That consistent back pain, stiff spine and sore back you have been experiencing may be coming from your sagging mattress. Do not just assume that your old age or your stressful work is the reason you have been having those pains. The best way to know is to observe when you usually have the pain. If it comes when you wake up from sleep and then ease off during the day, then your mattress is definitely the culprit.

You would agree that a sagging mattress does not look attractive in any way. But the worst is that it does more harm to your health than you may know.

Because this is something that happens in many homes, we have decided to come up with some simple tricks as well as tips that you can use in reviving the life of your mattress.

To start with, you need to identify the spots that are sagging in your mattress. To help you discover where the sagging is, take anything that is flat such as a yardstick. Then, lay it across your mattress starting from the top and reaching the bottom. If you notice any gap underneath, then that area is definitely sagging. Make sure you perform the same action on all lengths of the mattress.

You can also use your hand to feel for poking springs (if your mattress has coils), hard or lumpy areas to know the trouble areas.

We shall be looking at how to fix a pillow top mattress and memory foam mattress in this article.

Fixing a pillow top mattress

There are some certain types of pillow top mattress that cannot be flipped. In this case, your only option is to rotate the mattress. When you have done so, it will give your weight an opportunity to redistribute itself properly again. Doing so may even out your pillow top.

After trying out this method and it still doesn’t work, you can get a wooden board that is 1 inch and put it between your mattress, bed frame or box spring where you noticed sagging. What this does is to give your mattress more support by adding an additional layer. The result is that the sagging will reduce and the bed will even out. Don’t be surprised when all of a sudden your mattress feels firmer. This is simply as a result of the wooden board.

It is important that you check if the box spring of your bed has weak or broken spots. If this has happened, your mattress will not be properly supported and will definitely sag. To check if the box spring is broken, try to push your hands on the mattress to feel for any broken or weak spots.

Fixing a sagging memory foam mattress

For a sagging memory mattress, one way to fix the problem is to flip or rotate your bed 180 degrees, especially if your bed is a double-sided mattress. The purpose here is to give your body new areas to apply pressure on so as to give the sagging areas some breathing space. And it also serves to redistribute your weight across the mattress.

If you have tried this method and you are still encountering difficulties, you can decide to get a mattress topper. If the topper is thick enough, it can easily fill in those indents and gaps while still allowing you to enjoy the way your mattress feels. It is very easy to find foam toppers, especially for memory foams. You will find them in various thickness and features such as scented, pressure relieving, and cooling.

Fixing a sagging mattress with the help of a plywood

Plywood can be very handy when it comes to your mattress. If what your mattress needs are more support or is sagging slightly in some spots, you can easily remedy this with plywood. And it is very simple. All you need do is get plywood and then place it between the box spring and your mattress where you noticed the sagging. If you do not make use of box spring but have your mattress resting on the bed frame, you can double up the plywood so that it remains sturdy and straight. You will get some relief from using this method.

If all you are interested in is to give your mattress some support, then make sure that the plywood you cut is the same measurement with your mattress. After that, place it under your mattress for an even feel.

When to replace your mattress

Do note that all the measures listed above can only offer temporary solutions. If your mattress has really sagged, they might not offer much help. In this situation, the only thing you can do is get a new mattress. To help determine if your mattress is due for replacement, here are some things you can do to check:

The indent on your mattress is up to 1.5 inches or more

The springs on your mattress are broken and already poking out

You have used the mattress for more than 10 years and it is no longer comfortable to sleep in

If any of these applies to your mattress, then you most certainly need to get a new mattress after doing proper research and reading reviews online.