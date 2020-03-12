When it comes to bed frames, it can make or break your bedroom’s look. It can also affect the performance of your memory foam mattress which requires a solid foundation. In this case, what you need is the best bed frame for a memory foam mattress. Of course, this means selecting the right size, height, weight capacity, construction, support, functionality, assembly, and budget. More than just being an attractive piece in your bedroom, it should be functional and practical too. Without proper support, your foam may lose its original shape and give you an uncomfortable feeling. So, below are our top picks for the best bed frame for memory foam mattress and things to consider when buying:

5 Top Bed Frames For Memory Foam Mattress Reviews

DHP Tokyo Metal Bed, Classic Design (Best Budget Pick)

Coming as the Best Budget Pick in this list, this bed frame from DHP is offered in about $100.49 only. In spite of its affordable price, its manufacturer made sure that it is made with high-quality metal materials. In fact, getting a closer look at its metal bed frame will show how much effort was used to create this bed frame. It has intricate lines that give it the timeless look perfect for a wide range of modern bedrooms.

In addition, it features a high headboard and a low profile footboard with spindles. Its mattress support is made up of metal slats with additional supporting legs in the middle part.

Features and Specifications:

Up to 450 pounds weight capacity and 77.5 x 56.5 x 44.5 inches full bed dimension

Bushed bronze metal frame finish reveals sophisticated lines for a classic timeless look with a touch of modern design

High profile headboard and low profile footboard with spindles gives it a warm and elegant appearance

14 durable metal slats that are 4 inches apart secure the memory foam mattress in place

4 metal supporting legs provide additional back and mattress support in the middle part of the bed frame

Optimum frame support prevents it from losing its original shape due to sagging

Free tool kit and illustrated instructions allow customers to assemble the bed frame faster with ease

1 year product and supplier warranty guarantees better customer service for an entire year

As our Best Budget Pick, we recommend this for customers who prefer a lightweight bed frame. Though it still requires assembly, it will not give you a hard time since it comes with free assembly tools. Thus, everything you will need to put it up is just inside its compact box. When it comes to support, you can get an additional 5 support legs for a King-sized frame. Most importantly, it doesn’t require a box spring for mattress support.

Pros:

Affordable with free tools and clear directions

Easy to assemble with no screws required

Made from sturdy construction

Perfect to be used with or without a box spring to support the mattress

Available in Full and other sizes like Twin, Queen, and King sizes

Cons:

Not ideal for adults and a heavy mattress that weigh over 300 pounds

The support legs are not that sturdy and bend easily

The metal tubes are hollow

Zinus Wen Platform Bed Frame, Twin (Editor’s Choice)

As the Editor’s Choice in this list, picking this platform bed frame from Zinus is definitely worth a try. This wooden bed frame has a solid yet stylish look that guarantees a sturdy construction. Its espresso color added charm this already good looking bed frame. With great height and mattress support, it no longer needs a box spring to provide enough comfort. This way, customers can save a lot since they don’t need to buy a box spring anymore.

Given its affordable price, it is designed to provide optimum support, especially to memory foam mattresses. Its non-slip wooden slats are also secured by Velcro tapes which can be placed on the frame without a hassle.

Features and Specifications:

Up to 500 pounds weight capacity and 74.5 x 38 x 12 inches full bed dimension

Simple yet stylish with a cherry finish that shows its contemporary style

5 inches bed frame made from solid rubberwood guarantees enough support to memory foam, spring, and latex mattresses

12 inches height from the floor provides enough storage room underneath its frame

Wooden slats provide support without requiring a box spring while allowing the mattress to breathe

Velcro tapes secure the wooden slats into the bed frame while a peg helps secure the slats in the middle part

Foam padded tape keeps the bed frame nice and silent at night regardless of the users’ fmovements

5 years of product and supplier warranty guarantees better customer service for half a decade

Topping up as our Editor’s Choice, this bed frame from Zinus is not only here to share its good looks. In fact, it also comes in handy when it comes to versatility. If you want a fully functional bed frame that fits in perfectly in small bedrooms, this is what we can recommend. It is ideal for minimalists especially to those who prefer a bed frame that doesn’t have a headboard or a footboard. Most importantly, it’s a cost-efficient option.

