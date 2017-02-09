Over seven billion people around the world, there are certain men and women who are distinctively different from the others, especially when it comes to personality, style and looks. Moreover, with seven billion people on earth, it is hard to choose the most handsome men in the world that belong to the “IT” category.

The following ten men have caught the attention of women and amongst netizens around the world. With their beautiful physical and personality attributes, no woman can resist their charisma.

10. Omar Borkan Al Gala

He became viral not only because he is handsome but also because he was requested to depart Saudi Arabia for being “very handsome.” The actor, photographer, and model were reportedly given marching orders during the annual Janadriyah Festival alongside with other men. The authorities feared that the latter would corrupt the impressionable women and other visitors to cause chaos during the said festival.

With his beautifully made formed cheekbones, captivating eyes, plus his well-groomed appearance, it is no doubt that no woman would not fall with his charisma.

9. Ian Somerhalder

American actor, director, and the model was born on 8th December 1978 is reputed for acting as Damon Salvatore in the supernatural drama TV series in titled; “The Vampire Diaries” as well as Boone Carlyle in the hit TV show “Lost.” The very good looking and amazing blue eyes with a perfect smile guy is no doubt hovered with many female fans around the world.

8. Chris Hemsworth

If Thor is real, then, Chris Hemsworth will be his alter ego. The 32-year-old Australian actor has the most handsome voice on the planet, plus his attractive light, bold blue eyes and his muscular physique make him perfect for hero-type kind of role in every Hollywood movie such as Thor, Huntsman in Snow White and the Huntsman, and much more.

7. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson was born on 13th May 1986 is well-known not only because of his beautiful attributes but also known as English Musician, Producer, model, and actor. He gained popularity in the series of movies “Twilight.” Now, as his popularity rises, he is not only a handsome guy but also one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

6. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan born in India on 10 January 1974 is the Bollywood’s Greek God that made it to one of the most handsome men lives on earth. More than being handsome, he is known because of his acting skills and successful movies, he is now one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood.

5. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, born on 3 July 1962, is one of the most handsome action heroes of all times in Hollywood. The famous filmmaker and actor is considered to be the most successful actor to win 3 Golden Globe awards and much more. Although he has relatively aged, he still looks gorgeous.

4. Brad Pitt

If it comes to listing the most handsome men on earth, no one will miss out Brad Pitt. The 53 years old actor was born on December 18, 1963, in the United States. His age may not tell it, but he still looks gorgeous. No doubt that several women around the globe are easily attracted to his very good physique and style.

3. Chris Evans

Chris Evans as Captain America made several women fantasize that he will save them. The successful actor was born on 13 June 1981 and now one of the most handsome men across borders. This appealing guy had also appeared in Fantastic Four, Avengers and much more.

2. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is one of the top gorgeous men in the world because of his timeless appeal and looks. The award-winning actor, producer, musician, and writer was born on 9 June 1963. Moreover, even at his age, he still looks gorgeous and sexy.

1. Prince Williams

Prince Williams is one of the most favored personalities not only in England but around the globe because of his handsome charisma. He is the eldest son of Prince Charles and Lady Diana. He is considered as one of the most handsome men in the world, not only because of his princely like personality but also because of his good heart, which makes him hold the number one spot.