Before the invention of air compressors, nothing can be more tiresome, time-consuming, and messy than painting. But thanks to Francis Davis Millet, the use of air compressor is now accessible worldwide for painting. Today, air compressors are widely used for painting cars as it powers up the spray gun. Once your air compressor fails, you will not be able to finish painting your car until you get a new one.

Thus, there are important things to consider when buying the best air compressor for painting cars. There’s also a proper way to set up an air compressor. Now, check out these top air compressors for painting cars for a hassle-free operation:

Top 5 Best Air Compressors For Painting Cars – In Depth Reviews

Industrial Air 30-Gallon Belt Driven Air Compressor

If you need an air compressor that proves to be handy and suitable for small painting projects, this might be it. Industrial Air 30-Gallon Belt Driven Air Compressor can give you a satisfying result you need at a lesser price. Despite its limited size, Industrial Air 30-Gallon Belt Driven Air Compressor is no doubt one of the best. Industrial Air is known for producing products for heavy-duty tasks from personal to professional projects. With a dual voltage motor, you can power up a machine that uses a standard 120V or 240V outlet. You can also rely on its efficient air cylinder and pump.

Features and Specifications:

It is built with a cast iron construction for heavy-duty projects

It functions with a twin cylinder is made from an aluminum head and valve plate for a faster heat dissipation

Its oil lubricated pump can drive high performance to ensure a hassle-free operation

It can deliver up to 155 maximum PSI to ensure an optimal performance

Its 30-gallon vertical portable tank comes with pre-attached pneumatic tires and a small footprint for an easy maneuverability

It is also equipped with a quick set regulator, tank, and working pressure gauges with On/Off switch

It ships with synthetic oil and a 2-year warranty

Pros:

It is very portable in its 30-gallon tank

It delivers up to 7 CFM at 40 PSI

It has a durable cast iron construction

Its dual voltage motor is very versatile

Cons:

It should be used with an oil filter to keep its air clean

It may take some time to be filled

Air Compressor, 80 Gallon Vertical Two Stage Campbell Hausfeld HS5180

Are you a fan of Campbell Hausbell? Then, you better check out Air Compressor, 80 Gallon Vertical Two Stage Campbell Hausfeld HS5180 before leaving this page. Whenever you need a big guy that can aid you on commercial uses, Air Compressor, 80 Gallon Vertical Two Stage Campbell Hausfeld HS5180 is a great option.

Not only because of its huge tank, but also because of its high CFM that will never give you annoying downtimes. So, if you’re really serious about getting your job done with a fine result, this can aid you up to 12,000 hours.

Features and Specifications:

It is built with a cast iron construction for heavy-duty projects

It can provide up to 12,000 hours of extended performance with a maximum efficiency

Its 80-gallon ASME tank is ideal for personal and commercial use on small auto body shops

Its smart vertical design is ideal for garage and shops with tight spaces to save space

It can operate on 230V household current top power high demand air tools like air sanders and air grinders

It is built for heavy duty with a cast iron construction

It uses an oil-lubricated 2-stage pump that can deliver 175 maximum PSI

Pros:

It’s perfect for large projects in its 80-gallon tank

It delivers up to 14 CFM at 90 PSI

It’s great for most airbrush projects

It doesn’t need to recycle right away

Cons:

It takes more time to be filled

It may not include a power cord

It can be a very expensive

PowermateVx PLA4708065 80-Gallon Electric Air Compressor

As another 80-gallon candidate, PowermateVx PLA4708065 is no doubt one of the bestselling air compressors on the market. PowermateVx PLA4708065 80-Gallon Electric Air Compressor is a reliable machine for personal and commercial use. With a stable and secure performance, you can take advantage of its large capacity to nail your projects.

Using a15-Amp motor, PowermateVx PLA4708065 80-Gallon Electric Air Compressor can run in a longer than other models. You can also work for hours without disturbing anyone in the vicinity due to its quiet operation. Thus, this feature makes it ideal for household use as well.

Features and Specifications:

It is built with a cast iron crankcase and a full cast-iron cylinder body

Its 3 cylinder pump is made from an aluminum head and valve plate for a better cooling and heat dissipation

It can deliver up to 155 maximum PSI to ensure an optimal performance

Its heavy-duty dual voltage induction motor can drive high performance to ensure a hassle-free operation

It has a built-in tank pressure gauge, and an On/Off switch to provide to control it easier

It ships with synthetic oil to ensure an optimal performance for years

Its wired formed belt guard provides support in cooling

Pros:

It has 80-gallon tank to last for hours

It has a steel construction

It doesn’t need oiling as often as other models

It delivers up to 14 CFM at 90 PSI

Cons:

It is too heavy to be moved around

It takes more time to be filled

It’s not a little pricey

Industrial Air 20-Gallon Belt Driven Air Compressor

If you want an air compressor that you can pull around easily, Industrial Air 20-Gallon Belt Driven Air Compressor is a good choice. Industrial Air 20-Gallon Belt Driven Air Compressor is perfect for personal and DIY projects where you can work on small tasks like a pro. Since it has a lower air capacity, it also means the lower price to deal with.

But despite its lesser air capacity, Industrial Air 20-Gallon Belt Driven Air Compressor can perform efficiently at a 1.6 HP. It also has CSA and UL certification which proves that it is reliable and safe to use.

