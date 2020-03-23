After more than 20 hours of extensive research, we believe that HON Wave Big and Tall Executive Chair is the best office chair for big and tall person that most people will find satisfaction in. We have come to this conclusion based on factors such as versatility, breathable mesh design, ergonomic adjustments, durability and a weight capacity of 450pounds. Additionally, there are five models that you can also consider based on your budget and requirements. Now let us take a look at some of our shortlisted products below.

Top Big and Tall Office Chair For Heavy Person Reviews

#1. Serta Big and Tall Executive Office Chair- Best Budget Pick

Serta is a reputable brand, and they are well known for making chairs that cope with several pains like spinal, sciatica, coccyx and shoulder. Impressively, this big and tall executive chair is no exception as it features a high back design and adjustable lumbar support. Although this chair is affordable, it has excellent stability and can hold a weight of up to 350 pounds. With commercial-grade components, this bench chair will offer unending comfort for employees in your office.

Highlighted Features:

Excellent Stability- This chair is strong and sturdy and has a broad base that can accommodate individuals with larger frames. Also, the commercial-grade components are designed to withstand heavy use.

This chair is strong and sturdy and has a broad base that can accommodate individuals with larger frames. Also, the commercial-grade components are designed to withstand heavy use. Bonded leather construction- The chair is crafted from a mixture of leather and human-made materials. The bonded leather construction is sturdy enough to ensure a comfortable seating experience for heavy users.

The chair is crafted from a mixture of leather and human-made materials. The bonded leather construction is sturdy enough to ensure a comfortable seating experience for heavy users. Adjustable lumbar support- This is an impressive spec that offers adequate lower back support.

This is an impressive spec that offers adequate lower back support. Ergonomic structure- This chair is designed to provide you with the support you need thanks to its ergonomic structure. Below the seat is a control lever that can be used to raise and lower the seat height. Other ergonomic features include a tilt adjustment and locking feature to lock the chair in one position.

This chair is designed to provide you with the support you need thanks to its ergonomic structure. Below the seat is a control lever that can be used to raise and lower the seat height. Other ergonomic features include a tilt adjustment and locking feature to lock the chair in one position. Superior comfort-The seat and backrest have a thick padding of ergo layered pillows for superior comfort. Also, the armrest and headrest are padded for extra comfort.

Editorial Comments:

If you are a heavy person and comfort is essential to you, then I would highly recommend the Serta Big and Tall Executive office chair. This chair is budget-friendly and ideal for users of all heights. I also love that it is fully ergonomic and can provide you with customized support at all times.

Pros:

Can hold up to 350 pounds of weight

Affordable

Adjustable lumbar support

Ergonomic design

Padded cushions offer ergonomic support for head, neck, arm and wrist

Smooth-rolling casters make multitasking easy

Deep layered pillows provide the first-class comfort

Cons:

Armrests aren’t adjustable

The chair is tall sitting and may not be ideal for short people

Back adjustment doesn’t do much

#2. HON Wave Big and Tall Executive Chair ( Editors Choice)

Do you weigh 450 pounds and are looking for an executive office chair that offers both comfort and breathability? Well, look no further than HON Wave Big and Tall Executive Chair. This stylish chair is made of sturdy black mesh fabric that is breathable while the two extra layers of padding offer additional comfort.

With a weight capacity of 450 pounds and a seat width of 22 inches, this chair is perfect for heavy and wide users. It also features a durable construction thanks to its sturdy frame and stable five wheelbases.

Highlighted Features:

Weight Capacity- This chair has a weight capacity of 450 pounds and measures 22 inches wide. This capacity is standard for office chairs designed for heavy users.

This chair has a weight capacity of 450 pounds and measures 22 inches wide. This capacity is standard for office chairs designed for heavy users. Breathable mesh fabric- The back of the HON Wave chair is crafted from a mesh fabric that offers maximum air circulation to keep you cool and comfortable.

The back of the HON Wave chair is crafted from a mesh fabric that offers maximum air circulation to keep you cool and comfortable. Adjustable armrests- Something that stands out about this chair is that the armrests can be adjusted both in width and height. The armrests are also removable to ensure easy mobility.

Something that stands out about this chair is that the armrests can be adjusted both in width and height. The armrests are also removable to ensure easy mobility. Ergonomic adjustment – The chair features an adjustable tilt control that enables users to customize to achieve maximum comfort.

– The chair features an adjustable tilt control that enables users to customize to achieve maximum comfort. Adjustable lumbar support – provides extra comfort and support, especially if your work involves sitting for long hours.

– provides extra comfort and support, especially if your work involves sitting for long hours. Robust construction – The base and structure of this chair are constructed from heavy-duty metal that lasts long.

– The base and structure of this chair are constructed from heavy-duty metal that lasts long. 360 degrees swivel system– This ensures maximum versatility and maneuverability.

Editorial Comments:

Designed for tall and heavy users, the HON Wave office chair features a combination of functionality and beautiful design. Breathing mesh back, adjustable armrests, tension control tilt and exceptional lumbar support are just some of the things that make this chair our top choice and a must-have for heavy individuals. Although this can be a little more costly than others, it is a good investment given its quality and craftsmanship.

