Everyone knows that India is home to the most beautiful and most appealing women in the world. This goes especially for the actresses in India! The actresses have alluring looks that surely haunt the imagination of the men and they also have an extreme talent which made Bollywood rise to popularity to the rest of the world! Check out these 10 hottest South Indian actresses when you read on.

Shriya Saran

First among the list of the hottest South Indian actresses is Shriya Saran. Saran is more than just a beautiful face! This beautiful woman has an amazing acting talent and she has an amazing talent at portraying the roles that she plays. She first came out in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam. She also started to find success in commercials with Santhosham. Then, she hit it big time in 2007 when you starred in the Rajinikanth film Sivaji: The Boss.

Kaja Agarwal

Next up on the list of the 10 hottest South Indian Actresses is Kaja Agarwal. This beautiful lady made her first appearancein the film industry in 2004 by having a role in the Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. Following that debut, Kaja Agarwal achieved success through the Lakshmi Kalyanam film. She even played different roles that made her a box-office success!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is known as one of the most appealing movie actress who is popular for her graceful moves. This beautiful actress made her debut on acting on the romantic Bollywood film, Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She even starred in Rachcha and Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu, two known blockbusters in Bollywood which made her one of the leading contemporary actresses.

Shruti Haasan

When it comes to beauty, brains and extreme talent, Shruti Haasan is the actress that instantly pops in the minds of the people who like to watch Bollywood movies. Shruti Haasan is an actress, a singer and is a music composer, and this all goes with the beautiful face! This beautiful actress made her acting debut in 2009 with the action drama, Luck and went to become a recognized star in Anaganaga O Dheerudu and 7aam Arivu; a Walt Disney fantasy film!

Asin Thottumkal

Another one of the 10 hottest South Indian actresses is Asin Thottumkal. This amazing actress played a role that in the Hindi film Ghajini and is extremely loved by the viewers. This actress made an acting career down south before getting recognized in Bollywood. This beautiful actress first had her film success with the Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi in 2003.

Taapsee Pannu

Known as one of the actresses with the most attractive faces in India, Taapsee Pannu does not have a beautiful face, but she also has beautiful curves which makes her one of the most appealing actresses in South India. This fresh faced actress made her debut performance in the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam which was directed by Rahgavendra Rao and she went to star in different acclaimed films like Aadukalam, Vastadu Naa Raju, Mr. Perfect, and Vandhaan Vendraan!

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan was crowned as Miss Madras. She made her first appearance with a supporting role in the Tamil film, Jodi. However, she had her first lead role in 2002 in the film Mounam Pesiyadhe. However, not until she starred in the film Khatta Meetha did she first step in to Bollywood. Because of her performance, this beautiful actress got roles in different films in Bolywoon!

Ileana D’Cruz

Known for having a charming style and sharp features, Ileana D’Cruz became a name in Bollywood especially when she made her debut in Y.V.S. Chowdary’s 2006 Telugu film Devadasu. She even bagged the FIlmfare Award for Best Female Debut-South. She even went to play different roles in blockbuster movies like Kick, Pokiri, Jalsa and Julayi until she became one of the ultimate actresses in Tollywood!

Samantha

Samantha is one of the most beautiful faces in South India who also has sex appeal and an amazing talent. She became an actress when she starred in the acclaimed 20110 Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chsave which was directed by Gautham Menon. This beautiful actresses also appeared in different successful Telugu films like Bridavnam, Dookudu and Chetty which made here one of the most amazing actesses in Telugu cinema.

Nayanthara

Last but not least on the list of the hottest South Indian actresses is Nayanthara who made her debut performance in 2003 by playing a role in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Because of that role, she went on to become the most promising newcomer in the acting industry during her time. After that successful debut, she became commercially successful in Vismayathumbathu before getting her hands into Tamil and Telugu cinema.