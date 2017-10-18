Next year, the capacity of India’s broadband connectivity will double. In the months that follow, 3 new satellites will be launched. And by June next year, GSAT-19 satellite will be added. This time, it comes with ka band transponder. This will give the country 100 Gbps capacity.

All the changes in the country’s connectivity benefit all viewers as a whole. “In 2020, there will be 50% increase in the country’s TV viewership. This is because of the increased state-run DTH operators”, Global Consultancy EY reported.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s local bodies department proposed a significant reduction in its entertainment tax, specifically on DTH connection and Recharge Plans. It is further proposed that the additional tax is passed to traditional cable operators instead of the viewers. The master player or multi-system operator will have Rs 5 per connection and Rs 2 will be for the local cable operator.

Those cable operators that are not paying taxes are controlled by a firm known as Fastway Transmissions. This is allegedly patronized by Shiromani Akalu Dal’s Badal who has hundreds of LCOs and DTH services.

“I just want to everyone to run a business on equal grounds. Besides, why should viewers be hooked to expensive DTH connection?” expressed Navjot Singh Sidhu.

As of writing, DTH providers pass on the tax for the entertainment to the viewers.

“The government wouldn’t want to burden the people with an additional tax. The policy to tax traditional cable TV is non-existent for 10 years. With the government’s system of imposing a tax, we can watch these businesses’ operations”.

Aside from the additional satellites, there are planned improvements in India’s internet services for mobile users. A backhaul connectivity will be employed in remote 4G telecom towers that can’t connect even with fiber.

Another way to increase internet connectivity is by limiting the satellite beam’s size so it would only be confined to few districts. Hence, similar frequencies can be reused for beams focused on different districts.Now, there are around 8 beams in the country coming from a single satellite. Next year, 16 beams with 2 polarizations will be used, totaling to 32 beam system that can provide as much as 16Gbps capacity.

With more satellites coming, stronger DTH and internet connection plus lesser costs on these services, consumers have the greatest advantage. This time, they can make the most of what technology has to offer without spending too much. And this is what progress needs to be.