Pros:

High weight capacity of 450 pounds

The armrest is adjustable in height and width

Durable construction

Breathable mesh fabric

An extra layer of padding offers additional comfort

Top-notch quality

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Heavy to carry

Armrests are not very durable

Squeaks when setting in high tension

Not adjustable enough

#3. Boss Office Products B991-CP Chair

When it comes to style and support for overweight people, nothing beats the Boss Office Products B991 CP chair. This executive office chair is well-built and allows large people to sit comfortably in an office environment. The curved ergonomic back, a feature unseen in most chairs, is designed to cope with lower back pains. You, therefore, won’t need to worry about sciatica pain even if you spend long hours sitting at the office. Plus, the supple and bonded leather gives the chair a sleek and modern design that appears very professional and stylish.

Highlighted Features:

Weight capacity – Boss B991-CP chair is capable of carrying individuals with a weight of up to 350 pounds.

– Boss B991-CP chair is capable of carrying individuals with a weight of up to 350 pounds. Seat height: 5” to 22.”

5” to 22.” Curved ergonomic back- This eliminates lower back pain and reduces the need for a lumbar support pillow. Nonetheless, there is a built-in lumbar that reduces tension and offers extra lower back support.

This eliminates lower back pain and reduces the need for a lumbar support pillow. Nonetheless, there is a built-in lumbar that reduces tension and offers extra lower back support. Deep plush padding- Offers excellent sitting comfort .

Offers excellent sitting comfort Ergonomic lift mechanism- This together with the infinite locking adjustments makes it easy to recline and set the chair in the preferred angle.

This together with the infinite locking adjustments makes it easy to recline and set the chair in the preferred angle. Black curved armrests – The armrests are padded with cushion for adequate arm support and executive look.

– The armrests are padded with cushion for adequate arm support and executive look. Pneumatic gas lift height adjustment – This mechanism enables the seat height to be manipulated from 18 7/8 inch to 21 5/8 inch.

– This mechanism enables the seat height to be manipulated from 18 7/8 inch to 21 5/8 inch. 3” double wheel casters – the wheels allow for easy maneuverability in short distances, i.e., from one office to another.

– the wheels allow for easy maneuverability in short distances, i.e., from one office to another. 27-inch five-star base

Editorial Comments:

A feature that I like about this stylish chair is the curvy ergonomic and built-in lumbar support. Not only does it create an elegant atmosphere for the office space, but it also features durable construction that provides comfort and support to the user. It is, therefore, an exceptional choice for overweight people who are after comfort, support and stylish design.

Pros:

Sleek and modern design

Height is easily adjustable

Durable design that can withstand everyday use

Padding is firm and thick

Moves quickly from one place to another

Offers excellent support for the spine

Built-in lumbar offers support for lower back

Cons:

Does not lean forward

The armrest is not adjustable

Challenging to assemble especially when doing it on your own

#4. BestMassage Big and Tall Office Chair

This high-back big and tall office chair from BestMassage is nothing like the standard office chair. This chair has the ability to accommodate a whopping 500 pounds of weight, making it a fantastic option for weighty and large users. Impressively, the chair features a PU leather design that is breathable and great to use even in warm weather.

Highlighted Features:

Designed for big and tall users – Tall users will appreciate the high-back design. Also, the significant components and the broad and deep seat make it ideal for large people.

– Tall users will appreciate the high-back design. Also, the significant components and the broad and deep seat make it ideal for large people. 360-degree swivel and nylon rolling casters – For natural movement.

– For natural movement. Class 4 lift mechanisms- Raises and lowers the seat.

Raises and lowers the seat. Integrated tilt and lock mechanism- Helps to adjust backrest for a good sitting position.

Helps to adjust backrest for a good sitting position. Thick padding -On the seat, backrest, armrest to reduce pressure and enhance comfort.

-On the seat, backrest, armrest to reduce pressure and enhance comfort. Lumbar support-Integrated on the backrest for lower back support.

Pros:

Ideal for both big and tall users

High weight limit

Thickly padded to ensure maximum comfort

Easy to move

Breathable design for proper airflow

Great appearance

Very easy to set up

Affordable

Offers lumbar support

Cons:

PU leather upholstery is not very durable when compared to real leather

The leather on the armrest is prone to squeak

#5. La-Z-Boy Delano Big and Tall Executive Chair

If you are in the market for a sturdy and heavy-duty office chair for tall users, then the La-Z-Boy Delano chair would be a great choice. This chair has a weight capacity of 400pounds and includes a five foam layering system that offers superb comfort and support. Because of its stylish design, this executive chair is versatile and can be used in various settings like the office, home or entertainment area.

Highlighted Features:

Premium cushioning- Designed with advanced memory foam layering system

Designed with advanced memory foam layering system Seat height – The seat can be adjusted from 45 to 48 inches.

– The seat can be adjusted from 45 to 48 inches. High back design- Unlike most office chairs, this chair’s backrest is taller and has more padding.

