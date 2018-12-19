Sleeper sofas are a really useful piece of furniture to have. They come in all shapes, sizes and colors to fit all types of home, and are great for when guests are visiting. They are also great for movie nights!

If you are looking to purchase a sleeper sofa, and are only looking for the best, then keep on reading. In this article we will look at the seven best sleeper sofas to buy this year. Note that if you want it to be used by a single person,consider buying recliners rather. You can find a good list of recliners at Topreviewsadvisor. The good news is they are all super comfortable – both as sofas and as beds – and there are a variety of styles to choose from too.

Some are more expensive than others though, so just make sure you have your budget all figured out before you fall in love with one of the more expensive models!

#1: Red Barrel Studio Serta Martin House Sleeper Sofa

This sofa is made of a hardwood frame with eco-friendly cushions made from polygon (which is a derivative of castor beans and soy beans), so it is formaldehyde free! You won’t have to worry about accidentally exposing your friends and family to this potentially harmful chemical – phew!

The wide loop springs that run from the front to the back of the seat will prevent the sofa from sagging, and the foam filled backs and cushions provide you with extra comfort. The sofa pulls out to reveal a queen-sized spring mattress, so your guests are bound to have a great night’s sleep.

The final bonus with this sleeper sofa is its clean and simple design. This means it’s super versatile, and gives you the control to jazz it up however you like with pillows and throws. Its neutral polyester upholstery means that it will fit nicely into any colour scheme, so it’s up to you how you want to decorate it.

#2: Signature Design by Ashley Larkinhurst Sleeper Sofa

This sleeper sofa is built with a corner-blocked wood frame with tight, highly resilient foam back and seat cushions. This means it is both comfortable and very durable. It is upholstered with thick poly fibre, corded trim and decorative nail heads, which give it a classic, traditional style.

The sleeper sofa measures just under 7.5 feet and folds out a queen-sized innerspring mattress, which would suit a medium-sized room. It also comes fully assembled, so you can use it as soon as it arrives.

#3: Ashley Furniture Signature Design Alenya Sleeper Sofa

This sleeper sofa measures 7 feet long, and pulls out a bi-fold queen-sized innerspring mattress, allowing even your tall guests the utmost comfort. The sofa cushions are upholstered with a polyester-nylon blend which are available in two neutral colours, allowing you to pick the best tone for your colour scheme.

The style of this sleeper sofa is clean and simple, helping it blend into the room however you choose. Style it up with fun throws and pillows, or keep it simple – either way, it will both look good and feel good in your home.

#4: Signature Design by Ashley Twin Sofa Sleeper

This sleeper sofa is smaller than the previous three, and would therefore make a great addition to an apartment or smaller space. It only measures 4.8 feet long, making it a great purchase if you have a smaller living space but would still like to have guests round.

The supportive metal bedframe pulls out into a twin-sized innerspring mattress, which could accommodate 1-2 people (if they don’t mind the close proximity!). The great thing about this sleeper sofa is that it is available in three neutral colours, so you will definitely find one that suits your space.

The thick polyester-nylon blend of the upholstery makes it super soft but also super resilient to stains, rips and tears. This sleeper sofa may be small, but it is comfortable, durable and stylish.

#5: Divano Roma Furniture Bonded Leather Sleeper Sofa

This sleeper is very budget friendly, so it you aren’t looking to spend heaps, this could be the sleeper for you. The foldable foam mattress reaches approximately 6 feet long, so it won’t take up as much floor space but it will still give your guests the comfort they need.

The sofa has a wooden frame with a durable linen fabric cover. It only comes in one colour – dark grey – but it won’t clash with anything and would look good in any style of room.

#6: Omnia Leather’s Jackson Sleeper Sofa

This simple yet luxurious sofa is upholstered with soft, genuine leather with thick foam stuffing for extra comfort. The leather is super easy to clean, which is great for pets, kids and clumsy guests. It also has sinuous spring seating suspension, making it even more comfortable.

However, this is no budget sofa. If you are willing to spend a little more, this classy, comfortable and functional sofa is a great choice. It also comes with a lifetime warranty on the hardwood frame and the sinuous spring seating suspension.

#7: Wayfair Sarah Sleeper Sofa

This stylish sofa comes in a huge variety of colours (96!), and is available in lots of different fabrics, such as cotton, polyester and linen. If you can’t make your mind up, Wayfair will even send you free fabric samples!

This sofa is durable and versatile, and even features inner-soft cushions and a recessed support bar, so your guests are ensured a great night’s sleep.

These seven sleeper sofas are all great, and we hope there is something in this list for you. Good luck with your purchase!