Pros:

Stylish yet affordable

Made from durable eco-friendly materials

Does not produce annoying sounds when bearing weight

Hassle-free to assemble in just a few minutes

Does not require a box spring to support the mattress

Long warranty period

Available in Twin and other sizes like Full, Queen, and King

Cons:

Not designed with a headboard and a footboard

The metal posts are not that sturdy

The mattress is secured by adhesive tapes only on top of the bed frame

Zinus Olivia Metal and Wood Platform Bed Frame, Twin (Best Value Bed frame)

Perfect as the Best Value Bed Frame, many customers fall in love with this bed frame with one look. Offered with a price that is a little higher than the previous ones, Zinus Olivia bed frame is still affordable. With less than $200, customers can already enjoy the benefits of this bed frame that includes a wooden headboard. When it comes to aesthetics, its steel frame with rustic wood was well-combined to come up with a sleek look.

Its construction made it ideal for customers who prefer a combination of steel and hardwood materials to ensure its strength. Moreover, it is perfect just the way it is even without the help of a box spring.

Features and Specifications:

5 x 38 x 14 inches full bed dimension and weighs a total of 49.9 pounds without the mattress

41 inches wooden headboard height provides enough barrier against the wall even if the memory foam mattress is super thick

Steel frames and wooden slats’ core construction ensures that it will last for long years of regular use

Non-slip tape that is attached to the wooden slats keeps the mattress in place

Detailed instruction shows the easiest way to assemble the bed frame with a single partner

100 nights of trial period to try the performance of this bed frame

1 ft. under-bed space provides extra storage room or closet for bedrooms with small space

Smart packaging ensures that the frame is in its best condition when delivered to customers

5 years limited warranty on product and supplier guarantees a better customer service for a long time

If you’re looking for the Best Value Bed Frame, this is the best one that we recommend. This offers a lot of benefits that you can ever ask in a low-cost bed frame. It works by helping you save costs on buying a box spring since it already has enough mattress support. Its wooden slats are wide and sturdy to guarantee support to your memory foam mattress. It’s very user-friendly; you can actually have it ready in less than an hour.

Pros:

Durable and budget-friendly

Secured by a long warranty period

Simple and fast to assemble in less than an hour

Comes with a free tool kit for assembly

Does not require using a screwdriver

High and spacious bed frame provides some storage space underneath the mattress

Cons:

The headboard is wider than the frame

Makes noise every time the headboard hits the wall

The entire bed frame shakes when bearing weight and movements

HomeLife Premiere Classics Cloth Light Grey Silver Bed Frame, Full

As a platform bed with a classic design, this sure is a great pick especially for those who love headboards. This bed frame from HomeLife includes a tall headboard that offers optimum bed frame support and wall protection. It’s also a great solution to bring beauty to any bedroom regardless of its size and interior.

Available in standard sizes, it has a durable platform bed slats that can prevent the memory foam mattress from sagging. At the same time, it can provide sufficient body support to avoid body pains.

Features and Specifications:

85 x 61 x 51 inches full bed dimension and weighs a total of 50 pounds without the mattress

100% upholstered premium polyester gentle gray silvery linen gives it a classic look

51 inches headboard serves as an additional color accent or center of attraction in the middle of a well-furnished room

Sturdy hardwood slats allow users to place the mattress directly on top of it without using a box spring

5 years limited warranty period

Pros:

Easy to assemble

Doesn’t require a box spring

Long warranty period

Comes in two compact boxes to ensure the safety of each part

Available in different shades to match any bedroom interior

Cons:

The legs are not sturdy enough to handle about 400 pounds of weight

Some holes are misaligned and the instructions need improvement

Stone & Beam Newport Bed Frame, Queen

Whenever customers are looking for something to invest in once in a while, this is one of the bed frames that lead. In spite of being too expensive unlike its competitors, this bed frame is actually worth its price. It has a simple yet elegant look that can bring improve the aesthetics of any bedroom. Its included headboard is tall enough to provide sufficient support and to the entire frame. But to keep that the mattress in its best shape, its hardwood slats are there to provide support.

