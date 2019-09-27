Casper, also known as Casper Sleep, is a private company that is based in the U.S. It is an e-commerce company launched in 2014 by Philip Krim and deals with the selling of online sleep products. The headquarters of Casper Sleep is in New York City, where the company has its showroom. They also have showrooms in different places in the U.S. like Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco. Casper manufactures its mattresses in two places which are Pennsylvania and Georgia. It manufactures various types of bed frames that are ergonomically designed. The company is now one of the most popular sleep product-selling companies. Let’s take a look at the product offerings by the company Zinus and further see the reviews of some of their best sellers and awarded bed frames for Casper mattresses.

Top Bed Frames For Casper Mattress Reviews

#1. Zinus Dachelle Upholstered Premium Platform Bed

Zinus is one of the well-renowned companies that provides premium bed frames. The bed frames from this company always satisfy the needs of the consumer by its premium build and quality. The Zinus Dachelle bed frame is one of the best premium offerings of bed frames and it is also the editor’s choice award winner for its unmatched strength and quality. The Zinus Dachelle bed frame is made to support you and your family for life so you don’t have to worry about anything, from jumping on it to comfortable sleeping. The stylish design is combined with a sturdy build to give you maximum efficiency and support.

Product Features and Specifications

Zinus Dachelle has the best classic styling and strong support of wood slats. The slat spacing provided is less than 3 inches, which makes it sturdier.

The fabric provided in this bed frame is knitted polyester which is soft and has a button-tufted upholstery which is dark grey that gives a nice touch and feel.

For ease of assembly, every part that is required to make the bed frame is included in the zippered compartment placed at the backside of the headboard.

In its steel frame, the foam-padded tape is provided to make it free of noises and it is also available in almost every size with a 5-year warranty.

Editorial Comments

I was surprised by the quality and build of the Zinus Dachelle bed frame. I was amazed by the ease of assembling all the parts of the frame. The parts of the bed frame were easy to find as everything was placed in the zippered compartment. It remains sturdy and with how much activity I do on this bed frame, it doesn’t even produce a small squeak.

Pros

Zinus Dachelle has so many pros that you will consider buying it instantly.

It has the premium build quality and stylish looks that make it even more amazing.

It is easy to assemble, and you don’t have to worry about sizes as it comes in almost all sizes with 5 years of a warranty.

Cons

As you are getting premium build quality with so many features, you have to pay a higher amount to make it your own.

#2. Zinus Suzanne Metal and Wood Platform Bed

Zinus Suzanne is also a premium offering by Zinus in the department of bed frames. The quality of this bed frame is on par with any other bed frames in its segment. It is a top-notch quality bed frame that provides an amazing signature style and has a sturdy build to support you for a longer time. Zinus Suzanne is also the runner up in the editor’s choice awards just after its award-winning sibling. This frame is built to provide you comfort on the next level so that you can do numerous numbers of activities on it without a second thought.

Product Features and Specifications

Zinus Suzanne is comprised of a structure that is made up of steel frames with various wood slats supporting it efficiently.

The height of the steel frame is 7 inches to provide you better maneuverability and has 5 years of warranty to keep everything secure.

The assembly of this bed frame is quite simple and the frame can be made ready to use in just a few minutes.

Suzanne is equipped with foam-padded tape so that you don’t have to hear any unwanted noises and squeaks from your bed.

It has non-slip tape placed on the wooden slats of the bed frame that is provided to keep your mattress still in one place.

Editorial Comments

I was surprised by the looks and design of the Zinus Suzanne bed frame. The quality was surely top-notch and the way I felt from its first look was amazing. The first thing that comes to mind after seeing this product is how modern it looks. The build quality is also premium, and it has some basic features included that are required to make it sturdy for the long process.

Pros

The intimidating pros of this bed frame are its premium design and build which looks quite simple yet fascinating.

The 7 inches of height is also suitable for most people.

The foam-padded tape greatly reduces the noises and the non-slip tape easily holds the mattress to the frame in a single place.

Cons

Regardless of its premium build, it is quite expensive, and it doesn’t have upholstery designs so most people may think twice before purchasing.

#3. Zinus Shawn 14-inch Smart Mattress Foundation

Zinus Shawn is more of a foundation for the mattress rather than a bed frame. This bed frame is provided by Zinus to target customers in the budget range. To provide better quality and support in a budget range is quite tough and to deal with this complication, Zinus came up with a bed frame that is made up of high-quality materials at a very low-price bracket which is also a pick for the budget winner. This bed frame mostly focuses more on providing better support to you and your mattresses rather than the design and looks. The assembling of this bed frame is very easy, and it doesn’t require any tools to get fixed.

Product Features and Specifications

The frame composition is mostly steel frames and wires that make it sturdier and provides long-lasting support.

The height of this bed frame is 14 inches, which gives an extra storage space under the bed to keep extra belongings and other items.

This frame can support people with an average weight that is enough for almost 90 percent of the consumers.

For connecting to the headboard, Smart Base headboard brackets are required to be used for the connection.

It generally replaces the box spring and bed frame design to provide better support with less hassle.

Editorial Comments

I would personally recommend this frame to those people who are looking for the best quality bed frame at a low cost. It has broad space and extra height so that I can fit my personal items under it without any worries. It will give tough competition to the frames in its price segment. It is mostly suitable for a person who has to shift more frequently due to job requirements.

Pros

The key selling point of this bed frame is its sturdy design in the budget price bracket.

It also doesn’t require any tools to get assembled.

The set-up is quite easy, and you can use that extra storage space under it without any hassle.

The height is appropriate enough to support you during activities.