Unlike most office chairs, this chair’s backrest is taller and has more padding. Durable design- Parts of the chair are made crafted from sustainable wood components that allow it to hold 400 pounds. It also has a sturdy base and generous seating area.

Parts of the chair are made crafted from sustainable wood components that allow it to hold 400 pounds. It also has a sturdy base and generous seating area. Bonded leather upholstery- with walnut wood finish

with walnut wood finish Layered body pillows

Ergonomic controls: Includes adjustable height, tilt setting, and recline.

Pros:

Top-notch quality

Thick padding for additional comfort

Sturdy and durable

The high-back design increases comfort for tall users

Versatile

Premium cushioning

Offers lumbar support

Cons:

Armrests cannot be adjusted

Height adjustment setting is high

Recline does not extend very far

#6. VON RACER Memory Foam Gaming Chair

If you are a gamer, you know how important it has a comfortable gaming chair. The VON RACER memory foam gaming chair is a heavy-duty model that has a capacity of 400pounds. It is undoubtedly the most comfortable gaming chair thanks to its memory foam padding, high back, lumbar cushions and wide armrests.

Highlighted Features:

Weight Capacity- This seat is extra large to accommodate people with up to 400pounds.

This seat is extra large to accommodate people with up to 400pounds. Dimensions- The chair’s seating area is 21.7” * 33.5” inches while the high backrest measures 23.2” * 33.5” inches large.

The chair’s seating area is 21.7” * 33.5” inches while the high backrest measures 23.2” * 33.5” inches large. Memory foam seat cushion

Memory foam pillow – The memory foam pillow is removable to help you find the perfect position.

– The memory foam pillow is removable to help you find the perfect position. Multi-function-Users can adjust chair height, armrests, and tilt the backrest.

adjust chair height, armrests, and tilt the backrest. Security features- This chair is designed with security in mind as it comes with explosion-proof gas, integrated metal frame, and smooth-rolling casters.

Pros:

The chair is extra large for excellent comfort

Sturdy construction

Highly adjustable

High back design for tall users

High weight capacity

Adequate back support

Reclines to help the user relax

Cons:

Headrest cushion may be small for heavy users

How to Choose the Best Office Chair for Heavy Person?

With so many models of bench chair for heavy people available in the market, finding the most appropriate for your needs is not easy. Here are some of the things to look out for when making your buying decision.

Maximum Weight Capacity

This is probably one of the most paramount factors to keep in mind when buying an ergonomic chair for heavy people. The maximum weight capacity varies from one brand to another. Hence, you should check the exact weight capacity of the chair and ensure that it is appropriate for the user. Basically, most bench chairs for heavy people can have a weight capacity of 250 pounds to 500 pounds.

Seat Cushion Material

Of course, when looking for ergonomic chairs for heavy individuals, the materials used in the seat construction matters. Most office chairs are constructed from polyester and polyurethane material. With 96% reliable content, polyester is more robust than polyurethane which has around 65% solid content. Hence, the cushion for chairs meant for overweight people is usually made from polyester. In standard cases, chair cushions for overweight individuals are more likely to compress quickly. However, chair cushions that are made from polyester are less likely to get compressed easily.

Breathability

When looking for a chair for a heavy person, it’s essential to ensure that the material is breathable. A breathable chair will help in air circulation and help to reduce sweat build-up. Breathable material is especially important for large individuals as they produce more body heat. For exceptional breathability, opt for a mesh chair that is going to keep your body fresh at all times.

Depth and Width of Seat

Chairs made for heavy users should have the right measurements in terms of width and depth. You don’t want a seat that is too small or too big, but just the right fit. Before you make your purchase, it is best to calculate seat depth and width using a measuring tape.

Once you have the right seat dimensions for your body, look for a bench chair that falls close to your dimensions.

Lumbar Support

After sitting for an extended period, there is a possibility to develop pain on your back. To avoid this, opt for a chair that provides adequate lumbar support for your spine. As you lean back on the chair, you should feel that your spine is supported and the pressure is evenly distributed. Also, you want to ensure that the lumbar support is adjustable with depth and height control to help you throughout the day.

Adjustability

The best office chair designed for heavy people should have a wide range of adjustments. This way, the chair can offer support to every part of your body so you can have a comfortable sitting experience.

Extra Padding

More often than not, heavy users tend to compress the padding of the chairs, and this can cause circulation problems. This is because more pressure will be placed on the posterior and legs. Hence, an excellent office or gaming chair designed for heavy individuals should be constructed with extra padding so that the chair remains comfortable.

Adjustable armrests and headrest

In order to meet the demands of office workers, most office chairs are designed with a backrest. High back and headrests are especially vital for tall and heavy users as it supports the neck and prevents discomfort that comes from awkward leaning. The backrest should contour to the shape of your spine. Plus, well-padded armrests will offer protection and support for your elbows and wrists.

Conclusion

If you are a heavy person, then it is paramount to invest in a good bench chair for a heavy person. Above, we have analyzed HON Wave Big and Tall Executive Chair as our top pick. We have also examined some of the factors to consider when buying a suitable bench chair for heavy person. With this in-depth guide, we are confident that you have learnt more about bench chair for a heavy person so you can make an easy buying decision.