Above ground pools are fun! You can set them up in any space that you have and enjoy dipping in the water anytime. But, having an above ground pool requires several accessories such as stairs and step pads to make the most out of it. If you are looking for the best above ground pool ladder and products to buy, then you’re at the right place. We have reviewed several pool ladders and mats that you’d definitely want to look into. According to the information that we have gathered, Vinyl Works Slide-Lock A-Frame Above Ground Pool Ladder is the one that you should buy if you’re looking for applicability, durability, and price. We compared our top choice with 6 other options which you might also like. We’ve listed below the descriptions, features, and pros and cons of each choice.

Top Above Ground Pool Ladder Reviews 2020

#1. HydroTools by Swimline Protective Pool Ladder Mat and Pool Step Pad ( Best Budget Pick)

The first on the list is a multipurpose ladder mat and step pad. For an above ground pool, the risk of tearing the pool lining due to the sharp edges of the ladder is high. Aside from the sharp edges, there is also the risk of the ladder slipping on the pool. The use of the mat will greatly help in protecting the pool and the users. This product is made from vinyl which is heavy-duty and is easy to install. Any existing ladder can be used for an above ground pool as long as you have a step pad to protect the pool.

Product Features:

Pre-cut vinyl material with dimensions of 45’’x60’’ and weighs 1 pound

Resistant to wear and tear

Does not float away and stays on the floor surface

Heavy-duty and can take the weight of pool ladders

Comes in blue color

This product is useful enough for your above ground pool since you’d usually just step down into the pool or use a ladder. The mat can be placed anywhere in the pool, and it will stay in place without slipping. The ladder placed on top of it will be very stable and will also stay in place. The color of the mat will also blend in with most pools. This product is considered to be our Best Budget Pick because of its price and the basic features it can provide.

Pros

Easy to install since you just put the mat directly on the floor surface

Will protect the pool lining from scuffing and tearing

Stays in place without slipping because of the thick vinyl material

Will last long as it is made of heavy-duty material

Cheap since it’s not made of expensive materials

Cons

The product is only a mat and not a ladder and is more of a necessary accessory

Will not work if the ladder is wider than the dimensions of the mat

#2. Vinyl Works Slide-Lock A-Frame Above Ground Pool Ladder

The second on the list is our Editor’s Choice. It’s a straightforward above ground pool ladder with all the necessary features that you’d want from a pool ladder. It’s made from rugged vinyl which can support a weight of up to 300 lbs. The height of the ladder is adjustable so that it can be used for pools with a wall height of 48-56 in. In addition, the ladder has handrails for safety, and there are also warning signs embossed on it. It can also be locked by sliding the two legs together to prevent access to the pool.

Product Features:

Intended for pools with a height of 48-56 in.

It can carry a load of up to 300 lbs.

Has warning signs “No diving/No Jumping” permanently embossed

Has 10 in. handrails on both sides

Has a slide lock design

platform with anti-skid surface

Includes anti-entrapment barrier

Looking at the long list of features, this pool ladder indeed has all the necessary features that you would want from an above ground pool. The design of the ladder looks durable and sturdy without being too bulky. The price is not that high, and it can even be converted to deck mounting. The bottom steps are smooth which means they will not cause tear on the pool floor

Pros

Can be used for medium-height to tall pools

Can withstand heavyweights

Has several safety features

Not too expensive

Can be converted to deck mounting and compatible with a pool fence

Smooth bottom steps

Cons

Somewhat difficult to assemble since there are quite a number of parts

Not recommended for Intex pools since it would be difficult to secure the ladder to the pool frame

#3. Confer Plastics A-Frame 7200 Above Ground Adjustable Pool Roll-Guard Safety Ladder

This pool ladder by Confer Plastics is exactly the ladder you need if you’re big on safety. It can fit above ground pools with heights of 48-54 inches. It has a platform, and the steps are wide and comfortable with dimensions of 18 in x 5 in. The ladder can take a weight of 300 lbs., and its unique safety feature is that it has a roll guard barrier. When the pool or the ladder is not in use, you can roll the guard barrier and lock it so that no one could access the pool.

Product Features:

Applicable for pools with a height of 4-4.5 ft

Has a capacity of 300 lbs.

It has a platform and wide comfortable steps with a width of 18 in.

roll guard barrier with lock for safety

With all the listed features of this above ground pool ladder, it doesn’t come as a surprise as to why it is included in our list. It’s applicable to the more durable type of pools and is heavy-duty. It also well-designed in terms of the dimensions of the ladder. Plus, the safety features are really important. Although it’s a bit bulky, it is actually lightweight.

Pros

Can be used for medium height pools

Can withstand heavyweights

Easy to climb because of the wide steps

Safe with kids around because of the roll guard barrier

Lightweight since the materials used are not heavy

Cons

This type of ladder can’t be used for pop-up or inflatable style pools. This is also not recommended for Intex pools, although some have used it on their Intex pools without a problem

The ladder is bulky and requires detailed assembling.

#4. Splash Pools 42-Inch Galvanized Steel Ladder

The Splash Pools 42-Inch Galvanized Steel Ladder is among the simplest pool ladders on this list. It’s a pool ladder with resin steps held together by a steel frame and nothing more. If you want an uncomplicated pool ladder that’s sturdy, then this is for you. You can put it inside the pool and take it out easily.

Product Features

Intended for 36 in. pools or for pools with shorter heights

Steps are made up of durable resin frame attached to galvanized steel

seam tubing that locks strongly

Weighs around 12 lbs. with a load capacity of 150-200 lbs.

