Over the years, there has been discrimination among HIV stricken individuals. Once diagnosed, the person felt that he is considered to be a risk to others and that getting into a relationship will no longer be possible.

But many of today’s HIV cases managed to sustain the quality of their lives. And the society is beginning to accept them. In fact, they are given the avenue to start dating again and live a normal life just like everyone else. Sites for HIV positive dating have now surfaced online, leaving HIV critics with apprehensions that this will become a medium for the virus to spread.

However, as with other forms of health problems, new discoveries gave light and hope to people with HIV. “The case of a 44 years old London man who was totally cured of HIV only shows that total cure from the virus is expected rather than just have it treated”, Ian Green; CEO of HIV charity said.

Today, HIV treatment is available, suppressing the numbers of HIV virus in the blood. And it is reduced at such level that makes it undetected and can’t be transmitted. This will have a great impact on many people’s lives, specifically to those HIV cases. It cuts the chain on the stigma of HIV transmission which boils down to everyone’s fear of getting infected.

According to YouGov’s survey, 40% of the population wouldn’t want to date anyone with HIV, even after effective treatment was done. Meanwhile, only one out of three people are willing to give first aid to people with HIV when needed.

Ian Green is one of those people living with HIV and has been treated for his conditions, making him categorically less infected. But he had one experience that saddens him on how people treat such condition.

“I had a wrist operation before and prior to the procedure, I told the health practitioners that I have an undetectable HIV. They then put a huge “HIGH RISK” stamp on my blood test forms which I felt incorrect, knowing the fact that I can no longer pass the virus since I have been treated. Anyone who has not gone through HIV test will more likely pass virus than me”; said Mr. Green.

According to statistics, 1 out of 7 people in the country has HIV. Hence, everyone has to be tested for the virus. Without the treatment, they can infect anyone. And these people have to be more feared of than HIV positive individuals who have gone through HIV treatment successfully.