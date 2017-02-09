Dance has been considered part of most cultures around the world. People have used danced in order for them to express themselves and it has also been made a part of different cultural events. In fact, dance has been a part of all walks of life, as it is used to symbolize important events in a tribe or even a town or city! This is why there are dancers all over the world! There are amazing dancers all over the world who lived in different times and came from different cultures! In this article, you will find the 10 Most Popular Dancers in the world! Read on to find more about them!

India has been known as a country who loved singing and dancing and they have been noted to have a lot of amazing dancers.

10. Madhuri Dixit

One of their best dancers is Madhuri Dixit. Dixit is a classical dancer and is also one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and has the most graceful bodies in India. She has a unique style of expressions and has a particular way of dancing different postures. In fact, she is “The Dancing Queen” and is loved by the public because of her graceful dancing! She has well-known dance performances in various Bollywood films like Dhak Dhak from Beta, Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Maar dala from Devdas, Ghagra, Aaja Nachle, and more! With her graceful dancing, she can turn up the stage and light up the watching crowd! Because of her amazing dancing talents, she has been selected as a Judge from the last seven seasons in the danced based reality show “Jhalak Dikhlaja”.

9. Joaquin Cortes

Joaquin Cortes is another classically trained dancer who specializes in ballet and flamenco and originates from Spain. Joaquin Cortes is of Roma origin and is known as one of the very few dancers in history who had amazing appeal on both men and women alike. He was even considered an appealing artist by Elle Macperson! Other popular artists like Madonna and Jennifer Lopez publicly adored him and Naomi Campbel and Mira Sorvino broke their hearts because of this guy. Cortes formed the Joaquin Cortes Flamenco Ballet company and this company has launched their very first international tour title “Cibai in 1992. This allowed Cortes from being a purely ballet dancer to someone who invented a fusion of flamenco, ballet and modern dance. He even guested on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars on May 15, 2007!

8. Eugene Curran Kelly

Have you ever heard of Eugene Curran Kelly? This guy is also known as Gene Kelly, and he won an Academy Award for his amazing talent in dancing, acting, singing, directing, producing and choreography. He is actually one of the biggest innovators during the golden age of musicals in Hollywood! He even has his own style of dancing modern, ballet and tap! This amazing dancer is known for his energetic and athletic dancing style! He is known for his performance in Singin’ in the Rain!

7. Martha Graham

Martha Graham is another amazing dancer from America and is known as one of the pioneers who made modern dance popular. It can even be said that she is one of the most amazing dancers in the 20th century! Graham made a new language of movement and is also the very first dancer who was invited to perform at the White House! She is even able to travel to other countries as a cultural ambassador and was also given a Medal of Freedom for her amazing dance talent!

6. Shakira

If there is someone who is known in the entire world to know how to shake her body well, then it’s definitely Shakira! Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter dancer, record producer, choreographer and model. This amazing singer is known to flawlessly execute dance steps and has an amazing voice too!

5. Madonna

During the 90s, Madonna came to become a power figure in the music industry with her unforgettable song numbers and her amazing dancing skills. Madonna is an American recording artist, dancer and actress and she became controversially successful which have led her to become one of the bestselling Artists of All time! Madonna is known as the Queen of Pop along other entertainers like Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston!

4. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is another amazing dancer who also is an Indian film actor. This amazing actor is also known for his great dramatic range in dancing, plus he is also versatile and has good work ethic. Hrithik Roshan is known to be one of the best dancers in bollywood who has amazing gestures and amazing execution of different dance steps!

3. Rudolf Nureyev

He is one of the best male ballet dancers of the 20th century. Though he started late, he was recognized right away because of his wonderful gift. He invested much of his time to master his skills and spent long hours to keep up for the time that he missed. His mentor was Alexander Pushkin who even allowed Rudolf to live at his place. He continued his career upon graduation as a soloist, something that rarely happens to a dancer as young as Rudolf Nureyev.

2. Michael Jackson

He was a famous pop star in the 80’s. His eye popping dance moves known as “moonwalk” is still famous up to now. His showcased an amazing talent in dance and rhythm, making him popular up to his last breathe.

1. Michail Baryshnikov

He is known as a choreographer and dancer. This famous Soviet-born Russian American dancer is reputed as the greatest ballet dancer of all time. And critics considered him to be the best dancer of the 20th century. His promising career started in Leningrad and defected in Canada in 1974. He then became an American Ballet Theater artist director and principal dancer in New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theater.