Cons

The design of this bed frame is very basic, and you can’t do very heavy activities on it.

It does produce some squeaks and sounds which is still quite bearable.

#4. Zinus Satish Upholstered Channel Stitched Headboard

Zinus is a full-fledged company when it comes to providing products related to bed frames and its accessories. Zinus Satish is one of its offerings for the premium headboard for the bed frames. The best part is that it not expensive and comes in a budget price bracket. This headboard is the runner up in a budget pick.

Product Features and Specifications

Zinus Satish is a premium quality headboard that is channel-stitched for the best feel.

Its color is light gray, which looks more sophisticated.

It has high density foam padding to provide the best comfort.

It is available in both king and queen sizes with bed frames having a 5-year limited warranty.

Editorial Comments

The design of the Zinus Satish Headboard is very mesmerizing. I was surprised how simple yet sophisticated it looks. It adds a classic texture to the bedroom. The most surprising thing for me is its price that is outmatching the competitors in its segment. It is one of the best headboards for providing a classic feel to the bedroom.

Pros

Zinus Satish has a premium design and comfort that is far more appealing for the budget and looks sophisticated.

It immensely adds warmth and texture to the bedroom with a classic feel that pleases your eyes.

Cons

It has a design that will give a classic look to your bedroom, but many modern consumers may find it too simple for their bedroom.

#5. Zinus Smart.Bed Adjustable Bed Frame

Zinus is trying to create innovative methods to provide the best comfort to their valuable customers without compromising on the quality. Smart Bed is one of the greatest examples of innovative design. This bed frame is adjustable and ergonomically designed to provide unmatched quality and comfort to the users.f

Product Features and Specifications

Zinus Smart.Bed is ergonomically designed that comes fresh from the innovation factory of Zinus.

It is adjustable according to your position to provide you the best comfort possible.

The whole adjustment process is controlled by a remote to save you from the hassle.

Your comfort settings are saved for upcoming rest to get adjusted to your comfort.

Editorial Comments

The Zinus Smart.Bed is one of the most innovative products I have seen. It gets adjusted according to my comfort settings to save me from all the hassles. It has an elevation panel for both head and foot and the ergonomic design gives it an extra boost in comfort with the premium build quality.

Pros

The best feature of this smart bed is its ergonomic design.

It is perfectly designed to match your comfort level

The remote-controlled functionality gives it an edge in total comfort.

Cons

The availability of this product is a great issue and getting your hands on it is quite difficult due to its cost.

Things to Consider Before Buying Bed Frames For Casper?

Bed frames are the most important part of your room decorations. Bed frames should match the room personalization. Bed frames that are available in the market are of various types and sizes. They can’t be of a single standardized size due to mattress specifications. For some people, buying a bed frame is a very easy task to achieve while some suffer deciding on their own. Buying a bed frame can be tougher than it sounds. The bed frame should suit your room style and match it so that it doesn’t stand out in mysterious ways. It should also fulfill the task to support you for a long period. There are varieties of bed frames available for you to choose from. Let’s see some features of the bed frame that you should consider while buying bed frames from Casper so that it could turn out to be a great decision.

Size of Bed Frame – The size of a bed frame differs according to a place, country, and manufacturer who is making these frames according to the people’s specifications of that region. They are not standardized so you won’t be able to find a perfect bed frame from various places. The terminology used by every manufacturer is different too. It doesn’t differ much, but sometimes it can make your bedroom look dull. You have to make efforts by doing prior research on the size of the bed frame that you want for your comfort. The usage of the bed frames also differs according to kids, children, and adults. You also have to give extra preference if you want bed frames that are suitable for couples. There is one more important part that you should consider while buying a bed frame that is the size of your room. If your room is small and you purchased a bigger bed frame, then your room will seem more awkward and full. This is also the same case if you purchased a smaller bed frame than the size of your room, then also it will be unsuitable, so you have to wisely choose the size of the bed frame that suits your room and style.

Material of Bed Frame – Bed frames are available in wide choices of materials. In the 14th century, the very first material which is used for making the bed frame was wood. At that time, the type of wood bed frame decided who was rich and who was poor. The wooden bed frame which was made by the carving process was for rich people while the simple wooden bed frame having nothing on it was for the poor. But today, the choice of materials for bed frames is very vast. The steel bed frames are very popular just like wooden bed frames. It is very difficult for you to make a perfect choice between these available varieties. So, you can decide one for you according to the usage. If you want a durable bed frame, then the steel ones are the most perfect choice for you, but if you want carvings and extraordinary designs, then you should choose the wooden bed frames.

Style of Bedroom – For this, you have to take care of the preferences of your room styling and decoration so that your bed frame could stand out better. It can be the color of the wall or the theme of your bedroom and house. You also have to consider the color of the existing furniture in your room so that you could make a bed frame according to it. The tiles and carpets should also be in contrast with the bed frames. If you choose wooden materials, then it can also warm your room a little bit. Lastly, you have to see if it’s easy to move and clean as it helps in getting your room dust-free. If you perfectly choose your bed frame, then it will make your room more perfect than ever.

Conclusion

Casper is a company that is constantly providing you the best range of comfortable products and services. The quality of the mattresses is on par with any available mattresses in its segment. They are long-lasting and provide perfect cushioning to your body so that you can better sustain all of the tiredness and fatigue. When combined with wide varieties of bed frames by Zinus, it can provide you more features than ever. They care for your style and comfort. They provide you premium quality in every budget so everyone could be happy and find the comfort they require. If you want a comfortable mattress with a premium bed frame, then these two are the most perfect choices available.