Features and Specifications:

It has a cast iron construction to ensure its durability

It uses a V-twin cylinder pump made from an aluminum head and valve plate for faster heat dissipation

It has a heavy duty dual voltage induction motor that can drive an efficient performance for a hassle-free operation

It ships with air compressor oil for its oil lubricated pump to perform at its best whenever necessary

It built-in controls which offer a convenient access to the quick-set regulator, tool pressure gauges, tank, and quick connect air, and On/Off switch

It also has pneumatic wheels, small footprint, and front handles to offer hassle-free transportation

Pros:

It has a durable steel construction

It is ideal for small tasks in 20-gallon tank

It can deliver up to 6.2 CFM at 40 PSI

It has pneumatic tires for better maneuverability

Cons:

It is only ideal for low volume low-pressure spray guns

It requires an oil filter to keep the air clean

Rolair VT25BIG 2.5 HP Wheeled Compressor

Last but certainly not the least, Rolair VT25BIG 2.5 HP is the wheeled compressor you shouldn’t forget. Rolair VT25BIG 2.5 HP Wheeled Compressor has a pair of legs that you should not underestimate. Its pair of legs together with its wheels help in keeping it from falling over that can lead to spilling. You can also control it easier since it is designed after a lawnmower with a long handle.

Its handle can be pushed down so it can fit better when it’s time for storage. Most importantly, Rolair VT25BIG 2.5 HP Wheeled Compressor has a lot of features a large motor to take advantage.

Features and Specifications:

It uses a 3400 RPM motor and an AC electric 15 Amp power source

It has a cast iron cylinder construction to ensure its durability

It has a 5.3-gallon tank capacity that can run for a decent length of time

It splashes lubrication feature with 10 oz. capacity ensures its longer pump life when finishing small projects

It air compressor uses 2.5 HP to deliver an optimum performance whenever you need it

It has an overload protection that can be activated with a manual restart

It has a foldable handle which makes it easier to store with less room to occupy

Pros:

It is very portable and foldable

It can resist falling over due to its pair of legs

It is ideal for tight spaces

It can deliver up to 6.5 CFM at 90 PSI

Cons:

It is not ideal for huge projects

It is not recommended for 2 paint guns at once

It is noisy

How to Choose the Right Air Compressor for Cars Painting?

If you want to make sure that you get the best air compressor for painting cars, you have to be careful. So, these are the things to consider when shopping:

PSI

When it comes to measuring the air pressure, the main thing you have to consider is its PSI. Stands for Pounds per Square Inch, PSI is used to measure an air compressor’s air pressure. But since most of the spray guns you can combine today with air compressors are HVLP (High Volume Low Pressure), they have low PSI.

Even if you if you replace your HVLP spray gun with LVLP (Low Volume Low Pressure) one, you still need an air compressor with low PSI output. This is where the CFM requirements come in since it’s where the difference between these 2 types of spray guns relies on.

CFM

The CFM or Cubic Feet per Minute rating of an air compressor pertains to how much air is delivered per minute. But since your aim is to use turn your paint into droplets with the spray gun, you have to make sure that its CFM rating is high enough. This is also because most spray guns are constantly used especially in auto body shops for painting. Normally, spray guns have 90 – 100 CFM ratings.

This means that the best air compressor for painting cars should be 4 – 19 CFM per unit when undercoating. Be careful when choosing the right CFM rating since too low CFM will cause the paint to spatter with the uneven flow.

Tank’s Size

If you want to finish your task in record time, be sure to have an air compressor with enough tank size. Not to mention the fact that you would be using your spray gun continuously for hours. Thus, your air compressor’s tank size should be at least 50 to 60 gallons.

How to Setup Your Air Compressor Kit with a Spray Gun?

Aside from picking the right air compressor, be sure to set up the following parts in correct order:

Filter

Remember that the air from the compressor should be clean and dry. The connections of the compressor should be tight enough to ensure that your spray gun will run smoothly. Using the right filter for the job will help you get rid of oil and moisture. The filter will also help you adjust the necessary air pressure.

Air Hose

This is located between the air compressor and the spray gun to allow a smooth airflow. If your hose is too long or too narrow, it may trigger the pressure drop. Take note that a hose with smaller ID or inside diameter means less air pressure it can provide. Thus, you need at least 5/16” think hose for High Volume Low-Pressure spray guns, and ¼” think hose for Low Volume Low-Pressure spray guns. The length of your hose should always match the ID to control its air limit.

Regulator

Depending on your job requirement and needs, the regulator could be gun-mounted or wall-mounted. Gun-mounted regulators are best only for personal and DIY projects while wall-mounted regulators are best for professional and commercial use. Thus, you can make sure that your compressor will always have the proper CFM and air pressure.

Spray Gun

Of course, all of the mentioned things above will be nothing without a spray gun. Thus, be sure to have a spray gun before anything else.

Conclusion

So, there you have it – put top reviewed air compressors in the market. Once you are confident about picking the best air compressor for painting cars, you can take care of the rest like a pro. In addition, it’s not really hard to set up your air compressor, for spray guns. As long as you know the right air volume and air pressure, you will never go wrong.

So, don’t forget to check out the top air compressors above and our tips. This review will help you avoid buying low-quality products and waste your hard-earned money. You can also ensure that your project will be very satisfactory.