Features and Specifications:

63 x 92 x 48.5 inches full bed dimension and weighs a total of 999 pounds without the mattress

The fabric’s traditional style and intricate modern lines create a unique and transitional style

Backward arcing headboard with padding provides a comfortable feeling and elegant look to the bed frame’s side silhouette

The footboard made from hardwood has a warm oak finish while the side rails keep the mattress in place

3 years limited warranty and of free returns within 30 days

Pros:

Easy to assemble in just 15 to 30 minutes

Hassle-free to clean with just one wipe of a soft dry cloth

Can be used with or without a box spring for support

Cons: Too expensive compared with its competitors

The legs are not that sturdy to hold up for years of regular use by adults

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Bed Frame Memory Foam Mattress?

Now that you’ve already seen our top picks, you should know too how we selected each bed frame. Here are the things you should consider before you buy one.

Size

First things first, size is the first thing that you should consider before buying a bed frame. In fact, you will have a hard time finding the best bed frame for a memory foam mattress without proper sizing. Take note that bed frame sizes may still vary depending on their manufacturer. Take the exact measurement of the memory foam mattress you have and the manufacturer’s size chart. Compare them to make sure that your foam will not be too big or too small for the bed frame. In addition, consider the total size of your bedroom. Your Queen-sized memory foam mattress may fit in nicely in your bedroom but not with a bed frame. This is because some bed frames can be too bulky with the headboard and all. This way, you can make sure that the foam and bed frame will be a perfect match in your bedroom.

Weight Capacity

The bed frame’s weight capacity may vary too depending on the customers’ needs. In this case, consider your weight, your partner’s, and/or your child then add them all up to your mattress’ weight. Some people even allow their pets/s to sleep on their bed which also adds weight to the bed frame. So, just do the math and compare the result with the existing bed frames you see. Once you get the total weight of your mattress and its occupants, it’ll be easier for you to find the best one. You will know right away if the bed frame can handle your capacity or not.

Bedroom Height

This may not be a priority for some but your bedroom’s height is actually important. Considering this will help you decide whether it is wise to get a high or low bed frame. For instance, most canopy beds are too much to fit in bedrooms with a low ceiling and small space. The height also matters when it comes to storage since higher bed frames are best for keeping storage underneath. Some high bed frames even have built-in drawers or boxes as storage already underneath the mattress. If you need extra storage to store pillowcases/bed sheets or anything under your bed, consider high bed frames. But if you have a low ceiling, low bed frames can also work great for a minimalist look. Regardless, you can still make use of your favorite box spring to maintain the shape of your memory foam mattress.

Construction and Support

When it comes to safety, the bed frame’s construction and support play a big role. Clearly, the bed frame’s role is not only to support you but your mattress too. Basically, poor construction also means poor support which may also damage your memory foam mattress. At the end of the day, this poor quality may also put your health at risk by causing body pains. To avoid waking up in pain at night due to your poor bed frame, consider its construction and support.

Functionality and Assembly

As mentioned in the height factor, some bed frames can be more useful as well. Aside from providing support to you and your mattress, there are special bed frames that exceed in functionality. If you want to make the most of your money, consider the extra features it offers for convenience. However, don’t forget to consider its ease of assembly too regardless of its functionality. It may offer all the features you want but only after giving you a hard time assembling it. The faster you can assemble it and enjoy its features, the better. This also means using fewer tools and avoiding hiring a professional just to get each piece in its right place.

Budget

When already crossed all the things above, it’s time to consider if it fits in your budget. In this case, always remember to set a budget no matter how big or small it is. This will help you avoid overspending when you can still get everything you need in a bed frame within your budget. Set a flexible budget that allows you to treat yourself with a high-quality bed frame that you can use for decades.