Pros

Easy to assemble since there are fewer parts

Easy to install and remove because it is lightweight

Cheap since there are lesser materials used

Galvanized steel frame prevents corrosion; however, it is still recommended to remove the pool when not in use

Cons

Doesn’t have a lot of safety features such as handrails and anti-skid surfaces

Legs of the ladder can damage the lining of the pool

The capacity of the ladder is not that high and is intended generally for kids

#5. Main Access 200100T Above Ground Swimming Pool Smart Step/Ladder System w/Pad

This product from Main Access is two-in-one. It comes with a pool ladder and a pad. The pool ladder has a “Smart Step System” design with handrails at the top going down. The ladder inside the pool has a cage-like design which is the No-Swim feature of the product. The ladder comes with a pad to protect the floor surface of the people against wearing caused by the ladder.

Product Features

Intended for pools with a height of 48-54 in.

width step of 24 in.

Material is made from durable plastic

Has safety features such as handrails and no-swim zone

Comes with a pad for pool surface protection

Pros

The design allows climbing up and down with ease because of the wide step and the handrails.

Height can be adjusted

Provides safety features

The pad provides added stability to the ladder

Cons

The ladder is bulky and the assembly can be quite difficult

Takes up some space of the pool

Can be a bit wobbly because the material is lightweight

#6.Blue Wave NE1145 Premium Stainless Steel In-Pool Ladder for Above Ground Pools

This pool ladder by Blue Wave is perhaps the simplest on this list. It is intended for above ground pools with platform decks around the pool. The ladder is made up of four steps going down to the pool and the other side of the ladder needs to be mounted on to a platform. The treads have non-skid surfaces and are made up of stainless steel. The rails are also made from stainless steel.

Product Features:

It can be used for pools with a depth of up to 54 in.

width of the ladder is 24 in.

rails and the treads are made of stainless steel

bottom tread is pivoted so that it can be used for sloped surfaces

load capacity of up to 250 lbs.

Pros

Easy to install and remove because of fewer parts

The wide step allows easy entry into the pool

The rails at the top provide safety

Cons

Requires a platform deck above the pool for installation

lower load capacity

The bottom step can be removed, and the metal frame can tear the lining of the pool.

#7.CONFER Step-1 Above Ground Swimming Pool Ladder Step System Entry w/Liner Pad

The CONFER Step-1 Above Ground Swimming Pool Ladder Step System Entry w/Liner Pad is another two-in-one product comprising of a ladder and a liner pad. The ladder is made up of plastic and has wide steps only for coming down to the pool. It requires a deck for installation and a flat pool floor. The liner pad is placed below the ladder to avoid scuffing of the pool lining. It also comes with mounting brackets to secure the ladder to the deck and the pool

Product Features:

height of around 47 in. and weighs around 60 lbs.

The steps have a width of about 26 in.

The material is made from durable plastic

The ladder has handrails for safety

The base of the ladder allows water circulation through the opening at the side

It comes with 36 in. x 36 in. liner pad

Has a load capacity of up to 400 lbs.

Pros

Allows easy entry into the pool because of the wide steps

With a very high load capacity

The liner pad protects the pool floor from easy tearing

Easy to assemble because of fewer parts

Cons

Requires a deck, flat pool surface, and a sand weight for installation

The ladder is bulky

A bit expensive

Buying Guide for Best Above Ground Pool Ladder

In order to select the good above ground pool ladder specific for your needs. We must make use of several criteria. These criteria will help you decide better on which products will work best for you based on your own considerations. The criteria are listed here.

Applicability to Pool

Not all of the products listed here will be applicable to all types of pool. The first to consider is the height or depth of the pool. The product should be able to go beyond the height of the pool and touch the floor. In the case of ladders, the minimum and maximum height of the pool should be considered. There are ladders that have adjustable heights. In the case of mats or pads, the height of the pool is not an issue as long it stays on the pool surface. Another point to consider is whether or not your pool is installed in an open area or under a deck, for there are ladders that require platform decks upon installing it.

Ease of Assembly and Installation

Another criterion to consider is the ease of assembly and installation of the product. A ladder or a mat should be assembled and installed without too many tools needed or too many parts involved. Ladders with complicated features usually have a lot of parts, making it difficult to assemble. In the case of installation, it would be better if the product can just be placed directly inside the pool, or there are accessories that help secure the ladder in the pool.

Durability and Capacity

The pool must be durable and heavy-duty. Compare the materials used to produce the product so that you can gauge its durability. Another point to consider is the load capacity of the product. If the ladder is intended for adults or heavy people, then it should be able to withstand the load of at least 300 lbs. or more. Simpler ladders often have lower capacities.

Safety Features

An important consideration, especially if children will be using the ladder, are the safety features of the product. Some of the safety features to look out for are handrails, anti-skid steps, warning signs, no-swim zones, etc. There are also ladders that can be locked to prevent its use and access to the pool. However, products with a lot of safety features tend to be bulky, pricey, and quite difficult to assemble.

Price

Last but not the least, the price of the product should be considered. We want products that are cheap but will still give us what we need. After determining the specific requirements you need from a product, you should then consider and compare the prices of the product. If a pad will do, go for the pad. If you need both a ladder and a pad, you can choose products that come with both a ladder and a pad.

Conclusion

To make the best out of your above ground pool, you need to invest in the right accessories. We have listed down several options that you can choose from. We have also identified the considerations you need to think about when choosing the right product. Based on our general requirements, we have identified Vinyl Works Slide-Lock A-Frame Above Ground Pool Ladder as the product to purchase for an above ground pool because of its safety features, durability, load capacity, and ease of installation. Plus, it does the job that you need it to do. However, if you have specific needs or your pool has specific requirements, then you should definitely look at the other options on this list and use the criteria we have prepared. It is important that you carefully look into each factor first before deciding which above ground pool ladder works best for your pool. We hope that with this article, you will be able to come up with the right decision of the suitable above ground pool ladder fit for you and your family’s needs.