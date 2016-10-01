Surely everyone has seen the new diamond accessory Kim K was sporting not too long ago. Apparently, she didn’t have enough diamonds on her body even after Kanye gave her a huge diamond ring when he proposed to her. So, she decided to get grillz on her teeth. Yes, that’s right! Kim K was sporting diamonds in her mouth. She even snapchatted it and grammed it on Instagram for everyone to see it.

According to InStyle, naked selfies and mesh clothing aren’t enough for Kim Kardashian West because she had to grill her teeth with diamonds. Was she trying to outdo Kanye? Like they say, diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Maybe she loves diamonds more than she loves Kanye? No way!

Apparently, Kim is living it up in Paris and she just had to show off her diamonds to everyone. Not only is she sporting the diamond grillz on her teeth but she is also sporting a 15 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring along with what looks to be a 20 carat diamond ring that Kanye surprised her with. Because why stop at one diamond, right? And the newest diamond is a lot bigger and shiner than the engagement ring. Kanye did it again! He is always making sure his lady has all the best of the best. Isn’t Kim K just the luckiest lady in the world lately? She even outdid sister, Kylie Jenner with the diamond grillz. Kylie used to be the queen of diamond grillz teeth but Kim outdid her once again!

After going to the Balmain show, Kim decided to stop and do some shopping and that is when she got the diamond grillz on her teeth. She first sported all her diamond accessories at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.

According to People, Kim not only showed off her cleavage, of course, but her diamonds on snapchat and Instagram for the whole world to see. There is never a dull moment with Kim K on Snapchat and Instagram.

What do you think about Kim K and her diamond grillz on her teeth? How about the other diamonds she has been sporting lately such as the 15 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring Kanye gave her when he proposed to her and the newest edition, what seems to be a 20 carat diamond ring that absolutely out does her engagement ring? Do you think she should add more diamonds to her body or do you think she has enough rocks on her?