On July 13 this year, several buildings in Berlin were flooded with hundreds of German special police. All of them were dispatched for one mission and that is to arrest the suspected thieves of the giant Canadian Gold Maple Leaf Coin. The said gold coin weighs 100 kg and someone took it from the city’s Bode Museum in March this year. Apart from the 4 arrested men, 9 were interrogated with regards to the case. The police who arrested the suspects were heavily armed and wore a mask over his face. Another police was wearing a hood to cover his face,

“They are all related to one another”; said one of the police, referring to the arrested men. “They are within the range of 18 to 20 years old”, he added.

It took the police several hours to raid 13 buildings in Berlin. They even confiscated cars, clothes and even combs to see traces of gold. “We were thinking that the suspects partially sold the coin”, the police said. Experts believe that the coin was already melted, making it easier for the theft to sell it. This 53 cm diameter coin comes with a face value of C$1 million dollars. However, its actual market value is almost C$4.5 million dollars. While others spend their entire life doing gold and silver investment and just gain enough, the arrested men only spent a few hours and earned C$4.5 million dollars for free, an amount that no ordinary person can earn in his entire lifetime. Investigators believe that the thieves have an acquaintance to one of the museum’s guard and got the information about the gold coin from him.

The crime took place last March 27 when a ladder was used in climbing the window from elevated railway tracks. After grabbing the coin, the thieves used a wheelbarrow to take it out from the building, then follow the tracks across Spree River that leads to a park to the getaway car. A video footage was taken through the surveillance camera and this was published to the public. Police authorities are asking everyone to help find the perpetrators.

On the coin, you can see the Queen’s image on one side while maple leaves were engraved on its opposite side. This was actually loaned from a private person who refused to disclose his identity according to the DPA report. There are only 5 coins like this made by the Royal Canadian Mint and the one that was stolen is just one of them.