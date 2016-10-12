How far can technology go when it comes to armoring vehicles? With such subject, Leffer and Pazderka agree in one thing; modern armored cars can never be better without using lighter materials instead of thick steel. This offers an added advantage since this material will serve as undetectable silhouette. However, it comes with a flaw too and this is its expensive cost.

The composite material that is used in today’s armored cars can be three times more expensive than their traditional counterpart. The perfect example for this is “Kevlar” and this can be found inside a bullet proof police vests.

“The car’s factory glass will need to be replaced with a custom glass that measures from 1 to 3 inches” as per Alpine Armoring. And many other features are yet to be unfold when it comes to armoring vehicles. Kevlar is currently used by vehicle armorers for light protection. The latest product is Dyneema which is a polyethylene product. These are sandwiched fibers which extend from one end of the car to its opposite end. “Scratching the fiber with a knife will cause little strings to come off”, stated Leffler. It indeed offers a high protection level. However, because of its high price, only the militaries can take advantage of it.

Armoring vehicles is very common in the military. One example is the rebuilt M2 Bradley which was designed to survive even in 2030’s battlefield. Hence, this is not just any simple upgrade but a complete rebuild.

The army’s pursuit to protect the soldiers has gone very far, to the extent of inventing laser stryker such as Boeing and GD Drone. They have tested the laser on a heavy truck and it appears that the laser can shoot down mortar grounds while on flight.

However, despite the military’s effort to come up with added protection, it seems that it is still not enough. Even its most successful safety weapon is now under fire. The reason behind is safety shortfall. The new artillery vehicle; M109A7 Paladin was not able to protect its entire howitzer crew compartment when a fire survivability testing was conducted. This was coined as “slow motion” type of army armor modernization. It has been noted that heavy weapons were sent to Europe to counter Russia’s naked aggression. But the heavy fighting vehicles are similar to the ones used when Russians were a danger. After all, the government can only do so much if the budget for military armor modernization is also limited.