual users

Pairs well with an amplifier

Pros:

Fabulous vocals delivered from 2-inch speakers

Durable woofer cone with swift responses

Very easy to install and takes no effort

Quite affordable

Looks quite stylish

Cons:

Build-quality is not that good

Bass is not deep enough to impress the ears

Sound could have been better in comparison to other speakers

How to Choose the Best Car Speakers for Bass and Sound Quality

If you own a car, you will always know its real value. More than being the most valuable possession of your life, it’s the best companion you can ever have. Right from hitting long destinations in comfort to safeguarding you from bad weather conditions, your car will be no less a sweetheart and a savior at the same time. But one more aspect which car lovers usually prefer sticking to is installing a high-quality car audio system, and this, of course, calls for some fantastic speakers.

A car without speakers is similar to a sandwich with no cheese. In other words, a pair of brilliant quality speakers can add life to your car. Wherever you go, you will love staying glued to your favorite tracks and enjoy those long drives accompanied with hard beats. But what if those speakers fall short of producing that amplifying effect? What if your car audio system ends up producing low sound? Well, if these happen, you never know you might either lose the spirit to drive or might not even want to take your pals along in the car. So, what is important is to choose the right speakers for the right car, and then only you can pick the best car speakers for sound quality and bass.

Now, it is to be first understood that car speakers are different for different cars. You just cannot pick one and expect it to install correctly in your car. In fact, you need to know which type of speaker you want for your four-wheeler. Whether you prefer listening to only music, heavy bass, radio or simply read audiobooks, you need to pick the right type of speaker for the right work to do. So, before you pick the best car speakers for bass and sound quality, it would be wiser to first understand the types of speakers.

As a matter of fact, there are majorly two types of car speakers:

Component car speakers

Coaxial car speakers

As far as component car speakers are concerned, these are always the first choice of car lovers. Having known to produce brilliant quality sound, these car audio speakers keep the tweeter and woofer separate. Equipped with cross-filter networks, the component speakers distribute audio signal right into the concerned component, making the sound output as clear as possible.

In case of the coaxial car speakers, these fall under the mid-range car audio systems that includes a tweeter and a cone woofer. Where the tweeter manages the high frequency, the woofer takes control over the mid-range. There is neither any sub-woofer nor amplifier in coaxial car speakers, and therefore they sound average.

So, keeping both these car audio speakers in mind, here are a few points as to how one should choose the best car speakers for bass and sound quality. Take a look:

Quality of sound – The sound quality is a very important factor to consider before buying speakers for your car. Make sure that the sound has deep bass that will actually bring an impact to the driver while driving. The deeper the bass, the more the enjoyment.

– The sound quality is a very important factor to consider before buying speakers for your car. Make sure that the sound has deep bass that will actually bring an impact to the driver while driving. The deeper the bass, the more the enjoyment. Quality of materials – Whether you are going for a component or coaxial speaker for your car, make sure that it is made of good quality material. The stronger the material, the higher the longevity and the better the sound. Therefore, it is a crucial point to consider for car lovers.

– Whether you are going for a component or coaxial speaker for your car, make sure that it is made of good quality material. The stronger the material, the higher the longevity and the better the sound. Therefore, it is a crucial point to consider for car lovers. Sensitivity and Power Handling – A speaker’s input power needs to be good, and this would determine its sensitivity. The higher the sensitivity, the crisper the sound. Also, check the wattage as to how powerful will be the sound. A speaker with high power will always need a high power handling capacity as well.

– A speaker’s input power needs to be good, and this would determine its sensitivity. The higher the sensitivity, the crisper the sound. Also, check the wattage as to how powerful will be the sound. A speaker with high power will always need a high power handling capacity as well. Procedure to install – A car speaker should be very easy to install and this should be the priority. If the installation procedure involves complexity for a speaker, it is better you look for some other speaker and get it installed correctly and without any hassle.

Conclusion

Now that you have acquired a clear understanding of your car audio system, go ahead and bring on the best speakers with bass for cars so that you can drive with fun. Just do not mess up getting the wrong audio preference for your car. Just make a list of what you actually need from your car speakers and accordingly, crack the deal. Even if you are a bit hesitant about installing the car speaker, talk to an expert and learn how to do it on your own. As a piece of advice, drive safe while staying tuned to your speakers so that the end result leaves you with a smile.