Do you know that the biggest film production center is Hindi Film, otherwise known as “Bollywood”? They started with their first featured Indian film; “Raja Harishchandra” which was shown in silent black and white screen in 1913. Over time, Hindi film industry prospered with more films produced and shown.

Their major commercial success started in 1960 as regular films are showed which increased their earnings in many folds. “Sholay” for instance have tripled its profit compared to its previous blocbuster film; “Mughal-elAzam. But “Hum Aapke Hain Koun” broke the recortd when it earned even more! On the years that followed, they experienced major successes. The film’s success was gauged through its profit and box office longevity. However, piracy sets in and television rivals surfaced, decreasing big screen viewers. Eventually, success is mainly based on the film’s earnings.

Here are the highest grossing Bollywood movies of all time:

10. Dilwale

Its casts include Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra. Dilwale is a film directed by Rohit Shetty.

9. Happy New Year

It was produced by Gauri Khan under the direction of Farah Khan. On its opening day, it has collected $7.3 million dollars net profit. Hence, it was the first Bollywood film that got this figure in its first day of public viewing. In October 24, 2014, this was shown in 3 various languages namely; Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The actors and actresses include Shahrukh Khan, Abnishek Bachchan, deepika Padukone, So Sood, Vivaav Shah, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff. It has collected INR 383 crore.

8. 3 Idiots

Although this was the highest grossing film in the world in 2013, its earnings was exceeded by Chennai Express, PK and Dhoom 3. Now, this is only ranked as 6th top grosser. The stars of this film include Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Boman Irani and Parikshit Sahni.

7. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This film earned 305c in India and 93.70 c internationally.

6. Chennai Express

This is a hilarious action-romantic film in 2013. This is a Banner Red Chillies Entertainment production. Shahrukh Khan took the leading role as well as Deepika Padukone. In 2013, this was the highest grossing Bollywood film.

5. Dhoom 3

Its leading actor and actress were Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was a hit, breaking the records not just domestically but internationally. It has earned $85 million US dollars globally for only 14 days viewing. It has even exceeded Chennai Express’ earnings; a Bollywood film in 2013 that used to be India’s box office, earning $60 million US dollars.

4. Sultan

This was under the production of Aditya Chopra. It is a film that is a mixture of action, emotion and love. Its main actor is Salman Khan and is a production under Yash Raj Films banner. The story is about a fictional wrestling champion coming from Haryana whose career complicates one’s personal life.

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This is 2015’s first Bollywood film with Salman Khan as the leading actor. It even earned more than the film; “3 idiots” in its lifetime profit. It has gathered around ₹300 crore for its domestic box office’ net collection. In 9 days domestic viewing, it crossed ₹200 crore. In fact, this was ranked as the 3rd fastest film after “PK” and so with “Dhoom 3”.

2. Dangal

This was shown in United States in December 21, 2016 and released to the world on the 23rd of the same month and year. Aamir Khan was the film’s leading actor and other artists were Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim and Fatima Sana Shaikn. It was shown to roughly 4,300 screens in India while internationally; on 1000 screens.

1. PK (Peekay)

Its leading star is Aamir Khan supported by Anushka Shamra, Boman Irani, Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt and Saurabh Shukla. This film was shown to 22 international markets and grossed $28.7 million, making it on the third rank in the worldwide box office. In North America alone, it hit 3.75 million for its weekend record as well.