Watches have been around since the 16th century and have been a popular accessory since then. Many watches are sold at a very high price that many people do not understand why. Basically, the higher the price, the sturdier the product is. Apart from quality, expensive watches that are sold in the market also have some details that cheaper ones do not actually have at all. These products are loaded with precious gemstones that are creatively and carefully placed on the item. Some also have unique features like the ability to counteract gravity through the incorporation a tourbillon system, as well as maintaining the health of the individual using it. Also, most expensive watches are made from exotic and handmade materials.

10. Hublot Classic Fusion Haute Joaillerie

– $1 million

This limited edition piece was handmade by 15 people who consumed more than 18,000 hours for just cutting the materials. It is filled with 1,185 baguette diamonds from the case to the bracelet, as well as its dials. The authentic diamonds used came from Yakutsk, Eastern Siberia, and Russia. It is water resistant up to 30 meters and has a power reserve of 120 hours.

9. Chopard L.U.C Tourbillon Baguette

– $ 1.1 million

This ladies watch that was made by the popular company in Switzerland has a water- and scratch-resistant bracelet. Its case is made with an 18-carat white gold. It glistens perfectly since it is filled with 60 carats of diamonds that are cut perfectly and intricately into squares.

8. Vacheron Constatin Tour de I’lle

– $1.5 million

This Swiss-made wristwatch was released in the year 2005 in time with the company’s 250th anniversary. This complicated and two-sided product has 834 parts. It has a blue sapphire non-reflective glass and a strap made with alligator leather. It is made from Rose Gold and is accentuated with beautiful and shiny Sapphire crystals.

7. Jaeger LeCoultre Hybris Mechanica Grande Sonnerie

– $2.5 million

This unisex wristwatch was manufactured by an established company in Switzerland. It is composed of 1,300 parts that are encased by a 44 millimeter, 18-carat white gold. It is made with Calibre 182 movement technology that has 26 complications.

6. The Piaget Emperador Temple

– $3.3 million

The Piaget Emperador Temple is named as such because its unique design looks like a pyramid or temple. It is composed of 1212 diamonds that are distributed around the watch.

5. Patek Philippe Platinum World Time

– $4 million

The standout feature of this wristwatch is that it is capable of telling the correct time no matter where the user is. The first of its kind was sold at an auction in the year 2002. People can no buy it in different varieties namely, yellow, white and rose gold and platinum.

4. Breguet & Fils, Paris, No. 2667 Precision

– $4.7 million

This watch that belongs to the Swatch group is made with an 18-carat gold. This pocket watch is composed of two movements.

3. Patek Philippe Caliber 89 Pocket Watch

– $6 million

This classical pocket watch that is composed of 33 complications was released during the company’s 150-year anniversary. This two-pound product was perfected through thorough research, as well as years of developing it intricately. It is considered as complicated since it has 1,728 components. The great thing about it is that it also has other features like temperature monitoring.

2. Patek Philippe Super Complication

– $11 million

This 18-karat gold pocket watch was exclusively made for a certain banker and was built and designed for a total of five years. This two-faced and yellow gold pocket watch is composed of 24 complications or mechanical features. Its standout feature is that for each hour, there is a certain chronological function.

1. Chopard 210 karat

– $26 million

As the name implies, this very expensive watch is composed of more than 200 carats of diamonds that are very colorful. It is a great accessory since it does not actually look like a traditional watch. It looks more like a bracelet that can be worn to match casual, formal, and semi-formal attire. With too much color produced, as well as because of the placement of the diamonds, they appear like a beautiful flower.