Hollywood is an area of shining stars housing 10 of the most beautiful women in the world. Here are the top picks.

1. Charlize Theron

A beautiful actress who possesses excellent acting skills is Charlize Theron. She is a South African beauty who has the most tantalizing eyes in the world. She looks very young and gorgeous as ever even when she was born on August 7, 1975. She is the first South African to win an Oscar Award for her role in the movie, Monster. She also starred in The Devil’s Advocate, Mighty Joe Young, and The Italian Job.

2. Emma Stone

She began her acting career in Phoenix, Arizona when she was still a child being a member of the Valley Youth Theater. She made her stage debut at Kenneth Grahame’s production of “The Wind in the Willows.” When she was 15, she became a cast member of the TV series Drive and then in 2007, she made her film debut in Superbad.

3.Angelina Jolie

She is a regular name on most beautiful women list because she is really one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood. She is an Oscar-winning actress who became popular by handling the title role as Lara Croft in several Tomb Raider movies. In real life, she has become a UN ambassador involving herself in the assistance of refugees and other international charity projects.

4. Jessica Alba

She was born in California on April 28, 1982. She began her movie and TV appearance at age 13 in the “Camp Nowhere “and “Secret World of Alex Mack”. She is a very sultry sex symbol and she is always included in the lists of hottest Hollywood actress of leading magazines. She starred in Fantastic Four, Machete, and Sin City.

5. Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is an actress and a fashion model that is among the hottest in the movie industry. She appeared in various TV shows and movies. Her surname “Wilde” was inspired by the famous author Oscar Wilde. She posed for PETA in 2010 and was named the sexiest. She appeared in “In Time”, “Tron Legacy”, and “The Change-up”.

6. Megan Fox

Her acting career started in 2001. Her film; “Transformer” made her a worldwide sensation. At age 30, she is considered as a sex symbol so for many times she is included among the most beautiful people in the world. She also has a notable performance in Transformers 2 as well as Jennifer’s Body.

7. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett is one of the most attractive American celebrities in Hollywood. She was born in New York to Karsten Johansson and Melanie Sloan. Because of her sexiness, she has a huge fan base. In spite of her being 31, she is always considered to be among the hottest actresses in Hollywood. She was nominated four times for the Golden Globe Awards. Her most notable role is as the Black Widow in the Avengers. She appeared in several movies namely The Prestige, The Iron Man, Captain America, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and several Avenger movies. She is currently the highest paid actress in Hollywood right now.

8. Marion Cotillard

She is a staple of the most top of the list of Hollywood’s hottest actresses. She is a French actress who is currently making it big in Hollywood. She is very famous worldwide and also one of the most sought after as well. She starred in the movie Inception. She also has prominent roles in Midnight in Paris as well as Public Enemies. Her movie, From the Land of the Moon, was well received. Her appearances in “La Vie en Rose” awarded her an Oscar which made her stand out to be the first person to earn an Oscar by a French film.

9. Mila Kunis

Born as Milena Markovna Kunis, this talented actress is actually from Ukraine to a Jewish family. This actress, when she was 33 years old, was portrayed my plenty of magazines and the tri-media as one of the sought after celebrity in Hollywood. Her notable appearances include Black Swan, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Friends with Benefits. Her career continues to rise and she is poised to do several movies in 2017 and 2018. She was once asked for a date by US Marine Corps Sergeant via YouTube, which she didn’t decline at all.

10. Natalie Portman

Natalie is the most beautiful of them all. She is an actress and a model with Israel and American citizenship. Her role in Black Swan won her an Oscar as the best actress and her star continues to rise. She starred in V for Vendetta, Close, Thor, and No Strings Attached.