Life has gone pretty much as I had planned. I got my high school diploma and studied really hard so I could get my college degree. I enjoyed the party life at my university, but only in moderation. I decided I would go ahead and pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer after acquiring my bachelor’s degree. It was really challenging, but I was able to accomplish that goal. I even went on to pass the bar exam and soon after landed my first job. I worked with a district attorney with the long-term goal of having my own law firm some day.

Sounds like my life was going great so far, right? It was, but there was just one problem–I had progressively gained weight since high school.

Here’s a little more background one me. I used to be very lean and athletic in high school. I played several sports and even had the opportunity to make the state playoffs a few times. Participating in sports was a big part of my life.

But I stopped exercising once I enrolled at the university. I put on the “freshman fifteen” during my first year of college. I put on another pound or two each following year, including my law studies. These bad eating habits continued even after I started my career.

The wake-up call for me came as our ten-year high school reunion approached. I looked in the mirror and realized I looked like I was much older than 28. I didn’t want my former classmates to see me this way. But I didn’t have months or years to lose weight. I wondered if I could find a way to lose 20 or more pounds within a couple of months.

That’s when I ran across this Xtreme Fat Loss Diet review. The blogger said it was possible to lose 25 pounds in 25 days if you followed the diet exactly as prescribed. He also warned that it wouldn’t be easy and it isn’t for everyone.

I decided to give it a shot. It was unlike anything I’d ever done, but it worked. My weight started going down immediately, which motivated me to stay with it. I was able to lose 20 pounds in just five weeks.

I decided to go with a less extreme approach to diet and exercise after the class reunion. I have managed to keep the weight off and have even dropped a few more pounds.

People argue that crash diets are terrible for your health. Maybe some are, but this approached help me jump-start my fitness journey.